Today in High Prairie: July 31, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 31, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 31, 2022

1803 – John Ericsson, Screw Propeller Inventor

1867 – Sebastian S. Kresge, American K-Mart Merchant

1886 – Fred Quimby, Tom and Jerry Producer

1889 – Donald Foster, Lord Love A Duck Actor

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American Sportscaster

1921 – Peter Benenson, Amnesty International Founder

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Co-Founder Atlantic Records

1932 – Ted Cassidy, Addams Family Actor – Lurch

1932 – Sam Coppola, Saturday Night Fever Actor

1939 – John R. West, Gary Lewis Guitarist

1940 – Stanley Jaffe, Fatal Attraction Producer

1943 – Lobo, American Musician

1943 – Susan Flannery, Dallas Actress

1946 – Gary Lewis, Gary Lewis & the Playboys

1947 – Richard Griffiths, Harry Potter Actor

1951 – Barry Van Dyke, Battlestar Galactica Actor

1953 – Hugh McDowell, ELO Cellist

1958 – Mark Cuban, Shark Tank “Shark”

1965 – J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter Novels Author

1978 – Will Champion, Coldplay Drummer

1980 – Harry Potter, Fictional Character

1986 – Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguin

This Day in Local History – July 31, 2022

July 31, 1967: A funeral is held for local businessman and sportsman Fred Fisher.

July 31, 1971: James Ducharme is elected new president of the Metis Association at a meeting in High Prairie.

July 31, 1988: Mike Mungall shoots a 159 to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Joann Bekevich wins the women’s title shooting 198.

July 31, 1987: Cree Airways lands its first plane in High Prairie.

July 31, 1991: Tia Gullion, 19, of Trout Lake is chosen Miss Metis for Zone 5.

July 31, 1991: Grouard I.D. Councillor Peter Calahasen says he wants a satellite police station placed in Grouard.

July 31, 1991: Hi Hog – Bar D Livestock Products wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

July 31, 1994: Fox Creek’s Rob Kuntz and High Prairie’s Lillian Bliss win the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

July 31, 1994: Pete Ptashnyk and Rick Fisher win the Joussard Walleye Tournament with a catch of 13.35 kilograms.

July 31, 2000: No one is injured after a three-ton truck carrying dynamite rolls near Faust.

July 31, 2000: Hazel Rosychuk retires after working at South Peace News for 25 years.

July 31, 2001: Brandin Krezanoski, all of 26 days old, of Enilda, undergoes successful heart surgery in Edmonton. He is dubbed “The Miracle Baby” for surviving a disease that claims many babies.

July 31, 2000: Erin Low begins work as High Prairie’s new recreation director.

July 31, 2005: Young Soeb Lee barricades himself inside Gift Lake Payless Gas resulting in 11 police officers responding to the scene of what they thought was an armed robbery. Lee is later charged with careless use of a firearm.

July 31, 2005: The Peavine Canadians win the Canadian Native Fastball Championship “B” title in Whitecourt.

July 31, 2007: Gift Lake Metis Settlement wins the Grand Champion award for best overall parade entry as the Elks Pro Rodeo begins.

July 31, 2007: The names of Al Helander, Sheila Hiron and Garand Jones are placed on the High Prairie Monument recognizing excellence in community service.

July 31, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident and volunteer Edna Dupuis dies at the age of 65 years.

July 31, 2008: High Prairie town council announces the paving of Highway 2 through High Prairie will be done later this year. However, by year’s end it had still not began. Alberta Transportation’s regional director from Peace River, Wayne Franklin, says council’s announcement was premature because the tender allows for the work to be completed by Aug. 15, 2009.

July 31, 2009: Sucker Creek officially opens its new daycare.

July 31-Aug. 1, 2010: Descendants of Alexander and Nellie Kushner numbering 126 attend a reunion at Prairie Echo.

July 31, 2012: East Prairie Metis Settlement’s float wins first place at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31, 2013: Jess Verstappen is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen as the two-day rodeo concludes.

July 31, 2013: Grouard’s Dennis Halcrow wins the annual Elks Pick Your ATV Raffle and chooses the 2013 Kawasaki Teryx 4×4 EPS LE.

July 31, 2013: South Peace News features Kindrie Gordey and her trip to Nicaragua and Uganda to see first-hand the benefits of her contributions to children she sponsors in both countries.

July 31, 2013: South Peace News publishes a photo of playground construction at St. Andrew’s School.

July 31, 2015: The federal government announces it will contribute $3 million to the House Mountain Road project. Coupled with the $3 million from the Alberta government, it virtually assures Big Lakes County will proceed with the project.

July 31, 2016: Robert Bruner passes away at the age of 93 years. He farmed near Enilda and had a keen interest in music.

July 31, 2018: The Enilda & District Society for Recreation and Culture wins Best General Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31, 2018: Victory Life Church revives the pancake breakfast held the first day of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31-Aug. 1, 2018: An Indigenous camp is added to activities at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo – the first time in about 50 years. Called the Teaty 8 Tipi Camp, participants were from Driftpile, Sucker Creek, Whitefish and Atikameg.

July 31, 2018: A McLennan man, 48, dies following a single-vehicle rollover near Grouard. His name is not released, no charges are considered.

July 31, 2018: Sarah Neill is crowned 2018 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 31, 2018: High Prairie Medical Clinic owners plan to file an appeal after losing a court case with Alberta Health Services. Court ruled that AHS can deny sponsorship of foreign doctors in any clinic if the need is not proven.

This Day in World History – July 31, 2022

781 – Oldest recorded eruption of Mt. Fuji occurs.

1498 – Christopher Columbus discovers the island of Trinidad.

1790 – First US patent granted for a potash process.

1849 – Benjamin Chambers patents breech loading cannon.

1852 – Hottest July in Netherlands since at least 1783.

1855 – Hottest July in Stockholm since at least 1756.

1861 – 9,300 mm rain in July in Cherrapunji, India [world record].

1865 – The first narrow gauge mainline railway in the world opens.

1917 – Third Battle of Ypres [Passchendaele] begins.

1922 – Ralph Samuelson, 18, rides world’s first water skis.

1941 – U-boats sink and damage 21 allied ships this month.

1951 – Japan Airlines is established.

1954 – First ascent of Himalayan mountain K2 occurs.

1959 – First exhibit of bongos in US.

1961 – Israel welcomes its one millionth immigrant.

1964 – Al Parker glides 644 miles without a motor.

1964 – Rolling Stone concert in Ireland ends after 12 minutes due to riot.

1964 – US Ranger 7 takes 4,316 pictures before crashing on moon.

1965 – Cigarette advertising banned on British TV.

1969 – Mariner 6 makes its closest approach to Mars at 3,410 km.

1971 – Apollo 15 astronauts take 6 1/2 hour electric car ride on moon.

1980 – Hurricane Allen forms: will become strongest on record.

1987 – Tornado rips through Edmonton killing 27 people.

1988 – Last Playboy Club closes in Lansing, Michigan.

1990 – Bosnia-Hercegovina declares independence.

1991 – Russia and US sign long range nuclear weapons reduction pact.

1991 – Senate votes to allow women to fly combat aircraft.

1994 – Netherlands’ warmest July since 1783 – average 21.4C.

2012 – Power failure in India leaves 670 million people without power.

2018 – Actor Alan Alda reveals he has had Parkinson’s disease for 3 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 31, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are an individual, but sometimes it is hard for you to suppress your uniqueness in order to get the job done. It may not be you. The problem may be your job. If you are feeling like you do not have enough fun in your life or you are not using the full potential of your creativity, this might be a good time to make a change – a big change! You are ready to take on new challenges!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your ego may be bruised by events from a few days back. Has it occurred to you it is within your power to right the wrong you feel was done to you? It is not a matter of confrontation but of conversation. The person in question is probably unaware of what they did or said. An expression of your dismay might elicit an apology. You will both feel better for having cleared the air!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today’s planetary configurations are pushing you to get some perspective on your life and the lives of people closest to you. You must admit you have been rather selfish lately. You are not the centre of the universe, so why do you sometimes act like you are? This is a day to make amends with friends and loved ones. They will welcome you back with open arms!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a day to be up front with your partner. It is possible your relationship has reached some sort of stalemate. It is up to you to get that fire burning brightly once again. How? You know the drill – romantic time alone is all it takes. A nice outfit, a reservation at the best restaurant, and you and your mate are back in business!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is a day of untold opportunity. If you have been concerned you have not been using your full creative potential, you can put that concern to rest today. Your creativity is boundless and you will finally realize it. Be on the lookout for any unusual opportunities. Someone or something you encounter could have meaningful ripple effects on you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There’s tension in the air today. Even though it is not your doing, you may want to keep a low profile, especially if you need to work. Try to avoid any discussions. Just because someone is confrontational does not mean you have to rise to the bait. It would be better if you did not. Keep to yourself and all of this will blow over by tomorrow when it will be safe to mingle again!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are a dreamer at heart! You prefer not to think about material things. That explains why you tend to forget groceries or dry cleaning. You are happiest if things get done for you. But circumstances today will force you to handle some of these mundane chores. You will feel better by day’s end just knowing you can be self-sufficient even if you do not want to be!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you follow your instincts and dare to take some risks, you will be handsomely rewarded. You have the capability to make a good project great. Do your best not to get distracted today. Keep your eye on the big picture rather than let yourself get bogged down in details. You will find when you take care of the big issues, the little ones take care of themselves!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Finally, you will be able to breathe a long overdue sigh of relief. It is likely you have been worried about your finances for some time. Well, you need worry no longer. The events of today either put you back in the black or show you a clear path to get there. You have been working hard to resolve these financial matters. You can now start working smarter!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Separate the wheat from the chaff today. Look at your relationships and decide who your true friends are. You are loyal, which is to your credit, but why be loyal to people who do not return it? You have given these so-called friends plenty of chances to demonstrate their affection. It is time to let them fall by the wayside and free up time to spend with your real friends!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Whether you acknowledge it or not, creation is the central theme of your life. If you are not an artist or writer, you should be. There are plenty of creative ideas in your head clamouring to be expressed. Why not give it a try? You have nothing to lose, and you may be astonished by what you are able to produce. Your brain does have two sides. It is time to use both!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You seem to be filled with questions. Some of them are big, some trivial. All you know is they preoccupy you, and the answers are not readily apparent. Do not fret. All that will change by day’s end. The planetary configurations are such that all the confusing events of recent days will begin to make sense. Your world will once again seem calm and orderly. Enjoy it!