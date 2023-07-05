Today in High Prairie: July 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 5, 2023

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 5, 2023

1675 – Mary Walcott, Salem witch trials accuser

1794 – Sylvester Graham, Developed Graham cracker

1853 – Cecil Rhodes, Rhodes Scholarship founder

1867 – A.E. Douglass, Inventor of tree ring dating

1879 – Dwight F. Davis, Founder of Davis Cup

1891 – John H. Northrop, Crystallized enzymes

1904 – Milburn Stone, Gunsmoke actor [Doc]

1923 – Arno Motulsky, Founder of medical genetics

1928 – Warren Oates, East of Eden actor

1929 – Katherine Helmond, Who’s the Boss actress [Mona]

1950 – Huey Lewis, US musician [The News]

1950 – Michael Monarch, Steppenwolf guitarist

1954 – Jimmy Crespo, Aerosmith guitarist

1958 – Bill Watterson, Calvin & Hobbes cartoonist

1960 – Brad Loree, Halloween actor

1968 – John Ruskin, Canadian journalist

1968 – Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube

1976 – Bizarre, US rapper

1996 – Dolly the Sheep, First mammal to be cloned

This Day in Local History – July 5, 2023

July 5, 1913: J.E. Filteau buys E.J. Riopelle’s pool room in Grouard.

July 5, 1915: Grouard town council writes Alberta Premier Sifton asking that part of the government’s $2 million grant to build the railway from Heart River to Peace River Crossing be used to build the Grouard branch line since it was scrapped to build via the Smoky River. ED&BC railroad is already in possession of $1 million of the grant.

July 5, 1967: High Prairie Councillor Ernie Fortier reports the town passes the $1 million value mark in paved streets, curbs and gutters.

July 5, 1967: Wagner Sawmills completes the installation of a sawdust burner at Enilda’s west end.

July 5, 1970: McLennan’s Rollande Gagne is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen at the 16th annual Beach Day.

July 5, 1970: Warren Stout is elected president of the Prairie Meadow Riding Club.

July 5, 1972: South Peace News reports the Joussard Chamber of Commerce requests increased police services from the Faust detachment because of high crime.

July 5, 1972: South Peace News reports on the addition to Ecole Joussard School.

July 5, 1973: The High Prairie Legion pledges $10,000 for a proposed new swimming pool.

July 5, 1977: Fire engulfs the Utility Equipment building in High Prairie causing mostly smoke and water damage.

July 5, 1981: The High Prairie midget baseball team loses to Fairview 8-7 and fails in its attempt to qualify for the Alberta Summer Games.

July 5, 1983: The Roxy Theatre closes forever with the movie Blue Thunder its last picture.

July 5, 1986: High Prairie Dolphin swimmers win 14 races in their first swim meet of the year held at Grande Prairie.

July 5, 1987: A 14-year-old High Prairie girl is charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton after shooting Larry Leirdahl, 39.

July 5, 1990: The High Prairie Playboys conclude play in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 10-0 record outscoring their opposition 81-9.

July 5-7, 1991: High Prairie hosts the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games. High Prairie resident Byron Konelsky lights the torch to open the games.

July 5, 1992: The High Prairie peewee baseball team wins three straight games in Athabasca to qualify for provincials.

July 5, 2000: South Peace News reports the local food bank has to dispose of contaminated food shipped from one of the Canadian Food Bank Association’s warehouses.

July 5, 2006: The June 21 closure of the Jackpines to on-road and off-road vehicles draws the attention of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen, who promises the issue will be further examined. The M.D. of Big Lakes also jumps into the fray saying they want the area to stay open.

July 5, 2008: The High Prairie Dolphins record 42 personal best times at their annual swim meet.

July 5, 2008: The Grouard Peace River Trail Net Society celebrates its 10th anniversary with an open house and trail walk at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

July 5, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that Graham Construction Ltd. will manage construction of the new High Prairie Hospital.

July 5, 2012: A memorial walk is held to honour an East Prairie teenager, Tonesha Walker-Desjarlais, 16, who was murdered in Edmonton during a random attack July 2. Hundreds of lime, green, red and yellow balloons are released. They were her favourite colours.

July 5, 2012: The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Shawn Atleo, visits Sucker Creek. He tells those attending he is ready to fight for promises made to First Nations people across Canada.

July 5, 2012: Driftpile First Nation Chief Rose Laboucan says she wants to go London to meet the Queen Elizabeth regarding First Nations rights promised in Treaty 8.

July 5, 2014: The day begins with High Prairie RCMP looking for suspects in a random stabbing at Prairie River Manor.

July 5, 2016: A piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down as Richards Lumber is demolished.

July 5, 2017: South Peace News reports that former High Prairie resident Clinton Lewis, now a doctor, is appointed a Clinical Fellow in Stem Cell Transplantation at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston for July 2017 to June 2018.

July 5, 2018: Big Lakes County issues a new release saying that pale yellow iris is confirmed found in the county.

July 5-6, 2019: Carol Basarab wins a gold medal at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat. She wins using the Callaway Handicap System.

This Day in World History – July 5, 2023

1610 – John Guy sets sail from Bristol with 39 colonists for Newfoundland.

1687 – Isaac Newton’s great work PRINCIPIA published.

1791 – Jose Maria Narvaez discovers Point Grey [now Vancouver, BC].

1811 – Venezuelan Declaration of Independence occurs.

1841 – Thomas Cook opens first travel agency.

1865 – Great Britain creates world’s first speed limit law.

1891 – Hail kills 16 horses in Rapid City, SD.

1922 – First general election in Netherlands.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, first introduced to market.

1942 – Ian Fleming graduates from a training school for spies in Canada.

1946 – Louis Reard’s bikini swimsuit design debuts at Paris fashion show.

1951 – Dr. William Shockley invents the junction transistor.

1954 – B-52A bomber makes its maiden flight.

1958 – First ascent of Gasherbrum I [11th highest peak on Earth].

1962 – Algeria gains independence after 132 years of French rule.

1968 – John Lennon sells his psychedelic painted Rolls-Royce.

1970 – Air Canada DC-8 crashes 7 miles from Toronto’s airport killing 109.

1975 – Cape Verde Islands independence after 500 years of Portuguese rule.

1981 – Rajan Mahadevan recites 31,811 digits of Pi from memory.

1983 – Woman gives birth to baby 84 days after brain death.

1989 – “Seinfield” screens its pilot episode starring Jerry Seinfeld.

1994 – Amazon.com founded in Bellevue, Washington by Jeff Bezos.

2003 – SARS is declared “contained” by the WHO.

2012 – The Shard, the tallest building in Europe, is opened in London.

2018 – Heat wave in southern Quebec, Canada, kills 33.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Open up and reveal more of your sensitive side. The more willing you are to share with others, the more they will feel comfortable sharing things with you. Your head and heart are in agreement, so use this to your advantage. Ground your mind and use it to take a rational approach to your feelings. The truth of the situation will become clear.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things should go well for you today as long as you can keep the drama to a minimum. You can jump over any hurdle in your way, so do not worry about a thing. You have a sharp, intuitive wit about you that is grounded in the real world. Take care of the details and plan your next big move. Clean, organize, and throw away things that no longer serve you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have to bring yourself down to ground level in a rather sobering fashion. Maybe you are forgetting an important piece of a goal you have been shooting for. This is a good day to review your progress and deal with any details that require attention. Keep your adventurous spirit alive, but have at least one foot on solid ground.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have a tremendous ability to understand the inner workings of any situation. You may need to give someone a reality check to make sure they are on the same page as you. Use your criticism constructively so you do not alienate yourself from the people. Help to fill in the blanks in a situation that is not fully understood by all parties, and move the project to the next level.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not say anything about someone behind his or her back that you would not want to say if the person were standing right next to you. Feelings are easily hurt on a day like this. People will instinctively know you have been saying negative things about them. Come clean with any confessions you might need to make toward someone you love. Be honest and open with your feelings.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – When it comes to decisions, do what is best for you today. Do not feel like you need to perform certain tasks just because of guilt over a past situation. Do things because you want to, not because you feel obligated to someone else. The only obligation you have is to you. If it is truly your desire to help someone out, then go for it, but do not sacrifice too much of yourself in the process.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is time to settle down from the rapid-fire activities of the past few days and retreat to a quieter state of mind. Take care of the details you failed to attend to while you were out having fun. Now is the time to turn inward and reflect. Rely on your inner reserves as opposed to your outwardly directed actions. Stay grounded and let your emotions work with your rational side.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is an excellent day in which your thinking is clear and your emotions stable. Use this powerful combination of a solid frame of mind and compassionate feelings to express yourself in a sincere, positive fashion. There is a great deal of power on your side helping you track down your goals and get exactly what you want.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Turn your energy inward today. Make a detailed list of what you need to get done in order of priority. It is time to take inventory and get organized. Detail-oriented projects are favoured, and you have much more patience and concentration than usual. Slow down the pace and remember to smell the roses as you pass by.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your head and heart are working in concert today. Things are coming together just as you expected them to. Have confidence in yourself. More than likely, you have the perfect solution to every situation. Maybe your incredible perception of the circumstances will catch someone off guard. Be prepared for some surprised reactions.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Get in touch with your vulnerable side today. Do not pretend to be someone you are not. Realize you can be yourself and still have a good time without needing to hog all the attention. Stabilize your mind and create space to grow. Take some of the advice that you give to others and apply it to yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is your day, so do not let anyone take it away from you. The key will be to get a head start on whatever goals you wish to accomplish. Do not waste time thinking about exactly how you are going to accomplish them. Just get started. The first step is the most important. You are grounded right now, helping you get a better handle on what it is you need to do.