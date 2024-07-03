Today in High Prairie; July 3, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 3, 2024

9 a.m. – HP Interagency Meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at College Cafeteria (Kapawe’no School).

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Peace Regional Concert Series at PR 12-Foot Davis Lookout. Featuring Billy Ivory Band.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 3, 2024

1567 – Samuel de Champlain, French explorer

1870 – Richard Bennett, 11th PM of Canada

1881 – Leon Errol, Ziegfeld Follies actor

1883 – Franz Kafka, Metamorphosis author

1908 – Thomas Narcejac, Vertigo writer

1941 – Wylie Walker Vale, Discovered stress hormone

1943 – Kurtwood Smith, That ‘70s Show actor

1943 – Geraldo Rivera, US news personality

1943 – Judith Durham, The Seekers singer

1945 – Michael Cole, Mod Squad actor [Pete]

1947 – Betty Buckley, 8 is Enough actress [Abby]

1949 – Jan Smithers, WKRP actress [Bailey]

1950 – Damon Harris, The Temptations musician

1951 – Jean-Claude Duvalier, Baby Doc” Haitian president

1956 – Montel Williams, TV talk show host

1957 – Laura Branigan, US rocker [Gloria]

1962 – Thomas Gibson, Chicago Hope actor

1962 – Tom Cruise, Jerry MaGuire actor

1969 – Kevin Hearn, Barenaked Ladies actress

1970 – Audra McDonald, Private Practice actress

1975 – Keri Houlihan, Our House actor [Molly]

1976 – Andrea Barber, Full House actress [Kimmy]

1987 – Sebastian Vettel, German racecar driver

This Day in Local History – July 3, 2024

July 3, 1916: Father Yven Floc’h replaces Father Cybrien Batie as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

July 3, 1968: High Prairie Councillor Fred Dumont announces council is considering a $180,000 project to bring better drinking water to town.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the town’s new high school, later named E.W. Pratt High School.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News reports the Royal Bank appoints F. Sernecky as branch manager at Kinuso, replacing R.C. Steinhauer.

July 3, 1987: Canada’s new $1 coin, termed the Loonie, arrives in town.

July 3, 1988: High Prairie Dolphins Anna Pozak-Anders, Roger Spencer, Ian Griffiths and Byron MacDonald all win aggregate titles at the Peace River Swim Meet.

July 3, 1990: Donald Lauren Craven begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council agrees to a hamlet viability study for Faust if Municipal Affairs approves.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council fears annexation by I.D. 16 after chairman Ken Mulligan sends a letter asking assessments numbers in Sunset House and Snipe Lake.

July 3, 1991: South Peace News reports Dallas Turcotte qualifies for the Calgary Stampede in junior steer riding.

July 3, 1991: South Peace News publishes a supplement welcoming athletes and dignitaries to the Alberta Northwest Summer Games.

July 3, 1994: Kerdessa Perry wins four races, Nicole Vandermeulen three and Ryan Nazar one as High Prairie Dolphin swimmers compete at the Valleyview Swim Meet.

July 3, 1996: Marigold Enterprises makes an offer to the Town of High Prairie to purchase the RCMP Building.

July 3, 2001: Annette McDermott opens LifeStream Natural Health Centre across the street from the old post office.

July 3, 2009: History is made in a High Prairie courtroom as Murray Pelletier is admitted to the Alberta Bar Association. It is the first time in Alberta history that all parties involved – Pelletier, Judge Thomas Goodson and clerk Taryn Calliou – were all Cree.

July 3, 2013: South Peace News features a family with over 45 years of volunteering at the local library. Simone Blacha, Konnor Killoran-Cox, Kayla Killoran and Anne Stewart cite the joys of working for the betterment of the library.

July 3, 2013: Heather McClelland is chosen to lead the HOSTS project in High Prairie for the coming year.

July 3, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt’s book This Wound is a World is nominated for the Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry.

July 3, 2018: Dale Harrison stops on his way through High Prairie to promote a revival of the Northern Woods and Water Route.

July 3, 2019: South Peace News reports the plug has been pulled on the popular wading pool at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

July 3, 2019: Sonya Deynaka races through High Prairie Super A to collect $501.26 in groceries during a shopping spree.

This Day in World History – July 3, 2024

1608 – Samuel de Champlain founds city of Quebec.

1661 – Portugal gives Tangier and Bombay to English King Charles II.

1767 – Pitcairn Island is discovered by Midshipman Robert Pitcairn.

1806 – Michael Keens exhibits 1st large-scale cultivated strawberry.

1814 – Americans capture Fort Erie, Canada [War of 1812].

1844 – The last pair of Great Auks is killed.

1871 – Jesse James robs bank in Corydon, Iowa of $45,000.

1886 – In Germany, Karl Benz drives first automobile.

1890 – King Leopold II gives Congo, a private possession, to Belgium.

1898 – Joshua Slocum completes 1st solo circumnavigation of the globe.

1907 – Pope decree forbids modernization of theology.

1928 – John Logie Baird demonstrates first colour TV transmission in London.

1929 – Dunlop Latex Development Laboratories makes foam rubber.

1939 – Ernst Heinkel demonstrates 800 k/hr rocket plane to Adolf Hitler.

1976 – Brian Wilson performs with the Beach Boys after 12 years apart.

1985 – CBS announces a 21% stock buy-back to thwart Ted Turner’s takeover.

1985 – Tinker Bell’s first nightly flight at Walt Disney World Resort.

1985 – “Back to the Future” starring Michael J. Fox is released.

1987 – Two men become first hot-air balloon travelers to cross Atlantic.

1989 – Movie “Batman” sets record of quickest $100 million [10 days].

2004 – Official opening of Bangkok’s subway system.

2006 – Asteroid 2004 XP14 flies 432,308 km by Earth.

2012 – Antonio Esfandiari wins a record $18.3 million in poker.

2013 – Egypt’s president, Mohammed Morsi, is deposed by the military.

2018 – Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrested on corruption charges.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 3, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The intensity of the day is apt to bring opposition you are not necessarily expecting! Whether it is being verbalized or not, the confrontations are quite real. Do not underestimate a loved one’s emotions. Stand up to these issues and be realistic about their solutions. No one expects you to have all the right answers, so do not pretend you do. We are all human and we all make mistakes!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Give your loved ones the attention they need today! Do not let another day go by without saying you love them. Life is short and getting shorter with each passing day. Feel free to be confrontational about a serious issue that needs to be addressed. You are responsible for your own feelings. Do not play the role of the victim. You will only experience more pain and resentment later!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not run away from tension today! Any sort of emotional stress you feel will be compounded tremendously if it is not dealt with right away. Be in the moment while the moment is here. The more you face in the present, the less you will regret in the future. Clear up any sticky situation that arises and move forward. People may not understand your needs and concerns until you verbalize them clearly!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Stop hiding behind the intellectual barrier you may have put up! Playing games will get you nowhere. True strength is being able to demonstrate you have the courage to say what you feel in any situation, especially regarding a close loved one. If you need to say something, say it. Do not wait until the situation escalates to an unhealthy argument before you finally get your feelings out!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stop trying to feel everyone else’s emotions and really feel your own! Being empathetic to others’ needs is charitable, but you need to face the music and look at yourself. Make a clear distinction between your needs and those of others. Express your feelings to those around you. Ask for help if you need it. Other people are not mind readers. They probably have no idea what you feel!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It may seem like neither side of the bed is the right side to wake up on! The only solution you might be able to come up with today is to go back to bed. Focus on your heart because it is trying to tell you it needs some attention. Emotions may be running quite high, so be extra careful of how you treat yourself and others!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could feel like you are being double-crossed by a loved one today! It could be your own words are being used against you in a way that makes you look like the bad guy. When it comes time to make a rebuttal on your behalf, make sure you let the other person know you are confronting their behaviour and not attacking them as a person!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may say one thing one minute and the opposite the next! Usually you can jump from one issue to another with no problem, but today people are likely going to call you on it. Think about what you really mean before you say it. Do not do all your thinking aloud where other people can hear. Your continuous thought process might be mistaken for a final analysis. Confusion could ensue!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The subtle tension in the air today might be just what you need to make you more aware of subconscious issues that affect your behaviour! You will find you need to get a lot off your chest. The more honest you can be about the pain people have caused you, the more loving words will be able to flow in the future. Open the channels of communication and let it flow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Stop being an enabler to someone you care deeply about! It could be you are helping to continue dangerous addictive behaviour simply because you want to avoid a nasty confrontation. Realize this is doing neither party any good. The more you perpetuate the lie, the more it will continue to hurt all parties involved. Be open and honest with your concerns!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have found yourself having some issues with food lately! It could be your sense of self-worth is not at its highest and you are trying to make up for it by sabotaging your relationship with your body. Food is healthy nourishment you need to survive. Your body deserves respect. You need to always give it the proper fuel that it requires to be healthy!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If there is an issue that needs to be brought to the table now, feel free to do so! Do not hold back just to maintain a relationship’s equilibrium. Do not sacrifice your own peace of mind just to keep from rocking the boat. Contributing unhealthy lies to maintain a healthy façade does not do anyone any good. Be totally honest with yourself, your feelings, and the people around you!