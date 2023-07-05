Today in High Prairie: July 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 6, 2023

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 6, 2023

1747 – John Paul Jones, “I have not yet begun to fight”

1781 – Stamford Raffles, Founder of Singapore

1888 – Annette Kellerman, “Million Dollar Mermaid”

1911 – Laverne Andrews, Andrews Sisters singer

1922 – William Schallert, Patty Duke Show actor

1923 – Marie McDonald, “The Body Beautiful” actress

1925 – Bill Haley, “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

1925 – Merv Griffin, Merv Griffin Show host

1925 – Ruth Cracknell, Mother and Son actress

1927 – Janet Leigh, Psycho actress

1932 – Della Reese, US singer/actress

1937 – Gene Chandler, “Duke of Earl” songwriter

1937 – Ned Beatty, Network actor

1939 – Jet Harris, Drifters bassist

1945 – Burt Ward, Batman actor [Robin]

1945 – Rik Elswit, Dr. Hook band rocker

1946 – George W. Bush, 43rd President of US

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, Rocky actor

1949 – Shelley Hack, Charlie’s Angels actress

1949 – Michael Shrieve, Santana drummer

1951 – Geoffrey Rush, Shakespeare in Love actor

1952 – Grant Goodeve, 8 is Enough actor [David]

1952 – Jesse Harms, REO Speedwagon musician

1959 – John Keeble, Spandau Ballet drummer

1965 – Glenn Scarpelli, One Day At a Time actor

1980 – Eva Green, Casino Royale actress

1983 – Gregory Smith, Small Soldiers actor

1986 – David Karp, Founder of Tumblr

This Day in Local History – July 6, 2023

July 6, 1914: Grouard police chief Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation.

July 6, 1962: Two sisters who married brothers meet for the first time in 34 years when Mrs. Stan Budiak arrives from Poland for a two-month visit with Mr. Frank Budiak.

July 6, 1962: The High Prairie Legion Peewee baseball team wins the local league with a 5-0-1 record. The Park Hotel teams goes 1-3-2 and the Optimists 1-4-1.

July 6, 1969: Miss Falher, Lorraine Hachey, wins the Winagmai Lake Beach Queen title. Over 6,000 attend the event the 15th annual event.

July 6, 1973: Dennis Gladue, of High Prairie, is killed on Highway 2 by Kinuso after his parked car along the highway is struck by a transport truck.

July 6, 1973: Pedestrian Charles Whitford, of High Prairie, is killed after being struck in town by another vehicle.

July 6, 1986: Leanne Fisher, of High Prairie, wins the Winagami Beach Queen Contest. The event is never held again.

July 6, 1986: About $28,000 in damages occurs after four people take part in driving a cat through the south wall of the school. The people started the cat, aimed it at the school and jumped off.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie RCMP are investigating two attempted sexual assaults in the Pioneer Trailer Court.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports West End Fish Producers and Packers will build a new fish plant in Joussard and double capacity.

July 6, 1988: Tina Cardinal, Greg Halcrow and Layne Gauchier all win medals as the Alberta Friendship Centres’ Summer Games conclude.

July 6, 1989: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen tells the I.D. council the High Prairie area has no chance of getting a pulp mill due to lack of water.

July 6, 1991: Byron Konelsky lights the torch opening the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games in High Prairie. Over 1,000 athletes attend the two-day event.

July 6, 1994: South Peace News reports seven local seniors have qualified for the 1994 Alberta Seniors Summer Games. They are Jack Burley in cribbage, Peter and Pauline Kushner in horseshoes, George Bennett and Michael Sanders in darts, and Tom and Velva Harding in darts. Clarence and Phyllis Stevens had qualified in darts but declined the trip.

July 6, 1995: Members of the newly-formed Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force wear their uniforms in public for the first time at Kapown Days.

July 6, 2007: Peking Restaurant closes its doors.

July 6, 2008: The Gift Lake Sluggers win bronze medals at the Alberta Baseball Peewee Championships in Calahoo.

July 6, 2009: Lonnie Miller begins his job as the Town of High Prairie CAO.

July 6, 2011: South Peace News reports the old Whitefish Inn will soon re-open as a Smitty’s Restaurant franchise.

July 6, 2011: South Peace News reports on damaged flower pots beside Blue Diamond Safety. Town of High Prairie peace officer Alan Bloom says it is the first complaint received this year.

July 6, 2011: Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine visit Slave Lake to lend support after the devastating spring wildfire.

July 6, 2012: Long-time High Prairie resident Peter Kushner passes away at the age of 88 years. The long-time farmer, avid sportsman and volunteer was a member of the Golden Age Club for over 25 years.

July 6, 2013: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual Swim Meet. Koreena Geertsma wins four races and Emilee Tanguay three races to lead the club.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Canadian Pickers star Sheldon Smithens will visit High Prairie Oct. 22 as the guest speaker at the Small Business Week Gala.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce elects Tracy Sherkawi to another term as president at its annual general meeting.

July 6, 2016: The Driftpile Wagon Train leaves on its annual pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne.

July 6, 2017: Northern Lakes College president and CEO Ann Everatt inks a new five-year extension at $227,990.15 a year.

This Day in World History – July 6, 2023

1189 – Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England.

1484 – Portuguese Capt. Diogo Cao finds the mouth of the Congo River.

1699 – Pirate Captain William Kidd is captured in Boston.

1858 – Lyman Blake patents shoe manufacturing machine.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests an anti-rabies vaccine.

1886 – Horlick’s of Wisconsin offers first malted milk to public.

1908 – Robert Peary’s expedition sails from New York to North Pole.

1924 – First photo sent experimentally across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – First all-talking motion picture shown in New York.

1928 – Largest recorded hailstone at the time 1.5 lbs falls in Nebraska.

1942 – Anne Frank’s family goes into hiding in Amsterdam.

1944 – World’s largest circus tent catches fire [Ringling Brothers].

1947 – The AK-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union.

1957 – John Lennon & Paul McCartney meet; perform at a church dinner.

1960 – Dr. Barbara Moore completes a 3,207 mile walk from Los Angeles to New York.

1964 – Malawi [formerly Nyasaland] declares independence from UK.

1965 – Rock group “Jefferson Airplane” forms.

1988 – North Sea oil platform Piper Alpha explodes, 166 die.

1994 – “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, released.

1998 – Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Airport closes; Hong Kong Int. Airport opens.

2006 – Nathu La mountain pass between India & China reopened after 44 years.

2016 – Pokémon Go, the real-world mobile game by Niantic, first released.

2017 – Sri Lankan government confirms outbreak of dengue fever.

2017 – France announces it will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

2018 – WHO announces Paraguay has eliminated malaria.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It may seem like close loved ones are trying to pick a fight with you today. There may tend to be a “me first” attitude stirring up a pot of trouble. Do not automatically assume the other person is wrong. There is a valuable lesson to be learned in every conflict. Take each disagreement as an opportunity to learn something about yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A close loved one may express displeasure with the way things are. Maybe there is some tension in the air. Things could get rather explosive. There is a feeling urging others to act, a certain restlessness that demands that you take action. Unfortunately, this action is likely to meet with opposition if you are not careful.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Fire up today, and let your spirit fly. You have a great deal of ammunition encouraging you to take charge. Let your adventuresome spirit roam wherever it pleases. Communication with loved ones will be clear. You can expect all social encounters to go smoothly. You will be the hit of any party.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Put your reservations aside, and go for the thing your heart desires most. Throw caution to the wind and make it happen. Today’s energy urges you to take charge of your life and conquer new territory. There is dynamism about the day that could leave you behind unless you latch onto the trend and make it work for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There may be tremendous changes in store for you. Connect with something futuristic and far out. There may be some roadblocks in the way. Maybe your heart is impeding your progress. You do not need another person to fill in any voids in your life. Your confidence is what you need to bolster your self-esteem.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be bold and aggressive today. Even if this is not in your nature, dynamic action can be rewarding on a day like this. People will be delighted to hear from you. Your opinion is precious. You have many insights to offer the group. Your adaptable nature will be tested. You may need to make adjustments in order to match other people’s way of thinking.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Love is on your side today, and all romantic and social situations are favoured. This is the perfect time to take the lead on creative projects or anything requiring a keen eye for beauty. Your mood is apt to be positive and jovial. You can not go wrong in whatever way you choose to express yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Certain love and romance matters may cause some tension. Inflated egos may get in the way of important communication that needs to take place for harmony between you and your romantic partner. You are a bit more argumentative than usual. Sparks of disagreement are likely to flare into bonfires if you are not careful. Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take charge of your life. The more action you take, the more alive you will feel. Maybe you will decide to have a career on the stage. This is the kind of day when you need more variety than usual. Bright and happy people will catch your eye. Jump on the fast track. You are ready.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not hide. This is your time to come out of the shadows. There is a spark within that is urging you to act. Move forward and worry about the consequences later. This is not a good time to search every sentence for hidden meaning. People may be careless with their words. Do not overanalyze them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a terrific day for you. Your mood is good and everything is flowing your way. The fire within is burning hot. You will take the lead role in every production. Romance and love are definitely in the cards for you. Be yourself and remember it is OK to laugh at your mistakes. Humility is good for you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Other people may steal the spotlight from you today, but do not let it get you down. The key is to learn from the ones who take charge. Have fun and do not worry about the details. A definite dynamism is helping you transform certain areas of your life that need to change. Get out of the rut you are in.