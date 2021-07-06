Today in High Prairie: July 7, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 7, 2021

1 p.m. Marigold Farmer’s Market at Marigold Building.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 7, 2021

Tenley Cunningham

Vivian Torrens

Yvonne Sawchyn

Brittany Stout

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 7, 2021

Clyde Thunder

Nash Sloan

Paul Shewchuk

Scott Astle

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 7, 2021

1752 – Joseph-Marie Jacquard, Invented a programmable loom

1880 – Otto Rohwedder, Invented bread-slicer

1899 – George Cukor, My Fair Lady director

1901 – Vittorio De Sica, Bicycle Thieves director

1906 – Satchel Paige, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher

1916 – Lloyd “Tiny” Grimes US jazz and R&B guitarist

1927 – Doc Severinson, Tonight Show trumpeter

1940 – Ringo Starr, Beatles drummer

1942 – Chris Stamp, Jimi Hendrix’s producer

1946 – Joe Spano, Hill Street Blues actor [Henry]

1948 – Larry Reinhardt, Iron Butterfly guitarist

1949 – Shelley Duvall, Popeye actress

1963 – Perry Richardson, Firehouse bassist

1969 – Cree Summer, Different World actress

1969 – Joe Sakic , Colorado Avalanche

1980 – Michele Kwan, US figure skater

This Day in Local History: July 7, 2021

July 7, 1913: Emile Brulotte, 19, drowns in the Heart River while riding a horse.

July 7, 1968: Falher’s Vivian Chalifoux is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 7, 1969: Work begins on High Prairie’s new $127,000 water treatment plant.

July 7, 1971: South Peace News publishes photos of local flooding. June rainfall at the Enilda Tower is 8.27 inches and at the Sweathouse Tower 9.36 inches. High Prairie records 6.35 inches. Most flooding occurs along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. Big Meadow reports 10 inches and loss of crops, plus forcing farmers to move cattle to higher ground. Later, High Prairie reports 40 per cent of canola crops are lost. Enilda News notes it reminds people of 1935-36 when the only way to Grouard was by boat. About 65 families are evacuated by Faust police as heavy rains fall in the Lesser Slave Lake area. Flooding in East Prairie is said to be the worst since 1935.

July 7, 1973: Manager Carl Boytinck holds a sod turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the new $200,000 Boyt Department Store.

July 7, 1977: Tenders open for the installation of lights at the High Prairie Airport.

July 7, 1988: Floods in Kinuso and Driftpile cause an estimated $2 million in damages. Slave Lake suffers about $40 million in damages. Daniel Schmode, 50, and wife Joanne, die in the flood at Kinuso.

July 7, 1990: The four Yellowknee brothers from Whitefish River all win gold medals at the Indigenous Games in Edmonton. Rueben, Jonathan, Christopher and Jason all take home gold.

July 7, 1999: South Peace News reports the community walking trails will be named after Riana Otto.

July 7, 2001: The High Prairie Dolphins win nine aggregate titles at the Grimshaw Gators Swim Meet.

July 7, 2005: Maureen Butterfield begins her new job as High Prairie Victim Assistance coordinator taking over from Pauline DeJong.

July 7, 2006: Eyner William Osberg, buyer of the Charlie V. Johnson farm, passes away in an Edmonton hospital at the age of 70 years.

July 7, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the largest Grade 12 graduating class in its history at the community hall. The settlement recognizes the achievements of all 16 graduates.

July 7, 2010: Quintin Guttinger, Konrad Turcotte and Dylan Barrons each qualify for the Frank Lindsay Alberta Junior Boys Championships in Sundre July 14-16 after a qualifying tournament in Grande Prairie.

July 7, 2011: The RBC Foundation presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society with a $5,000 donation. High Prairie RBC manager Yanik D’Aigle presents the cheque to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont.

July 7, 2012: Long-time area farmer Mike Hubar passes away at the age of 86 years.

July 7, 2012: Audrey Joan McQuarrie passes away in Vancouver at the age of 75 years. The accomplished artist worked for many years with the Rehabilitation Service Society, providing assistance for mentally and physically challenged people.

July 7, 2014: Kelly Chalifoux begins work as the Town of High Prairie’s new development clerk. He leaves the town on Oct. 6.

This Day in World History – July 7, 2021

1456 – A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc of heresy 25 years after her death.

1498 – Emperor Maximilian I establishes Choir of Imperial Chapel.

1534 – European colonization of the Americas: first known exchange between Europeans and natives of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, in New Brunswick.

1550 – Traditional date chocolate thought to have been introduced to Europe.

1585 – Treaty of Nemours: French Huguenots lose all freedoms.

1668 – Isaac Newton receives MA from Trinity College, Cambridge, England.

1753 – British parliament grants Jews citizenship.

1801 – Toussaint Louverture declares Haitian independence.

1802 – First comic book “The Wasp” is published in Hudson, New York criticizing Republican politicians.

1807 – Napoleon meets Russian czar: First Treaty of Tilsit signed by Napoleon and Alexander I.

1863 – First military draft by US [exemptions cost $100].

1875 – Jesse James robs train in Otterville, Missouri.

1891 – Marcellus F. Berry, an American Express employee, is granted four copyrights for what he calls travelers cheques.

1898 – US President McKinley signs the Organic Act to annex Hawaii.

1912 – American athlete Jim Thorpe 4 of 5 events to win the Pentathlon gold medal at the Stockholm Olympics.

1923 – Cleveland Indians set an AL record 27 runs including 13 in the 6th in 27-3 win vs Boston Red Sox.

1928 – Sliced bread sold for the first time by the Chillicothe Baking Company, Missouri.

1930 – Construction begins on Boulder [Hoover] Dam.

1936 – RCA shows first real TV program.

1941 – Nazis execute 5,000 Jews in Kovono, Lithuania.

1941 – US forces land in Iceland to forestall Nazi invasion.

1944 – RAF Bomber Command drop 2,572 tons of bombs on Caen, France.

1947 – Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident.

1949 – “Dragnet” premieres on NBC radio; also a TV series later.l

1952 – SS United States cross Atlantic in record 82:40.

1956 – Fritz Moravec reaches the peak of Gasherbrum II [8,035 m].

1956 – “Hancock’s Half Hour” premieres as a TV show.

1958 – President Eisenhower signs a ill approving Alaskan statehood.

1960 – USSR shoots down a US aircraft over Barents Sea.

1967 – Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” is released.

1969 – Canada’s House of Commons approves equality of French-English language.

1973 – 78 drown as flash flood sweeps a bus into a river in India.

1980 – Jim King completes riding Miracle Strip Roller coaster 368 hours.

1981 – Solar-powered aircraft, Solar Challenger, successfully completes a 163-mile flight across the English Channel.

1987 – Kiwanis Clubs end men-only tradition, vote to admit women.

1996 – Nelson Mandela steps down as president of South Africa.

2007 – Worldwide performances by charity event Live Earth.

2017 – Tesla Motors produces its first mass-market car, the Model 3.

2019 – Mississippi closes all its beaches due to toxic algae bloom.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 7, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If an emotional issue is bringing you down, find healthy ways to relieve the situation. Overeating won’t solve the problem. This will only mask your difficulties and make them harder to deal with later. It’s time to pull out of the rut and infuse the situation with freshness. You have a great deal of love to share with the world.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Whatever you visualize today will likely materialize in the near future. People are clamouring to make themselves heard, so jump in with your opinion. Keeping things balanced in your world means getting your needs met as well. Don’t sacrifice your well-being just to maintain the peace. Make changes that benefit all parties involved.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Inflated egos might block your progress today, so be on the lookout for people trying to get a bigger slice of the pie than they deserve. Be realistic in terms of how you allocate resources to people around you. Someone may be trying to take advantage of your generous spirit. Use your detective skills to get to the root of the problem and make any necessary changes.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This day will be agreeable. There is a dynamic energy in the air that’s fueling your fire. Have a good time regardless of what you do. An adventurous, high-spirited approach will get you where you need to go in every situation. You have the power to make important transformations that will help you in the future.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t be quick to criticize today. Keep things positive and think about how you can compliment someone. Your heart might need a bit more attention than usual, so surround yourself with people who bring your spirits up rather than drag them down. If you’re always looking to the future, you may not realize all the wonderful things happening in the present.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things might reach a climax in some way today. Set aside time to think about what you can do to love yourself. Maybe you’ve been thinking so much about group needs you’ve failed to think about how to take care of yourself. Preaching your ideas and values to others means nothing unless you apply them to yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Don’t wait for someone else to take the lead today. Take charge. Do what you know is right even though someone else might disagree with you. You know what’s best for you and the situation at hand. Be just as strong and bold as anyone else. You have every right to state your opinion. Act on the things you believe in.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Put on a noble demeanour before you leave the house this morning. The key is to smile from ear to ear and just keep smiling. There’s a great deal of power available to you, so put it to good use. Open your heart and freely express your love, because it will brighten up other people’s lives, too. Keep your chin up, your shoulders back, and be proud.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find your emotions are going through a powerful transformation. Use it to add a bit of spice and passion to your day. Set the tone by showing people you have something to say and you aren’t afraid to say it. Put a humorous spin on everything you do. This attitude will get you through any locked door.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Give special attention to others today. Remind people how much they mean to you. Adopt a childlike attitude of excitement and adventure. This is the name of the game on a day like this. Let the sunshine touch your spirit regardless of the weather. There is extra fuel for your fire. Get out and do the things you love to do.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Proceed with passion. Get out of gloomy mode. Don’t sit home and mope. Get out in the sunshine, literally as well as figuratively. Don’t stay cooped up inside when there is a big world out there to explore. This is a day to keep things light and energetic. Remember that happiness is a decision.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is your day to shine, so turn it up a notch! Brush your hair before you go out, and make sure you’re wearing flattering attire. You have the chance to propel your emotions into an upward spiral. If there’s a part of your life that feels stagnant, give it a jolt of creative energy or simply remove it from your life.