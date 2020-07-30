Today in High Prairie – July 30, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 30, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 30, 2020

Demika Caudron

Mason Dlugosz

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 30, 2020

Cynthia Sheets

Stephen Naf

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 30

1818 – Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights author.

1859 – Henry Louis Smith, maker of 1st X-Ray photo.

1863 – Henry Ford, American industrialist [Ford].

1882 – Holmes Herbert, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde actor.

1890 – Casey Stengel, New York Yankees manager.

1922 – Henry W. Bloch, co-founder of H&R Block.

1929 – Christine McGuire, McGuire Sisters singer.

1933 – Ben Piazza, Dallas actor.

1934 – Bud Selig, MLB commissioner.

1941 – Count Desmond, famous sword swallower.

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer.

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator actor.

1956 – Delta Burke, Designing Women actress.

1958 – Daley Thompson, British decathlete.

1962 – Andy Green, broke sound barrier on land.

1963 – Lisa Kudrow, Friends actress.

1974 – Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby actress.

1975 – Annie Parisse, Law & Order actress.

1980 – Justin Rose, English pro golfer.

This Day in Local History – July 30

July 30, 1913: Work stops on the ED&BC railway after engineers have trouble at the Smoky River crossing. All work stops on grading and clearing west of Grouard.

July 30, 1952: The Heart River post office closes.

July 30, 1956: High Prairie citizens go to the polls to decide whether or not to permit town council to borrow $86,000 to build the new arena, town office, fire hall and other facilities. The vote passes.

July 30, 1969: The old High Prairie Curling Rink burns. Salvage inside was nearly completed before the blaze.

July 30, 1985: The new High Prairie Liquor Store opens.

July 30, 1994: Metis war veterans are honoured at a special ceremony at Gift Lake.

July 30, 1994: A vicious windstorm blows through Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park uprooting trees and causing $25,000 in damages to one vehicle.

July 30, 1997: Country music star Patricia Conroy attends Budfest at the Crazy Horse Saloon.

July 30, 2007: The concrete pad is poured in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex.

July 30, 2009: Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal is elected Grand Chief of Treaty 8 First Nations.

July 30, 2017: The Gospel Sing at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene is dedicated to Pastor Pat O’Rourke in his memory.

July 30, 2017: The High Prairie Sauce win the Alberta Bantam AA Tier 4 baseball title in Stettler after defeating Barrhead in the final.

This Day in World History – July 30

1775 – Captain James Cook aboard Resolution returns to England.

1792 – 500 Marseillaisian men sing France’s national anthem for 1st time.

1869 – The Charles, considered the world’s 1st oil tanker, sets sail.

1872 – Mahlon Loomis patents wireless telegraphy.

1909 – Wright Brothers deliver 1st military plane to the army.

1909 – Eugène Schueller founds L’Oréal with new range of hair dyes.

1928 – George Eastman shows first amateur color motion pictures.

1935 – 1st Penguin book published, starting the paperback revolution.

1937 – Phillies Dolph Camilli, plays 1st base and registers no put outs.

1946 – 1st rocket attains 100 miles altitude.

1948 – Pro wrestling premieres on prime-time network TV.

1954 – Elvis Presley joins the Memphis Federation of Musicians, Local 71.

1954 – 5th British Empire Games and Commonwealth Games open in Vancouver.

1966 – US airplanes bombs demilitarized zone in Vietnam.

1971 – US Apollo 15 lands on the moon.

1975 – US Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa disappears in Detroit.

1978 – Expos crush Braves, 19-0, collecting 28 hits, NL-record-tying 8 HRs.

1984 – Holly Roffey, 11, is youngest ever to receive heart transplant.

1988 – Harry Drake shoots arrow record 1,873 metres.

1988 – Man pedals from Vancouver to Halifax in 13 days, 15 hr, 4 min.

1990 – The 1st Saturn automobile rolls off the assembly line.

2003 – The last ‘old style’ Volkswagen Beetle rolls off assembly line.

2008 – “Slumdog Millionaire” starring Dev Patel premieres.

2012 – Indian power grid fails leaving over 300 million without power.

2017 – 1st centenary of WWI Battle of Passchendaele.

2017 – Hackers reveal they have stolen data from HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 30

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Much has happened recently. Have you allowed enough time to process it? It’s likely that big changes are brewing at home or work. Stay focused on the job at hand rather than fret about events over which you have no control. You may feel as if you’re on a roller-coaster ride, but everything will settle down in a few days. Blink to adjust your eyes to the strange new light.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’ve made progress these past few weeks, especially where your temper is concerned. It has taken some effort, but it does seem that you can overcome your tendency to speak before thinking. Don’t lose the ground you’ve gained. There’s one person whose mission seems to be to make you explode. Don’t let him or her rankle you. Take a deep breath and rise above it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is likely to be an intense day. Family and friends may seem testy, so you’re advised to stay out of their way. Don’t worry – it isn’t anything you’ve done. It’s the planetary energy. If you can go someplace private and shut the door, do it. If someone tries to pick a fight, don’t rise to the bait. Tomorrow the air will clear and good spirits will reign again.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This isn’t the most cheerful time, because important issues are rearing their heads again and forcing you to address them. You’d rather not, but you can’t wish them away. The time has come to deal with them once and for all. It’s especially important you make an effort to make your home life more positive and upbeat. Your loved ones look to you to set the tone.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t try to force anything or anyone right now. You’ll find today’s elements are just as stubborn as you are. Today’s planetary configurations will force you to finally start to turn your dreams into reality, whether you want to or not. Face it – you’ve been planning for a long time without making much concrete progress. All that is about to change.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re incredibly productive, with good business sense. However, lately you may have felt dissatisfied with where you are in life. As you look around, you might wish you had more possessions to show for all your hard work. Don’t pursue this line of thought. Real value comes from relationships and the pride you get from doing a job well. A new car or fancy clothes may lift your spirits, but it’s superficial.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have a keen analytical mind that has served you well in business. Alas, this characteristic doesn’t always serve you well in your personal life. It’s likely someone close has bristled from your lack of empathy. Take time to reflect upon the events of the past few weeks. Did you inadvertently send a wrong message? Correct any unintentional slights. A simple “I’m sorry,” will do wonders.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is the beginning of an exciting period in your love life. Your relationship with a significant other may have been in a rut lately, but that’s about to change. Both of you are ready for something big. Perhaps a move is in store or you could both decide commit to one another more permanently. Follow your instincts, because they’ll lead you where you’re meant to go.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have a passionate nature. Sometimes it’s difficult for you when other people don’t share your exuberance. This is a good time to tone things down a notch. There’s some tension in the air, and your enthusiasm only serves to annoy rather than charm, as it usually does. Don’t pout. It’s only temporary. Tomorrow you’ll be the centre of attention again and bestowing hugs and kisses to all.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is going to be a rather intense day. On the positive side, you’ll accomplish a lot. On the less positive side, you may be exhausted by the end of the day. You’re advised to try and pace yourself. Remain focused on what’s truly important rather than let yourself get caught up in trivia. Keep the big picture in mind and the little things will take care of themselves.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today it’s important that you make your own decisions and stick with them. Much as you prefer to depend on others, your judgment really is best. You’ll be paralyzed if you think only of how others will react to your decisions. You do know what is best, and everyone will benefit when you act on your beliefs. This is no time to be wishy-washy. Just do it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re a dreamer. Everyone loves you for it, but today the planetary aspects urge practicality. There are personal issues to resolve, and it does no good to have your head in the clouds. This is a time to focus on loved ones. Perhaps your partner or your children feel neglected. Do whatever is necessary to let your family know you’re available and eager to give them what they need.