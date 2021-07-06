Today in High Prairie: July 6, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 6, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 6, 2021

Colin Stewart

Denise Vink-Halldorson

Lorraine Portelance

Makayla Cox

Alex Smith

Greg Smith

Darren Bellerose

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 6, 2021

Dustin Vandeligt

Clayton Cunningham

Oren Roe

Eldon McDonald

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 6, 2021

1747 – John Paul Jones, “I have not yet begun to fight”

1781 – Stamford Raffles, Founder of Singapore

1888 – Annette Kellerman, “Million Dollar Mermaid”

1911 – Laverne Andrews, Andrews Sisters singer

1925 – Bill Haley, “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

1925 – Merv Griffin, Merv Griffin Show host

1927 – Janet Leigh, Psycho actress

1932 – Della Reese, US singer/actress

1937 – Gene Chandler, “Duke of Earl” songwriter

1945 – Burt Ward, Batman actor [Robin]

1945 – Rik Elswit, Dr. Hook band rocker

1946 – George W. Bush, 43rd President of US

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, Rocky actor

1949 – Shelley Hack, Charlie’s Angels actress

1952 – Grant Goodeve, 8 is Enough actor [David]

1965 – Glenn Scarpelli, One Day At a Time actor

1980 – Eva Green, Casino Royale actress

1986 – David Karp, Founder of Tumblr

This Day in Local History: July 6, 2021

July 6, 1914: Grouard police chief Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation.

July 6, 1962: Two sisters who married brothers meet for the first time in 34 years when Mrs. Stan Budiak arrives from Poland for a two-month visit with Mr. Frank Budiak.

July 6, 1969: Miss Falher, Lorraine Hachey, wins the Winagmai Lake Beach Queen title. Over 6,000 attend the event the 15th annual event.

July 6, 1973: The High Prairie Catholic cemetery is vandalized making a shambles of the facility.

July 6, 1986: Leanne Fisher of High Prairie wins the Winagami Beach Queen Contest. The event is never held again.

July 6, 1986: About $28,000 in damages occurs after four people take part in driving a cat through the south wall of a school. The people started the cat, aimed it at the school and jumped off.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports that High Prairie RCMP are investigating two attempted sexual assaults in the Pioneer Trailer Court.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports West End Fish Producers and Packers will build a new fish plant in Joussard and double capacity.

July 6, 1988: Tina Cardinal, Greg Halcrow and Layne Gauchier all win medals as the Alberta Friendship Centres’ Summer Games conclude.

July 6, 1989: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen tells the I.D. council the High Prairie area has no chance of getting a pulp mill due to lack of water.

July 6, 1991: Byron Konelsky lights the torch opening the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games in High Prairie. Over 1,000 athletes attend the two-day event.

July 6, 1994: South Peace News reports that seven local seniors have qualified for the 1994 Alberta Seniors Summer Games. They are Jack Burley in cribbage, Peter and Pauline Kushner in horseshoes, George Bennett and Michael Sanders in darts, and Tom and Velva Harding in darts. Clarence and Phyllis Stevens had qualified in darts but declined the trip.

July 6, 1995: Members of the newly-formed Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force wear their uniforms in public for the first time at Kapown Days.

July 6, 2007: Peking Restaurant closes its door.

July 6, 2008: The Gift Lake Sluggers win bronze medals at the Alberta Baseball Peewee Championships in Calahoo.

July 6, 2009: Lonnie Miller begins his job as the Town of High Prairie CAO.

July 6, 2011: South Peace News reports that the old Whitefish Inn will soon re-open as a Smitty’s Restaurant franchise.

July 6, 2011: Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine visit Slave Lake to lend support after the devastating spring wildfire.

July 6, 2012: Long-time High Prairie resident Peter Kushner passes away at the age of 88 years. The long-time farmer, avid sportsman and volunteer was a member of the Golden Age Club for over 25 years.

July 6, 2013: The Native Cultural Arts Museum at Grouard holds its annual open house to show its culture. The day includes tours of St. Bernard’s Church and an interactive Historical Village.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Canadian Pickers star Sheldon Smithens will visit High Prairie Oct. 22 as the guest speaker at the Small Business Week Gala.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce elects Tracy Sherkawi to another term as president at its annual general meeting.

July 6, 2017: Northern Lakes College president and CEO Ann Everatt inks a new five-year extension at $227,990.15 a year.

This Day in World History – July 6, 2021

1189 – Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England.

1484 – Portuguese Capt. Diogo Cao finds the mouth of the Congo River.

1858 – Lyman Blake patents shoe manufacturing machine.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests an anti-rabies vaccine.

1886 – Horlick’s of Wisconsin offers first malted milk to public.

1908 – Robert Peary’s expedition sails from New York to North Pole.

1924 – First photo sent experimentally across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – First all-talking motion picture shown in New York.

1928 – Largest recorded hailstone at the time 1.5 lbs falls in Nebraska.

1942 – Anne Frank’s family goes into hiding in Amsterdam.

1944 – World’s largest circus tent catches fire [Ringling Brothers].

1947 – The AK-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union.

1957 – John Lennon & Paul McCartney meet; perform at a church dinner.

1960 – Dr. Barbara Moore completes a 3,207 mile walk from LA to NYC.

1964 – Malawi [formerly Nyasaland] declares independence from UK.

1988 – North Sea oil platform Piper Alpha explodes, 166 die.

1998 – Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Airport closes; Hong Kong Int. Airport opens.

2006 – Nathu La mountain pass between India & China reopened after 44 yrs.

2016 – Pokémon Go, the real-world mobile game by Niantic, first released.

2017 – Sri Lankan government confirms outbreak of dengue fever.

2017 – France announces it will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

2018 – WHO announces Paraguay has eliminated malaria.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 6, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Other people may steal the spotlight from you today, but don’t let it get you down. The key is to learn from the ones who take charge. Have fun and don’t worry about the details. A definite dynamism is helping you transform certain areas of your life that need to change. Get out of the rut you’re in.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It may seem like close loved ones are trying to pick a fight with you today. There may tend to be a “me first” attitude stirring up a pot of trouble. Don’t automatically assume the other person is wrong. There’s a valuable lesson to be learned in every conflict. Take each disagreement as an opportunity to learn something about yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A close loved one may express displeasure with the way things are. Maybe there’s some tension in the air. Things could get rather explosive. There’s a feeling urging others to act, a certain restlessness that demands you take action. Unfortunately, this action is likely to meet with opposition if you aren’t careful.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Fire up today, and let your spirit fly. You have a great deal of ammunition that encouraging you to take charge. Let your adventuresome spirit roam wherever it pleases. Communication with loved ones will be clear. You can expect all social encounters to go smoothly. You will be the hit of any party.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Put your reservations aside, and go for the thing your heart desires most. Throw caution to the wind and make it happen. Today’s energy urges you to take charge of your life and conquer new territory. There’s dynamism about the day that could leave you behind unless you latch onto the trend and make it work for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There may be tremendous changes in store for you. Connect with something futuristic and far out. There may be some roadblocks in the way. Maybe your heart is impeding your progress. You don’t need another person to fill in any voids in your life. Your confidence is what you need to bolster your self-esteem.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be bold and aggressive today. Even if this isn’t in your nature, dynamic action can be rewarding on a day like this. People will be delighted to hear from you. Your opinion is precious. You have many insights to offer the group. Your adaptable nature will be tested. You may need to make adjustments in order to match other people’s way of thinking.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love is on your side today, and all romantic and social situations are favoured. This is the perfect time to take the lead on creative projects or anything requiring a keen eye for beauty. Your mood is apt to be positive and jovial. You can’t go wrong in whatever way you choose to express yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Certain love and romance matters may cause some tension. Inflated egos may get in the way of important communication that needs to take place for harmony between you and your romantic partner. You’re a bit more argumentative than usual. Sparks of disagreement are likely to flare into bonfires if you aren’t careful. Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take charge of your life. The more action you take, the more alive you will feel. Maybe you will decide to have a career on the stage. This is the kind of day when you need more variety than usual. Bright and happy people will catch your eye. Jump on the fast track. You’re ready.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Don’t hide! This is your time to come out of the shadows. There’s a spark within that’s urging you to act. Move forward and worry about the consequences later. This isn’t a good time to search every sentence for hidden meaning. People may be careless with their words. Don’t overanalyze them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a terrific day for you. Your mood is good and everything is flowing your way. The fire within is burning hot. You will take the lead role in every production. Romance and love are definitely in the cards for you. Be yourself and remember that it’s OK to laugh at your mistakes. Humility is good for you!