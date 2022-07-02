Today in High Prairie: July 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 3, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

11 a.m. – Triangle Mud Bogs at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

2 p.m. – Spruce Point Park Rodeo at Rodeo Grounds.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 3, 2022

1567 – Samuel de Champlain, French explorer

1870 – Richard Bennett, 11th PM of Canada

1881 – Leon Errol, Ziegfeld Follies actor

1883 – Franz Kafka, Metamorphosis author

1908 – Thomas Narcejac, Vertigo writer

1941 – Wylie Walker Vale, Discovered stress hormone

1943 – Kurtwood Smith, That ‘70s Show actor

1943 – Geraldo Rivera, US news personality

1943 – Judith Durham, The Seekers singer

1945 – Michael Cole, Mod Squad actor [Pete]

1947 – Betty Buckley, 8 is Enough actress [Abby]

1949 – Jan Smithers, WKRP actress [Bailey]

1950 – Damon Harris, The Temptations musician

1951 – Jean-Claude Duvalier, Baby Doc” Haitian president

1956 – Montel Williams, TV talk show host

1957 – Laura Branigan, US rocker [Gloria]

1962 – Thomas Gibson, Chicago Hope actor

1962 – Tom Cruise, Jerry MaGuire actor

1969 – Kevin Hearn, Barenaked Ladies actress

1970 – Audra McDonald, Private Practice actress

1975 – Keri Houlihan, Our House actor [Molly]

1976 – Andrea Barber, Full House actress [Kimmy]

1987 – Sebastian Vettel, German racecar driver

This Day in Local History – July 3, 2022

July 3, 1916: Father Yven Floc’h replaces Father Cybrien Batie as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

July 3, 1968: High Prairie Councillor Fred Dumont announces council is considering a $180,000 project to bring better drinking water to town.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the town’s new high school, later named E.W. Pratt High School.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News reports Mr. and Mrs. Peter Schell win HPSD’s Good Housekeeping Award, given to the caretakers of HPE, for having the best kept and cleanest school in the division.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News reports the Royal Bank appoints F. Sernecky as branch manager at Kinuso, replacing R.C. Steinhauer.

July 3, 1987: Canada’s new $1 coin, termed the Loonie, arrives in town.

July 3, 1988: High Prairie Dolphins Anna Pozak-Anders, Roger Spencer, Ian Griffiths and Byron MacDonald all win aggregate titles at the Peace River swim meet.

July 3, 1990: Donald Lauren Craven begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council agrees to a hamlet viability study for Faust if Municipal Affairs approves.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council fears annexation by I.D. 16 after chairman Ken Mulligan sends a letter asking assessments numbers in Sunset House and Snipe Lake.

July 3, 1991: South Peace News reports Dallas Turcotte qualifies for the Calgary Stampede in junior steer riding.

July 3, 1991: South Peace News publishes a supplement welcoming athletes and dignitaries to the Alberta Northwest Summer Games.

July 3, 1994: Kerdessa Perry wins four races, Nicole Vandermeulen three and Ryan Nazar one as High Prairie Dolphin swimmers compete at the Valleyview swim meet.

July 3, 1996: Marigold Enterprises makes an offer to the Town of High Prairie to purchase the RCMP Building.

July 3, 2001: Annette McDermott opens LifeStream Natural Health Centre across the street from the old post office.

July 3, 2009: History is made in a High Prairie courtroom as Murray Pelletier is admitted to the Alberta Bar Association. It’s the first time in Alberta history that all parties involved – Pelletier, Judge Thomas Goodson and clerk Taryn Calliou – were all Cree.

July 3, 2013: South Peace News features a family with over 45 years of volunteering at the local library. Simone Blacha, Konnor Killoran-Cox, Kayla Killoran and Anne Stewart cite the joys of working for the betterment of the library.

July 3, 2013: Heather McClelland is chosen to lead the HOSTS project in High Prairie for the coming year.

July 3, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt’s book This Wound is a World is nominated for the Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry.

July 3, 2018: Dale Harrison stops on his way through High Prairie to promote a revival of the Northern Woods and Water Route.

July 3, 2019: South Peace News reports the plug has been pulled on the popular wading pool at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

July 3, 2019: Sonya Deynaka races through High Prairie Super A to collect $501.26 in groceries during a shopping spree.

This Day in World History – July 3, 2022

1608 – Samuel de Champlain founds city of Quebec.

1661 – Portugal gives Tangier and Bombay to English King Charles II.

1767 – Pitcairn Island is discovered by Midshipman Robert Pitcairn.

1806 – Michael Keens exhibits 1st large-scale cultivated strawberry.

1814 – Americans capture Fort Erie, Canada [War of 1812].

1844 – The last pair of Great Auks is killed.

1871 – Jesse James robs bank in Corydon, Iowa of $45,000.

1886 – In Germany, Karl Benz drives first automobile.

1890 – King Leopold II gives Congo, a private possession, to Belgium.

1898 – Joshua Slocum completes 1st solo circumnavigation of the globe.

1907 – Pope decree forbids modernization of theology.

1928 – John Logie Baird demonstrates first colour TV transmission in London.

1929 – Dunlop Latex Development Laboratories makes foam rubber.

1939 – Ernst Heinkel demonstrates 800 k/hr rocket plane to Adolf Hitler.

1976 – Brian Wilson performs with the Beach Boys after 12 years apart.

1985 – CBS announces a 21% stock buy-back to thwart Ted Turner’s takeover.

1985 – Tinker Bell’s first nightly flight at Walt Disney World Resort.

1985 – “Back to the Future” starring Michael J. Fox is released.

1987 – Two men become first hot-air balloon travelers to cross Atlantic.

1989 – Movie “Batman” sets record of quickest $100 million [10 days].

2004 – Official opening of Bangkok’s subway system.

2006 – Asteroid 2004 XP14 flies 432,308 km by Earth.

2012 – Antonio Esfandiari wins a record $18.3 million in poker.

2013 – Egypt’s president, Mohammed Morsi, is deposed by the military.

2018 – Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrested on corruption charges.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Maintaining equilibrium might not be the easiest task today, but if anyone can do it, you can! You may find others’ strong opinions are cropping up and challenging your ego. You have a great deal of ammunition in your arsenal. You will find you can learn quite a bit by accepting this challenge and engaging in a heated debate. Have faith in yourself!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Desire is the name of the game for you today! If you want it, you can get it, but it will not come easily. The prize will go to the person who desires it the most. Show the people around you how much you can accomplish. You will impress others with your incredible drive and determination. Do not give in to the wasp that is likely to fly up and sting you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today will be like playing a game on your home field. You have fans out there supporting you and you know the territory. Take advantage of the little things you have going for you. There is a dramatic force at work that may be erratic but extremely powerful as long as you can maintain control. Stay focused on your goals. True happiness is only a small step away!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Enlist the help of others today. You will find information exchange is the key to putting the last few puzzle pieces into place. Doing things on your own is important and necessary. At some point you need to realize the next major step requires a certain amount of input from others. Gather data and apply it to your situation. Do not become a leach or burden to others!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is an excellent day for you, so live it up! Your ego is strong, and beautiful things are flowing your way in general. You should enjoy a good mood that will attract favourable people and situations. There is virtually no limit to the expansiveness of this day. One thing to watch for, however, is you do not get too arrogant. Be proud but not obnoxious!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your emotions may be a bit erratic. It could be hard for you to focus on anything today. Things continue to shift from one topic to the next with little resolution of any. Others are not apt to be very sympathetic to your feelings, so do not expect them to be. You will only be setting yourself up for disappointment. It is a better day to focus on your head rather than your heart!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is an extra blast of wind to fill your sails today, so make sure you have got both hands on the steering wheel. Whichever way your rudder is pointed is the direction you will go. Once you get on your course, it will be difficult for you to readjust your position, so make sure your compass is properly set. Continue on with your journey full speed ahead!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The day’s energy is erratic and you are apt to jump all over the place. Do not worry about trying to firm up any plans at this time. You may feel like you are trying to grab a slippery fish with butter on your hands. If this is the case, do not worry about it. Let the fish swim away for now and relax. You can always catch another one later if need be!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Get up and get going today! You have no time to lose. Your quick mind will be busy working on many tasks, but this suits you just fine. You are well equipped to deal with the many frantic situations that are apt to crop up. There is a great deal of strength to your emotions that you can use to connect with others and communicate your thoughts in a healthy manner!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your heart may experience some wild fluctuations today. It may seem as if your emotions are on a runaway train with no track. If so, the best thing to do is sit by yourself and write. Compose a letter, song, or journal entry. You will find you are much less confused than you thought. When in doubt, consult someone you love and trust. Go with your instincts!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Suddenly things are coming to a head for you. The drama is escalating, and you are not sure if you can remember all your lines. Take things one step at a time. Deal with the issues as they come. If you get ahead of yourself, you might be overwhelmed by what you fear will be a more daunting situation than you can handle. Do not sweat the small stuff!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A great deal of attention will centre on your emotions today, although being centered in and of itself will be quite the challenge. You may feel like a yo-yo at the mercy of someone else’s hand. Do not fall prey to victimization. Stand up for yourself even if it means that others are likely to get upset. You are responsible for your feelings and no one else’s!