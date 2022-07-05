Today in High Prairie: July 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 6, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 6, 2022

1747 – John Paul Jones, “I have not yet begun to fight”

1781 – Stamford Raffles, Founder of Singapore

1888 – Annette Kellerman, “Million Dollar Mermaid”

1911 – Laverne Andrews, Andrews Sisters singer

1922 – William Schallert, Patty Duke Show actor

1923 – Marie McDonald, “The Body Beautiful” actress

1925 – Bill Haley, “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

1925 – Merv Griffin, Merv Griffin Show host

1925 – Ruth Cracknell, Mother and Son actress

1927 – Janet Leigh, Psycho actress

1932 – Della Reese, US singer/actress

1937 – Gene Chandler, “Duke of Earl” songwriter

1937 – Ned Beatty, Network actor

1939 – Jet Harris, Drifters bassist

1945 – Burt Ward, Batman actor [Robin]

1945 – Rik Elswit, Dr. Hook band rocker

1946 – George W. Bush, 43rd President of US

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, Rocky actor

1949 – Shelley Hack, Charlie’s Angels actress

1949 – Michael Shrieve, Santana drummer

1951 – Geoffrey Rush, Shakespeare in Love actor

1952 – Grant Goodeve, 8 is Enough actor [David]

1952 – Jesse Harms, REO Speedwagon musician

1959 – John Keeble, Spandau Ballet drummer

1965 – Glenn Scarpelli, One Day At a Time actor

1980 – Eva Green, Casino Royale actress

1983 – Gregory Smith, Small Soldiers actor

1986 – David Karp, Founder of Tumblr

This Day in Local History – July 6, 2022

July 6, 1914: Grouard police chief Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation.

July 6, 1962: Two sisters who married brothers meet for the first time in 34 years when Mrs. Stan Budiak arrives from Poland for a two-month visit with Mr. Frank Budiak.

July 6, 1962: The High Prairie Legion Peewee baseball team wins the local league with a 5-0-1 record. The Park Hotel teams goes 1-3-2 and the Optimists 1-4-1.

July 6, 1969: Miss Falher, Lorraine Hachey, wins the Winagmai Lake Beach Queen title. Over 6,000 attend the event the 15th annual event.

July 6, 1973: The High Prairie Catholic cemetery is vandalized making a shambles of the facility.

July 6, 1973: Dennis Gladue, of High Prairie, is killed on Highway 2 by Kinuso after his parked car along the highway is struck by a transport truck.

July 6, 1973: Pedestrian Charles Whitford, of High Prairie, is killed after being struck in town by another vehicle.

July 6, 1986: Leanne Fisher wins the Winagami Beach Queen Contest. The event is never held again.

July 6, 1986: About $28,000 in damages occurs after four people take part in driving a cat through the south wall of the school. The people started the cat, aimed it at the school and jumped off.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie RCMP are investigating two attempted sexual assaults in the Pioneer Trailer Court.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports West End Fish Producers and Packers will build a new fish plant in Joussard and double capacity.

July 6, 1988: Tina Cardinal, Greg Halcrow and Layne Gauchier all win medals as the Alberta Friendship Centres’ Summer Games conclude.

July 6, 1989: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen tells the I.D. council the High Prairie area has no chance of getting a pulp mill due to lack of water.

July 6, 1991: Byron Konelsky lights the torch opening the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games in High Prairie. Over 1,000 athletes attend the two-day event.

July 6, 1994: South Peace news reports seven local seniors have qualified for the 1994 Alberta Seniors Summer Games. They are Jack Burley in cribbage, Peter and Pauline Kushner in horseshoes, George Bennett and Michael Sanders in darts, and Tom and Velva Harding in darts. Clarence and Phyllis Stevens had qualified in darts but declined the trip.

July 6, 1995: Members of the newly-formed Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force wear their uniforms in public for the first time at Kapown Days.

July 6, 2005: South Peace News reports Shanna Meshen wins the Fred Spendiff Scholarship.

July 6, 2007: Peking Restaurant closes its doors.

July 6, 2008: The Gift Lake Sluggers win bronze medals at the Alberta Baseball Peewee Championships in Calahoo.

July 6, 2009: Lonnie Miller begins his job as the Town of High Prairie CAO.

July 6, 2011: South Peace News reports the old Whitefish Inn will soon re-open as a Smitty’s Restaurant franchise.

July 6, 2011: South Peace News reports on damaged flower pots beside Blue Diamond Safety. Town of High Prairie peace officer Alan Bloom says it’s the first complaint received this year.

July 6, 2011: Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine visit Slave Lake to lend support after the devastating spring wildfire.

July 6, 2012: Long-time High Prairie resident Peter Kushner passes away at the age of 88 years. The long-time farmer, avid sportsman and volunteer was a member of the Golden Age Club for over 25 years.

July 6, 2013: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual Swim Meet. Koreena Geertsma wins four races and Emilee Tanguay three races to lead the club.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Canadian Pickers star Sheldon Smithens will visit High Prairie Oct. 22 as the guest speaker at the Small Business Week Gala.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce elects Tracy Sherkawi to another term as president at its annual general meeting. Debbie Rose is elected vice president, Lynne Bourassa as secretary and Jennifer Zatko as treasurer.

July 6, 2016: The Driftpile Wagon Train leaves on its annual pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne.

July 6, 2017: Northern Lakes College president and CEO Ann Everatt inks a new five-year extension at $227,990.15 a year.

This Day in World History – July 6, 2022

1189 – Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England.

1484 – Portuguese Capt. Diogo Cao finds the mouth of the Congo River.

1699 – Pirate Captain William Kidd is captured in Boston.

1858 – Lyman Blake patents shoe manufacturing machine.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests an anti-rabies vaccine.

1886 – Horlick’s of Wisconsin offers first malted milk to public.

1908 – Robert Peary’s expedition sails from New York to North Pole.

1924 – First photo sent experimentally across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – First all-talking motion picture shown in New York.

1928 – Largest recorded hailstone at the time 1.5 lbs falls in Nebraska.

1942 – Anne Frank’s family goes into hiding in Amsterdam.

1944 – World’s largest circus tent catches fire [Ringling Brothers].

1947 – The AK-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union.

1957 – John Lennon & Paul McCartney meet; perform at a church dinner.

1960 – Dr. Barbara Moore completes a 3,207 mile walk from Los Angeles to New York.

1964 – Malawi [formerly Nyasaland] declares independence from UK.

1965 – Rock group “Jefferson Airplane” forms.

1988 – North Sea oil platform Piper Alpha explodes, 166 die.

1994 – “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, released.

1998 – Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Airport closes; Hong Kong Int. Airport opens.

2006 – Nathu La mountain pass between India & China reopened after 44 years.

2016 – Pokémon Go, the real-world mobile game by Niantic, first released.

2017 – Sri Lankan government confirms outbreak of dengue fever.

2017 – France announces it will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

2018 – WHO announces Paraguay has eliminated malaria.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a terrific day for you! You will find you can get quite a bit done using your quick mind and sharp wit. Information is flying fast and furious. Grab hold of what resonates with you and discard what does not. The more informed you are, the better equipped you will be to handle the decisions of the day. Make sure you have all the facts before you proceed.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Often, we ask ourselves, “Why me?” You might feel like you ask yourself this question more than anyone else. Your life probably seems at times like a roller-coaster ride that never ends. Deep down, you realize you would have it no other way. Take a break from things today if you can. Communicate your thoughts and feelings to others. By talking it out, you will feel much better about the situation!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find your brain buzzing around like a bee today! This is good. There is a great deal of information you need to process now. Have you been thinking about buying some new electronic equipment or small appliances for your home? Now is a great time to do some research on this project before you pull out your wallet. Use this day to gather facts!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not automatically assume you can work out all your problems by yourself. Just the act of talking things over with others can help shed light on a situation that was baffling you earlier. Enlist the help of others in areas where you need help. Do not be ashamed to ask for assistance. We all have problems and issues to deal with. You are not alone!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Get up early and get working! You have a lot of emotional and physical energy that should help you accomplish whatever you need to do. The planetary energy is on your side. Take advantage of it to say what is on your mind and get closer to wherever you need to be. Your active and receptive sides are in agreement today. You should be able to find a healthy balance between giving and receiving!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Feel free to speak up today. Perhaps no one has heard your point of view in a while. It is probably important for them to hear it. Just because people do not ask for your opinion, that does not mean it is not valid. You have incredible intuitive insight that others fail to see. Do not assume they know what you are thinking – even though you probably know what they are thinking!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone has turned on the fan and papers are flying everywhere! The pace of things is picking up and you are scrambling to pick up the pieces. Stay in close communication with others today. This will be your saving grace. You may require others’ help to fetch the stack of important documents that has blown across the room. Keep a close eye on things so you do not lose your place in the game!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – No one is going to be catering to your needs today, so get up and do things on your own. You will find there is little sympathy from others, and strong opinions are a dime a dozen. There is a great deal of gossip buzzing around that you may be tempted to join in on. Do not be an enabler of this sort of behaviour. It is only going to alienate you from others in the long run!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Listen closely to the wind, for the answers are blowing around right in front of you today! Contact people you have not heard from in a while. You will find you can be quite productive where you least expect it. Ironically, the less you plan, the more you will get done. Be spontaneous in your actions. Revelations will come to you like lightning!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find yourself sidestepping in order to avoid a commitment today! Do not keep giving someone the runaround. Be strong and let people know your thoughts even if you think their feelings will be hurt. Your job is to protect your emotions. Other people can handle their own. Be aggressive if you have to be. Your own sanity depends on you being true to yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are at a dramatic climax in your monthly emotional cycle today. It is possible you will erupt like a volcano. Do not be ashamed of releasing these emotions. Your feminine and masculine natures are quite connected and they are working harmoniously in order to express themselves to the fullest. Open the gates of communication and let the stampede charge through!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your Florence Nightingale side might make an appearance today! Your default defense is to take care of yourself and others. That is fine, but make sure you do it in a way that does not deplete your vital life force. The key is to offer advice and then leave the situation. You are not responsible for others’ actions. Offer information but leave the final decision up to the person you are trying to help!