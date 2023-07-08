Today in High Prairie: July 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 9, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meeting at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 9, 2023

1766 – Jacob Perkins, “Father of the Refrigerator”

1819 – Elias Howe, Invented sewing machine

1901 – Jester Hairston, That’s My Mama actor

1905 – Clarence Campbell, Third president of the NHL

1906 – Beene Dubbelboer, Secret Resistance writer

1917 – Ted Steele, US orchestra leader

1926 – Murphy Anderson, DC Comics artist

1927 – “Red” Kelly, NHL Hall of Famer

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, Grand Ole Opry singer

1936 – James Hampton, F Troop actor [Bugler Dobbs]

1938 – Brian Dennehy, First Blood actor

1941 – Don McPherson, The Main Ingredient singer

1942 – Richard Roundtree, Shaft actor

1946 – Bon Scott, AC/DC lead singer

1947 – O.J. Simpson, “The Juice” NFLer

1952 – John Tesh, Entertainment Tonight host

1954 – Debbie Sledge, We Are Family singer

1955 – Jimmy Smits, LA Law actor [Victor]

1956 – Tom Hanks, Saving Private Ryan actor

1957 – Marc Almond, Soft Cell vocalist

1957 – Kelly McGillis, Top Gun actress

1959 – Jim Kerr, Simple Minds vocalist

1959 – Kevin Nash, “Diesel” pro wrestler

1964 – Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain’s wife

1965 – Frank Bello, Anthrax musician

1975 – Shelton Benjamin, US pro wrestler

1982 – Maggie Ma, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – July 9, 2023

July 9, 1969: South Peace News reports the multi-million ARDA program is suspended after five years, halting work on straightening and designing a new channel on the West Prairie, East Prairie and Heart rivers. The project would have created 57,000 new acres of farmable land.

July 9, 1969: Stan Beattie is elected president of a newly-formed fishermen’s association at a meeting in Faust. The association’s purpose was to air grievances with the marketing board over low prices.

July 9, 1969: The Town of High Prairie begins construction on its new $127,000 water treatment plant.

July 9, 1972: The annual Field Day is hosted by the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle.

July 9, 1975: Alex Komisar and family receive the Alberta Farm Family Award for 1975 for the High Prairie district.

July 9, 1979: Bernie Ernewein celebrates the opening of High Prairie Glass in their new location behind IGA.

July 9, 1980: High Prairie receives its first letter via air mail.

July 9, 1984: The High Prairie United Church congregation decides to build a new $325,000 church near Green Acres Apartments.

July 9, 1989: The High Prairie Soccer Association concludes its first season with a tournament involving all players.

July 9, 1989: The Loon Lake slo-pitch team wins a gold medal at the Northwest Alberta Summer Games in Fairview. Denise Cunningham, Joe Quartly, Michelle Barstad, Michelle Willier, Ryan MacDonald and Ian Griffiths also win gold medals in various events.

July 9, 1991: Dallas Turcotte, 12, scores 71 in junior steer riding at the Calgary Stampede and comes one point away from making the final round.

July 9, 1992: Tragedy occurs at J.B. Wood Nursing Home as Augustin Cardinal, 81, hits John Gilbert Gladue, 91, over the head with a chair killing him. He is later charged with manslaughter.

July 9, 1999: Donna Joyce Smith, 60, founder of the MITAA Detox Centre, dies in Edmonton after a battle with cancer.

July 9, 2005: The end of an era occurs as the High Prairie Dolphins hold their last swim meet at the outdoor pool.

July 9, 2007: War Veteran and long-time Salt Prairie resident William Babcock dies at the age of 89 years.

July 9, 2008: High Prairie resident Donna Johansson writes South Peace News telling them of an incident where three girls were drawing on the sidewalk by E.W. Pratt High School and visited by two police cars. Police officers tell the children they will be charged with vandalism and make them wash away the drawings.

July 9, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to award a tender for $1.577 million for the expansion of its administration building to Integrated Commercial Interiors Inc.

July 9, 2008: The Whitefish Lake Hawks blast the Gift Lake Juniors 23-4 to win their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League quarter-final series 2-0 and advance to play the Peavine Rangers in the semi-finals.

July 9, 2014: The High Prairie Elks inform High Prairie town council they will not care for the campsite at the town’s east end effective Sept. 1.

July 9, 2014: High Prairie town council decides it will no longer include additional mailouts in its utility bills.

July 9, 2016: High Prairie RCMP are called to investigate after a gunshot is fired during a family dispute at Joussard.

July 9, 2016: Joe Aime Lizee passes away at the age of 82 years. He was a long-time manager of the High Prairie Seed Plant.

July 9, 2019: Lakeshore Regional Police are busy investigating a “suspicious” death at Driftpile First Nation, but it is later revealed the death occurred near Joussard near the reserve boundary.

This Day in World History – July 9, 2023

1401 – Turko-Mongol ruler Tamerlane [Timur] destroys Baghdad.

1536 – French navigator Jacques Cartier returns from Canada.

1572 – 19 Catholic priests hanged in Gorcum.

1780 – Denmark declares neutrality.

1795 – James Swan pays off the $2,024,899 US national debt.

1810 – Napoleon annexes the Kingdom of Holland.

1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.

1852 – Fire destroys 1,100 construction sites in Montreal.

1869 – Corncob pipe, made from small corn kernels, invented.

1872 – Doughnut cutter patented.

1877 – First Wimbledon tennis championship begins.

1878 – Improved corncob pipe patented.

1900 – The Commonwealth of Australia is established.

1910 – Walter Brookins is the first to pilot an airplane to 1 mile altitude.

1944 – In World War II, US troops secure Saipan as Japan falls.

1947 – Engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth occurs.

1947 – Spain votes for Franco monarchy.

1955 – Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” tops billboards chart.

1956 – Dick Clark’s first appearance as host of American Bandstand.

1957 – Discovery of element 102 [Nobelium] announced.

1974 – Pierre Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canadian election.

1979 – Voyager 2 flies past Jupiter.

1980 – Seven die in a stampede to see Pope John Paul II in Brazil.

1987 – 1 million South Koreans demonstrate against government.

1991 – South Africa readmitted to Olympics.

2011 – South Sudan gains independence and secedes from Sudan.

2015 – Chuck Blazer receives a lifetime ban from FIFA.

2018 – Report: bright pink is world’s oldest biological colour.

2018 – Starbucks announces it will stop using plastic straws by 2020.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are in tune with the atmosphere around you today because of your tolerance, humanity, and the respect you have for everyone, no matter what their position in society or intellectual capacity. Generosity is coming alive inside you. The one thing you want to do is understand the people close to you. Support them and show them that they can count on you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you tend to be a little anxious about solitude, it does not necessarily mean you are dependent on the people close to you. That is not the only contradictory thing about your behaviour. You tend to want to bring people together while keeping your distance. From now on, you should try to be a little clearer in your relationships.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Sometimes it is hard for you to believe something unless you see it first-hand. However, the period you are in now may be pushing you to try and understand some of the mysteries on faith. Though you probably are not one to do this very often, you may be feeling some kind of mystical impulse that makes you think about the nature of your beliefs.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love is in the air! You may encounter some wonderfully passionate situations today. You are ready to live these marvelously rich and emotional experiences to the fullest. Put your doubts and insecurities away for the time being. Lose yourself in pleasure and the unknown. Have a great time!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s powerful astral phenomena will encourage you to develop your skill as a visionary, no matter what you do with your day. You are one of those rare people who can sense before anyone else the changes that will happen in the world. Let these feelings encourage you. Use them to believe in tomorrow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is time to get down to work. At the moment, you can not depend solely on your natural creativity, spontaneity, imagination, and originality to get by. You need to demonstrate a certain amount of pragmatism and self-discipline to reach your goals. This will certainly seem more difficult than it really is. It is time to have faith in attributes other than your intuition.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – What do you want? It is not always easy to live with others. You may ask too much of the people close to you and not be able to stand it when they do not live up to your high expectations. Your idealism makes it hard for you to compromise. This attitude can cause conflict and make you hard to live with. Change it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is possible you took a chance on someone who has disappointed you. You were especially tolerant and patient, but now it is time to finally settle things and put your cards on the table. Do not be afraid to do what you have to do in order to protect yourself and the people you love.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have been letting yourself go lately? Now it is time to take better care of your body. This new initiative will make you feel happier and more ready to tackle life again. You may hesitate over whether or not you should try some of the alternative medicines you hear about. This is only a small dilemma. Be glad you’ hae finally decided to live a healthier lifestyle.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you recently lost some faith in the future? Isn’t it time to do something about it, especially where your personal life is concerned? You could find the answers to these questions if you would take a second look at the quality of your close relationships. Who knows? Love might give you back your enthusiasm for life.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If have a tendency to do a little too much dreaming, reality could catch up with you now. The time has come to react immediately. Certain financial or professional goals may see some delays. You need to figure out how to get things going again in a more concrete and secure direction. Do not let anything get past you today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Everyone has impulsively bought something without really thinking about it first. As far as you are concerned, it happens a little more often than it should. Have you looked at your closet full of the clothes you never wear? Why do you keep them? Is it reassuring? Do not get caught up in fashion crazes. Try to be more careful with your money.