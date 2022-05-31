Today in High Prairie: June 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 1, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program [Loom Bracelets]. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 1, 2022

1801 – Brigham Young, US religious leader [Mormon]

1826 – Carl Bechstein, German piano inventor

1843 – Henry Faulds, Fingerprinting pioneer

1858 – William Campbell, Canadian poet

1890 – Frank Morgan, The Wizard of Oz actor

1905 – Robert Newton, Treasure Island actor

1907 – Sir Frank Whittle, Inventor of turbojet engine

1908 – Percy Edwards, Animal impressionist

1911 – Gertrude Michael, Cleopatra actress

1915 – John Randolph, King Kong actor

1921 – Nelson Riddle, US Grammy Award bandleader

1926 – Andy Griffith, Andy Griffith Show actor

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, Some Like it Hot actress

1934 – Charles Boone, No More Mr. Nice Guy actor

1937 – Morgan Freeman, Shawshank Redemption actor

1939 – Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles actor

1940 – Rene Auberjonois, Benson actor [Clayton]

1942 – Tom Mankiewicz, Diamonds are Forever writer

1943 – Alan Aldridge, Beatles album cover artist

1949 – Mike Levine, Triumph keyboardist

1953 – Diana Canova, Soap actress [Corrine]

1953 – David Berkowitz, “Son of Sam” serial killer

1961 – Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oiler

1973 – Heidi Klum, German supermodel

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian vocalist

1978 – Karen Kwan, US figure skater

1979 – Markus Persson, Minecraft creator

1996 – Tom Holland, Spider-Man actor

This Day in Local History – June 1, 2022

June 1, 1914: The Grouard News reports that C. Cameron buys the Commercial Hotel.

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and requests Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad chief engineer W.R. Smith to establish a station at Indiana Crossing and build a line to Grouard. Later in the year, the Indiana Northern Transportation Company railway station is established at Joussard.

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade commends the Grouard News for returning to a four-page format.

June 1, 1965: South Peace News apologizes to its readers for being six hours late. The reason is a recent move to its new location two doors east of the High Prairie Co-op store from the Park Hotel.

June 1, 1967: High Prairie christens Planet High Prairie, a float dedicated to the opening of the UFO landing pad at St. Paul.

June 1, 1970: Losses are estimated at $90,000 after a fire of unknown origin destroys Mullen Motors.

June 1, 1974: Northern Alberta Railways Company announces that rail passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek through High Prairie stops.

June 1, 1976: FabriCorner opens its doors offering fabrics and notions.

June 1, 1979: Helmer Schmerbauch opens Helmer’s Auto Body Shop south of town.

June 1, 1980: Blair Kuchuk, Charles Anderson and Wade Kuchuk win the first High Prairie three-on-three basketball tournament, sponsored by Marathon Sports.

June 1, 1982: Dan Vandermeulen is elected acting chairman of HPSD. The move officially restores locally elected control after 10 months of official trusteeship.

June 1, 1982: Wally Stokes takes over managing the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1983: South Peace News reports the High Prairie landfill may be illegal. It has operated for 10 years without a proper licence.

June 1, 1983: South Peace News reports commercial fishing may cease on Lesser Slave Lake after president Reg Merkley says the Northwest Fish Co-op in Faust is $100,000 in debt. The plant received $60,000 from the Alberta government in 1981.

June 1, 1983: Commercial fishermen and tourism leaders call for millions of dollars to be spent upgrading docks on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 1, 1987: Brian Panasiuk and Dorothy Armstrong of the newly-formed High Prairie Tennis Club approach the High Prairie Recreation Board about building new tennis courts or upgrading the existing ones.

June 1, 1988: LB’s Fashions moves to the bigger former Pogo Ceramics location.

June 1, 1988: South Peace News reports that Eric Heath, Lucien Gagnon, Phyllis Stevens, Jack Burley and Velva Harding have all qualified for the Alberta Senior Summer Games to be held in Vermilion.

June 1, 1989: Al and Marge Johnson take over as managers of the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1991: Pro Hardware closes its doors.

June 1, 1993: South Peace News reports Gary Daubert opens Gary’s Pool Hall in the old pool hall building.

June 1, 1994: The Catholic school board announces full kindergarten will operate at St. Andrew’s School in the fall.

June 1, 1998: Brent and Colleen Trenholm open B.C. Trainers Fitness Studio in the Sports Palace.

June 1, 2005: Mel Simmons starts her new job as the High Prairie Aquatics Centre manager.

June 1, 2005: Warrant Officer II Mathew Hiron wins the prestigious Cadet Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Inspection Day.

June 1, 2005: Snowflake Video manager Jim Taylor says big box stores are a real threat to the High Prairie business community. Snowflake later closes its doors.

June 1, 2005: South Peace News reports that Radio Shack will reopen soon under the name of Circuit City.

June 1, 2005: High Prairie pastors gather at Arnie Wyllie’s home for a barbecue to bid Anglican Church Rev. Roy Dickson farewell.

June 1, 2006: Const. Mark Morrical begins work with the Town of High Prairie joining Alan Bloom.

June 1, 2008: Thomas Goodson aces the Par 3 second hole at the High Prairie Golf Course.

June 1, 2008: A first place tie highlights the Faust Walleye Tournament held at the Bayshore Resort. Murry Butler and Bob Hill win the tiebreaker over Robert and Richard Kallbom and win $10,000.

June 1, 2008: Frank Lang, of McLennan, dies at the age of 80 years. He was a 39-year employee of Northern Alberta Railways.

June 1, 2009: Milk jugs and cartons are accepted for refunds at the High Prairie Bottle Depot for the first time. Four-litre milk jugs are worth 20 cents and smaller containers 10 cents.

June 1, 2011: Gord Olson is re-elected for his third term as High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president.

June 1, 2012: Trooper performs at the Sports Palace. The High Prairie and District Food Bank Society makes $10,000 on the concert.

June 1, 2013: The East Peace 4-H District holds its Achievement Day at the High Prairie Agriplex. Taylor Blackhurst raises the Grand Champion Steer while Roy Verstappen raises the Grand Champion Lamb and Samantha Stokes the Grand Champion Ewe Lamb.

June 1, 2014: Marlin Haugen is recognized for decades of service after being selected for Hockey Alberta’s Peace Zone Referees’ Award.

June 1, 2014: Freson Bros. closes from midnight to 5 a.m. due to a shortage of workers. “This is the longest we have shortened our hours since we opened 24 hours a day in 1999,” says store manager Matt Lovsin.

June 1, 2016: South Peace News publishes a photo of site preparation for the new Peavey Mart store the previous week.

June 1, 2017: Students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School plant flowers as part of the MacIntyre Revitalization Project.

June 1, 2018: South Peace News wins four awards from the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association. SPN places first in its circulation category in General Excellence, and second in Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports Pages.

June 1, 2018: Just days after being acquitted on impaired driving charges, RCMP officer Anita Lee Doktor is charged again after an incident at McLennan. She is later found guilty of the charge.

June 1, 2019: High Prairie Renegades’ graduating player Chance Supernault signs a letter of intent to play for the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League.

June 1, 2019: Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich win $24,550 and first place at the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held at Spruce Point Park.

June 1, 2019: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 11 races at the Beaverlodge Swim Meet.

TThis Day in World History – June 1, 2022

1215 – Beijing is captured by the Mongols under Genghis Khan.

1495 – First written record of Scotch Whisky appears; Friar Cor is distiller.

1533 – Anne Boleyn crowned Queen of England.

1641 – France and Portugal sign anti-Spanish covenant.

1649 – Russian Tsar Alexis throws English merchants out of Moscow.

1796 – Last of Britain’s troops withdraws from USA.

1813 – Captain John Lawrence utters Navy motto, “Don’t give up the ship!”

1845 – Homing pigeon completes 11,000 km trip [Namibia-London] in 55 days.

1869 – Thomas Edison granted his first patent for the electric vote recorder.

1880 – US census is 50,155,783.

1890 – US census at 62,622,250.

1908 – John Krohn begins walk around perimeter of US; takes 357 days.

1918 – Canadian ace Billy Bishop downs six aircrafts over a three-day span.

1927 – Peace Bridge between US and Canada opens.

1935 – Driving test & license plates introduced in England.

1936 – Queen Mary completes its maiden voyage, arriving in New York.

1938 – Protective baseball helmets 1st worn by batters.

1941 – Germany bans all Catholic publications.

1951 – First self-contained titanium plant opens at Henderson, Nevada.

1958 – Charles de Gaulle elected premier of France.

1961 – FM multiplex stereo broadcasting is first heard.

1968 – Simon & Garfunkel’s single “Mrs. Robinson” hits No. 1.

1969 – Tobacco advertising is banned on Canadian radio & TV.

1970 – “Everything Is Beautiful” by Ray Stevens hits No. 1.

1971 – Ed Sullivan’s final TV show on CBS.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release “Live & Let Die”.

1975 – Cars in Netherlands must have seatbelts.

1979 – Ted Coombs began a 5,193-mile roller skate from LA to New York City.

1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia in 90 years takes power.

1980 – First transmission of CNN, the Cable News Network.

1992 – E Lamps [20-year lightbulb] introduced.

1997 – Canucks Donovan Bailey beats Michael Johnson; world’s fastest man.

2003 – China begins filling the reservoir behind the Three Gorges Dam.

2007 – Smoking is banned from United Kingdom’s public places.

2009 – General Motors files for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2016 – Swiss Gotthard Base Tunnel completed – world’s longest – 57 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your dreams could be vivid, pleasant, and full of information to help you make a decision. New and exciting contacts could come into your life today, possibly proving helpful in showing you ways to increase your income. New careers, sidelines, and investments appear promising and worthy of consideration. Make the most of whatever comes your way. It could make a difference!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you are likely focused on sex, romance, and committed relationships. The planetary energies surrounding love are promising. If you are in a relationship, you and your partner could make plans to embark on a new enterprise together, which is likely to succeed. If you are involved but not committed, expect the relationship to move forward now. If you are not with someone, who knows? By the end of the day you might be!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you should be glowing with good health, energy, and stamina, and be doing well at work, whether career, volunteer work, or a personal project. Success should come your way on all fronts, particularly since you have been working hard. You are finally likely to see the results of past efforts. Success feeds good health and good health feeds success. Make the most of both!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love and romance are likely to be tops on your agenda today. You are feeling especially warm and loving now. Current and potential love partners could feel strongly drawn to you. Children might also prove a source of happiness and satisfaction. If you are artistically inclined, this is the day to start or finish an enterprise, which could well lead to fame and fortune. This should be a wonderful day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Important enterprises centering on your home could take up a lot of your energy over the next few days. Many people might come and go from your life. Perhaps you are moving to a nicer place, or maybe transacting a lot of business in your home. Whatever it is, it is likely to produce the results you are hoping for. Work hard and make the most of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some absolutely wonderful news could come your way, possibly about career or financial success, perhaps involving positive changes in your neighbourhood. If you have been thinking about working in writing or publishing – or any art, for that matter – this is the day to set events in motion. Your imagination is operating at a high level and so is your ability to communicate with others. Go for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You should feel especially warm and loving today toward just about anyone you meet. Good news about money may have caused you to feel especially positive. This could attract new people to you and bring closer those already in your life. If you have been thinking about starting an artistic project, this is the day to do it. Creative ideas should flow freely. Have fun!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You should be looking beautiful and feeling especially positive, warm, and loving – attracting people of all kinds to you. Your self-confidence, optimism, and determination should peak over the next few days. Anything you have been thinking about starting – a new partnership, business, creative project, romance – is highly likely to succeed and bring good fortune your way. Enjoy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Creative inspiration could come from deep within today. Visions, dreams – anything that excites your imagination – could bring ideas for new projects. You might also find your understanding of others greatly increases, attracting new and old friends. The only downside is you could get so lost in ideas that you temporarily lose touch with the material world. Try to keep a foot in both camps!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Group activities prove beneficial on several levels. You might project powerful warmth and love for all life. You are feeling especially optimistic about the future. Your enthusiasm could spill over to others, attracting them into your aura. Acquaintances become friends, friends grow closer, and love relationships grow stronger and more stable. You could gain a lot of intriguing, useful information, particularly about the arts!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might find yourself in the public eye at some point today. This is fine since you are looking and feeling great. You are likelier than usual to project warmth and friendliness to others. Acknowledgment for an artistic or creative activity could come your way. Whatever you start today is likely to succeed, whether it is a new artistic project, career, or romance. Enjoy!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have considered a career in publishing, this is the time to go for it! It is also a great day to enroll in law school, an advanced degree program, or any field of higher education. Love with someone from far away could well be in the offing. At the very least, you could make a new friend from a distant state or foreign land. This should be a satisfying day for you!