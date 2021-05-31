Today in High Prairie: June 1, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 1, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 1, 2021

Edwina Ayles

Gracelynn Cunningham

Kassian Gladue Maure

Dayna Jarvis

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 1, 2021

Briana Bellerose

Roger B. Collins

Stewart Sheets

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 1, 2021

1801 – Brigham Young, US religious leader [Mormon]

1826 – Carl Bechstein, German piano inventor

1843 – Henry Faulds, Fingerprinting pioneer

1858 – William Campbell, Canadian poet

1890 – Frank Morgan, The Wizard of Oz actor

1905 – Robert Newton, Treasure Island actor

1907 – Sir Frank Whittle, Inventor of turbojet engine

1908 – Percy Edwards, Animal impressionist

1911 – Gertrude Michael, Cleopatra actress

1915 – John Randolph, King Kong actor

1921 – Nelson Riddle, US Grammy Award bandleader

1926 – Andy Griffith, Andy Griffith Show actor

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, Some Like it Hot actress

1934 – Charles Boone, No More Mr. Nice Guy actor

1937 – Morgan Freeman, Shawshank Redemption actor

1939 – Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles actor

1940 – Rene Auberjonois, Benson actor [Clayton]

1942 – Tom Mankiewicz, Diamonds are Forever writer

1943 – Alan Aldridge, Beatles album cover artist

1949 – Mike Levine, Triumph keyboardist

1953 – Diana Canova, Soap actress [Corrine]

1953 – David Berkowitz, “Son of Sam” serial killer

1961 – Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oiler

1973 – Heidi Klum, German supermodel

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian vocalist

1978 – Karen Kwan, US figure skater

1979 – Markus Persson, Minecraft creator

1996 – Tom Holland, Spider-Man actor

This Day in Local History: June 1, 2021

June 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports that C. Cameron buys the Commercial Hotel.

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and requests Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad chief engineer W.R. Smith establish a station at Indianna Crossing and build a line to Grouard. Later in the year, the Indianna Northern Transportation Company railway station is established at Joussard.

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade commends the Grouard News for returning to a four-page format.

June 1, 1965: South Peace News apologizes to its readers for being six hours late. The reason is a recent move to its new location two doors east of the High Prairie Co-op store from the Park Hotel.

June 1, 1967: High Prairie christens Planet High Prairie, a float dedicated to the opening of the UFO landing pad at St. Paul.

June 1, 1970: Losses are estimated at $90,000 after a fire of unknown origin destroys Mullen Motors.

June 1, 1970: Joan Fankhanel is appointed the new district home economist in High Prairie.

June 1, 1974: Northern Alberta Railways Company announces that rail passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek through High Prairie stops.

June 1, 1976: FabriCorner opens its doors offering fabrics and notions.

June 1, 1979: Helmer Schmerbauch opens Helmer’s Auto Body Shop south of town.

June 1, 1982: Dan Vandermeulen is elected acting chairman of HPSD. The move officially restores locally elected control after 10 months of official trusteeship.

June 1, 1982: Wally Stokes takes over managing the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1983: South Peace News reports the High Prairie landfill may be illegal. It has operated for 10 years without a proper licence.

June 1, 1983: South Peace News reports commercial fishing may cease on Lesser Slave Lake after president Reg Merkley says the Northwest Fish Co-op in Faust is $100,000 in debt. The plant received $60,000 from the Alberta government in 1981.

June 1, 1983: Commercial fishermen and tourism leaders call for millions of dollars to be spent upgrading docks on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 1, 1987: Brian Panasiuk and Dorothy Armstrong of the newly-formed High Prairie Tennis Club approach the High Prairie Recreation Board about building new tennis courts or upgrading the existing ones.

June 1, 1988: LB’s Fashions moves to the bigger former Pogo Ceramics location.

June 1, 1988: South Peace News reports that Eric Heath, Lucien Gagnon, Phyllis Stevens, Jack Burley and Velva Harding have all qualified for the Alberta Senior Summer Games to be held in Vermilion.

June 1, 1989: Al and Marge Johnson take over as managers of the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1991: Pro Hardware closes its doors.

June 1, 1993: South Peace News reports Gary Daubert opens Gary’s Pool Hall in the old pool hall building.

June 1, 1994: The Catholic school board announces full kindergarten will operate at St. Andrew’s School in the fall.

June 1, 1998: Brent and Colleen Trenholm open B.C. Trainers Fitness Studio in the Sports Palace.

June 1, 2005: Mel Simmons starts her new job as the High Prairie Aquatics Centre manager.

June 1, 2005: Warrant Officer II Mathew Hiron wins the prestigious Cadet Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Inspection Day.

June 1, 2005: Snowflake Video manager Jim Taylor says big box stores are a real threat to the High Prairie business community. Snowflake later closes its doors.

June 1, 2005: South Peace News reports that Radio Shack will reopen soon under the name of Circuit City.

June 1, 2005: High Prairie pastors gather at Arnie Wyllie’s home for a barbecue to bid Anglican Church Rev. Roy Dickson farewell.

June 1, 2006: Const. Mark Morrical begins work with the Town of High Prairie joining Alan Bloom.

June 1, 2006: Tom McCormick arrives in High Prairie to begin his new job as ATB manager.

June 1, 2007: High Prairie Emergency Services joins Peace Country Health EMS to remove hair for cancer. Included is the chest hair of E.W. Pratt High School teacher Darcy Younghans. More than $20,000 is raised.

June 1, 2008: Thomas Goodson aces the Par 3 second hole at the High Prairie Golf Course.

June 1, 2008: A first place tie highlights the Faust Walleye Tournament held at the Bayshore Resort. Murry Butler and Bob Hill win the tiebreaker over Robert and Richard Kallbom and win $10,000.

June 1, 2008: Frank Lang, of McLennan, dies at the age of 80 years. He was a 39-year employee of Northern Alberta Railways.

June 1, 2009: Milk jugs and cartons are accepted for refunds at the High Prairie Bottle Depot for the first time. Four-litre milk jugs are worth 20 cents and smaller containers 10 cents.

June 1, 2011: Gord Olson is re-elected for his third term as High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president.

June 1, 2011: Jolynn MacDougald takes over as the new High Prairie and District Victims Assistance co-ordinator.

June 1, 2012: Trooper performs at the Sports Palace. The High Prairie and District Food Bank Society makes $10,000 on the concert.

June 1, 2014: Marlin Haugen is recognized for decades of service after being selected for Hockey Alberta’s Peace Zone Referees’ Award.

June 1, 2014: Freson Bros. closes from midnight to 5 a.m. due to a shortage of workers. “This is the longest we have shortened our hours since we opened 24 hours a day in 1999,” says store manager Matt Lovsin.

June 1, 2016: South Peace News publishes a photo of site preparation for the new Peavey Mart store the previous week.

June 1, 2017: Students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School plant flowers as part of the MacIntyre Revitalization Project.

June 1, 2017: Brenda Sahlin wins a 30-minute helicopter ride in the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s annual raffle.

June 1, 2018: South Peace News wins four awards from the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association. SPN places first in its circulation category in General Excellence, and second in Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports Pages.

June 1, 2018: Just days after being acquitted on impaired driving charges, RCMP officer Anita Lee Doktor is charged again after an incident at McLennan. She is later found guilty of the charge.

June 1, 2019: High Prairie Renegades’ graduating player Chance Supernault signs a letter of intent to play for the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League.

June 1, 2019: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School wins its fifth straight title at the Northwest Zone High School Track and Field Championships in Grande Prairie. Two Pratt athletes also set records. Cameron Waikle sets a new mark of 6.05 metres in Ambulatory Men’s Shot Put while Mackenzie Blackwell sets a new mark of 44.52 metres in Intermediate Boy’s Javelin.

June 1, 2019: Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich win $24,550 and first place at the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held at Spruce Point Park.

This Day in World History – June 1, 2021

1215 – Beijing is captured by the Mongols under Genghis Khan.

1495 – 1st written record of Scotch Whisky appears; Friar Cor is distiller.

1533 – Anne Boleyn crowned Queen of England.

1641 – France and Portugal sign anti-Spanish covenant.

1649 – Russian Tsar Alexis throws English merchants out of Moscow.

1796 – Last of Britain’s troops withdraw from USA.

1813 – Captain John Lawrence utters Navy motto, “Don’t give up the ship!”

1845 – Homing pigeon completes 11,000 km trip [Namibia-London] in 55 days.

1869 – Thomas Edison granted his 1st patent for the electric vote recorder.

1880 – US census is 50,155,783.

1890 – US census at 62,622,250.

1908 – John Krohn begins walk around perimeter of US; takes 357 days.

1918 – Canadian ace Billy Bishop downs six aircrafts over a three-day span.

1927 – Peace Bridge between US and Canada opens.

1935 – Driving test & license plates introduced in England.

1936 – Queen Mary completes its maiden voyage, arriving in New York.

1938 – Protective baseball helmets 1st worn by batters.

1941 – Germany bans all Catholic publications.

1951 – 1st self-contained titanium plant opens at Henderson, Nevada.

1958 – Charles de Gaulle elected premier of France.

1961 – FM multiplex stereo broadcasting 1st heard.

1968 – Simon & Garfunkel’s single “Mrs. Robinson” hits No. 1.

1969 – Tobacco advertising is banned on Canadian radio & TV.

1970 – “Everything Is Beautiful” by Ray Stevens hits No. 1.

1971 – Ed Sullivan’s final TV show on CBS.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release “Live & Let Die”.

1975 – Cars in Netherlands must have seatbelts.

1979 – Ted Coombs began a 5,193-mile roller skate from LA to New York City.

1979 – The 1st black-led government of Rhodesia in 90 years takes power.

1980 – 1st transmission of CNN, the Cable News Network.

1992 – E Lamps [20-year lightbulb] introduced.

1997 – Canucks Donovan Bailey beats Michael Johnson; world’s fastest man.

2003 – China begins filling the reservoir behind the Three Gorges Dam.

2007 – Smoking is banned from United Kingdom’’s public places.

2009 – General Motors files for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2016 – Swiss Gotthard Base Tunnel completed – world’s longest – 57 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 1, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might feel a little under the weather due to physical and emotional stress over the past few days. Take it easy today if you can. This isn’t the day to be too busy or start new projects. Miscommunication could cause an upset or two, so try to maintain your cool. Don’t make mountains out of molehills. Nothing will come up that can’t be handled.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Disturbing dreams or unsettling moods could arise today, causing you to wonder if something is wrong or something bad is going to happen. Let it go! If anything goes wrong, it isn’t likely to be anything major. A recent event may have triggered old impressions that are causing these feelings. You could also be picking up on others’ moods, as your intuition is high.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Disconcerting developments in the lives of family members could cause some stress at home. There could be some problems with the structure of the house itself. Perhaps the plumbing or electricity needs attention. If a family member is upset, keep the lines of communication open. If there are problems that need attention, get them out of the way now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t be surprised if many visitors come to your door today. A relative or co-worker could be in a black mood, which could spill over to you, as you’re feeling more intuitive than usual. Realize this isn’t coming from you, and let it go! Misinformation could come your way by phone, email, or mail. Check out the facts before you buy into it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Low biorhythms could have you feeling a little depressed. You may tend to doubt your goals and abilities. Don’t let this send you into a fit of gloom. All is better than it seems. Realize that today you’re likely to blow every little setback out of proportion. Give everything you try your very best effort. Go out tonight and have a good time!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Communication with friends or family may not come easily today. An unusual level of inhibition could keep you from reaching out to others. You might try to shake this off by working too hard, even if you aren’t sure exactly what you want to do. This is a good day to read, study, or work on projects in solitude. A long walk during the day could clear your head and reignite your enthusiasm.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your intuition is likely to be operating at a very high level today. This isn’t a good day to be around sick or depressed people. You will probably pick up their gloom and it could possibly spoil your day. This is a good day to finish old projects you may have postponed. Your insights and ingenuity are likelier than usual to give you the motivation you need.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Fear about your financial security could plague you today. Dissatisfaction with some of the work you’ve been doing and delays in reaching some of your goals might have you wondering what you could do better. Doubts about a friend’s motives might cause you to waver in your trust of that person. Take the time to consider everything objectively. All is probably not as it seems.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you been wondering if you’re in the right profession? Disillusionment with your field could have you feeling mildly ill from stress and considering a total career change. Perhaps this is the right course of action to take, but perhaps not. Look into the options available and see how you feel about them, but wait a few days before making any final decisions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Unsettling news from far away could have you somewhat upset and a little depressed. The temptation to withdraw and brood might seem too strong to resist, but this may not be the best course of action. Getting things done is likely to be the best therapy in emotional situations like this. So if there’s a new project you’ve been considering, this is the day to start it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend might be ill, causing you considerable worry. One of the goals you’ve been trying to reach could be delayed in some way, causing frustration. Your financial situation could also be on your mind. You could be worrying needlessly. The situation is cloudy and may not be as unsettling as it seems. You may have received some misinformation. Check the facts before making yourself crazy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Relations with colleagues could be a bit strained due to increased job stress. If you’ve been thinking of entering a business or romantic partnership, this isn’t the day to decide. Your mind may be a bit muddled. Misunderstandings or misinformation could cause you to doubt the wisdom of the partnership. This needs to be considered objectively. Your doubts may be groundless.