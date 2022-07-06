Today in High Prairie: July 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 7, 2022

5 – 8 p.m. – Outdoor Hockey Challenge at St. Isidore Outdoor Rink.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 7, 2022

1752 – Joseph-Marie Jacquard, Invented a programmable loom

1880 – Otto Rohwedder, Invented bread-slicer

1887 – Raymond Hatton, Girls in Prison actor

1890 – Tom Powers, Destination Moon actor

1899 – George Cukor, My Fair Lady director

1901 – Vittorio De Sica, Bicycle Thieves director

1906 – Satchel Paige, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher

1916 – Lloyd “Tiny” Grimes, US jazz and R&B guitarist

1927 – Doc Severinson, Tonight Show trumpeter

1940 – Ringo Starr, Beatles drummer

1941 – James Rodford, The Kinks vocalist/bassist

1942 – Chris Stamp, Jimi Hendrix’s producer

1946 – Joe Spano, Hill Street Blues actor [Henry]

1948 – Larry Reinhardt, Iron Butterfly guitarist

1949 – Shelley Duvall, Popeye actress

1963 – Perry Richardson, Firehouse bassist

1969 – Cree Summer, Different World actress

1969 – Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

1980 – Michele Kwan, US figure skater

This Day in Local History – July 7, 2022

July 7, 1913: Emile Brulotte, 19, drowns in the Heart River while riding a horse.

July 7, 1968: Falher’s Vivian Chalifoux is crowned Winagmai Lake Beach Queen.

July 7, 1969: Work begins on High Prairie’s new $127,000 water treatment plant.

July 7, 1969: The High Prairie Recreation Board hosts the first day of swimming lessons at Winagami Lake Beach.

July 7, 1971: South Peace News publishes photos of local flooding. June rainfall at the Enilda Tower is 8.27 inches and at the Sweathouse Tower 9.36 inches. High Prairie records 6.35 inches. Most flooding occurs along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. Big Meadow reports 10 inches and loss of crops, plus forcing farmers to move cattle to higher ground. Later, High Prairie reports 40 per cent of canola crops are lost. Enilda News notes it reminds people of 1935-36 when the only way to Grouard was by boat. About 65 families are evacuated by Faust police as heavy rains fall in the Lesser Slave Lake area. Flooding in East Prairie is said to be the worst since 1935.

July 7, 1973: Manager Carl Boytinck holds a sod turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the new $200,000 Boyt Department Store.

July 7, 1977: Tenders open for the installation of lights at the High Prairie Airport.

July 7, 1985: Teams from Wabasca-Desmarais win both the mosquito and beaver baseball titles at a minor baseball tournament in High Prairie.

July 7, 1988: Floods in Kinuso and Driftpile cause an estimated $2 million in damages. Slave Lake suffers about $40 million in damages. Daniel Schmode, 50, and wife Joanne, die in the flood at Kinuso.

July 7, 1990: The four Yellowknee brothers from Whitefish River all win gold medals at the Indigenous Games in Edmonton. Rueben, Jonathan, Christopher and Jason all take home gold.

July 7, 1993: South Peace News reports that Susan Cunningham and David Davies are chosen the top female and male athletes-of-the-year at Prairie River Junior High School.

July 7, 1999: South Peace News reports the community walking trails will be named after Riana Otto.

July 7, 2005: Maureen Butterfield begins her new job as High Prairie Victim Assistance coordinator taking over from Pauline DeJong.

July 7, 2010: High Prairie Elementary School raises $300 for the Troop Morale Fund.

July 7, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the largest Grade 12 graduating class in its history at the community hall. The settlement recognizes the achievements of all 16 graduates.

July 7, 2010: Quintin Guttinger, Konrad Turcotte and Dylan Barrons each qualify for the Frank Lindsay Alberta Junior Boys Championships in Sundre July 14-16 after a qualifying tournament in Grande Prairie.

July 7-17, 2010: High Prairie Guide Leader Rosemary Halldorson, her daughter Larissa Halldorson, Pathfinder Leader Michelle Somerville and her daughter, Kim Somerville, all attend Guiding Mosaic 2010 in Guelph, Ont.

July 7, 2011: The RBC Foundation presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society with a $5,000 donation. High Prairie RBC manager Yanik D’Aigle presents the cheque to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont.

July 7, 2012: Long-time area farmer Mike Hubar passes away at the age of 86 years.

July 7, 2012: Audrey Joan McQuarrie passes away in Vancouver at the age of 75 years. The accomplished artist worked for many years with the Rehabilitation Service Society, providing assistance for mentally and physically challenged people.

This Day in World History – July 7, 2022

1438 – King Charles VII issues the Pragmatic Sanction of Bourges.

1456 – A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc of heresy 25 years after her death.

1498 – Emperor Maximilian I establishes choir of Imperial Chapel.

1520 – Battle of Otumba, Mexico: Hernan Cortez and Tlaxcalans defeat superior Aztec force.

1534 – First known exchange between Europeans and natives of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

1543 – French troops invade Luxembourg.

1550 – Traditional date chocolate thought to have been introduced to Europe.

1585 – Treaty of Nemours: French Huguenots lose all freedoms.

1668 – Isaac Newton receives MA from Trinity College, Cambridge.

1753 – British parliament grants Jews citizenship.

1754 – Kings College in New York City opens [renamed Columbia College].

1801 – Toussaint Louverture declares Haitian independence.

1802 – First comic book “The Wasp” is published in Hudson, New York.

1807 – First Treaty of Tilsit signed: Napoleon 1 of France meets Alexander I of Russia.

1863 – First military draft by US [exemptions cost $100].

1875 – Jesse James robs train in Otterville, Missouri.

1891 – Marcellus F. Berry is granted four copyrights for what he called “the travelers cheque.”

1898 – US President McKinley signs the Organic Act to annex Hawaii.

1905 – 127F at Parker, Arizona [state record].

1912 – Jim Thorpe wins 4 of 5 events to win Pentathlon gold medal at Stockholm Olympics.

1919 – Philadelphia Phillies tie MLB record of 8 steals in one inning.

1923 – Cleveland Indians set an AL record 27 runs including 13 in the six inning in 27-3 win.

1928 – Sliced bread sold for the first time by the Chillicothe Baking Company in Missouri.

1930 – Construction begins on Boulder [now Hoover] Dam.

1936 – RCA shows first real TV program [dancing, fashion show and monologue].

1941 – US forces land in Iceland to forestall Nazi invasion.

1943 – Erich Hartmann shoots 7 Russian aircraft at Kursk.

1944 – RAF Bomber Command drop 2,572 tons of bombs on Caen, France.

1947 – Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident.

1949 – “Dragnet” premieres on NBC radio; also a TV series in 1951 & 1967.

1952 – SS United States crosses Atlantic Ocean in record 82 hours, 40 minutes.

1956 – “Hancock’s Half Hour” premieres as a TV show.

1958 – US President Eisenhower signs a bill approving Alaskan statehood.

1960 – USSR shoots down a US aircraft over Barents Sea.

1967 – The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” is released.

1968 – France performs nuclear test at Mururoa atoll.

1969 – Canada’s House of Commons approves equality of French-English language.

1972 – Dutch Minister of Agt decides to ignore soft drug usage.

1974 – New Zealand imposes a blanket ban on sports teams from South Africa.

1977 – About 12,000 police occupy university in Mexico City.

1980 – Jim King completes riding Miracle Strip Roller coaster 368 hours.

1987 – Kiwanis Clubs end men-only tradition, votes to admit women.

1988 – Soviet Union launches Phobos 1 to probe Martian moon [unsuccessful].

1996 – Nelson Mandela steps down as president of South Africa.

2005 – Terrorist bomb blasts strike London’s public transport system killing 52 and injuring 700.

2017 – Tesla Motors produces its first mass-market car, the Model 3.

2019 – Mississippi closes all its beaches due to toxic algae bloom due to flooding of Mississippi River.

2021 – World’s biggest sandcastle 21.16 high using nearly 5,000 tons of sand completed in Denmark.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you will find you are the missing puzzle piece that people need in every situation. Engage in light conversation in social arenas and feel free to turn your charm up full blast. You have the ability to make favourable impressions on just about everyone, so get the day off on the right foot. Get out of bed earlier than normal and get your blood pumping with a brisk walk or workout!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find people want to do a great deal of talking but not a great deal of feeling today. Go ahead and put your emotions on the back burner and let your mind take over. Deal with facts and make sure your emotions do not interfere with the information you receive. Things can get clouded if you do not stay true to the communication that is taking place. Be conscious of your words!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should be able to evaluate your emotions from a very neutral, detached perspective today. Use this opportunity to take action based on what you feel. Make sure your actions are not reactionary and that you are not simply acting rashly in response to someone else’s hasty manoeuvres. Think before you make any sudden moves. You will be amazed at what incredible things can develop if you simply use your head a bit first!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are talking about another person today, make sure you are not saying anything that would be upsetting if they were standing right there. Gossip may be running rampant, but that is no excuse for you to contribute to it. Be aware what you say has a strong impact on the people around you and is likely to reach many more ears than you may think!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is important for you to take action on a day like today. Trust yourself and your instincts. Oftentimes you will have the perfect advice for every situation and every other person except yourself. Remember you might have to consult others in order to find the best counsel for yourself. Talk things out and take definitive action. Hesitation causes delay. You have all the facts you need!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might find yourself a bit unfocused and confused about which way to go. The baffled look on your face is not helping anyone else figure out how to help you. Do not feel obliged to remain in an unhealthy situation. It may be time to let go and break some ties to things that no longer work for you. Feel good about extricating yourself from old habits that no longer serve you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is important for you to get outside and feel the wind blowing. Reconnect with nature and be aware of the four elements. Take deep breaths and fill your lungs with this energizing life force. Imagine yourself on a mountaintop looking over a vast ocean below. Expand your awareness so nothing escapes your attention. Keep your head clear of clutter and be open to new adventures.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Make practical use of the thoughts you have synthesized over the last few days. Stretch your boundaries and extend your wisdom to the people around you. This is a day to take action. Connect with your heart and move forward with your plans. We normally think of our hearts as being soft, tender, and vulnerable. Today think of your heart as being tough, strong, and adventurous!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is an important day for you to make valuable connections with others. You will find yourself engaged in fast-paced, witty conversations and debates from which you can learn a great deal. You are good at seeing both sides of an issue, but the problem is this can lead to indecisiveness and an inability to commit to anything. Choose a path today and stick to it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It could be hard for you to get a handle on things today, as your focus seems to jump from one subject to the next without finding resolution for any. This is not a day to find solutions. You are better off researching, asking questions, and gathering facts. Keep the channels of communication open, and do not try to pin anyone down for a solid answer. You will accomplish a great deal by keeping things active and light!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might come across strong opposition today from someone who seems to want to cut straight through to your heart. In reality, this is a message reminding you to think about things in terms of the collective – the oneness of us all. Be aware of a greater perspective in which you see more than just your side of the issue. Talk to people you trust before making any major decisions!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Act on your instincts today, and you will not go wrong. You may need to give up a bit of control and put logical thinking aside for the day. Let the wind take you where it wants you to go. Explore your mind and its interactions with others. You will find it will be just about impossible to solidify any plans. You are better off exploring options and comparing notes with others. Do not pigeonhole yourself into one way of thinking!