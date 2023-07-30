Today in High Prairie: July 31, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 31, 2023

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 31, 2023

1803 – John Ericsson, Screw Propeller Inventor

1867 – Sebastian S. Kresge, American K-Mart Merchant

1886 – Fred Quimby, Tom and Jerry Producer

1889 – Donald Foster, Lord Love A Duck Actor

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American Sportscaster

1921 – Peter Benenson, Amnesty International Founder

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Co-Founder Atlantic Records

1932 – Ted Cassidy, Addams Family Actor – Lurch

1932 – Sam Coppola, Saturday Night Fever Actor

1939 – John R. West, Gary Lewis Guitarist

1940 – Stanley Jaffe, Fatal Attraction Producer

1943 – Lobo, American Musician

1943 – Susan Flannery, Dallas Actress

1946 – Gary Lewis, Gary Lewis & the Playboys

1947 – Richard Griffiths, Harry Potter Actor

1951 – Barry Van Dyke, Battlestar Galactica Actor

1953 – Hugh McDowell, ELO Cellist

1958 – Mark Cuban, Shark Tank “Shark”

1965 – J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter Novels Author

1978 – Will Champion, Coldplay Drummer

1980 – Harry Potter, Fictional Character

1986 – Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguin

This Day in Local History – July 31, 2023

July 31, 1967: A funeral is held for High Prairie businessman and sportsman Fred Fisher.

July 31, 1971: James Ducharme is elected new president of the Metis Association at a meeting in High Prairie.

July 31, 1988: Mike Mungall shoots a 159 to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Joann Bekevich wins the women’s title shooting 198.

July 31, 1987: Cree Airways lands its first plane in High Prairie.

July 31, 1991: Tia Gullion, 19, of Trout Lake is chosen Miss Metis for Zone 5.

July 31, 1991: Grouard I.D. Councillor Peter Calahasen says he wants a satellite police station placed in Grouard.

July 31, 1991: Hi Hog – Bar D Livestock Products wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

July 31, 1994: Fox Creek’s Rob Kuntz and High Prairie’s Lillian Bliss win the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

July 31, 1994: Pete Ptashnyk and Rick Fisher win the Joussard Walleye Tournament with a catch of 13.35 kg.

July 31, 2000: No one is injured after a three-ton truck carrying dynamite rolls near Faust.

July 31, 2000: Hazel Rosychuk retires after working at South Peace News for 25 years.

July 31, 2001: Brandin Krezanoski, all of 26 days old, of Enilda, undergoes successful heart surgery in Edmonton. He is dubbed “The Miracle Baby” for surviving a disease that claims many babies.

July 31, 2000: Erin Low begins work as High Prairie’s new recreation director.

July 31, 2005: Young Soeb Lee barricades himself inside Gift Lake Payless Gas resulting in 11 police officers responding to the scene of what they thought was an armed robbery. Lee is later charged with careless use of a firearm.

July 31, 2005: The Peavine Canadians win the Canadian Native Fastball Championship “B” title in Whitecourt.

July 31, 2007: Gift Lake Metis Settlement wins the Grand Champion award for best overall parade entry as the Elks Pro Rodeo begins.

July 31, 2007: The names of Al Helander, Sheila Hiron and Garand Jones are placed on the High Prairie Monument recognizing excellence in community service.

July 31, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident and volunteer Edna Dupuis dies at the age of 65 years.

July 31, 2008: High Prairie town council announces the paving of Highway 2 through High Prairie will be done later this year. However, by year’s end it had still not began. Alberta Transportation’s regional director from Peace River, Wayne Franklin, says council’s announcement was premature because the tender allows for the work to be completed by Aug. 15, 2009.

July 31, 2009: Sucker Creek officially opens its new daycare.

July 31-Aug. 1, 2010: Descendants of Alexander and Nellie Kushner numbering 126 attend a reunion at Prairie Echo.

July 31, 2012: East Prairie Metis Settlement’s float wins first place at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31, 2013: Jess Verstappen is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen as the two-day rodeo concludes.

July 31, 2013: Grouard’s Dennis Halcrow wins the annual Elks Pick Your ATV Raffle and chooses the 2013 Kawasaki Teryx 4×4 EPS LE.

July 31, 2013: South Peace News features Kindrie Gordey and her trip to Nicaragua and Uganda to see first-hand the benefits of her contributions to children she sponsors in both countries.

July 31, 2013: South Peace News publishes a photo of playground construction at St. Andrew’s School.

July 31, 2015: The federal government announces it will contribute $3 million to the House Mountain Road project. Coupled with the $3 million from the Alberta government, it virtually assures Big Lakes County will proceed with the project.

July 31, 2016: Robert Bruner passes away at the age of 93 years. He farmed near Enilda and had a keen interest in music.

July 31, 2018: The Enilda & District Society for Recreation and Culture wins Best General Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31, 2018: Victory Life Church revives the pancake breakfast held the first day of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31-Aug. 1, 2018: An Indigenous camp is added to activities at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo – the first time in about 50 years. Called the Teaty 8 Tipi Camp, participants were from Driftpile, Sucker Creek, Whitefish and Atikameg.

July 31, 2018: A McLennan man, 48, dies following a single-vehicle rollover near Grouard. His name is not released, no charges are considered.

July 31, 2018: Sarah Neill is crowned 2018 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 31, 2018: High Prairie Medical Clinic owners plan to file an appeal after losing a court case with Alberta Health Services. Court ruled that AHS can deny sponsorship of foreign doctors in any clinic if the need is not proven.

This Day in World History – July 31, 2023

781 – Oldest recorded eruption of Mt. Fuji occurs.

1498 – Christopher Columbus discovers the island of Trinidad.

1790 – First US patent granted for a potash process.

1849 – Benjamin Chambers patents breech loading cannon.

1852 – Hottest July in Netherlands since at least 1783.

1855 – Hottest July in Stockholm since at least 1756.

1861 – 9,300 mm rain in July in Cherrapunji, India [world record].

1865 – The first narrow gauge mainline railway in the world opens.

1917 – Third Battle of Ypres [Passchendaele] begins.

1922 – Ralph Samuelson, 18, rides world’s first water skis.

1941 – U-boats sink and damage 21 allied ships this month.

1951 – Japan Airlines is established.

1954 – First ascent of Himalayan mountain K2 occurs.

1959 – First exhibit of bongos in US.

1961 – Israel welcomes its one millionth immigrant.

1964 – Al Parker glides 644 miles without a motor.

1964 – Rolling Stone concert in Ireland ends after 12 minutes due to riot.

1964 – US Ranger 7 takes 4,316 pictures before crashing on moon.

1965 – Cigarette advertising banned on British TV.

1969 – Mariner 6 makes its closest approach to Mars at 3,410 km.

1971 – Apollo 15 astronauts take 6 1/2 hour electric car ride on moon.

1980 – Hurricane Allen forms: will become strongest on record.

1987 – Tornado rips through Edmonton killing 27 people.

1988 – Last Playboy Club closes in Lansing, Michigan.

1990 – Bosnia-Hercegovina declares independence.

1991 – Russia and US sign long range nuclear weapons reduction pact.

1991 – Senate votes to allow women to fly combat aircraft.

1994 – Netherlands’ warmest July since 1783 – average 21.4C.

2012 – Power failure in India leaves 670 million people without power.

2018 – Actor Alan Alda reveals he has had Parkinson’s disease for 3 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 31, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Jump on board the fast train and see how far it takes you! You will be surprised at how far you can go with minimal effort. Your grace and polite social mannerisms will help you navigate quickly to where you need to be. You have the wind at your back today. Make the most of this energy by aiming for the top and not resting until you get there.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Flexibility is an important part of today! Take a relaxed, laid-back approach. Trying to ram your ideas through is not the best tactic. Having tunnel vision will restrict you in many ways. Keep an open mind and be receptive to others’ ideas and opinions. You have a lot of power readily available. It would be a shame to waste it by lacking the breadth of vision to see all your options.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things coming at you from all sides are forcing you to make a move! Do not be pressured into something you do not want to do. A nervous restlessness may urge you to act. Do not let other people boss you around. Secure your position and be strong. Try not to be tempted into situations that you know are going to be bad for you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Lock into the practical, grounding force of the day that is not only realistic but also flexible. Attend to details and organize yourself. Be aware you may need to alter your course a bit in order to fit the group dynamic. Try to work with those around you to achieve a common goal. Initiating the help of others is easier than you think as long as you stay focused and motivated.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is one of those days in which prosperity is much closer than you think! You may know what you seek, but it is up to you to take the first step toward going after it. You are probably looking for solid answers to your deep, probing questions. Do not let your inquisitive mind rest until you find answers that ring true for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Indecision may leave you helpless at a crossroads today. Others may be just as undecided regarding which way to go. At the same time, you may feel pressured to take immediate action, and you are tired of waiting for others to make the first move. Find the answers in simple solutions. There is more than one correct way. Your choice is always the right one if you believe it to be so.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Latch on to the expansiveness that comes when you connect with others in a social arena. Communication is a key aspect of the day. If you go with the flow, you will land exactly where you need to be. Take the adventurous route and skip around from one thing to another. There is no need to pin yourself down to one route or way of doing things.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Connect with the stable, grounding energy of the day, but beware tension may come in the form of fast talk and misinformation. People could be fickle and frantic. Wait for the dust to settle before you pick a road to travel. Impulsive decisions may lead you down paths that are not the best choice for you now. Relax and try not to think about it too much!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Any expansive feeling you experience may be rained on today. You could get the feeling you have lost touch with reality. Make sure you connect with real life, and do a bit of planning to balance your whimsical side. Things you have not accounted for might crop up to serve us a reminder that you need to deal with real life.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Walk to the beat of your own drum! If you try to latch on to the smooth-talking, fast-paced information of the day, your voice could get lost in the crowd. But if you plant your feet firmly and try to plan, you might deprive yourself of spontaneous events that prove the most fulfilling. Chart your own course and do not be afraid if no one else follows along.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Connect with the fellow sitting next to you or perhaps the woman behind you in line at the store. He or she could share a piece of wisdom that changes your life forever. Be aware you also could be that person who changes someone else’s life with a single thought or slice of wisdom you have picked up in your travels. Communication is the key to expanding your world in many ways.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your self-esteem may be challenged today by a fast talker or unpleasant situation. Do not accept things at first glance. There is a much deeper meaning brewing below the surface, and you would be foolish not to recognize that. Stick to your guns and stay grounded. Newfangled devices and big promises may not be all they are advertised to be.