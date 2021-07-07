Today in High Prairie: July 8, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 8, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 8, 2021

Corinne Gardner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 8, 2021

Emile Campiou Jr.

Lance Hunt

Luke Chalifoux

Pam Robertson

Stacey Bosse

Travis Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 8, 2021

1831 – John Pemberton, Invented Coca-Cola

1838 – F. von Zeppelin, Invented rigid dirigibles

1839 – John D. Rockefeller, Founder of Standard Oil

1857 – Alfred Binet, Developed first practical IQ test

1889 – Eugene Pallette, The Mark of Zorro actor

1917 – Faye Emerson, I’ve Got a Secret actress

1917 – Pamela Brown, Cleopatra actress

1920 – Godtfred Christiansen, Lego toy manufacturer

1934 – Marty Feldman, Young Frankenstein comedian

1935 – Steve Lawrence, Go Away Little Girl singer

1942 – Janice Pennington, The Price is Right model

1944 – Jeffrey Tambor, The Ropers actor [Jeffrey]

1948 – Kim Darby, True Grit actress

1951 – Anjelica Huston, The Adams Family actress

1958 – Carlos Cavazo, Quiet Riot rocker

1958 – Kevin Bacon, Footloose actor

1973 – Kathleen Robertson, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1977 – Milo Ventimiglia, Gilmore Girls actor

1998 – Jaden Smith, The Karate Kid actor

This Day in Local History: July 8, 2021

July 8, 1915: The Grouard News reports Mr. McLeod opens a butcher shop in High Prairie.

July 8, 1915: The Grouard News reports police nab a gang of horse thieves between Grouard and Sawridge.

July 8, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of the expansion at the High Prairie Legion Hall, including a games room and kitchen.

July 8, 1970: South Peace News reports work crews are in town ready to proceed on paving of the highway east to Enilda.

July 8, 1970: Stan Daniels, president of the Metis Association of Alberta, says they are looking into legal action arising from the effects of the dams in British Columbia on the Peace – Athabasca delta.

July 8, 1972: The first visitors to the new Joussard Sports Association Park are welcomed.

July 8, 1973: High Prairie’s Gisele Lambert is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 8, 1974: Paul Yewchuk is re-elected as MP of the Athabasca riding and Pierre Trudeau wins the federal election.

July 8, 1986: A tornado rips through Falher causing damage to the Falher Co-op.

July 8, 1990: Two days of action end as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

July 8, 1990: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Robin McCallum wins four races at the Beaverlodge Swim Meet. Ryan Nilson and Cathy Hubar also win gold.

July 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Dallas Turcotte and Conrad Cox both qualify for the Calgary Stampede. Both will compete in boy’s steer riding.

July 8, 2005: The Banana Belt Horse Clubs holds their first jamboree. Ten performers take part in front of a small but appreciative crowd.

July 8, 2006: The High Prairie Dolphins Swim Meet is held indoors for first time at the recently-opened High Prairie Aquatics Centre.

July 8, 2006: Julie Calliou wins a karaoke contest at the High Prairie Inn and a free trip to the Big Valley Jamboree.

July 8, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Peewee “B” baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Irma, Alta.

July 8, 2009: Michelle Golany opens Trinity Natural Health and Wellness Centre across from Tags.

July 8, 2009: The Alberta Metis Ombudsman clears East Prairie Metis Settlement of any wrongdoing regarding financial mismanagement.

July 8, 2009: Lee Hunt aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

July 8, 2010: Gordon Olson is re-elected as president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.

July 8, 2014: Former High Prairie Pharmacy owner David Heggie passes away at the age of 68 years. He was well-known for his dedication to the High Prairie Regals and High Prairie Minor Hockey.

July 8, 2015: South Peace News features the plight of local farmers in the Gilwood area and their battle with grasshoppers.

July 8, 2015: Several High Prairie businesses express concern over the hike in minimum wage, saying it could close small businesses or cut hours. The Alberta government announced June 29 that the minimum wage increases to $11.20 from $10.20 on Oct. 1.

July 8, 2015: Neerlandia’s Arnold Viersen wins the Conservative nomination for the federal riding of Peace River – Westlock.

July 8, 2018: Chief and council officially open the Whitefish Lake First Nation Children’s Park.

This Day in World History – July 8, 2021

1497 – Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama departs on first voyage.

1822 – Chippewas turn over huge tract of land in Ontario to United Kingdom.

1836 – Charles Darwin reaches Saint Helena in HMS Beagle.

1892 – St. John’s, Newfoundland is devastated in the Great Fire of 1892.

1896 – Charles Tupper resigns as Canadian PM; 69-day term is shortest.

1909 – First pro baseball game [minor league] played under lights.

1947 – Demolition begins for UN headquarters in New York.

1947 – Reports are broadcast a UFO has crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico.

1948 – 500th anniversary of Russian Orthodox Church celebrated in Moscow.

1963 – US bans all monetary transactions with Cuba.

1969 – US troop withdrawal begins in Vietnam.

1972 – US sells grain to USSR for $750 million.

1977 – Sabra Starr finishes longest recorded belly dance [100 hrs].

1978 – Pioneer-Venus 2 Multi-probe launched to Venus.

1979 – Voyager 2 takes first ever photo of Jupiter’s satellite Adrastea.

1986 – Farthest thrown object – an “Aerobie” flying ring, 1,257 feet.

1995 – First CFL game between two US teams, Las Vegas vs Sacramento.

1996 – British girls group Spice Girls release debut single “Wannabe”.

2000 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” is published.

2011 – Space Shuttle Atlantis is launched in the final mission.

2018 – Eritrea and Ethiopia renew diplomatic ties after almost 20 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 8, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Don’t concern yourself with getting more. Concentrate on what you already have. Work with whatever resonates within you. You instinctively know what does and doesn’t work. Don’t waste your time on meaningless issues. Focus on priorities. The more balanced and stable your emotions can be today, the more prosperity will come into your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is an excellent day for you. The farther you extend your emotions, the more prosperous you will be. Don’t be afraid of new things. More than likely, the new things entering your life now will make the most sense later. Trust that your heart knows the direction to take. Be generous with your time and energy.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It may seem like people aren’t taking things as seriously as you’d like them to. If so, take it as a hint that perhaps you’re the one who needs to lighten up. Life is a game. In the grand scheme of things, we’re merely specks of dust floating in space. Our lives are but the blink of an eye in relation to the universe. Don’t take yourself so seriously.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t turn down any opportunities today, even if they seem like dead ends at first. One could be your lucky break. Realize success doesn’t always have a big neon sign pointing you in the right direction. Prosperity simply comes when you act freely and instinctively. This is one of those days in which an unmarked door could lead you to the path of happiness and health.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s time to put your plans in motion. There’s a very expansive energy urging you to reach out and make valuable connections with others. Remember that many hands make light work. Don’t hesitate to ask for help if you need it. There are many outstretched hands waiting to help you in whatever way you need.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Go for the gold. Don’t settle for less. There’s an expansive energy on your side urging you on to prosperity in every aspect of your life. Take control of the situation and act on your emotions. Don’t refrain from doing something because you think it’s going to hurt someone’s feelings. Other people can take care of themselves. You’re responsible for you. Do what’s best for your well-being.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The more you vacillate, the more valuable time and energy you waste. Take a decisive stance and be confident about your choice. Give it everything you’ve got. If it doesn’t work out, try a different approach. Don’t be paralyzed by indecision. Things are moving too quickly. Take control of your life or someone else will.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Arguments could quickly turn into declarations of war today. Things could get blown out of proportion if they aren’t handled with care. The key lessons for you are about balance and communication. Things will move quickly, so make sure you have your seatbelt fastened. Let your vivacious spirit lead the way to new adventures.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your life is taking off in many different directions. Everything seems to be expanding at once. It may be difficult to get a solid grip on any one thing. Try not to get overwhelmed. Take it one step at a time and remember to maintain a good sense of humour in every situation. Keep things light and energetic.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a great day for you. There’s a terrific feeling of expansion in the air. This is one of those times in which a small germ of an idea can grow into something big right before your eyes. Projects are moving quickly, and information is being rapidly dispersed. Catch the energy and set your dreams in motion. You can accomplish a great deal if you try.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel like someone caught in a tornado. Things are whirling around you and everything seems out of control. Don’t get stressed out. There’s nothing you can do about it. Allow the storm to do what it will. You will only get hurt if you try to stop it. Accept things you have no control over. The storm will settle down soon.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It’s time to take charge! There’s fuel for your fire, and the scope of your influence is virtually unlimited. Don’t hold back in any way. Confidently attack every project knowing things will work out in your favour. Expand your mind and the rewards will be tremendous. Stay active. You will attract beneficial people and situations.