Today in High Prairie: July 8, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 8, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 8, 2024

1831 – John Pemberton, Invented Coca-Cola

1838 – F. von Zeppelin, Invented rigid dirigibles

1839 – John D. Rockefeller, Founder of Standard Oil

1857 – Alfred Binet, Designed first practical IQ test

1889 – Eugene Pallette, The Mark of Zorro actor

1917 – Faye Emerson, I’ve Got a Secret actress

1917 – Pamela Brown, Cleopatra actress

1920 – Godtfred Christiansen, Lego toy manufacturer

1934 – Marty Feldman, Young Frankenstein comedian

1935 – Steve Lawrence, Go Away Little Girl singer

1942 – Janice Pennington, The Price is Right model

1944 – “Johnny” Johanson, Allman Brothers drummer

1944 – Jeffrey Tambor, The Ropers actor [Jeffrey]

1948 – Kim Darby, True Grit actress

1951 – Anjelica Huston, The Adams Family actress

1958 – Carlos Cavazo, Quiet Riot rocker

1958 – Kevin Bacon, Footloose actor

1961 – Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode rocker

1961 – Toby Keith, US American country

1973 – Kathleen Robertson, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1977 – Milo Ventimiglia, Gilmore Girls actor

1998 – Jaden Smith, The Karate Kid actor

This Day in Local History – July 8, 2024

July 8, 1915: The Grouard News reports Mr. McLeod opens a butcher shop in High Prairie.

July 8, 1915: The Grouard News reports police nab a gang of horse thieves between Grouard and Sawridge.

July 8, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of the expansion at the High Prairie Legion Hall, to provide a games room and kitchen.

July 8, 1970: South Peace News reports work crews are in town ready to proceed on paving of the highway east to Enilda.

July 8, 1970: Stan Daniels, president of the Metis Association of Alberta, says they are looking into legal action arising from the effects of the dams in British Columbia on the Peace – Athabasca delta.

July 8, 1972: The first visitors to the new Joussard Sports Association Park are welcomed.

July 8, 1973: High Prairie’s Gisele Lambert is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 8, 1974: Paul Yewchuk is re-elected as MP of the Athabasca Riding and Pierre Trudeau wins the federal election.

July 8, 1986: A tornado rips through Falher causing damage to the Falher Co-op.

July 8, 1990: The High Prairie mosquito baseball team wins three straight games during provincial qualifying play at Fort Saskatchewan. Coupled with their 2-1 record one week earlier, the team qualifies for provincials.

July 8, 1990: Two days of action end as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

July 8, 1992: South Peace News reports Dallas Turcotte and Conrad Cox both qualify for the Calgary Stampede. Both will compete in boy’s steer riding.

July 8, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders overcome a 3-0 deficit to tie Crown and Anchor 3-3 but lose the second game of the doubleheader 6-0 in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

July 8, 2006: The High Prairie Dolphins Swim Meet is held indoors for first time at the recently-opened High Prairie Aquatics Centre.

July 8, 2006: Julie Calliou wins a karaoke contest at the High Prairie Inn and a free trip to the Big Valley Jamboree.

July 8, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Peewee “B” baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Irma, Alta.

July 8, 2009: Michelle Golany opens Trinity Natural Health and Wellness Centre across from Tags.

July 8, 2009: The Alberta Metis Ombudsman clears East Prairie Metis Settlement of any wrongdoing regarding financial mismanagement.

July 8, 2009: Lee Hunt aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

July 8, 2010: Gordon Olson is re-elected as president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at a meeting at the Legion Hall.

July 8, 2014: Former High Prairie Pharmacy owner David Heggie passes away at the age of 68 years. He was well-known for his dedication to the High Prairie Regals and High Prairie Minor Hockey.

July 8, 2015: South Peace News features the plight of local farmers in the Gilwood area and their battle with grasshoppers.

July 8, 2015: Several High Prairie businesses express concern over the hike in minimum wage, saying it could close small businesses or cut hours. The Alberta government announced June 29 that the minimum wage increases to $11.20 from $10.20 on Oct. 1.

July 8, 2015: Neerlandia’s Arnold Viersen wins the Conservative nomination for the federal riding of Peace River – Westlock.

July 8, 2018: Chief and council officially open the Whitefish Lake First Nation Children’s Park.

July 8, 2019: Lauren Lepp starts her job as executive assistant at the High Prairie and District Museum.

This Day in World History – July 8, 2024

1497 – Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama departs on first voyage.

1822 – Chippewas turn over huge tract of land in Ontario to United Kingdom.

1836 – Charles Darwin reaches Saint Helena in HMS Beagle.

1874 – North West Mounted Police begin their March West from Fort Dufferin.

1892 – St. John’s, Newfoundland is devastated in the Great Fire of 1892.

1896 – Charles Tupper resigns as Canadian PM; 69-day term is shortest.

1909 – First pro baseball game [minor league] played under lights.

1913 – Alfred Carlton Gilbert’s patent for the Erector Set is issued.

1947 – Demolition begins for UN headquarters in New York.

1947 – Reports are broadcast a UFO has crash landed in Roswell, New Mexico.

1948 – 500th anniversary of Russian Orthodox Church celebrated in Moscow.

1963 – US bans all monetary transactions with Cuba.

1969 – US troop withdrawal begins in Vietnam.

1972 – US sells grain to USSR for $750 million.

1977 – Sabra Starr finishes longest recorded belly dance [100 hrs].

1978 – Pioneer-Venus 2 Multi-probe launched to Venus.

1979 – Voyager 2 takes first-ever photo of Jupiter’s satellite Adrastea.

1986 – Farthest thrown object – an “Aerobie” flying ring, 1,257 feet.

1994 – Preliminary trial rules enough evidence to try O.J. Simpson.

1995 – First CFL game between 2 US teams, Las Vegas vs Sacramento.

1996 – British girls group Spice Girls release debut single “Wannabe”.

2000 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” is published.

2011 – Space Shuttle Atlantis is launched in the final mission.

2018 – Eritrea and Ethiopia renew diplomatic ties after almost 20 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 8, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Put your aggressions away and laugh a little today! Transfer your intensity from a hard, caustic energy to a more lighthearted and fun-loving one. You will find this type of attitude will take you far. Little things may crop up that disrupt your daily routine, but you will find a warm smile is all you need to defuse the bomb!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is a terrific day for you, one in which you will find your jovial approach to every situation is just what the doctor ordered. Spend time with children and enjoy their magical world. Spread your love and affection to the people around you. Make sure the corners of people’s mouths are turning up instead of down. A friendly attitude will take you far!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Take time out from your work today and relax a little! Let your romantic nature have some fun and do not feel guilty about not being as serious as you think you should be. The winner of the day is the one who can smile the most, so enter this contest with the intent of coming out on top. The rewards will last a long time. Those you encounter will not be able to help smiling back!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might find others are adopting a bit of a “me first” attitude that does not quite sit right with you! You may need to knock on their door, wake them up, and say, “Hey, what about everybody else?” Try not to whine as you deliver this message. A desperate-sounding attitude will get you nowhere. Be friendly and jovial in your approach and the world will be at your feet!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try to have a positive, optimistic outlook today! Adopt an attitude of gratitude and look to see the beauty in everything around you. This is a day to appreciate what you have got, especially the people who love you. Compliment others and let them know how much they mean to you. These words and deeds will have a rippling effect that will bring you a great deal of good fortune!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is time for you to come out of hibernation! Shake off the blues and come into the light. Today is a day to play and have fun. You will find the mood of the day is lighthearted and jovial, so be the first with a joke or silly story. Do what you can to make others laugh. Let the fire within you burn at its brightest!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Other people’s stubborn attitudes may be hindering your progress! Take this as a hint you need to loosen your grip on a certain viewpoint you are holding too tightly. There is a great deal of power behind your emotions today, and these emotions want to be heard. Feel free to jump up and take the podium. Speak your mind even though you may not necessarily agree with the group!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The doldrums are over and it is time to pick up the pace! Come out of your home in full regalia today and be proud of what you have to offer to the world. Be courageous in your dealings with others and take the time to express yourself fully in a creative manner. The bigger the smile you wear, the further you will go in just about every situation you encounter!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – People are going to appreciate extra attention from you today, so feel free to give it out like candy to everyone you come in contact with! A kind gesture and warm word will not be forgotten. Let your generous and kind spirit shine through. Open your heart extra wide and spread love to the world. It is the perfect day to love and laugh!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things should go extremely well for you today, so do not shy away from anything. In fact, take this opportunity to shine as brightly as you can. Crank up your battery and project yourself into the world. You will find your smile is contagious, so feel free to use it often. There is a great deal of power behind your self-confidence, enabling you to tackle just about every job with energy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Come out of serious mode for a day and let yourself laugh! Sponsor a game night at your home and invite some good friends over to play cards and nibble on snacks until midnight, if possible. This is a day to have fun, so let loose and be free to express yourself in the best way you see fit. Realize how much power you have in your jovial nature!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have an incredibly strong influence on others just by virtue of the fact of your fun-loving, peaceful, and harmonious nature! Your natural charm will take you any place you want to go today, so feel free to use it at will. Accentuate the positive and make sure you are walking on the sunny side of the street. Whistle as you walk down the sidewalk and get out into the light.