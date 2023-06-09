Today in High Prairie: June 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 10, 2023

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grouard Cemetery Cleanup. (Weather permitting).

Noon – 4 p.m. – Nampa Farmers Day at Mill Brown Park.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 10, 2023

1637 – Jacques Marquette, Founded Chicago

1865 – Frederick A. Cook, says he was first to North Pole

1890 – Sessue Hayakawa, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1891 – Al Dubin, Tiptoe Thru the Tulips writer

1895 – Hattie McDaniel, Gone With The Wind actress

1901 – Frederick Loewe, My Fair Lady composer

1918 – Herbert Morse, The Fugitive actor

1922 – Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz actress

1929 – Edward Wilson, World’s authority on ants

1941 – Shirley Owens Alston, Soldier Boy singer

1941 – Mickey Jones, Home Improvement actor

1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician

1949 – Kevin Corcoran, Swiss Family Robinson actor

1955 – Andrew Stevens, Boys in Company C actor

1964 – Jimmy Chamberlin, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, Austin Powers actress

1971 – Leanza Cornet, Entertainment Tonight host

1983 – Leelee Sobieski, Deep Impact actress

This Day in Local History – June 10, 2023

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Bernard Barker aces the ninth hole at Slave Lake’s Gilwood golf course, becoming the first to do so.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of construction of the new addition to St. Andrew’s School.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Wayne Tanner is the new manager of the High Prairie Macleods store.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Norma Bertrand collects $40 in groceries during a one-minute shopping spree at Vic’s Super A, sponsored by Alberta Grocers.

June 10, 1978: High Prairie Judo Club members Corrina Cox, Cindy Marowski, Delmer Cox, Judy Jones, Audrey Shapka, Phil Rutter, Don McDonald and John Patterson attain yellow belts at a demonstration in Grande Prairie.

June 10, 1978: Loon Lake holds its first annual Sports Day.

June 10, 1979: The Peavine Rangers outscore their opposition 27-0 in winning the McLennan Fastball Tournament.

June 10, 1981: South Peace News features a report on the ongoing improvements at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. About $1.2 million was spent in improvements at the park before the end of the year.

June 10, 1983: The High Prairie Sports Palace arena is used for a rollerskating rink after the closure of the facility at Enilda.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports that 20 housing units for married couples will be built at Grouard.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports the Fitness Challenge annually held between High Prairie and Slave Lake has a new entry – Kinuso. They promptly win the title.

June 10, 1989: Joe Quartly’s 4×100-metre relay team wins a silver medal at the ASAA Provincial Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

June 10, 1990: Peter Kushner’s floor curling rink advances to the Alberta Seniors Games in Hinton after winning the zone tournament in Slave Lake.

June 10, 2000: A hog roast at Salt Prairie held by the Nichols families raises $10,036.67 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

June 10, 2000: The High Prairie Air Cadets plant 3,000 flowers along the walking trails as part of their Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 10, 2000: The annual High Prairie March for Jesus draws about 250.

June 10, 2001: The High Prairie Badboys sweep a doubleheader from visiting Grimshaw 11-1 and 15-2 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

June 10, 2011: Former NLC president Dan Vandermeulen accepts a job as Nunavut’s deputy minister of education. He had worked at Nunavut Arctic College since 2007.

June 10, 2011: St. Andrew’s School holds its academic awards banquet. Zachary Gauchier wins the School Council Award, Ashley Smith the Drama Award, and Larissa Halldorson and Bradley Cooper the Catholic Women’s League Awards.

June 10, 2014: High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler Mike Jones presents 2012 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Samantha Stokes and 2013 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Jess Verstappen with $1,000 bursaries.

June 10, 2014: E.W. Pratt High School holds its Athletic Awards banquet. Joe Villa wins the Lynn Edwards Sports Award and the Dan Sloan Athletic Dedication Award.

June 10, 2017: Jeff Burgar’s editorials earns South Peace News first place in the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition. It is the 11th time SPN wins AWNA editorial awards since 1990.

June 10, 2018: High Prairie Dolphins Ella Deering and Finn Marko qualify for the Alberta Summer Games Swim Meet after qualifying at trials in Grande Prairie.

This Day in World History – June 10, 2023

1605 – Imposter False Dimitri I crowned Russian tsar [rules 1605-1606].

1692 – First victim of the Salem witch trials, Bridget Bishop, is hanged.

1720 – Mrs. Clements of England markets first paste-style mustard.

1793 – First public zoo opens in Paris.

1829 – First Oxford and Cambridge University Boat Race takes place.

1846 – Robert Thomson obtains an English patent on a rubber tire.

1857 – Britain passes an act putting Canada on the decimal currency system.

1869 – “Agnes” arrives in New Orleans with first shipment of frozen beef.

1899 – Improved Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks forms in Cincinnati.

1902 – Patent for window envelope granted to H.F. Callahan.

1917 – 60,000 people of Petrograd welcome Kropotkin [banned 41 years].

1921 – Babe Ruth becomes all time HR champ with 120 [passes Gavvy Cravath].

1925 – Inaugural service for the United Church of Canada, at Toronto.

1933 – John Dillinger robs his first bank, in Ohio; takes $10,600.

1935 – Alcoholics Anonymous is formed in Akron, Ohio.

1939 – MGM cartoon character Barney Bear debuts.

1940 – Canada declares war on Italy.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker elected PM of Canada.

1966 – Janis Joplin’s first live concert in San Francisco.

1966 – Mamas & Papas earn gold record for “Monday, Monday”.

1972 – Elvis Presley records a live album at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Rockefeller panel reports on 300,000 illegal CIA files on Americans.

1977 – Apple Computer ships its first Apple II computers.

1977 – James Earl Ray [Martin Luther King’s killer] escapes from prison.

1982 – “Taxi” last airs on ABC, moves to NBC in the fall.

1984 – US missile shoots down an incoming missile in space for the first time.

1985 – Coca-Cola announces they’re bringing back their 99-year-old formula.

1990 – Burger King begins using Newman’s Own Salad Dressing.

1996 – Intel releases 200 mhz pentium chip.

2003 – Spirit Rover launched, begins NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover mission.

2007 – “The Sopranos” series finale on HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find there is some opposition from other people today, especially concerning emotions. You may feel threatened in some way. An aggressive attitude could be making you feel inferior or unworthy of certain attention. Wanting peace, justice, and harmony does not make you wimpy or inferior, as some people may suggest. These qualities are your strengths, not your weaknesses.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are terrific at following through with projects, but perhaps not so great at starting them. Today is the perfect time for you to prove this theory wrong. There is a great deal of force out there to help you boost your rocket off the launching pad. Take advantage of this energy and get to work on things you have been meaning to start but have not gotten around to yet.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your self-esteem is apt to be quite high today, and you may feel an extra bit of fire helping you throughout the day. Take the lead on projects that seem to be going nowhere. If you want the job done right, you may have to do it yourself. Do not be shy. This is the time to stand up and make use of your talent and skills.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There may be a bit of tension and conflict in your world today. Be prepared for mild contention that could turn into an all-out war if you are not careful. Do not take things too personally. Think of these disputes as challenges that will only make you stronger when you overcome them. Do not get disgruntled or evasive. Running away will not do any good.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There may be tension in your heart today that could be difficult to shake. You might find it hard to relate to people or that others are not hearing you very well. Keep in mind you may have to translate your thoughts in order to get your message across. Keep an open mind as you deal with others on a one-to-one basis.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to be impatient today. This could be one day in which you feel restless, and everything seems to take much longer than you would like. Try your best to go with the flow. Do not get so wrapped up in making sure things happen by a certain time. Quality is more important than speed, and a peaceful mind is more efficient and productive than a stressed one.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – To fight or not to fight may be the question of the day. Your sensitive, feminine side is likely to say one thing while your masculine, combative side says another. The key is to not act hastily in any situation. Make sure you proceed from a neutral platform instead of reacting from a point of aggression caused by someone else.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be careful you do not put your foot in your mouth today. You may have a tendency to jump the gun, so be conscious of how you use your energy. A false start is likely to get you disqualified. Orient yourself to your surroundings before you make any major upheaval. It is important to have a good, solid footing on the day before you proceed.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This could be a highly productive day for you if you approach it in the right way. You will find you have an added burst of energy that could help you conquer just about any task you set your mind to. You may feel more aggressive than usual, so use this to your advantage by delegating tasks and moving forward on projects that you would like to see done.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a bit anxious today, and it may be hard to settle down. You probably have many irons in the fire right now, and they are all starting to heat up at once. Unfortunately, other people may not be especially sensitive to your needs, so beware. It might be best to put up some sort of psychic shield to protect yourself from other people’s moods.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your heart should feel quite generous today. You are most likely feeling the need to keep everyone smiling. Spread your radiant sunshine everywhere – it will be appreciated on a day like this. You can not go wrong with compliments and positive encouragement. Focus on the good in all people and you will find that this attitude helps bring out the best in you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel the urge to get up and go today. Follow this instinct and get to work. You are anxious to get the ball rolling on certain projects. The key for you now is to make sure the ones that are already started get done before you tackle the others. Do not let people stand in the way of your progress. Grab hold of the reins if you need to.