Today in High Prairie: July 4, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 4, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 4, 2024

1753 – Jean-Pierre Blanchard, First balloon flights in UK&US

1790 – George Everest, Welsh surveyor [Mt. Everest]

1804 – Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter author

1816 – Hiram Walker, Hiram Walker Distillery

1826 – Stephen Foster, Oh! Susanna composer

1847 – James Bailey, Barnum & Bailey Circus

1898 – Johnny Lee, Amos ‘n’ Andy Show actor

1906 – Vincent Schaefer, Developed cloud seeding

1907 – Gordon Griffith, First actor, Tarzan on film

1910 – Gloria Stuart, Founded Screen Actors Guild

1916 – Tokyo Rose, WWII Japanese propagandist

1918 – Abigail Van Buren, “Dear Abby” columnist

1918 – Ann Landers, “Ask Ann Landers” columnist

1924 – Eva Marie Saint, On the Waterfront actress

1927 – “Gina” Lollobrigida, Italian actress

1927 – Neil Simon, The Odd Couple playwright

1929 – Al Davis, Oakland Raiders owner

1930 – George Steinbrenner, New York Yankees owner

1931 – Stephen Boyd, Ben-Hur actor

1934 – Colin Welland, Chariots of Fire screenwriter

1936 – Richard Hyde, Madonna’s trombonist

1938 – Bill Withers, Lean on Me singer

1939 – Ed Bernard, Police Woman actor [Joe]

1940 – Dave Rowberry, The Animals rocker

1940 – Karolyn Grimes, It’s a Wonderful Life actress

1946 – Ed O’Ross, Full Metal Jacket actor

1947 – Morganna Roberts, Baseball’s “Kissing Bandit”

1948 – Jeremy Spencer, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1951 – Ralph Johnson, Earth Wind & Fire drummer

1955 – John Waite, Missing You singer

1958 – Kirk Pengilly, INXS rocker

1962 – Pam Shriver, US tennis pro

1967 – Andy Walker, Canadian TV personality

1971 – Koko, Sign language gorilla

This Day in Local History – July 4, 2024

July 4, 1914: The Grouard News reports the new post office opened the previous week.

July 4, 1938: Construction begins for an additional 54-foot x 34-foot wing with two floors on High Prairie’s Providence Hospital.

July 4, 1946: C.J. Schurter moves and the school board agrees to change the name of McLennan School District No. 48 to High Prairie School Division No. 48. A division office is also built this year.

July 4, 1970: A 10-inch rain over the next few days cuts off Wabasca by submerging four miles of road.

July 4, 1971: McLennan’s Linda Gervais is crowned Miss Winagami Beach Queen at Winagami Lake Beach Days. High Prairie’s Brenda Kachuk is second.

July 4, 1972: The High Prairie Regals score three runs in the seventh inning to tie the Wanham Bisons in Central Peace Baseball League action.

July 4, 1976: Brenda Cardinal is crowned Queen of the Grouard Sports Day and Rodeo. At the same event, the High Prairie Flames defeat the Peavine North Stars in the men’s fastball final.

July 4, 1978: Gift Lake residents are angered after discovering that raw sewage was pumped into the lake from Northlands School.

July 4, 1979: South Peace News reports that recreation Supt. Ron Anderson wants to build racquetball courts in High Prairie.

July 4, 1984: Richard Caudron announces he is expanding his commercial fishing operation by building a fish plant in Joussard.

July 4, 1989: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-4 to take over first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League standings.

July 4, 1990: The High Prairie golf club opens their new $250,000 clubhouse.

July 4, 1992: Cameron Michael Bornowsky, 33, of Kinuso, drowns at Spruce Point Park. While swimming with family, he develops respiratory problems and sinks.

July 4, 1993: Steven Leepile and Haney Sharkawi each win gold medals at the National Junior Taekwondo Championships in Edmonton. Leepile wins in flyweight black belt sparring while Sharkawi wins in black belt 12-16 junior super heavyweight division. Tamara Neilsen also wins a bronze medal. Kinuso club members Dee Dee Labby wins gold in the bantam division while Kirsten Tanghe wins gold in the finweight class.

July 4, 1994: Gift Lake opens a satellite RCMP office. It is the first one to open on a Metis settlement in Canada.

July 4, 1994: Annie Porisky dies at the age of 99 thus ending her 71-year marriage to Mike.

July 4, 2000: Johnny Giroux hits two home runs including a grand slam but his visiting Grouard 86ers settle for an 8-8 tie at Gift Lake in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

July 4, 2001: General Service Garage owner Don Charrois announces a move to a new $1.5 million building in September and a new name, Charrois Motor Products.

July 4, 2005: Red Basket owner Young Yoo appears in court to enter a plea to illegally selling 19 pirated DVD videos. He reserves plea until Aug. 8; the case is not resolved by the end of the year.

July 4, 2007: South Peace News reports the annual general meeting of Alberta’s Native Friendship Centres is moved to Edmonton from High Prairie because of lack of hotel space.

July 4, 2007: Enilda firefighters attend a meeting at the fire hall to protest a proposal from High Prairie town council to disband their department and join High Prairie.

July 4, 2014: High Prairie RCMP seize magic mushrooms and marijuana at a High Prairie hotel. One person is charged but the name is not released.

July 4-5, 2015: Former High Prairie resident Corey Perry and his dog Mirk win the Calgary Stampede’s World Stock Dog title in Calgary.

July 4, 2016: Eleanor Barnes passes away at Peace River at the age of 92 years. She was a teacher on the Women’s Army Corps, and instructor in the famous Ice Follies, which later became Ice Capades.

July 4, 2016: George Francis Dow passes away at the age of 75 years. He worked many years at Kinuso Mercantile and was an accomplished musician.

July 4, 2018: Sam Laboucan, of Atikameg, is named to the Olds College women’s volleyball team.

July 4-9, 2019: Irene Hoedl and Olga Johnston win silver medals in Cribbage Open 70 Doubles at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat.

July 4-9, 2019: Frank Tries wins six medals at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat. He wins gold medals in four Men’s 85 Plus track and field events including shot put, discus, javelin and long jump. Tries also places second in Photography – Bugs with his shot of a bee pollinating a flower, and a bronze in Birds with a photo of a magpie standing.

This Day in World History – July 4, 2024

1054 – Brightest known supernova [creates the Crab Nebula] is first reported.

1634 – The city of Trois-Rivières is founded in New France.

1776 – The United States becomes a country.

1803 – The Louisiana Purchase is announced by President Thomas Jefferson.

1817 – Chief Engineer James Geddes begins construction on the Erie Canal.

1862 – Lewis Carroll creates Alice in Wonderland.

1865 – First edition of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” published.

1866 – Firecracker starts fire destroying half of Portland, Maine.

1876 – First public exhibition of electric light in San Francisco.

1883 – Buffalo Bill Cody presents his first wild west show in Nebraska.

1884 – Statue of Liberty presented to US in Paris.

1888 – First organized rodeo competition held, Prescott, Arizona.

1894 – Elwood Haynes successfully tests one of first US autos at 6 mph.

1903 – Pacific Cable opens.

1927 – First flight of the Lockheed Vega.

1944 – First Japanese kamikaze attack, US fleet near Iwo Jima.

1950 – First broadcast by Radio Free Europe.

1952 – Canada allows minting of $5, $10, and $20 gold coins.

1959 – Cayman Islands separated from Jamaica, made a crown colony.

1964 – Beachboys’ “I Get Around” reaches No. 1.

1966 – Beatles attacked in Philippines after insulting Imelda Marcos.

1970 – Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” debuts on LA radio.

1976 – Operation Entebbe – Israel rescues 229 Air France hostages.

1987 – Nazi Klaus Barbie, “Butcher of Lyon” sentenced to life in France.

1993 – Pizza Hut blimp deflates and lands safely on New York street.

1996 – Hot Mail, a free Internet e-mail service, begins.

2000 – Canadian jockey Russell Baze scores his 7,000th career victory.

2004 – The cornerstone of the Freedom Tower is laid.

2009 – The Statue of Liberty’s crown reopens to the public after eight years.

2016 – NASA’s Juno spacecraft successfully enters Jupiter’s orbit.

2017 – North Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile.

2018 – Chinese company Baidu begins mass production of self-driving buses.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 4, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will find things are slipping nicely into place for you today! Your persuasive manner and gentle nudges are just enough to get people where you want them. Control is all yours if you want it. Remember you need to be willing to accept the blame for failure as well as praise for success. Any risks you take today, however, are likely to work out in your favour!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – When faced with 10 entrees on the menu, it might be hard for you to choose just one! Feel free to order two or more! Do not let indecisiveness slow you down. At the same time, do not view it as something negative. The key for today is to go with the flow. Expand your dreams as far and wide as you wish. Have fun as long as you are willing to take full responsibility for your actions!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your dreams will not come true unless you believe in and act on them! No one else is going to do it for you. Unless you have a fairy godmother, you need to take matters into your own hands. Realize, however, that you can get there many different ways. The first step is to believe in yourself. Anything is possible. Today is a great day to let your imagination call the shots!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If people hassle you or give you a hard time about your appearance today, pay them no mind! You have the right to live your life any way you want to. If that means you want to go around the house in a grubby T-shirt and tattered sweatpants that have not been washed in months, then so be it! Feel free to be whoever you want to be!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Reach for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! It is closer than you think. Indeed, your dreams are completely within your reach, and there are huge forces at work helping you achieve your goals. You should find yourself in a favourable mood all day. People will be more sensitive than usual to your emotions. Let your fantasies lead the way!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is your day to dream and dream big! Think about what it is you want most out of life. Aim your arrow to the stars and pull back your bow as far as possible. There is no limit to how far you can go. Your only limitation is your imagination. Do not worry if your plan does not seem to make any rational sense. Worry more about what you want and less about how you are going to get it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expand your mind to its furthest reaches today! There is an incredible opportunity opening up for you in which you can make great strides in a creative realm. Follow the music. Pick up an instrument, browse an online music store, or listen to your favourite playlist. Let the artist within have room to play. Shoot for a goal and do not stop until you reach it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind may seem rather cloudy today, but do not let this hinder you. In fact, you will find you can use this feeling of fantasy to your advantage. Try to bring more magic into your life. You will discover the more you accept your bizarre feelings and ideas, the more things will fall into place. Do not think everything in life has to be completely rational!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is an excellent day for you, one in which you will find a great deal of strength in your emotions! Trust your instincts are serving you well. You have nothing to lose by following your heart. This is an important time for you to rekindle the dreams you have let smolder. Bring more of your fantasy world into your everyday life.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things might get a bit confusing for you today! Do not feel like you need to make sense of it all. In fact, this task may be impossible. Just be yourself. Let your creative nature shine through. Other people are quite malleable, and you should feel free to take the lead in just about any situation. Make sure, however, that you consider other people’s needs!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Mix your reality with a bit of fantasy today! Allow your feet to come off the ground for a little while. Give yourself a rest. Take some time to meditate and clear your mind of your daily worries. Calming, relaxing activities are the best way to spend the day. Spend time communicating with friends and feel free to go deep into conversations regarding outlandish subjects. Allow yourself to dream!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Let yourself go into high creative mode and drift into a whole other world! Escape your present reality and explore your fantasies through any sort of artistic endeavour. Dream as big as your mind allows. There is no limit to the things that can manifest on a day like today. Push your limits and test your boundaries. You may be able to soar much higher than you think.