Today in High Prairie: July 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 4, 2023

10-11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Farmers Restaurant at Nampa.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 4, 2023

1753 – Jean-Pierre Blanchard, First balloon flights in UK&US

1790 – George Everest, Welsh surveyor [Mt. Everest]

1804 – Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter author

1816 – Hiram Walker, Hiram Walker Distillery

1826 – Stephen Foster, Oh! Susanna composer

1847 – James Bailey, Barnum & Bailey Circus

1898 – Johnny Lee, Amos ‘n’ Andy Show actor

1906 – Vincent Schaefer, Developed cloud seeding

1907 – Gordon Griffith, First actor, Tarzan on film

1910 – Gloria Stuart, Founded Screen Actors Guild

1916 – Tokyo Rose, WWII Japanese propagandist

1918 – Abigail Van Buren, “Dear Abby” columnist

1918 – Ann Landers, “Ask Ann Landers” columnist

1924 – Eva Marie Saint, On the Waterfront actress

1927 – “Gina” Lollobrigida, Italian actress

1927 – Neil Simon, The Odd Couple playwright

1929 – Al Davis, Oakland Raiders owner

1930 – George Steinbrenner, New York Yankees owner

1931 – Stephen Boyd, Ben-Hur actor

1934 – Colin Welland, Chariots of Fire screenwriter

1936 – Richard Hyde, Madonna’s trombonist

1938 – Bill Withers, Lean on Me singer

1939 – Ed Bernard, Police Woman actor [Joe]

1940 – Dave Rowberry, The Animals rocker

1940 – Karolyn Grimes, It’s a Wonderful Life actress

1946 – Ed O’Ross, Full Metal Jacket actor

1947 – Morganna Roberts, Baseball’s “Kissing Bandit”

1948 – Jeremy Spencer, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1951 – Ralph Johnson, Earth Wind & Fire drummer

1955 – John Waite, Missing You singer

1958 – Kirk Pengilly, INXS rocker

1962 – Pam Shriver, US tennis pro

1967 – Andy Walker, Canadian TV personality

1971 – Koko, Sign language gorilla

This Day in Local History – July 4, 2023

July 4, 1914: The Grouard News reports the new post office opened the previous week.

July 4, 1938: Construction begins for an additional 54-foot x 34-foot wing with two floors on High Prairie’s Providence Hospital.

July 4, 1946: C.J. Schurter moves and the school board agrees to change the name of McLennan School District No. 48 to High Prairie School Division No. 48. A division office is also built this year.

July 4, 1970: A 10-inch rain over the next few days cuts off Wabasca by submerging four miles of road.

July 4, 1971: McLennan’s Linda Gervais is crowned Miss Winagami Beach Queen at Winagami Lake Beach Days. High Prairie’s Brenda Kachuk is second.

July 4, 1972: The High Prairie Regals score three runs in the seventh inning to tie the Wanham Bisons in Central Peace Baseball League action.

July 4, 1976: Brenda Cardinal is crowned Queen of the Grouard Sports Day and Rodeo. At the same event, the High Prairie Flames defeat the Peavine North Stars in the men’s fastball final.

July 4, 1978: Gift Lake residents are angered after discovering that raw sewage was pumped into the lake from Northlands School.

July 4, 1979: South Peace News reports that recreation Supt. Ron Anderson wants to build racquetball courts in High Prairie.

July 4, 1984: Richard Caudron announces he is expanding his commercial fishing operation by building a fish plant in Joussard.

July 4, 1989: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-4 to take over first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League standings.

July 4, 1990: The High Prairie golf club opens their new $250,000 clubhouse.

July 4, 1992: Cameron Michael Bornowsky, 33, of Kinuso, drowns at Spruce Point Park. While swimming with family, he develops respiratory problems and sinks.

July 4, 1993: Steven Leepile and Haney Sharkawi each win gold medals at the National Junior Taekwondo Championships in Edmonton. Leepile wins in flyweight black belt sparring while Sharkawi wins in black belt 12-16 junior super heavyweight division. Tamara Neilsen also wins a bronze medal. Kinuso club members Dee Dee Labby wins gold in the bantam division while Kirsten Tanghe wins gold in the finweight class.

July 4, 1994: Gift Lake opens a satellite RCMP office. It is the first one to open on a Metis settlement in Canada.

July 4, 1994: Annie Porisky dies at the age of 99 thus ending her 71-year marriage to Mike.

July 4, 2000: Johnny Giroux hits two home runs including a grand slam but his visiting Grouard 86ers settle for an 8-8 tie at Gift Lake in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

July 4, 2001: General Service Garage owner Don Charrois announces a move to a new $1.5 million building in September and a new name, Charrois Motor Products.

July 4, 2005: Red Basket owner Young Yoo appears in court to enter a plea to illegally selling 19 pirated DVD videos. He reserves plea until Aug. 8; the case is not resolved by the end of the year.

July 4, 2007: South Peace News reports the annual general meeting of Alberta’s Native Friendship Centres is moved to Edmonton from High Prairie because of lack of hotel space.

July 4, 2007: Enilda firefighters attend a meeting at the fire hall to protest a proposal from High Prairie town council to disband their department and join High Prairie.

July 4, 2014: High Prairie RCMP seize magic mushrooms and marijuana at a High Prairie hotel. One person is charged but the name is not released.

July 4-5, 2015: Former High Prairie resident Corey Perry and his dog Mirk win the Calgary Stampede’s World Stock Dog title in Calgary.

July 4, 2016: Eleanor Barnes passes away at Peace River at the age of 92 years. She was a teacher on the Women’s Army Corps, and instructor in the famous Ice Follies, which later became Ice Capades.

July 4, 2016: George Francis Dow passes away at the age of 75 years. He worked many years at Kinuso Mercantile and was an accomplished musician.

July 4, 2018: Sam Laboucan, of Atikameg, is named to the Olds College women’s volleyball team.

July 4-9, 2019: Irene Hoedl and Olga Johnston win silver medals in Cribbage Open 70 Doubles at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat.

July 4-9, 2019: Frank Tries wins six medals at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat. He wins gold medals in four Men’s 85 Plus track and field events including shot put, discus, javelin and long jump. Tries also places second in Photography – Bugs with his shot of a bee pollinating a flower, and a bronze in Birds with a photo of a magpie standing.

This Day in World History – July 4, 2023

1054 – Brightest known supernova [creates the Crab Nebula] is first reported.

1634 – The city of Trois-Rivières is founded in New France.

1776 – The United States becomes a country.

1803 – The Louisiana Purchase is announced by President Thomas Jefferson.

1817 – Chief Engineer James Geddes begins construction on the Erie Canal.

1862 – Lewis Carroll creates Alice in Wonderland.

1865 – First edition of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” published.

1866 – Firecracker starts fire destroying half of Portland, Maine.

1876 – First public exhibition of electric light in San Francisco.

1883 – Buffalo Bill Cody presents his first wild west show in Nebraska.

1884 – Statue of Liberty presented to US in Paris.

1888 – First organized rodeo competition held, Prescott, Arizona.

1894 – Elwood Haynes successfully tests one of first US autos at 6 mph.

1903 – Pacific Cable opens.

1927 – First flight of the Lockheed Vega.

1944 – First Japanese kamikaze attack, US fleet near Iwo Jima.

1950 – First broadcast by Radio Free Europe.

1952 – Canada allows minting of $5, $10, and $20 gold coins.

1959 – Cayman Islands separated from Jamaica, made a crown colony.

1964 – Beachboys’ “I Get Around” reaches No. 1.

1966 – Beatles attacked in Philippines after insulting Imelda Marcos.

1970 – Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” debuts on LA radio.

1976 – Operation Entebbe – Israel rescues 229 Air France hostages.

1987 – Nazi Klaus Barbie, “Butcher of Lyon” sentenced to life in France.

1993 – Pizza Hut blimp deflates and lands safely on New York street.

1996 – Hot Mail, a free Internet e-mail service, begins.

2000 – Canadian jockey Russell Baze scores his 7,000th career victory.

2004 – The cornerstone of the Freedom Tower is laid.

2009 – The Statue of Liberty’s crown reopens to the public after eight years.

2016 – NASA’s Juno spacecraft successfully enters Jupiter’s orbit.

2017 – North Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile.

2018 – Chinese company Baidu begins mass production of self-driving buses.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have quite the juggling act on your hands today. Things may fly at you from all directions, all demanding your attention. Give equal weight to your needs. You will be on an important road with a great deal of responsibility. Do not shy away from a starring role. You have the diplomacy and peaceful nature required to be a successful leader.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tension may build today from all directions. Everyone may seem to be operating as part of a great conspiracy against you. Do not get paranoid. This scenario is most likely far from the truth of the matter. Try to embrace change and do not treat it like an enemy. Outdated ways of doing things may get in the way of important progress toward success.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Spread your ideas out to the world. Now is a great time to go on a long trip, or at least begin planning one. Explore the far reaches of your space, literally and figuratively. Join others who share a similar spiritual mission. By reaching out to new and different people, you can have some unforgettable experiences with the potential to have a positive impact on your life.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take time out to change the things in your life that need restoring. Explore your emotional needs and find ways to satisfy them. You may need to adopt a radically different approach in order to get where you need to go. Even if things seem unstable at first, they are likely to smooth out and be much more dependable eventually. Be an individual.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may be quite emotionally intense. Your greatest gifts may get you into trouble on a day like this, but that does not mean you should stop being yourself for even one minute. There is a great deal of important information to exchange, so remain open to all opportunities and possibilities. Meet the world with open arms.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may need to make some distinct mental adjustments in order to fit in with the energy of the day. Try to tune into these energies and see what kind of balance they can bring to your life. Be more mindful of your words and do not say things you do not really mean. Be genuine in all your interactions.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is likely to be a bit of tension today regarding your position in society. Maybe you are running into issues that stem from your involvement in the collective versus your focus on your personal issues. Make sure these two aspects of your life are in balance. Unexpected things may pop out of the woodwork to keep you on your toes.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a bit of rigidity in the air today that might leave you feeling as if you are butting heads with everything you come in contact with. Try not to get too bent out of shape if people disagree with your opinions. People need their space, and emotions will be operating at a fairly high level. Consider this during all your encounters.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your emotions may surprise you today as unexpected issues crop up out of nowhere. Take time to smooth the wrinkles in your current plan of attack regarding your involvement with the world. A self-centered approach will create barriers between you and those you wish get near. Consider how your actions affect those you love, and make any necessary adjustments in your approach.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may wonder what all the fuss is about today. People may be getting all worked up over nothing. Do not get absorbed in the melodrama. Set the record straight and bring out the truth as you see it. Do not let others hide behind façades, and do not do the same. It is important that everyone be aware of how you feel.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is a wonderful and productive day for you. Do not hog the limelight. Let other people feel like they are being heard, too. You might get into trouble if your head gets too big or your attitude too stubborn. Opinions will be strong, so give people room to voice their own. They will appreciate your patience and tolerance.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Stand back and let someone else take the reins today. Trust in others. There are many helpful hands out there to guide you. The most important thing is to let go and have confidence that others will direct you. They will if you let them. Your brain may buzz to the point that you feel you have lost control. Relax your mind and calm your nerves.