Today in High Prairie: July 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 30, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

Gold Cup Boat Races in Peace River.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 30, 2023

1818 – Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights Author

1859 – Henry Louis Smith, Maker of first X-Ray Photo

1863 – Henry Ford, American Industrialist [Ford]

1882 – Holmes Herbert, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Actor

1890 – Casey Stengel, New York Yankees Manager

1917 – Eddy Grove, Dragnet Actor

1922 – Henry W. Bloch, Co-Founder of H&R Block

1929 – Christine McGuire, McGuire Sisters Singer

1933 – Ben Piazza, Dallas Actor

1934 – Bud Selig, MLB Commissioner

1941 – Count Desmond, Famous Sword Swallower

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian Singer

1946 – Jeffrey Hammond, Jethro Tull Bassist

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator Actor

1947 – William Atherton, Ghostbusters Actor

1956 – Delta Burke, Designing Women Actress

1958 – Daley Thompson, British Decathlete

1961 – Laurence Fishburne, Apocalypse Now Actor

1962 – Andy Green, Broke Sound Barrier on Land

1963 – Lisa Kudrow, Friends Actress

1964 – Jürgen Klinsmann, German Football Icon

1974 – Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby Actress

1975 – Annie Parisse, Law & Order Actress

1980 – Justin Rose, English Pro Golfer

1982 – Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale Actress

This Day in Local History – July 30, 2023

July 30, 1913: Work stops on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway after engineers have trouble at the Smoky River crossing. All work stops on grading and clearing west of Grouard.

July 30, 1952: The Heart River post office closes.

July 30, 1956: High Prairie citizens go to the polls to decide whether or not to permit town council to borrow $86,000 to build the new arena, town office, fire hall and other facilities. The vote passes.

July 30, 1969: IGA wins Best Float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede opens. It’s the largest rodeo in the history of the event. Opposition Leader Peter Lougheed opens the Elks Stampede.

July 30, 1969: The old High Prairie Curling Rink burns. Salvage inside was nearly completed before the blaze.

July 30, 1969: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson is moving to Edmonton to accept a job at NAIT as instructor of plumbing and heating. Reg Burgar is named deputy mayor.

July 30, 1981: An estimated 8,500 people attend the annual Elks Stampede. Echo Valley and Cox Brothers Contracting tie for first for best commercial float in the annual parade.

July 30, 1985: The new High Prairie Liquor Store opens.

July 30, 1986: High Prairie town council reports building permits are up to $3 million from the same time in 1985.

July 30, 1990: Fred Maurice Courtoreille, 22, of Faust, is killed after being run over by a train at the hamlet’s east end.

July 30, 1994: Metis war veterans are honoured at a special ceremony at Gift Lake.

July 30, 1994: A vicious windstorm blows through Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park uprooting trees and causing $25,000 in damages to one vehicle.

July 30, 1997: Country music star Patricia Conroy attends Budfest at the Crazy Horse Saloon.

July 30, 1997: Heart River resident Neill Stout says replacing the 50 year-old Heart River Dam is a priority. The M.D. of Big Lakes later agrees.

July 30, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers defeat the Peavine Junior Canadians 12-11 to take a 2-0 lead in their High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League playoff series. Peavine protests the game but it is later refused by league officials.

July 30, 2005: Citizens line the streets of Faust to watch a parade which kicks off Homecoming festivities.

July 30, 2006: Fire destroys the Winagami Lake Provincial Park cookshack.

July 30, 2006: Henri Gervais dies of cancer in Grande Prairie at the age of 58 years.

July 30, 2007: The concrete pad is poured in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex.

July 30, 2009: Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal is elected Grand Chief of Treaty 8 First Nations.

July 30-Aug. 1, 2010: The Driftpile Valley hosts North Country Stomp, a musical festival featuring several acts.

July 30, 2012: A meeting at the M.D. of Big Lakes building debates the proposed $300 per head wolf bounty. Council later agrees to continue the program. Cattle producers claim the program is working.

July 30, 2013: The names of Olga Johnston, Rhonda Keay and Verda Kozie are inducted onto the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument.

July 30, 2015: Linda Marie Taylor passes away at the age of 63 years. She was involved in the Air Cadets, 4-H, CWL, museum, library, and her church.

July 30, 2017: The Gospel Sing at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene is dedicated to Pastor Pat O’Rourke in his memory. Local pastors are also recognized for their service to the community.

July 30, 2017: The High Prairie Sauce win the Alberta Bantam AA Tier 4 baseball title in Stettler after defeating Barrhead in the final.

July 30, 2019: Shelby Cook is crowned 2019 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 30, 2019: Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom in honoured for his service to the community. He is awarded an Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 12 years of service.

This Day in World History – July 30, 2023

1775 – Captain James Cook aboard Resolution returns to England.

1792 – 500 Marseillaisian men sing France’s national anthem for the first time.

1869 – The Charles, considered the world’s first oil tanker, sets sail.

1872 – Mahlon Loomis patents wireless telegraphy.

1909 – Wright Brothers deliver first military plane to the army.

1909 – Eugène Schueller founds L’Oréal with new range of hair dyes.

1928 – George Eastman shows first amateur colour motion pictures.

1935 – First Penguin book published, starting the paperback revolution.

1937 – Phillies Dolph Camilli, plays first base and registers no put outs.

1946 – First rocket attains 100 miles altitude.

1948 – Pro wrestling premieres on prime-time network TV.

1954 – Elvis Presley joins the Memphis Federation of Musicians, Local 71.

1954 – Fifth British Empire Games and Commonwealth Games open in Vancouver.

1966 – US airplanes bombs demilitarized zone in Vietnam.

1971 – US Apollo 15 lands on the moon.

1975 – US Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa disappears in Detroit.

1978 – Expos crush Braves, 19-0, collecting 28 hits, NL-record-tying 8 HRs.

1980 – Vanuatu [New Hebrides] gains independence.

1984 – Holly Roffey, 11, is youngest ever to receive heart transplant.

1988 – Harry Drake shoots arrow record 1,873 metres.

1988 – Man pedals from Vancouver to Halifax in 13 days, 15 hr, 4 min.

1990 – The first Saturn automobile rolls off the assembly line.

1991 – MTV announces it will split into 3 channels in 1993.

2003 – The last ‘old style’ Volkswagen Beetle rolls off assembly line.

2008 – “Slumdog Millionaire” starring Dev Patel premieres.

2012 – Indian power grid fails leaving over 300 million without power.

2017 – China’s President Xi Jinping heads 12,000-troop parade.

2017 – First centenary of WWI Battle of Passchendaele.

2017 – Hackers reveal they have stolen data from HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are a social creature, and today you can expect to attract a lot of attention. You are feeling good and looking even better – and do not think that people do not notice! Make it a point to get out and mingle with others. You are a talented, capable person in your own right, but you really shine when you are with others. This is especially true today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have a romantic soul. Today your thoughts are on love and romance. You may be thinking of that special someone in your life, grateful you have found each other. Or you may wish you had someone important in your life and spend a good part of the day plotting how to find a mate. If you are serious about settling down, draw on all of your resources to make it happen.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Something big could be occurring close to home today. It would be advisable to stay inside, if possible, or at least not stray too far. Traffic may be gridlocked and the sidewalks crowded with pedestrians anxious for a closer look. Use this self-imposed “house arrest” to do some neglected chores. Play music and have fun while you organize bookshelves and clear the clutter from your closets.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have hidden talents that may be revealed to you today. Perhaps collaboration with someone new has you doing things you never thought you could. Perhaps you discover a talent for writing, graphic design, or money management. You can not help but delight in this discovery, as it opens up a world of new possibilities. You do not need to take action now. Revel in your untapped potential.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are a kind, caring individual. Today your concern for others may be so strong you take steps to do something concrete to save, if not the world, at least a few of the individuals in it. You may hear of a worthy cause that is about to fold for lack of volunteers. You could turn out to be just the saviour they need. One person truly can make a difference. You can prove it today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may develop a deeper understanding of what is really important to you. You may be surprised by what you discover. The material means far less to you than the spiritual. It may have taken you a while to learn this, but now there is no going back. Your possessions feel like dead weight. The mere thought of your family and friends fills your heart with love and light.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your life is likely to enlarge today, either through a new group affiliation or people you meet. You may be invited to a party where a whole world of new and exciting events opens up to you. You may be reunited with a good friend from your past who can open all sorts of professional doors for you. Be receptive to anyone and everyone you meet.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sometimes it is better to be lucky than smart. You will learn this today as good fortune puts you in the right place at the right time. You may meet someone who makes a big difference to your career. Perhaps he or she turns you on to a good job prospect or introduces you to someone who ends up being a business partner. Your life may change if you are open to possibilities.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be open to any invitations who come your way or any new people you meet. Change is in the air for you, and you need only be receptive in order for it to come about. You may even meet someone at a social event who winds up being your partner for life. Explore all your interests and trust your intuition, for it will be a reliable guide.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you may wake up and realize there is serious room for improvement. If decorating is not your strong suit, why not call in the professionals? In the meantime, there is a lot you can do by simply clearing away the clutter and reorganizing your bookcases in a more attractive way. Mingle some artwork and knickknacks among the books for a more interesting visual effect.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You tend to keep to yourself, but today you could be inspired to join a group activity. Perhaps some friends have invited you to come out for drinks. Or maybe a neighbour asked you to consider joining a neighbourhood organization. Whatever the scenario, all signs indicate that any group activity you join will be worthwhile. You will do some good and likely make new friends, too.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Technology is highlighted for you today. It could be that you install a new phone or computer system, which will make life just a bit easier. Or perhaps you decide to take a course to learn to master a technical area that has been difficult for you to grasp. Whatever you do or learn today is bound to make you happier and more productive.