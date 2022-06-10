Today in High Prairie: June 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 10, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Seniors’ Week: McLennan Royal Purple hotdogs and salad at McLennan Elks Hall.

11:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors’ Week BBQ at High Prairie Sports Palace.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Movie Time. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 10, 2022

1637 – Jacques Marquette, Founded Chicago

1865 – Frederick A. Cook, says he was first to North Pole

1890 – Sessue Hayakawa, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1891 – Al Dubin, Tiptoe Thru the Tulips writer

1895 – Hattie McDaniel, Gone With The Wind actress

1901 – Frederick Loewe, My Fair Lady composer

1918 – Herbert Morse, The Fugitive actor

1922 – Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz actress

1929 – Edward Wilson, World’s authority on ants

1941 – Shirley Owens Alston, Soldier Boy singer

1941 – Mickey Jones, Home Improvement actor

1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician

1949 – Kevin Corcoran, Swiss Family Robinson actor

1955 – Andrew Stevens, Boys in Company C actor

1964 – Jimmy Chamberlin, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, Austin Powers actress

1971 – Leanza Cornet, Entertainment Tonight host

1983 – Leelee Sobieski, Deep Impact actress

This Day in Local History – June 10, 2022

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports Bernard Barker aces the ninth hole at Slave Lake’s Gilwood golf course, becoming the first to do so.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of construction of the new addition to St. Andrew’s School.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Wayne Tanner is the new manager of the High Prairie Macleods store.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Norma Bertrand collects $40 in groceries during a one-minute shopping spree at Vic’s Super A, sponsored by Alberta Grocers.

June 10, 1971: The hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the K&W Saints 3-1 marking their first win over the club in three years.

June 10, 1978: High Prairie Judo Club members Corrina Cox, Cindy Marowski, Delmer Cox, Judy Jones, Audrey Shapka, Phil Rutter, Don McDonald and John Patterson attain yellow belts at a demonstration in Grande Prairie.

June 10, 1978: Loon Lake holds its first annual Sports Day.

June 10, 1979: The Peavine Rangers outscore their opposition 27-0 in winning the McLennan Fastball Tournament.

June 10, 1981: South Peace News features a report on the ongoing improvements at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. About $1.2 million was spent in improvements at the park before the end of the year.

June 10, 1983: The High Prairie Sports Palace arena is used for a rollerskating rink after the closure of the facility at Enilda.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports that 20 housing units for married couples will be built at Grouard.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports the Fitness Challenge annually held between High Prairie and Slave Lake has a new entry – Kinuso. They promptly win the title.

June 10, 1989: Joe Quartly’s 4×100-metre relay team wins a silver medal at the ASAA Provincial Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

June 10, 1990: Peter Kushner’s floor curling rink advances to the Alberta Seniors Games in Hinton after winning the zone tournament in Slave Lake.

June 10, 1993: The Driftpile Swingers and High Prairie Playboys top the men’s fastball league standings with perfect 4-0 records after the night’s play concludes.

June 10, 2000: A hog roast at Salt Prairie held by the Nichols families raises $10,036.67 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

June 10, 2000: The High Prairie Air Cadets plant 3,000 flowers along the walking trails as part of their Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 10, 2000: The annual High Prairie March for Jesus draws about 250.

June 10, 2001: The High Prairie Badboys sweep a doubleheader from the visiting Grimshaw Athletics 11-1 and 15-2 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

June 10, 2005: Carmen Anderson and Austin Noonan are selected as the top senior high school athletes at St. Andrew’s School.

June 10, 2011: Former NLC president Dan Vandermeulen accepts a job as Nunavut’s deputy minister of education. He had worked at Nunavut Arctic College since 2007.

June 10, 2011: St. Andrew’s School holds its academic awards banquet. Zachary Gauchier wins the School Council Award, Ashley Smith the Drama Award, and Larissa Halldorson and Bradley Cooper the Catholic Women’s League Awards.

June 10, 2014: High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler Mike Jones presents 2012 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Samantha Stokes and 2013 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Jess Verstappen with $1,000 bursaries.

June 10, 2014: E.W. Pratt High School holds its Athletic Awards banquet. Joe Villa wins the Lynn Edwards Sports Award and the Dan Sloan Athletic Dedication Award.

June 10, 2017: Jeff Burgar’s editorials earns South Peace News first place in the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition. It is the 11th time SPN wins AWNA editorial awards since 1990.

June 10, 2018: High Prairie Dolphins Ella Deering and Finn Marko qualify for the Alberta Summer Games Swim Meet after qualifying at trials in Grande Prairie.

This Day in World History – June 10, 2022

1605 – Imposter False Dimitri I crowned Russian tsar [rules 1605-1606].

1692 – First victim of the Salem witch trials, Bridget Bishop, is hanged.

1720 – Mrs. Clements of England markets first paste-style mustard.

1793 – First public zoo opens in Paris.

1829 – First Oxford and Cambridge University Boat Race takes place.

1846 – Robert Thomson obtains an English patent on a rubber tire.

1857 – Britain passes an act putting Canada on the decimal currency system.

1869 – “Agnes” arrives in New Orleans with first shipment of frozen beef.

1899 – Improved Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks forms in Cincinnati.

1902 – Patent for window envelope granted to H.F. Callahan.

1917 – 60,000 people of Petrograd welcome Kropotkin [banned 41 years].

1921 – Babe Ruth becomes all time HR champ with 120 [passes Gavvy Cravath].

1925 – Inaugural service for the United Church of Canada, at Toronto.

1933 – John Dillinger robs his first bank, in Ohio; takes $10,600.

1935 – Alcoholics Anonymous is formed in Akron, Ohio.

1939 – MGM cartoon character Barney Bear debuts.

1940 – Canada declares war on Italy.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker elected PM of Canada.

1966 – Janis Joplin’s first live concert in San Francisco.

1966 – Mamas & Papas earn gold record for “Monday, Monday”.

1972 – Elvis Presley records a live album at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Rockefeller panel reports on 300,000 illegal CIA files on Americans.

1977 – Apple Computer ships its first Apple II computers.

1977 – James Earl Ray [Martin Luther King’s killer] escapes from prison.

1982 – “Taxi” last airs on ABC, moves to NBC in the fall.

1984 – US missile shoots down an incoming missile in space for the first time.

1985 – Coca-Cola announces they’re bringing back their 99-year-old formula.

1990 – Burger King begins using Newman’s Own Salad Dressing.

1996 – Intel releases 200 mhz pentium chip.

2003 – Spirit Rover launched, begins NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover mission.

2007 – “The Sopranos” series finale on HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will be lost in your thoughts today, analyzing your life and relationships. You will be asking yourself if your existence is meeting your standards. You will ponder what to expect from the future and from the people around you. You are in the right frame of mind to make a few life-changing decisions!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you will have all the energy you need to deal with long-term family problems. Indeed, you will probably clash with some of your relatives. But this situation will not cause any serious issues, and you will deal with these circumstances like a pro. You have the ability to get out of any delicate situation you find yourself in today!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You enjoy caring for others and you intervene regularly in their lives to guide them. Ironically, today you are the one who needs advice. You will probably need to get away from it all in order to get a clear view of your own life. You could even decide to make the necessary arrangements for a trip abroad at some point in the future!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – We all have to make compromises in order to live in contemporary society. You may have strong beliefs, but it is difficult to combine your ideals and a social life. Today you may wonder if you are prepared to be edged out of society and fight for your convictions. Shouldn’t you try to find a compromise between life and your ideals?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have always felt the need to free yourself from society. You need to feel independent at any cost. You may need to face certain relationship problems at this time. Perhaps you are hesitant to commit either at work or in your personal life. You may ask yourself if your attitude is not in fact revealing a desire to get away from it all. Perhaps you will find the answer today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel annoyed about the attitude of some of your group of friends. Unlike these people, you are very open-minded and you can deal with situations as they arise. Indeed, you have a natural ability to adapt to every situation. Today you will probably have to arbitrate between two people with widely differing opinions!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today, you will be submerged under a lot of emotions. In a way, you will be revisiting your childhood. You may be very edgy. This is a good disposition in which to analyze your life. You will be able to see if everything around you is where you think it belongs. Try to make the most out of this frame of mind!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You really know how to seduce! There is a spark inside of you that spreads naturally to those around you. You have a big reservoir of sensitivity and emotion that could grow today. You might charm new people. Do not forget to recharge your batteries in order to keep your feelings intact in the days to come!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are a very active person, but today you will probably be disappointed. If you ask those around you to help with your activities, they most likely will not understand your needs. They will wonder why you need to move constantly and why you need to create. The day may seem exhausting and complicated to you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Nothing much is happening today, yet you seem worried and tense. You will have to use this day to your advantage. Think about your life. You will also think about the needs of your relatives in the years to come and how to attain those goals. You will also be in the best disposition to think about your own family life!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You often need to thrive on personal emotions. Today will be no exception to the rule. For instance, you could try to captivate the attention of people you admire. The only problem is they might not be receptive at first. Try to take your time. You will have other opportunities in the near future!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should not try to fight the feelings that run through you today. Do not even try to rationalize them. These feelings are probably related to emotions dating back to your childhood. You should not avoid or analyze them. There will be a lot of turmoil welling up inside you! You should try to find some peace and quiet with special someone!