Today in High Prairie: July 31, 2024

What’s Happening Today – July 31, 2024

High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo (Day 2 of 2).

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at College Cafeteria (Location TBA).

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 31, 2024

1803 – John Ericsson, Screw Propeller Inventor

1867 – Sebastian S. Kresge, American K-Mart Merchant

1886 – Fred Quimby, Tom and Jerry Producer

1889 – Donald Foster, Lord Love A Duck Actor

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American Sportscaster

1921 – Peter Benenson, Amnesty International Founder

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Co-Founder Atlantic Records

1932 – Ted Cassidy, Addams Family Actor – Lurch

1932 – Sam Coppola, Saturday Night Fever Actor

1939 – John R. West, Gary Lewis Guitarist

1940 – Stanley Jaffe, Fatal Attraction Producer

1943 – Lobo, American Musician

1943 – Susan Flannery, Dallas Actress

1946 – Gary Lewis, Gary Lewis & the Playboys

1947 – Richard Griffiths, Harry Potter Actor

1951 – Barry Van Dyke, Battlestar Galactica Actor

1953 – Hugh McDowell, ELO Cellist

1958 – Mark Cuban, Shark Tank “Shark”

1965 – J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter Novels Author

1978 – Will Champion, Coldplay Drummer

1980 – Harry Potter, Fictional Character

1986 – Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguin

This Day in Local History – July 31, 2024

July 31, 1967: A funeral is held for High Prairie businessman and sportsman Fred Fisher.

July 31, 1971: James Ducharme is elected new president of the Metis Association at a meeting in High Prairie.

July 31, 1988: Mike Mungall shoots a 159 to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Joann Bekevich wins the women’s title shooting 198.

July 31, 1987: Cree Airways lands its first plane in High Prairie.

July 31, 1991: Tia Gullion, 19, of Trout Lake is chosen Miss Metis for Zone 5.

July 31, 1991: Grouard I.D. Councillor Peter Calahasen says he wants a satellite police station placed in Grouard.

July 31, 1991: Hi Hog – Bar D Livestock Products wins best commercial float as the annual Elks Stampede kicks off with a parade.

July 31, 1994: Fox Creek’s Rob Kuntz and High Prairie’s Lillian Bliss win the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

July 31, 1994: Pete Ptashnyk and Rick Fisher win the Joussard Walleye Tournament with a catch of 13.35 kg.

July 31, 2000: No one is injured after a three-ton truck carrying dynamite rolls near Faust.

July 31, 2000: Hazel Rosychuk retires after working at South Peace News for 25 years.

July 31, 2001: Brandin Krezanoski, all of 26 days old, of Enilda, undergoes successful heart surgery in Edmonton. He is dubbed “The Miracle Baby” for surviving a disease that claims many babies.

July 31, 2000: Erin Low begins work as High Prairie’s new recreation director.

July 31, 2005: Young Soeb Lee barricades himself inside Gift Lake Payless Gas resulting in 11 police officers responding to the scene of what they thought was an armed robbery. Lee is later charged with careless use of a firearm.

July 31, 2005: The Peavine Canadians win the Canadian Native Fastball Championship “B” title in Whitecourt.

July 31, 2007: Gift Lake Metis Settlement wins the Grand Champion award for best overall parade entry as the Elks Pro Rodeo begins.

July 31, 2007: The names of Al Helander, Sheila Hiron and Garand Jones are placed on the High Prairie Monument recognizing excellence in community service.

July 31, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident and volunteer Edna Dupuis dies at the age of 65 years.

July 31, 2008: High Prairie town council announces the paving of Highway 2 through High Prairie will be done later this year. However, by year’s end it had still not began. Alberta Transportation’s regional director from Peace River, Wayne Franklin, says council’s announcement was premature because the tender allows for the work to be completed by Aug. 15, 2009.

July 31, 2009: Sucker Creek officially opens its new daycare.

July 31-Aug. 1, 2010: Descendants of Alexander and Nellie Kushner numbering 126 attend a reunion at Prairie Echo.

July 31, 2012: East Prairie Metis Settlement’s float wins first place at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31, 2013: Jess Verstappen is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen as the two-day rodeo concludes.

July 31, 2013: Grouard’s Dennis Halcrow wins the annual Elks Pick Your ATV Raffle and chooses the 2013 Kawasaki Teryx 4×4 EPS LE.

July 31, 2013: South Peace News features Kindrie Gordey and her trip to Nicaragua and Uganda to see first-hand the benefits of her contributions to children she sponsors in both countries.

July 31, 2013: South Peace News publishes a photo of playground construction at St. Andrew’s School.

July 31, 2015: The federal government announces it will contribute $3 million to the House Mountain Road project. Coupled with the $3 million from the Alberta government, it virtually assures Big Lakes County will proceed with the project.

July 31, 2016: Robert Bruner passes away at the age of 93 years. He farmed near Enilda and had a keen interest in music.

July 31, 2018: The Enilda & District Society for Recreation and Culture wins Best General Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31, 2018: Victory Life Church revives the pancake breakfast held the first day of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 31-Aug. 1, 2018: An Indigenous camp is added to activities at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo – the first time in about 50 years. Called the Teaty 8 Tipi Camp, participants were from Driftpile, Sucker Creek, Whitefish and Atikameg.

July 31, 2018: A McLennan man, 48, dies following a single-vehicle rollover near Grouard. His name is not released, no charges are considered.

July 31, 2018: Sarah Neill is crowned 2018 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 31, 2018: High Prairie Medical Clinic owners plan to file an appeal after losing a court case with Alberta Health Services. Court ruled that AHS can deny sponsorship of foreign doctors in any clinic if the need is not proven.

This Day in World History – July 31, 2024

781 – Oldest recorded eruption of Mt. Fuji occurs.

1498 – Christopher Columbus discovers the island of Trinidad.

1790 – First US patent granted for a potash process.

1849 – Benjamin Chambers patents breech loading cannon.

1852 – Hottest July in Netherlands since at least 1783.

1855 – Hottest July in Stockholm since at least 1756.

1861 – 9,300 mm rain in July in Cherrapunji, India [world record].

1865 – The first narrow gauge mainline railway in the world opens.

1917 – Third Battle of Ypres [Passchendaele] begins.

1922 – Ralph Samuelson, 18, rides world’s first water skis.

1941 – U-boats sink and damage 21 allied ships this month.

1951 – Japan Airlines is established.

1954 – First ascent of Himalayan mountain K2 occurs.

1959 – First exhibit of bongos in US.

1961 – Israel welcomes its one millionth immigrant.

1964 – Al Parker glides 644 miles without a motor.

1964 – Rolling Stone concert in Ireland ends after 12 minutes due to riot.

1964 – US Ranger 7 takes 4,316 pictures before crashing on moon.

1965 – Cigarette advertising banned on British TV.

1969 – Mariner 6 makes its closest approach to Mars at 3,410 km.

1971 – Apollo 15 astronauts take 6 1/2 hour electric car ride on moon.

1980 – Hurricane Allen forms: will become strongest on record.

1987 – Tornado rips through Edmonton killing 27 people.

1988 – Last Playboy Club closes in Lansing, Michigan.

1990 – Bosnia-Hercegovina declares independence.

1991 – Russia and US sign long range nuclear weapons reduction pact.

1991 – Senate votes to allow women to fly combat aircraft.

1994 – Netherlands’ warmest July since 1783 – average 21.4C.

2012 – Power failure in India leaves 670 million people without power.

2018 – Actor Alan Alda reveals he has had Parkinson’s disease for 3 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 31, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have no fear today! You have the power and mental capacity to cut through just about anything! Do not let fear or regret hold you back! Clear the path and be strong in your approach to the new and different! Stay on target and be bold in your actions! You have the ability to conquer new literal and figurative lands! Release mental blocks that might hinder your success!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not worry about not being on the right path, because you are! You seem to always be in the right place at the right time! There is no need to feel regret or shame about things that have happened in the past! Turn negative experiences into lessons for a better future! Even though you may not be able to change a certain situation, you can at least change your reaction to it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A war could be brewing in your world today! Emotionally charged arguments shoot back and forth with conviction! Try not to get discouraged! Do not burn any bridges either! Remember your words may fall on extremely sensitive ears, so use them with care! There is a very active part of your psyche that needs to be heard! Feel free to say your peace openly and honestly!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An inner voice is warning you to slow down! It is probably best if you take a break and let someone else take the lead. Concentrate on matters at home and take care of issues that crop up among loved ones! It is quite possible that an argument is brewing! Whether you realize it or not, there are serious issues that need to be addressed!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is a fantastic day to take action! Your eagerness to strike out for new territory is heightened by a drive to experience the unknown! Take an internal journey and see what kind of wonderful things you can discover! There is a tremendous strength inside you that does not always get to show itself! This is the perfect day to prove your courage to the world!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Think before you act today! Rash moves are likely to get you into trouble! An annoying interruption in your daily routine could throw you off guard! Sit down and think about the situation before you act too hastily! Bumps in the road are often messages from the universe that you are moving too quickly and carelessly! It is time to slow down!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a great day to act on things that have been brewing in your brain for quite some time! Perhaps you have been feeling unsure of yourself! It is OK to surrender and admit you just do not have all the answers! Use this as an opportunity to restructure and rebuild! Embrace the unknown rather than fear or resist it! This is a great time to move toward it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be a bit more sensitive with your words today! Your mind is apt to be especially active and even a bit restless! This is more than likely a signal to get more of your opinions out into the world! As you do, make sure you consider the feelings of others! People might have quite a different reaction to the same situation! Respect opposing viewpoints!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind is clear and your sensitivity focused! Now is a good time to make a move! Do not let insecurity or fear keep you from pursuing your dreams! Realize action you take today does not need to be a bold outward movement in order to be effective! In truth, quite the contrary is true! You can accomplish a great deal by turning thought and energy inward!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Cool your jets today! This is a good time to stop and focus on you! Make sure to give your body the respect it deserves! Make sure you are fostering the kind of character you wish to become! Base your self-image on something internal rather than an external craving for attention from others! Your true beauty lies within!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your brain and warrior instincts agree today! Team up with others who share similar thoughts and desires! Conversations can be extremely rewarding! You are apt to learn a lot about yourself! Do not be afraid to share deep thoughts and emotions! Your willingness to express yourself demonstrates how comfortable you are with your actions and feelings!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Something or someone could confront you today! Try not to assume things about the situation before you know all the facts! If a piece of the puzzle is still in question, face the issue right away! Your sensitivity is precious, whether you realize it or not! Small things can slowly eat away at your psyche until they are addressed and dealt with!