Today in High Prairie: July 3, 203

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 3, 2023

1567 – Samuel de Champlain, French explorer

1870 – Richard Bennett, 11th PM of Canada

1881 – Leon Errol, Ziegfeld Follies actor

1883 – Franz Kafka, Metamorphosis author

1908 – Thomas Narcejac, Vertigo writer

1941 – Wylie Walker Vale, Discovered stress hormone

1943 – Kurtwood Smith, That ‘70s Show actor

1943 – Geraldo Rivera, US news personality

1943 – Judith Durham, The Seekers singer

1945 – Michael Cole, Mod Squad actor [Pete]

1947 – Betty Buckley, 8 is Enough actress [Abby]

1949 – Jan Smithers, WKRP actress [Bailey]

1950 – Damon Harris, The Temptations musician

1951 – Jean-Claude Duvalier, Baby Doc” Haitian president

1956 – Montel Williams, TV talk show host

1957 – Laura Branigan, US rocker [Gloria]

1962 – Thomas Gibson, Chicago Hope actor

1962 – Tom Cruise, Jerry MaGuire actor

1969 – Kevin Hearn, Barenaked Ladies actress

1970 – Audra McDonald, Private Practice actress

1975 – Keri Houlihan, Our House actor [Molly]

1976 – Andrea Barber, Full House actress [Kimmy]

1987 – Sebastian Vettel, German racecar driver

This Day in Local History – July 3, 2023

July 3, 1916: Father Yven Floc’h replaces Father Cybrien Batie as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

July 3, 1968: High Prairie Councillor Fred Dumont announces council is considering a $180,000 project to bring better drinking water to town.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the town’s new high school, later named E.W. Pratt High School.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News reports the Royal Bank appoints F. Sernecky as branch manager at Kinuso, replacing R.C. Steinhauer.

July 3, 1987: Canada’s new $1 coin, termed the Loonie, arrives in town.

July 3, 1988: High Prairie Dolphins Anna Pozak-Anders, Roger Spencer, Ian Griffiths and Byron MacDonald all win aggregate titles at the Peace River Swim Meet.

July 3, 1990: Donald Lauren Craven begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council agrees to a hamlet viability study for Faust if Municipal Affairs approves.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council fears annexation by I.D. 16 after chairman Ken Mulligan sends a letter asking assessments numbers in Sunset House and Snipe Lake.

July 3, 1991: South Peace News reports Dallas Turcotte qualifies for the Calgary Stampede in junior steer riding.

July 3, 1991: South Peace News publishes a supplement welcoming athletes and dignitaries to the Alberta Northwest Summer Games.

July 3, 1994: Kerdessa Perry wins four races, Nicole Vandermeulen three and Ryan Nazar one as High Prairie Dolphin swimmers compete at the Valleyview Swim Meet.

July 3, 1996: Marigold Enterprises makes an offer to the Town of High Prairie to purchase the RCMP Building.

July 3, 2001: Annette McDermott opens LifeStream Natural Health Centre across the street from the old post office.

July 3, 2009: History is made in a High Prairie courtroom as Murray Pelletier is admitted to the Alberta Bar Association. It is the first time in Alberta history that all parties involved – Pelletier, Judge Thomas Goodson and clerk Taryn Calliou – were all Cree.

July 3, 2013: South Peace News features a family with over 45 years of volunteering at the local library. Simone Blacha, Konnor Killoran-Cox, Kayla Killoran and Anne Stewart cite the joys of working for the betterment of the library.

July 3, 2013: Heather McClelland is chosen to lead the HOSTS project in High Prairie for the coming year.

July 3, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt’s book This Wound is a World is nominated for the Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry.

July 3, 2018: Dale Harrison stops on his way through High Prairie to promote a revival of the Northern Woods and Water Route.

July 3, 2019: South Peace News reports the plug has been pulled on the popular wading pool at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

July 3, 2019: Sonya Deynaka races through High Prairie Super A to collect $501.26 in groceries during a shopping spree.

This Day in World History – July 3, 2023

1608 – Samuel de Champlain founds city of Quebec.

1661 – Portugal gives Tangier and Bombay to English King Charles II.

1767 – Pitcairn Island is discovered by Midshipman Robert Pitcairn.

1806 – Michael Keens exhibits 1st large-scale cultivated strawberry.

1814 – Americans capture Fort Erie, Canada [War of 1812].

1844 – The last pair of Great Auks is killed.

1871 – Jesse James robs bank in Corydon, Iowa of $45,000.

1886 – In Germany, Karl Benz drives first automobile.

1890 – King Leopold II gives Congo, a private possession, to Belgium.

1898 – Joshua Slocum completes 1st solo circumnavigation of the globe.

1907 – Pope decree forbids modernization of theology.

1928 – John Logie Baird demonstrates first colour TV transmission in London.

1929 – Dunlop Latex Development Laboratories makes foam rubber.

1939 – Ernst Heinkel demonstrates 800 k/hr rocket plane to Adolf Hitler.

1976 – Brian Wilson performs with the Beach Boys after 12 years apart.

1985 – CBS announces a 21% stock buy-back to thwart Ted Turner’s takeover.

1985 – Tinker Bell’s first nightly flight at Walt Disney World Resort.

1985 – “Back to the Future” starring Michael J. Fox is released.

1987 – Two men become first hot-air balloon travelers to cross Atlantic.

1989 – Movie “Batman” sets record of quickest $100 million [10 days].

2004 – Official opening of Bangkok’s subway system.

2006 – Asteroid 2004 XP14 flies 432,308 km by Earth.

2012 – Antonio Esfandiari wins a record $18.3 million in poker.

2013 – Egypt’s president, Mohammed Morsi, is deposed by the military.

2018 – Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrested on corruption charges.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your philanthropic side is fading. You are used to thinking about others before thinking about yourself, but today, things are about to change. Indeed, you fascinate those around you. You have found a new freedom. It seems you are liberated from your old self and totally fulfilled.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Haven’t you wondered how it would feel to be omniscient? Well, today you are about to have this experience. You will have the energy of ten! People will come to you and ask for your guidance. You will easily find the solutions to their problems. Today the world belongs to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today could provide an interesting opportunity to show your assets in a professional setting. People will be impressed by your personality and may even offer you a new job or exciting business proposal. You will not be able to turn down the proposition and you will feel totally free and satisfied.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you may have to commit to some values close to your heart. As a child, you were aware of the role you had to play in society. You were greatly concerned about others. Today you will probably be asking yourself if you should get involved and make decisions in the general interest.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel your life is full of uninteresting people. You think they are all alike and fit perfectly within a conservative society. You do not want to be like them and would prefer to meet unusual individuals, people who differ from the crowd. They are not too far away. You just need to make an effort to look for them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might think you are the most intelligent person in the world. You hover over the notions that bind us. You are transformed into an artist who is able to have great ideas. Remember that geniuses always think big. Today you are one of them. Your ideas could help others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Everybody knows you are very strong willed. You have always had a very active disposition. You have the ability to surmount all obstacles and soak up all the energy that comes to your aid. It seems that today your strength could be reinforced by some people you meet or by your group of friends.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your family life will give you a lot of work today. Some of your relatives may express a desire for independence and some might even try to rebel. If you do not want to lose your cool, you should try to step away from all the excitement. It should not be too difficult for you to succeed.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are not the kind of person who likes to lead an ordinary life. You are not afraid of the unknown. You like to open up to new worlds and cultures. You sometimes feel willing to change your whole life. To your great satisfaction, today you will probably experience unusual events that could lead your life in new directions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should not try to stay alone today. Once in a while you need to spend some time alone to ponder your life, to dream and wish for better things to come. But today you could meet someone who will take you places you are not accustomed to going. Try to stay available in order to seize this opportunity.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you have decided to change things around you. You are about to make radical changes to your life. You feel you are almost invulnerable, that nothing can resist you. You are going to go beyond your boundaries even if it means you might be forgetting your friends for a while. Carpe diem.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will have the opportunity to set the record straight with some of your relatives. Sometimes some of them take advantage of your kindness, and you serve without even a thought for yourself. The day will may be stressful and you may be irritable. Try to use the day to your advantage and get your life back in order.