Today in High Prairie: July 9, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 9, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 – 11 a.m. – Nampa Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Sunrise Café.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. Drop-in Volleyball at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 9, 2024

1766 – Jacob Perkins, “Father of the Refrigerator”

1819 – Elias Howe, Invented sewing machine

1901 – Jester Hairston, That’s My Mama actor

1905 – Clarence Campbell, Third president of the NHL

1906 – Beene Dubbelboer, Secret Resistance writer

1917 – Ted Steele, US orchestra leader

1926 – Murphy Anderson, DC Comics artist

1927 – “Red” Kelly, NHL Hall of Famer

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, Grand Ole Opry singer

1936 – James Hampton, F Troop actor [Bugler Dobbs]

1938 – Brian Dennehy, First Blood actor

1941 – Don McPherson, The Main Ingredient singer

1942 – Richard Roundtree, Shaft actor

1946 – Bon Scott, AC/DC lead singer

1947 – O.J. Simpson, “The Juice” NFLer

1952 – John Tesh, Entertainment Tonight host

1954 – Debbie Sledge, We Are Family singer

1955 – Jimmy Smits, LA Law actor [Victor]

1956 – Tom Hanks, Saving Private Ryan actor

1957 – Marc Almond, Soft Cell vocalist

1957 – Kelly McGillis, Top Gun actress

1959 – Jim Kerr, Simple Minds vocalist

1959 – Kevin Nash, “Diesel” pro wrestler

1964 – Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain’s wife

1965 – Frank Bello, Anthrax musician

1975 – Shelton Benjamin, US pro wrestler

1982 – Maggie Ma, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – July 9, 2024

July 9, 1969: South Peace News reports the multi-million ARDA program is suspended after five years, halting work on straightening and designing a new channel on the West Prairie, East Prairie and Heart rivers. The project would have created 57,000 new acres of farmable land.

July 9, 1969: Stan Beattie is elected president of a newly-formed fishermen’s association at a meeting in Faust. The association’s purpose was to air grievances with the marketing board over low prices.

July 9, 1969: The Town of High Prairie begins construction on its new $127,000 water treatment plant.

July 9, 1972: The annual Field Day is hosted by the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle.

July 9, 1975: Alex Komisar and family receive the Alberta Farm Family Award for 1975 for the High Prairie district.

July 9, 1979: Bernie Ernewein celebrates the opening of High Prairie Glass in their new location behind IGA.

July 9, 1980: High Prairie receives its first letter via air mail.

July 9, 1984: The High Prairie United Church congregation decides to build a new $325,000 church near Green Acres Apartments.

July 9, 1989: The High Prairie Soccer Association concludes its first season with a tournament involving all players.

July 9, 1989: The Loon Lake slo-pitch team wins a gold medal at the Northwest Alberta Summer Games in Fairview. Denise Cunningham, Joe Quartly, Michelle Barstad, Michelle Willier, Ryan MacDonald and Ian Griffiths also win gold medals in various events.

July 9, 1991: Dallas Turcotte, 12, scores 71 in junior steer riding at the Calgary Stampede and comes one point away from making the final round.

July 9, 1992: Tragedy occurs at J.B. Wood Nursing Home as Augustin Cardinal, 81, hits John Gilbert Gladue, 91, over the head with a chair killing him. He is later charged with manslaughter.

July 9, 1999: Donna Joyce Smith, 60, founder of the MITAA Detox Centre, dies in Edmonton after a battle with cancer.

July 9, 2005: The end of an era occurs as the High Prairie Dolphins hold their last swim meet at the outdoor pool.

July 9, 2007: War Veteran and long-time Salt Prairie resident William Babcock dies at the age of 89 years.

July 9, 2008: High Prairie resident Donna Johansson writes South Peace News telling them of an incident where three girls were drawing on the sidewalk by E.W. Pratt High School and visited by two police cars. Police officers tell the children they will be charged with vandalism and make them wash away the drawings.

July 9, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to award a tender for $1.577 million for the expansion of its administration building to Integrated Commercial Interiors Inc.

July 9, 2008: The Whitefish Lake Hawks blast the Gift Lake Juniors 23-4 to win their High Prairie Men’s Fastball League quarter-final series 2-0 and advance to play the Peavine Rangers in the semi-finals.

July 9, 2014: The High Prairie Elks inform High Prairie town council they will not care for the campsite at the town’s east end effective Sept. 1.

July 9, 2014: High Prairie town council decides it will no longer include additional mailouts in its utility bills.

July 9, 2016: High Prairie RCMP are called to investigate after a gunshot is fired during a family dispute at Joussard.

July 9, 2016: Joe Aime Lizee passes away at the age of 82 years. He was a long-time manager of the High Prairie Seed Plant.

July 9, 2019: Lakeshore Regional Police are busy investigating a “suspicious” death at Driftpile First Nation, but it is later revealed the death occurred near Joussard near the reserve boundary.

This Day in World History – July 9, 2024

1401 – Turko-Mongol ruler Tamerlane [Timur] destroys Baghdad.

1536 – French navigator Jacques Cartier returns from Canada.

1572 – 19 Catholic priests hanged in Gorcum.

1780 – Denmark declares neutrality.

1795 – James Swan pays off the $2,024,899 US national debt.

1810 – Napoleon annexes the Kingdom of Holland.

1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.

1852 – Fire destroys 1,100 construction sites in Montreal.

1869 – Corncob pipe, made from small corn kernels, invented.

1872 – Doughnut cutter patented.

1877 – First Wimbledon tennis championship begins.

1878 – Improved corncob pipe patented.

1900 – The Commonwealth of Australia is established.

1910 – Walter Brookins is the first to pilot an airplane to 1 mile altitude.

1944 – In World War II, US troops secure Saipan as Japan falls.

1947 – Engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth occurs.

1947 – Spain votes for Franco monarchy.

1955 – Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” tops billboards chart.

1956 – Dick Clark’s first appearance as host of American Bandstand.

1957 – Discovery of element 102 [Nobelium] announced.

1974 – Pierre Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canadian election.

1979 – Voyager 2 flies past Jupiter.

1980 – Seven die in a stampede to see Pope John Paul II in Brazil.

1987 – 1 million South Koreans demonstrate against government.

1991 – South Africa readmitted to Olympics.

2011 – South Sudan gains independence and secedes from Sudan.

2015 – Chuck Blazer receives a lifetime ban from FIFA.

2018 – Report: bright pink is world’s oldest biological colour.

2018 – Starbucks announces it will stop using plastic straws by 2020.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 9, 2024

