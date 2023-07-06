Today in High Prairie: July 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 7, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 7, 2023

1752 – Joseph-Marie Jacquard, Invented a programmable loom

1880 – Otto Rohwedder, Invented bread-slicer

1887 – Raymond Hatton, Girls in Prison actor

1890 – Tom Powers, Destination Moon actor

1899 – George Cukor, My Fair Lady director

1901 – Vittorio De Sica, Bicycle Thieves director

1906 – Satchel Paige, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher

1916 – Lloyd “Tiny” Grimes, US jazz and R&B guitarist

1927 – Doc Severinson, Tonight Show trumpeter

1940 – Ringo Starr, Beatles drummer

1941 – James Rodford, The Kinks vocalist/bassist

1942 – Chris Stamp, Jimi Hendrix’s producer

1946 – Joe Spano, Hill Street Blues actor [Henry]

1948 – Larry Reinhardt, Iron Butterfly guitarist

1949 – Shelley Duvall, Popeye actress

1963 – Perry Richardson, Firehouse bassist

1969 – Cree Summer, Different World actress

1969 – Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

1980 – Michele Kwan, US figure skater

This Day in Local History – July 7, 2023

July 7, 1913: Emile Brulotte, 19, drowns in the Heart River while riding a horse.

July 7, 1968: Falher’s Vivian Chalifoux is crowned Winagmai Lake Beach Queen.

July 7, 1969: Work begins on High Prairie’s new $127,000 water treatment plant.

July 7, 1969: The High Prairie Recreation Board hosts the first day of swimming lessons at Winagami Lake Beach.

July 7, 1971: South Peace News publishes photos of local flooding. June rainfall at the Enilda Tower is 8.27 inches and at the Sweathouse Tower 9.36 inches. High Prairie records 6.35 inches. Most flooding occurs along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. Big Meadow reports 10 inches and loss of crops, plus forcing farmers to move cattle to higher ground. Later, High Prairie reports 40 per cent of canola crops are lost. Enilda News notes it reminds people of 1935-36 when the only way to Grouard was by boat. About 65 families are evacuated by Faust police as heavy rains fall in the Lesser Slave Lake area. Flooding in East Prairie is said to be the worst since 1935.

July 7, 1973: Manager Carl Boytinck holds a sod turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the new $200,000 Boyt Department Store.

July 7, 1977: Tenders open for the installation of lights at the High Prairie Airport.

July 7, 1988: Floods in Kinuso and Driftpile cause an estimated $2 million in damages. Slave Lake suffers about $40 million in damages. Daniel Schmode, 50, and wife Joanne, die in the flood at Kinuso.

July 7, 1990: The four Yellowknee brothers from Whitefish River all win gold medals at the Indigenous Games in Edmonton. Rueben, Jonathan, Christopher and Jason all take home gold.

July 7, 1999: South Peace News reports the community walking trails will be named after Riana Otto.

July 7, 2005: Maureen Butterfield begins her new job as High Prairie Victim Assistance coordinator taking over from Pauline DeJong.

July 7, 2010: High Prairie Elementary School raises $300 for the Troop Morale Fund.

July 7, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the largest Grade 12 graduating class in its history at the community hall. The settlement recognizes the achievements of all 16 graduates.

July 7, 2010: Quintin Guttinger, Konrad Turcotte and Dylan Barrons each qualify for the Frank Lindsay Alberta Junior Boys Championships in Sundre July 14-16 after a qualifying tournament in Grande Prairie.

July 7-17, 2010: High Prairie Guide Leader Rosemary Halldorson, her daughter Larissa Halldorson, Pathfinder Leader Michelle Somerville and her daughter, Kim Somerville, all attend Guiding Mosaic 2010 in Guelph, Ont.

July 7, 2011: The RBC Foundation presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society with a $5,000 donation. High Prairie RBC manager Yanik D’Aigle presents the cheque to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont.

July 7, 2012: Long-time area farmer Mike Hubar passes away at the age of 86 years.

July 7, 2012: Audrey Joan McQuarrie passes away in Vancouver at the age of 75 years. The accomplished artist worked for many years with the Rehabilitation Service Society, providing assistance for mentally and physically challenged people.

This Day in World History – July 7, 2023

1438 – King Charles VII issues the Pragmatic Sanction of Bourges.

1456 – A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc of heresy 25 years after her death.

1498 – Emperor Maximilian I establishes choir of Imperial Chapel.

1520 – Battle of Otumba, Mexico: Hernan Cortez and Tlaxcalans defeat superior Aztec force.

1534 – First known exchange between Europeans and natives of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

1543 – French troops invade Luxembourg.

1550 – Traditional date chocolate thought to have been introduced to Europe.

1585 – Treaty of Nemours: French Huguenots lose all freedoms.

1668 – Isaac Newton receives MA from Trinity College, Cambridge.

1753 – British parliament grants Jews citizenship.

1754 – Kings College in New York City opens [renamed Columbia College].

1801 – Toussaint Louverture declares Haitian independence.

1802 – First comic book “The Wasp” is published in Hudson, New York.

1807 – First Treaty of Tilsit signed: Napoleon 1 of France meets Alexander I of Russia.

1863 – First military draft by US [exemptions cost $100].

1875 – Jesse James robs train in Otterville, Missouri.

1891 – Marcellus F. Berry is granted four copyrights for what he called “the travelers cheque.”

1898 – US President McKinley signs the Organic Act to annex Hawaii.

1905 – 127F at Parker, Arizona [state record].

1912 – Jim Thorpe wins 4 of 5 events to win Pentathlon gold medal at Stockholm Olympics.

1919 – Philadelphia Phillies tie MLB record of 8 steals in one inning.

1923 – Cleveland Indians set an AL record 27 runs including 13 in the six inning in 27-3 win.

1928 – Sliced bread sold for the first time by the Chillicothe Baking Company in Missouri.

1930 – Construction begins on Boulder [now Hoover] Dam.

1936 – RCA shows first real TV program [dancing, fashion show and monologue].

1941 – US forces land in Iceland to forestall Nazi invasion.

1943 – Erich Hartmann shoots 7 Russian aircraft at Kursk.

1944 – RAF Bomber Command drop 2,572 tons of bombs on Caen, France.

1947 – Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident.

1949 – “Dragnet” premieres on NBC radio; also a TV series in 1951 & 1967.

1952 – SS United States crosses Atlantic Ocean in record 82 hours, 40 minutes.

1956 – “Hancock’s Half Hour” premieres as a TV show.

1958 – US President Eisenhower signs a bill approving Alaskan statehood.

1960 – USSR shoots down a US aircraft over Barents Sea.

1967 – The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” is released.

1968 – France performs nuclear test at Mururoa atoll.

1969 – Canada’s House of Commons approves equality of French-English language.

1972 – Dutch Minister of Agt decides to ignore soft drug usage.

1974 – New Zealand imposes a blanket ban on sports teams from South Africa.

1977 – About 12,000 police occupy university in Mexico City.

1980 – Jim King completes riding Miracle Strip Roller coaster 368 hours.

1987 – Kiwanis Clubs end men-only tradition, votes to admit women.

1988 – Soviet Union launches Phobos 1 to probe Martian moon [unsuccessful].

1996 – Nelson Mandela steps down as president of South Africa.

2005 – Terrorist bomb blasts strike London’s public transport system killing 52 and injuring 700.

2017 – Tesla Motors produces its first mass-market car, the Model 3.

2019 – Mississippi closes all its beaches due to toxic algae bloom due to flooding of Mississippi River.

2021 – World’s biggest sandcastle 21.16 high using nearly 5,000 tons of sand completed in Denmark.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Whatever you visualize today will likely materialize in the near future. People are clamouring to make themselves heard, so jump in with your opinion. Keeping things balanced in your world means getting your needs met as well. Do not sacrifice your well-being just to maintain the peace. Make changes that benefit all parties involved.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Inflated egos might block your progress today, so be on the lookout for people trying to get a bigger slice of the pie than they deserve. Be realistic in terms of how you allocate resources to people around you. Someone may be trying to take advantage of your generous spirit. Use your detective skills to get to the root of the problem and make any necessary changes.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This day will be agreeable. There is a dynamic energy in the air that is fueling your fire. Have a good time regardless of what you do. An adventurous, high-spirited approach will get you where you need to go in every situation. You have the power to make important transformations that will help you in the future.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not be quick to criticize today. Keep things positive and think about how you can compliment someone. Your heart might need a bit more attention than usual, so surround yourself with people who bring your spirits up rather than drag them down. If you are always looking to the future, you may not realize all the wonderful things happening in the present.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things might reach a climax in some way today. Set aside time to think about what you can do to love yourself. Maybe you have been thinking so much about group needs you have failed to think about how to take care of yourself. Preaching your ideas and values to others means nothing unless you apply them to yourself.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not wait for someone else to take the lead today. Take charge. Do what you know is right even though someone else might disagree with you. You know what is best for you and the situation at hand. Be just as strong and bold as anyone else. You have every right to state your opinion. Act on the things you believe in.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Put on a noble demeanour before you leave the house this morning. The key is to smile from ear to ear and just keep smiling. There is a great deal of power available to you, so put it to good use. Open your heart and freely express your love, because it will brighten up other people’s lives, too. Keep your chin up, your shoulders back, and be proud.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might find your emotions are going through a powerful transformation. Use it to add a bit of spice and passion to your day. Set the tone by showing people you have something to say and you are not afraid to say it. Put a humorous spin on everything you do. This attitude will get you through any locked door.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Give special attention to others today. Remind people how much they mean to you. Adopt a childlike attitude of excitement and adventure. This is the name of the game on a day like this. Let the sunshine touch your spirit regardless of the weather. There is extra fuel for your fire. Get out and do the things you love to do.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Proceed with passion. Get out of gloomy mode. Do not sit home and mope. Get out in the sunshine, literally as well as figuratively. Do not stay cooped up inside when there is a big world out there to explore. This is a day to keep things light and energetic. Remember that happiness is a decision.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is your day to shine, so turn it up a notch. Brush your hair before you go out, and make sure you are wearing flattering attire. You have the chance to propel your emotions into an upward spiral. If there is a part of your life that feels stagnant, give it a jolt of creative energy or simply remove it from your life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If an emotional issue is bringing you down, find healthy ways to relieve the situation. Overeating will not solve the problem. This will only mask your difficulties and make them harder to deal with later. It is time to pull out of the rut and infuse the situation with freshness. You have a great deal of love to share with the world.