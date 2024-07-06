Today in High Prairie: July 6, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 6, 2024

Peace River Rotaract River Days (Day 2 of 3).

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 6, 2024

1747 – John Paul Jones, “I have not yet begun to fight”

1781 – Stamford Raffles, Founder of Singapore

1888 – Annette Kellerman, “Million Dollar Mermaid”

1911 – Laverne Andrews, Andrews Sisters singer

1922 – William Schallert, Patty Duke Show actor

1923 – Marie McDonald, “The Body Beautiful” actress

1925 – Bill Haley, “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

1925 – Merv Griffin, Merv Griffin Show host

1925 – Ruth Cracknell, Mother and Son actress

1927 – Janet Leigh, Psycho actress

1932 – Della Reese, US singer/actress

1937 – Gene Chandler, “Duke of Earl” songwriter

1937 – Ned Beatty, Network actor

1939 – Jet Harris, Drifters bassist

1945 – Burt Ward, Batman actor [Robin]

1945 – Rik Elswit, Dr. Hook band rocker

1946 – George W. Bush, 43rd President of US

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, Rocky actor

1949 – Shelley Hack, Charlie’s Angels actress

1949 – Michael Shrieve, Santana drummer

1951 – Geoffrey Rush, Shakespeare in Love actor

1952 – Grant Goodeve, 8 is Enough actor [David]

1952 – Jesse Harms, REO Speedwagon musician

1959 – John Keeble, Spandau Ballet drummer

1965 – Glenn Scarpelli, One Day At a Time actor

1980 – Eva Green, Casino Royale actress

1983 – Gregory Smith, Small Soldiers actor

1986 – David Karp, Founder of Tumblr

This Day in Local History – July 6, 2024

July 6, 1914: Grouard police chief Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation.

July 6, 1962: Two sisters who married brothers meet for the first time in 34 years when Mrs. Stan Budiak arrives from Poland for a two-month visit with Mr. Frank Budiak.

July 6, 1962: The High Prairie Legion Peewee baseball team wins the local league with a 5-0-1 record. The Park Hotel teams goes 1-3-2 and the Optimists 1-4-1.

July 6, 1969: Miss Falher, Lorraine Hachey, wins the Winagmai Lake Beach Queen title. Over 6,000 attend the event the 15th annual event.

July 6, 1973: Dennis Gladue, of High Prairie, is killed on Highway 2 by Kinuso after his parked car along the highway is struck by a transport truck.

July 6, 1973: Pedestrian Charles Whitford, of High Prairie, is killed after being struck in town by another vehicle.

July 6, 1986: Leanne Fisher, of High Prairie, wins the Winagami Beach Queen Contest. The event is never held again.

July 6, 1986: About $28,000 in damages occurs after four people take part in driving a cat through the south wall of the school. The people started the cat, aimed it at the school and jumped off.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie RCMP are investigating two attempted sexual assaults in the Pioneer Trailer Court.

July 6, 1988: South Peace News reports West End Fish Producers and Packers will build a new fish plant in Joussard and double capacity.

July 6, 1988: Tina Cardinal, Greg Halcrow and Layne Gauchier all win medals as the Alberta Friendship Centres’ Summer Games conclude.

July 6, 1989: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen tells the I.D. council the High Prairie area has no chance of getting a pulp mill due to lack of water.

July 6, 1991: Byron Konelsky lights the torch opening the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games in High Prairie. Over 1,000 athletes attend the two-day event.

July 6, 1994: South Peace News reports seven local seniors have qualified for the 1994 Alberta Seniors Summer Games. They are Jack Burley in cribbage, Peter and Pauline Kushner in horseshoes, George Bennett and Michael Sanders in darts, and Tom and Velva Harding in darts. Clarence and Phyllis Stevens had qualified in darts but declined the trip.

July 6, 1995: Members of the newly-formed Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force wear their uniforms in public for the first time at Kapown Days.

July 6, 2007: Peking Restaurant closes its doors.

July 6, 2008: The Gift Lake Sluggers win bronze medals at the Alberta Baseball Peewee Championships in Calahoo.

July 6, 2009: Lonnie Miller begins his job as the Town of High Prairie CAO.

July 6, 2011: South Peace News reports the old Whitefish Inn will soon re-open as a Smitty’s Restaurant franchise.

July 6, 2011: South Peace News reports on damaged flower pots beside Blue Diamond Safety. Town of High Prairie peace officer Alan Bloom says it is the first complaint received this year.

July 6, 2011: Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine visit Slave Lake to lend support after the devastating spring wildfire.

July 6, 2012: Long-time High Prairie resident Peter Kushner passes away at the age of 88 years. The long-time farmer, avid sportsman and volunteer was a member of the Golden Age Club for over 25 years.

July 6, 2013: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual Swim Meet. Koreena Geertsma wins four races and Emilee Tanguay three races to lead the club.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Canadian Pickers star Sheldon Smithens will visit High Prairie Oct. 22 as the guest speaker at the Small Business Week Gala.

July 6, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce elects Tracy Sherkawi to another term as president at its annual general meeting.

July 6, 2016: The Driftpile Wagon Train leaves on its annual pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne.

July 6, 2017: Northern Lakes College president and CEO Ann Everatt inks a new five-year extension at $227,990.15 a year.

This Day in World History – July 6, 2024

1189 – Richard the Lionheart is crowned King of England.

1484 – Portuguese Capt. Diogo Cao finds the mouth of the Congo River.

1699 – Pirate Captain William Kidd is captured in Boston.

1858 – Lyman Blake patents shoe manufacturing machine.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests an anti-rabies vaccine.

1886 – Horlick’s of Wisconsin offers first malted milk to public.

1908 – Robert Peary’s expedition sails from New York to North Pole.

1924 – First photo sent experimentally across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – First all-talking motion picture shown in New York.

1928 – Largest recorded hailstone at the time 1.5 lbs falls in Nebraska.

1942 – Anne Frank’s family goes into hiding in Amsterdam.

1944 – World’s largest circus tent catches fire [Ringling Brothers].

1947 – The AK-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union.

1957 – John Lennon & Paul McCartney meet; perform at a church dinner.

1960 – Dr. Barbara Moore completes a 3,207 mile walk from Los Angeles to New York.

1964 – Malawi [formerly Nyasaland] declares independence from UK.

1965 – Rock group “Jefferson Airplane” forms.

1988 – North Sea oil platform Piper Alpha explodes, 166 die.

1994 – “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, released.

1998 – Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Airport closes; Hong Kong Int. Airport opens.

2006 – Nathu La mountain pass between India & China reopened after 44 years.

2016 – Pokémon Go, the real-world mobile game by Niantic, first released.

2017 – Sri Lankan government confirms outbreak of dengue fever.

2017 – France announces it will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

2018 – WHO announces Paraguay has eliminated malaria.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 6, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find people want to do a great deal of talking but not a great deal of feeling today! Go ahead and put your emotions on the back burner and let your mind take over. Deal with facts and make sure your emotions do not interfere with the information you receive. Things can get clouded if you do not stay true to the communication that is taking place. Be conscious of your words!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should be able to evaluate your emotions from a very neutral, detached perspective today! Use this opportunity to take action based on what you feel. Make sure your actions are not reactionary and that you are not simply acting rashly in response to someone else’s hasty maneuvers. Think before you make any sudden moves. You will be amazed at what incredible things can develop if you simply use your head a bit first!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are talking about another person today, make sure you are not saying anything that would be upsetting if they were standing right there. Gossip may be running rampant, but that is no excuse for you to contribute to it. Be aware what you say has a strong impact on the people around you and is likely to reach many more ears than you may think!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is important for you to take action on a day like today! Trust yourself and your instincts. Oftentimes you will have the perfect advice for every situation and every other person except yourself. Remember you might have to consult others in order to find the best counsel for yourself. Talk things out and take definitive action. Hesitation causes delay. You have all the facts you need!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might find yourself a bit unfocused and confused about which way to go! The baffled look on your face is not helping anyone else figure out how to help you. Do not feel obliged to remain in an unhealthy situation. It may be time to let go and break some ties to things that no longer work for you. Feel good about extricating yourself from old habits that no longer serve you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is important for you to get outside and feel the wind blowing! Reconnect with nature and be aware of the four elements. Take deep breaths and fill your lungs with this energizing life force. Imagine yourself on a mountaintop looking over a vast ocean below. Expand your awareness so nothing escapes your attention. Keep your head clear of clutter and be open to new adventures!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Make practical use of the thoughts you have synthesized over the last few days! Stretch your boundaries and extend your wisdom to the people around you. This is a day to take action. Connect with your heart and move forward with your plans. We normally think of our hearts as being soft, tender, and vulnerable. Today think of your heart as being tough, strong, and adventurous!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is an important day for you to make valuable connections with others! You will find yourself engaged in fast-paced, witty conversations and debates from which you can learn a great deal. You are good at seeing both sides of an issue, but the problem is this can lead to indecisiveness and an inability to commit to anything. Choose a path today and stick to it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It could be hard for you to get a handle on things today, as your focus seems to jump from one subject to the next without finding resolution for any. This is not a day to find solutions. You are better off researching, asking questions, and gathering facts. Keep the channels of communication open, and do not try to pin anyone down for a solid answer. You will accomplish a great deal by keeping things active and light!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might come across strong opposition today from someone who seems to want to cut straight through to your heart! In reality, this is a message reminding you to think about things in terms of the collective – the oneness of us all. Be aware of a greater perspective in which you see more than just your side of the issue. Talk to people you trust before making any major decisions!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Act on your instincts today and you will not go wrong. You may need to give up a bit of control and put logical thinking aside for the day. Let the wind take you where it wants you to go. Explore your mind and its interactions with others. You will find it will be just about impossible to solidify any plans. You are better off exploring options and comparing notes with others. Do not pigeonhole yourself into one way of thinking!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you will find you are the missing puzzle piece that people need in every situation! Engage in light conversation in social arenas and feel free to turn your charm up full blast. You have the ability to make favourable impressions on just about everyone, so get the day off on the right foot. Get out of bed earlier than normal and get your blood pumping with a brisk walk or workout.