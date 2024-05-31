Today in High Prairie: June 1, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 1, 2024

HP Community Garage Sale Day! Various venues around town.

10 a.m. – Smoky River Ryders Fundraising Golf Tournament at McLennan.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

5:30 p.m. – Kinuso Rec Ribfest. Advance $30 tickets only from Kinuso Community Ass. members.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 1, 2024

1801 – Brigham Young, US religious leader [Mormon]

1826 – Carl Bechstein, German piano inventor

1843 – Henry Faulds, Fingerprinting pioneer

1858 – William Campbell, Canadian poet

1890 – Frank Morgan, The Wizard of Oz actor

1905 – Robert Newton, Treasure Island actor

1907 – Sir Frank Whittle, Inventor of turbojet engine

1908 – Percy Edwards, Animal impressionist

1911 – Gertrude Michael, Cleopatra actress

1915 – John Randolph, King Kong actor

1921 – Nelson Riddle, US Grammy Award bandleader

1926 – Andy Griffith, Andy Griffith Show actor

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, Some Like it Hot actress

1934 – Charles Boone, No More Mr. Nice Guy actor

1937 – Morgan Freeman, Shawshank Redemption actor

1939 – Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles actor

1940 – Rene Auberjonois, Benson actor [Clayton]

1942 – Tom Mankiewicz, Diamonds are Forever writer

1943 – Alan Aldridge, Beatles album cover artist

1949 – Mike Levine, Triumph keyboardist

1953 – Diana Canova, Soap actress [Corrine]

1953 – David Berkowitz, “Son of Sam” serial killer

1961 – Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oiler

1973 – Heidi Klum, German supermodel

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian vocalist

1978 – Karen Kwan, US figure skater

1979 – Markus Persson, Minecraft creator

1996 – Tom Holland, Spider-Man actor

This Day in Local History – June 1, 2024

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and requests Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad chief engineer W.R. Smith to establish a station at Indiana Crossing and build a line to Grouard. Later in the year, the Indiana Northern Transportation Company railway station is established at Joussard.

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade commends the Grouard News for returning to a four-page format.

June 1, 1965: South Peace News apologizes to its readers for being six hours late. The reason is a recent move to its new location two doors east of the High Prairie Co-op store from the Park Hotel.

June 1, 1967: High Prairie christens Planet High Prairie, a float dedicated to the opening of the UFO landing pad at St. Paul.

June 1, 1970: Losses are estimated at $90,000 after a fire of unknown origin destroys Mullen Motors.

June 1, 1974: Northern Alberta Railways Company announces that rail passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek through High Prairie stops.

June 1, 1976: FabriCorner opens its doors offering fabrics and notions.

June 1, 1979: Helmer Schmerbauch opens Helmer’s Auto Body Shop south of town.

June 1, 1982: Dan Vandermeulen is elected acting chairman of HPSD. The move officially restores locally elected control after 10 months of official trusteeship.

June 1, 1982: Wally Stokes takes over managing the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1983: South Peace News reports commercial fishing may cease on Lesser Slave Lake after president Reg Merkley says the Northwest Fish Co-op in Faust is $100,000 in debt. The plant received $60,000 from the Alberta government in 1981.

June 1, 1987: Brian Panasiuk and Dorothy Armstrong of the newly-formed High Prairie Tennis Club approach the High Prairie Recreation Board about building new tennis courts or upgrading the existing ones.

June 1, 1988: LB’s Fashions moves to the bigger former Pogo Ceramics location.

June 1, 1989: Al and Marge Johnson take over as managers of the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1991: Pro Hardware closes its doors.

June 1, 1993: South Peace News reports Gary Daubert opens Gary’s Pool Hall in the old pool hall building.

June 1, 1994: The Catholic school board announces full kindergarten will operate at St. Andrew’s School in the fall.

June 1, 1998: Brent and Colleen Trenholm open B.C. Trainers Fitness Studio in the Sports Palace.

June 1, 2005: Mel Simmons starts her new job as the High Prairie Aquatics Centre manager.

June 1, 2005: Warrant Officer II Mathew Hiron wins the prestigious Cadet Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Inspection Day.

June 1, 2005: Snowflake Video manager Jim Taylor says big box stores are a real threat to the High Prairie business community. Snowflake later closes its doors.

June 1, 2005: South Peace News reports that Radio Shack will reopen soon under the name of Circuit City.

June 1, 2005: High Prairie pastors gather at Arnie Wyllie’s home for a barbecue to bid Anglican Church Rev. Roy Dickson farewell.

June 1, 2006: Const. Mark Morrical begins work with the Town of High Prairie joining Alan Bloom.

June 1, 2008: Frank Lang, of McLennan, dies at the age of 80 years. He was a 39-year employee of Northern Alberta Railways.

June 1, 2009: Milk jugs and cartons are accepted for refunds at the High Prairie Bottle Depot for the first time. Four-litre milk jugs are worth 20 cents and smaller containers 10 cents.

June 1, 2014: Marlin Haugen is recognized for decades of service after being selected for Hockey Alberta’s Peace Zone Referees’ Award.

June 1, 2014: Freson Bros. closes from midnight to 5 a.m. due to a shortage of workers. “This is the longest we have shortened our hours since we opened 24 hours a day in 1999,” says store manager Matt Lovsin.

June 1, 2016: South Peace News publishes a photo of site preparation for the new Peavey Mart store the previous week.

June 1, 2017: Students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School plant flowers as part of the MacIntyre Revitalization Project.

June 1, 2018: South Peace News wins four awards from the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association. SPN places first in its circulation category in General Excellence, and second in Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports Pages.

June 1, 2018: Just days after being acquitted on impaired driving charges, RCMP officer Anita Lee Doktor is charged again after an incident at McLennan. She is later found guilty of the charge.

June 1, 2019: High Prairie Renegades’ graduating player Chance Supernault signs a letter of intent to play for the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League.

June 1, 2019: Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich win $24,550 and first place at the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held at Spruce Point Park.

This Day in World History – June 1, 2024

1215 – Beijing is captured by the Mongols under Genghis Khan.

1495 – First written record of Scotch Whisky appears; Friar Cor is distiller.

1533 – Anne Boleyn crowned Queen of England.

1641 – France and Portugal sign anti-Spanish covenant.

1649 – Russian Tsar Alexis throws English merchants out of Moscow.

1796 – Last of Britain’s troops withdraws from USA.

1813 – Captain John Lawrence utters Navy motto, “Don’t give up the ship!”

1845 – Homing pigeon completes 11,000 km trip [Namibia-London] in 55 days.

1869 – Thomas Edison granted his first patent for the electric vote recorder.

1880 – US census is 50,155,783.

1890 – US census at 62,622,250.

1908 – John Krohn begins walk around perimeter of US; takes 357 days.

1918 – Canadian ace Billy Bishop downs six aircrafts over a three-day span.

1927 – Peace Bridge between US and Canada opens.

1935 – Driving test & license plates introduced in England.

1936 – Queen Mary completes its maiden voyage, arriving in New York.

1938 – Protective baseball helmets 1st worn by batters.

1941 – Germany bans all Catholic publications.

1951 – First self-contained titanium plant opens at Henderson, Nevada.

1958 – Charles de Gaulle elected premier of France.

1961 – FM multiplex stereo broadcasting is first heard.

1968 – Simon & Garfunkel’s single “Mrs. Robinson” hits No. 1.

1969 – Tobacco advertising is banned on Canadian radio & TV.

1970 – “Everything Is Beautiful” by Ray Stevens hits No. 1.

1971 – Ed Sullivan’s final TV show on CBS.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release “Live & Let Die”.

1975 – Cars in Netherlands must have seatbelts.

1979 – Ted Coombs began a 5,193-mile roller skate from LA to New York City.

1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia in 90 years takes power.

1980 – First transmission of CNN, the Cable News Network.

1992 – E Lamps [20-year lightbulb] introduced.

1997 – Canucks Donovan Bailey beats Michael Johnson; world’s fastest man.

2003 – China begins filling the reservoir behind the Three Gorges Dam.

2007 – Smoking is banned from United Kingdom’s public places.

2009 – General Motors files for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2016 – Swiss Gotthard Base Tunnel completed – world’s longest – 57 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 1, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A number of powerful events could increase the level of love and positive energy in your home. Visitors with a spiritual or metaphysical focus could bring some new and exciting information. Good news that you never expected could raise everyone’s spirits. Communication with a humanitarian or spiritual purpose might take place. Whatever it is, expect your home to buzz with great vibes. Enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be in communication with some new people who appear interesting and excite your curiosity. Spiritual or metaphysical conversations could take place today over the phone or video chat. The concepts might be deep, exalted, and inspiring, yet bring up more questions than answers. Books on the subject could prove enlightening. You might even want to write down your thoughts or memorialize them in a drawing or painting!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Experiences you never expected could come your way today. A talent that you did not know you had could come to light. This might involve a combination of arts and technology, such as computer graphics or animation, or it might involve spiritual or humanitarian work. You might also try fundraising for a charity or a social or political cause. Do not hesitate. Go to it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You usually tend toward rational and scientific ways of thinking, but today you might be so intuitive you are more likely to use your psychic abilities. This can be a mixed blessing. Your rational nature protects you from identifying too much with the world’s less fortunate. Today this protection is greatly lessened, so be prepared to emotionally identify with everybody!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are normally intuitive, but today you might feel more psychic than you ever dreamed you could. Information received from the media could have you picking up psychically on the thoughts and feelings of people you have never met. This can be emotionally overpowering, so protect yourself by keeping the white light around you. Channel your thoughts and feelings into art of some kind. It helps!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you could feel especially intuitive and more sensitive than usual to unacceptable social and political conditions. Ideas for new goals, perhaps humanitarian, might come to you. You should be in an especially idealistic mood, so you might come up with wonderful possibilities that are not workable now. Write your ideas down and consult with someone who shares your interests. Then decide how to proceed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might toy with the idea of making either the arts and humanitarianism or the spread of higher consciousness your life’s work. Business and money are going well for you, and you might be thinking in terms of a future in which you can write your own career ticket. Although the time is not right to actually do it, you should formulate an action plan for the future.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind could be focused on exalted spiritual concepts today. You might decide to try to study spiritual or metaphysical materials, or attend a virtual lecture, workshop, or meditation session with people who share this interest. You might also think about traveling to a country associated with a specific spiritual tradition, such as Israel, Egypt, or India at some point in the future. Write down your insights so you can refer to them later.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Though you naturally tend to be sensitive to the feelings of others, today you might be so in touch with the needs and desires of those around you that you sense what they want even before they know it. Spiritual, emotional, or psychological insights might come to you throughout the day. You could even have some prophetic dreams. Write down whatever seems particularly significant. You will want to remember it later.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel especially idealistic regarding your relationships. You are likely to see those closest to you in their best light. Romantic partners may seem like characters from a fairy tale. This is a good time to move a love relationship to the next level of commitment, as long as you do not forget your partner’s foibles. It is easy to love someone who seems perfect, but more realistic to love their faults as well.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might feel the need to be of service to others. Your humanitarian instincts are high, though you might tend to over-idealize the concept a little. It is wonderful to help those less fortunate, but often the process involves a heavy commitment of time and energy. If you decide to do this, it could transform your life in a profound way. Be prepared for some pretty heavy changes.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The arts might seem especially appealing today. Also, you could fall in love. If you are currently involved, expect circumstances to develop that show the exalted side of your partner that you sometimes forget. If you are not involved, expect someone wonderful to appear. Remember to get to know the person before getting hooked. However perfect the person appears now, he or she is still human.