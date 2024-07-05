Today in High Prairie: July 5, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 5, 2024

Peace River Rotaract River Days (Day 1 of 3).

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 5, 2024

1675 – Mary Walcott, Salem witch trials accuser

1794 – Sylvester Graham, Developed Graham cracker

1853 – Cecil Rhodes, Rhodes Scholarship founder

1867 – A.E. Douglass, Inventor of tree ring dating

1879 – Dwight F. Davis, Founder of Davis Cup

1891 – John H. Northrop, Crystallized enzymes

1904 – Milburn Stone, Gunsmoke actor [Doc]

1923 – Arno Motulsky, Founder of medical genetics

1928 – Warren Oates, East of Eden actor

1929 – Katherine Helmond, Who’s the Boss actress [Mona]

1950 – Huey Lewis, US musician [The News]

1950 – Michael Monarch, Steppenwolf guitarist

1954 – Jimmy Crespo, Aerosmith guitarist

1958 – Bill Watterson, Calvin & Hobbes cartoonist

1960 – Brad Loree, Halloween actor

1968 – John Ruskin, Canadian journalist

1968 – Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube

1976 – Bizarre, US rapper

1996 – Dolly the Sheep, First mammal to be cloned

This Day in Local History – July 5, 2024

July 5, 1913: J.E. Filteau buys E.J. Riopelle’s pool room in Grouard.

July 5, 1915: Grouard town council writes Alberta Premier Sifton asking that part of the government’s $2 million grant to build the railway from Heart River to Peace River Crossing be used to build the Grouard branch line since it was scrapped to build via the Smoky River. ED&BC railroad is already in possession of $1 million of the grant.

July 5, 1967: High Prairie Councillor Ernie Fortier reports the town passes the $1 million value mark in paved streets, curbs and gutters.

July 5, 1967: Wagner Sawmills completes the installation of a sawdust burner at Enilda’s west end.

July 5, 1970: McLennan’s Rollande Gagne is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen at the 16th annual Beach Day.

July 5, 1970: Warren Stout is elected president of the Prairie Meadow Riding Club.

July 5, 1972: South Peace News reports the Joussard Chamber of Commerce requests increased police services from the Faust detachment because of high crime.

July 5, 1972: South Peace News reports on the addition to Ecole Joussard School.

July 5, 1973: The High Prairie Legion pledges $10,000 for a proposed new swimming pool.

July 5, 1977: Fire engulfs the Utility Equipment building in High Prairie causing mostly smoke and water damage.

July 5, 1981: The High Prairie midget baseball team loses to Fairview 8-7 and fails in its attempt to qualify for the Alberta Summer Games.

July 5, 1983: The Roxy Theatre closes forever with the movie Blue Thunder its last picture.

July 5, 1986: High Prairie Dolphin swimmers win 14 races in their first swim meet of the year held at Grande Prairie.

July 5, 1987: A 14-year-old High Prairie girl is charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton after shooting Larry Leirdahl, 39.

July 5, 1990: The High Prairie Playboys conclude play in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 10-0 record outscoring their opposition 81-9.

July 5-7, 1991: High Prairie hosts the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games. High Prairie resident Byron Konelsky lights the torch to open the games.

July 5, 1992: The High Prairie peewee baseball team wins three straight games in Athabasca to qualify for provincials.

July 5, 2000: South Peace News reports the local food bank has to dispose of contaminated food shipped from one of the Canadian Food Bank Association’s warehouses.

July 5, 2006: The June 21 closure of the Jackpines to on-road and off-road vehicles draws the attention of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen, who promises the issue will be further examined. The M.D. of Big Lakes also jumps into the fray saying they want the area to stay open.

July 5, 2008: The High Prairie Dolphins record 42 personal best times at their annual swim meet.

July 5, 2008: The Grouard Peace River Trail Net Society celebrates its 10th anniversary with an open house and trail walk at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

July 5, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that Graham Construction Ltd. will manage construction of the new High Prairie Hospital.

July 5, 2012: A memorial walk is held to honour an East Prairie teenager, Tonesha Walker-Desjarlais, 16, who was murdered in Edmonton during a random attack July 2. Hundreds of lime, green, red and yellow balloons are released. They were her favourite colours.

July 5, 2012: The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Shawn Atleo, visits Sucker Creek. He tells those attending he is ready to fight for promises made to First Nations people across Canada.

July 5, 2012: Driftpile First Nation Chief Rose Laboucan says she wants to go London to meet the Queen Elizabeth regarding First Nations rights promised in Treaty 8.

July 5, 2014: The day begins with High Prairie RCMP looking for suspects in a random stabbing at Prairie River Manor.

July 5, 2016: A piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down as Richards Lumber is demolished.

July 5, 2017: South Peace News reports that former High Prairie resident Clinton Lewis, now a doctor, is appointed a Clinical Fellow in Stem Cell Transplantation at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston for July 2017 to June 2018.

July 5, 2018: Big Lakes County issues a new release saying that pale yellow iris is confirmed found in the county.

July 5-6, 2019: Carol Basarab wins a gold medal at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat. She wins using the Callaway Handicap System.

This Day in World History – July 5, 2024

1610 – John Guy sets sail from Bristol with 39 colonists for Newfoundland.

1687 – Isaac Newton’s great work PRINCIPIA published.

1791 – Jose Maria Narvaez discovers Point Grey [now Vancouver, BC].

1811 – Venezuelan Declaration of Independence occurs.

1841 – Thomas Cook opens first travel agency.

1865 – Great Britain creates world’s first speed limit law.

1891 – Hail kills 16 horses in Rapid City, SD.

1922 – First general election in Netherlands.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, first introduced to market.

1942 – Ian Fleming graduates from a training school for spies in Canada.

1946 – Louis Reard’s bikini swimsuit design debuts at Paris fashion show.

1951 – Dr. William Shockley invents the junction transistor.

1954 – B-52A bomber makes its maiden flight.

1958 – First ascent of Gasherbrum I [11th highest peak on Earth].

1962 – Algeria gains independence after 132 years of French rule.

1968 – John Lennon sells his psychedelic painted Rolls-Royce.

1970 – Air Canada DC-8 crashes 7 miles from Toronto’s airport killing 109.

1975 – Cape Verde Islands independence after 500 years of Portuguese rule.

1981 – Rajan Mahadevan recites 31,811 digits of Pi from memory.

1983 – Woman gives birth to baby 84 days after brain death.

1989 – “Seinfield” screens its pilot episode starring Jerry Seinfeld.

1994 – Amazon.com founded in Bellevue, Washington by Jeff Bezos.

2003 – SARS is declared “contained” by the WHO.

2012 – The Shard, the tallest building in Europe, is opened in London.

2018 – Heat wave in southern Quebec, Canada, kills 33.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 5, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Often, we ask ourselves, “Why me?” You might feel like you ask yourself this question more than anyone else. Your Your life probably seems at times like a roller-coaster ride that never ends. Deep down, you realize you had have it no other way. Take a break from things today if you can. Communicate your thoughts and feelings to others. By talking it out, you will feel much better about the situation.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find your brain buzzing around like a bee today! This is good. There is a great deal of information you need to process now. Have you been thinking about buying some new electronic equipment or small appliances for your home? Now is a great time to do some research on this project before you pull out your wallet. Use this day to gather facts!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not automatically assume you can work out all your problems by yourself! Just the act of talking things over with others can help shed light on a situation that was baffling you earlier. Enlist the help of others in areas where you need help. Do not be ashamed to ask for assistance. We all have problems and issues to deal with. You are not alone!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Get up early and get working! You have a lot of emotional and physical energy that should help you accomplish whatever you need to do. The planetary energy is on your side. Take advantage of it to say what is on your mind and get closer to wherever you need to be. Your active and receptive sides are in agreement today. You should be able to find a healthy balance between giving and receiving!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feel free to speak up today! Perhaps no one has heard your point of view in a while. It is probably important for them to hear it. Just because people do not ask for your opinion, that does not mean it is not valid. You have incredible intuitive insight that others fail to see. Do not assume they know what you are thinking, even though you probably know what they are thinking!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone has turned on the fan and papers are flying everywhere! The pace of things is picking up and you are scrambling to pick up the pieces. Stay in close communication with others today. This will be your saving grace. You may require others’ help to fetch the stack of important documents that has blown across the room. Keep a close eye on things so you do not lose your place in the game!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – No one is going to be catering to your needs today, so get up and do things on your own. You will find there is little sympathy from others, and strong opinions are a dime a dozen. There is a great deal of gossip buzzing around that you may be tempted to join in on. Do not be an enabler of this sort of behaviour. It is only going to alienate you from others in the long run!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Listen closely to the wind, for the answers are blowing around right in front of you today! Contact people you have not heard from in a while. You will find you can be quite productive where you least expect it. Ironically, the less you plan, the more you will get done. Be spontaneous in your actions. Revelations will come to you like lightning!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find yourself sidestepping in order to avoid a commitment today! Do not keep giving someone the runaround. Be strong and let people know your thoughts even if you think their feelings will be hurt. Your job is to protect your emotions. Other people can handle their own. Be aggressive if you have to be. Your own sanity depends on you being true to yourself!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are at a dramatic climax in your monthly emotional cycle today! It is possible you will erupt like a volcano. Do not be ashamed of releasing these emotions. Your feminine and masculine natures are quite connected and they are working harmoniously in order to express themselves to the fullest. Open the gates of communication and let the stampede charge through!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your Florence Nightingale side might make an appearance today! Your default defense is to take care of yourself and others. That is fine, but make sure you do it in a way that does not deplete your vital life force. The key is to offer advice and then leave the situation. You are not responsible for others’ actions. Offer information but leave the final decision up to the person you are trying to help!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is a terrific day for you! You will find you can get quite a bit done using your quick mind and sharp wit. Information is flying fast and furious. Grab hold of what resonates with you and discard what does not. The more informed you are, the better equipped you will be to handle the decisions of the day. Make sure you have all the facts before you proceed!