Today in High Prairie: July 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 4, 2022

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 4, 2022

1753 – Jean-Pierre Blanchard, First balloon flights in UK&US

1790 – George Everest, Welsh surveyor [Mt. Everest]

1804 – Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter author

1816 – Hiram Walker, Hiram Walker Distillery

1826 – Stephen Foster, Oh! Susanna composer

1847 – James Bailey, Barnum & Bailey Circus

1898 – Johnny Lee, Amos ‘n’ Andy Show actor

1906 – Vincent Schaefer, Developed cloud seeding

1907 – Gordon Griffith, First actor, Tarzan on film

1910 – Gloria Stuart, Founded Screen Actors Guild

1916 – Tokyo Rose, WWII Japanese propagandist

1918 – Abigail Van Buren, “Dear Abby” columnist

1918 – Ann Landers, “Ask Ann Landers” columnist

1924 – Eva Marie Saint, On the Waterfront actress

1927 – “Gina” Lollobrigida, Italian actress

1927 – Neil Simon, The Odd Couple playwright

1929 – Al Davis, Oakland Raiders owner

1930 – George Steinbrenner, New York Yankees owner

1931 – Stephen Boyd, Ben-Hur actor

1934 – Colin Welland, Chariots of Fire screenwriter

1936 – Richard Hyde, Madonna’s trombonist

1938 – Bill Withers, Lean on Me singer

1939 – Ed Bernard, Police Woman actor [Joe]

1940 – Dave Rowberry, The Animals rocker

1940 – Karolyn Grimes, It’s a Wonderful Life actress

1946 – Ed O’Ross, Full Metal Jacket actor

1947 – Morganna Roberts, Baseball’s “Kissing Bandit”

1948 – Jeremy Spencer, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1951 – Ralph Johnson, Earth Wind & Fire drummer

1955 – John Waite, Missing You singer

1958 – Kirk Pengilly, INXS rocker

1962 – Pam Shriver, US tennis pro

1967 – Andy Walker, Canadian TV personality

1971 – Koko, Sign language gorilla

This Day in Local History – July 4, 2022

July 4, 1914: The Grouard News reports the new post office opened the previous week.

July 4, 1938: Construction begins for an additional 54-foot by 34-foot wing with two floors on High Prairie’s Providence Hospital.

July 4, 1946: C.J. Schurter moves and the school board agrees to change the name of McLennan School District No. 48 to High Prairie School Division No. 48. A division office is also built this year.

July 4, 1967: Jimmy Jepson suffers undisclosed injuries after being hit by a car near the wading pool.

July 4, 1970: A 10-inch rain over the next few days cuts off Wabasca by submerging four miles of road.

July 4, 1971: McLennan’s Linda Gervais is crowned Miss Winagami Beach Queen at Winagami Lake Beach Days. High Prairie’s Brenda Kachuk is second.

July 4, 1972: The High Prairie Regals score three runs in the seventh inning to tie the Wanham Bisons in Central Peace Baseball League action.

July 4, 1976: Brenda Cardinal is crowned Queen of the Grouard Sports Day and Rodeo. At the same event, the High Prairie Flames defeat the Peavine North Stars in the men’s fastball final.

July 4, 1978: Gift Lake residents are angered after discovering that raw sewage was pumped into the lake from Northlands School.

July 4, 1979: South Peace News reports that recreation Supt. Ron Anderson wants to build racquetball courts in High Prairie.

July 4, 1984: Richard Caudron announces he is expanding his commercial fishing operation by building a fish plant in Joussard.

July 4, 1989: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-4 to take over first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League standings.

July 4, 1990: The High Prairie golf club opens their new $250,000 clubhouse.

July 4, 1992: Cameron Michael Bornowsky, 33, of Kinuso, drowns at Spruce Point Park. While swimming with family, he develops respiratory problems and sinks.

July 4, 1993: Steven Leepile and Haney Sharkawi each win gold medals at the National Junior Taekwondo Championships in Edmonton. Leepile wins in flyweight black belt sparring while Sharkawi wins in black belt 12-16 junior super heavyweight division. Tamara Neilsen also wins a bronze medal. Kinuso club members Dee Dee Labby wins gold in the bantam division while Kirsten Tanghe wins gold in the finweight class.

July 4, 1994: Gift Lake opens a satellite RCMP office. It’s the first one to open on a Metis settlement in Canada.

July 4, 1994: Annie Porisky dies at the age of 99 thus ending her 71-year marriage to Mike.

July 4, 2000: Johnny Giroux hits two home runs including a grand slam but his visiting Grouard 86ers settle for an 8-8 tie at Gift Lake in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

July 4, 2001: General Service Garage owner Don Charrois announces a move to a new $1.5 million building in September and a new name, Charrois Motor Products.

July 4, 2005: Red Basket owner Young Yoo appears in court to enter a plea to illegally selling 19 pirated DVD videos. He reserves plea until Aug. 8; the case is not resolved by the end of the year.

July 4, 2007: South Peace News reports the annual general meeting of Alberta’s Native Friendship Centres is moved to Edmonton from High Prairie because of lack of hotel space.

July 4, 2007: Enilda firefighters attend a meeting at the fire hall to protest a proposal from High Prairie town council to disband their department and join High Prairie.

July 4, 2014: High Prairie RCMP seize magic mushrooms and marijuana at a High Prairie hotel. One person is charged but the name is not released.

July 4-5, 2015: Former High Prairie resident Corey Perry and his dog Mirk win the Calgary Stampede’s World Stock Dog title in Calgary.

July 4, 2016: Eleanor Barnes passes away at Peace River at the age of 92 years. She was a teacher on the Women’s Army Corps, and instructor in the famous Ice Follies, which later became Ice Capades.

July 4, 2016: George Francis Dow passes away at the age of 75 years. He worked many years at Kinuso Mercantile and was an accomplished musician.

July 4, 2018: Sam Laboucan, of Atikameg, is named to the Olds College women’s volleyball team.

July 4-9, 2019: Irene Hoedl and Olga Johnston win silver medals in Cribbage Open 70 Doubles at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat.

July 4-9, 2019: Frank Tries wins six medals at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat. He wins gold medals in four Men’s 85 Plus track and field events including shot put, discus, javelin and long jump. Tries also places second in Photography – Bugs with his shot of a bee pollinating a flower, and a bronze in Birds with a photo of a magpie standing.

This Day in World History – July 4, 2022

1054 – Brightest known supernova [creates the Crab Nebula] is first reported.

1634 – The city of Trois-Rivières is founded in New France.

1776 – The United States becomes a country.

1803 – The Louisiana Purchase is announced by President Thomas Jefferson.

1817 – Chief Engineer James Geddes begins construction on the Erie Canal.

1862 – Lewis Carroll creates Alice in Wonderland.

1865 – First edition of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” published.

1866 – Firecracker starts fire destroying half of Portland, Maine.

1876 – First public exhibition of electric light in San Francisco.

1883 – Buffalo Bill Cody presents his first wild west show in Nebraska.

1884 – Statue of Liberty presented to US in Paris.

1888 – First organized rodeo competition held, Prescott, Arizona.

1894 – Elwood Haynes successfully tests one of first US autos at 6 mph.

1903 – Pacific Cable opens.

1927 – First flight of the Lockheed Vega.

1944 – First Japanese kamikaze attack, US fleet near Iwo Jima.

1950 – First broadcast by Radio Free Europe.

1952 – Canada allows minting of $5, $10, and $20 gold coins.

1959 – Cayman Islands separated from Jamaica, made a crown colony.

1964 – Beachboys’ “I Get Around” reaches No. 1.

1966 – Beatles attacked in Philippines after insulting Imelda Marcos.

1970 – Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” debuts on LA radio.

1976 – Operation Entebbe – Israel rescues 229 Air France hostages.

1987 – Nazi Klaus Barbie, “Butcher of Lyon” sentenced to life in France.

1993 – Pizza Hut blimp deflates and lands safely on New York street.

1996 – Hot Mail, a free Internet e-mail service, begins.

2000 – Canadian jockey Russell Baze scores his 7,000th career victory.

2004 – The cornerstone of the Freedom Tower is laid.

2009 – The Statue of Liberty’s crown reopens to the public after eight years.

2016 – NASA’s Juno spacecraft successfully enters Jupiter’s orbit.

2017 – North Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile.

2018 – Chinese company Baidu begins mass production of self-driving buses.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If there is an issue that needs to be brought to the table now, feel free to do so! Do not hold back just to maintain a relationship’s equilibrium. Do not sacrifice your own peace of mind just to keep from rocking the boat. Contributing unhealthy lies to maintain a healthy façade does not do anyone any good. Be totally honest with yourself, your feelings, and the people around you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The intensity of the day is apt to bring opposition you are not necessarily expecting. Whether it is being verbalized or not, the confrontations are quite real. Do not underestimate a loved one’s emotions. Stand up to these issues and be realistic about their solutions. No one expects you to have all the right answers, so do not pretend that you do. We are all human and we all make mistakes!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Give your loved ones the attention they need today! Do not let another day go by without saying you love them. Life is short and getting shorter with each passing day. Feel free to be confrontational about a serious issue that needs to be addressed. You are responsible for your own feelings. Do not play the role of the victim. You will only experience more pain and resentment later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not run away from tension today. Any sort of emotional stress you feel will be compounded tremendously if it is not dealt with right away. Be in the moment while the moment is here. The more you face in the present, the less you will regret in the future. Clear up any sticky situation that arises and move forward. People may not understand your needs and concerns until you verbalize them clearly!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stop hiding behind the intellectual barrier you may have put up. Playing games will get you nowhere. True strength is being able to demonstrate you have the courage to say what you feel in any situation, especially regarding a close loved one. If you need to say something, say it. Do not wait until the situation escalates to an unhealthy argument before you finally get your feelings out!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Stop trying to feel everyone else’s emotions and really feel your own. Being empathetic to others’ needs is charitable, but you need to face the music and look at yourself. Make a clear distinction between your needs and those of others. Express your feelings to those around you. Ask for help if you need it. Other people are not mind readers. They probably have no idea what you feel!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may seem like neither side of the bed is the right side to wake up on. The only solution you might be able to come up with today is to go back to bed. Focus on your heart because it is trying to tell you it needs some attention. Emotions may be running quite high, so be extra careful of how you treat yourself and others!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could feel like you are being double-crossed by a loved one today. It could be your own words are being used against you in a way that makes you look like the bad guy. When it comes time to make a rebuttal on your behalf, make sure you let the other person know you are confronting their behaviour and not attacking them as a person!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may say one thing one minute and the opposite the next. Usually you can jump from one issue to another with no problem, but today people are likely going to call you on it. Think about what you really mean before you say it. Do not do all your thinking aloud where other people can hear. Your continuous thought process might be mistaken for a final analysis. Confusion could ensue!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The subtle tension in the air today might be just what you need to make you more aware of subconscious issues that affect your behaviour. You will find you need to get a lot off your chest. The more honest you can be about the pain people have caused you, the more loving words will be able to flow in the future. Open the channels of communication and let it flow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Stop being an enabler to someone you care deeply about. It could be you are helping to continue dangerous addictive behaviour simply because you want to avoid a nasty confrontation. Realize this is doing neither party any good. The more you perpetuate the lie, the more it will continue to hurt all parties involved. Be open and honest with your concerns!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have found yourself having some issues with food lately. It could be your sense of self-worth isn’t at its highest and you are trying to make up for it by sabotaging your relationship with your body. Food is healthy nourishment that you need to survive. Your body deserves respect. You need to always give it the proper fuel that it requires to be healthy!