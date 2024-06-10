Today in High Prairie: June 10, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 10, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Joussard Community Association meeting at JCA Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 10, 2024

1637 – Jacques Marquette, Founded Chicago

1865 – Frederick A. Cook, says he was first to North Pole

1890 – Sessue Hayakawa, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1891 – Al Dubin, Tiptoe Thru the Tulips writer

1895 – Hattie McDaniel, Gone With The Wind actress

1901 – Frederick Loewe, My Fair Lady composer

1918 – Herbert Morse, The Fugitive actor

1922 – Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz actress

1929 – Edward Wilson, World’s authority on ants

1941 – Shirley Owens Alston, Soldier Boy singer

1941 – Mickey Jones, Home Improvement actor

1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician

1949 – Kevin Corcoran, Swiss Family Robinson actor

1955 – Andrew Stevens, Boys in Company C actor

1964 – Jimmy Chamberlin, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, Austin Powers actress

1971 – Leanza Cornet, Entertainment Tonight host

1983 – Leelee Sobieski, Deep Impact actress

This Day in Local History – June 10, 2024

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s Bernard Barker aces the ninth hole at Slave Lake’s Gilwood golf course, becoming the first to do so.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of construction of the new addition to St. Andrew’s School.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Wayne Tanner is the new manager of the High Prairie Macleods store.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Norma Bertrand collects $40 in groceries during a one-minute shopping spree at Vic’s Super A, sponsored by Alberta Grocers.

June 10, 1978: High Prairie Judo Club members Corrina Cox, Cindy Marowski, Delmer Cox, Judy Jones, Audrey Shapka, Phil Rutter, Don McDonald and John Patterson attain yellow belts at a demonstration in Grande Prairie.

June 10, 1978: Loon Lake holds its first annual Sports Day.

June 10, 1979: The Peavine Rangers outscore their opposition 27-0 in winning the McLennan Fastball Tournament.

June 10, 1981: South Peace News features a report on the ongoing improvements at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. About $1.2 million was spent in improvements at the park before the end of the year.

June 10, 1983: The High Prairie Sports Palace arena is used for a rollerskating rink after the closure of the facility at Enilda.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports that 20 housing units for married couples will be built at Grouard.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports the Fitness Challenge annually held between High Prairie and Slave Lake has a new entry – Kinuso. They promptly win the title.

June 10, 1989: Joe Quartly’s 4×100-metre relay team wins a silver medal at the ASAA Provincial Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

June 10, 1990: Peter Kushner’s floor curling rink advances to the Alberta Seniors Games in Hinton after winning the zone tournament in Slave Lake.

June 10, 2000: A hog roast at Salt Prairie held by the Nichols families raises $10,036.67 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

June 10, 2000: The High Prairie Air Cadets plant 3,000 flowers along the walking trails as part of their Cadets Caring for Canada program.

June 10, 2000: The annual High Prairie March for Jesus draws about 250.

June 10, 2001: The High Prairie Badboys sweep a doubleheader from visiting Grimshaw 11-1 and 15-2 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

June 10, 2011: Former NLC president Dan Vandermeulen accepts a job as Nunavut’s deputy minister of education. He had worked at Nunavut Arctic College since 2007.

June 10, 2011: St. Andrew’s School holds its academic awards banquet. Zachary Gauchier wins the School Council Award, Ashley Smith the Drama Award, and Larissa Halldorson and Bradley Cooper the Catholic Women’s League Awards.

June 10, 2014: High Prairie Elks Exalted Ruler Mike Jones presents 2012 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Samantha Stokes and 2013 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Jess Verstappen with $1,000 bursaries.

June 10, 2014: E.W. Pratt High School holds its Athletic Awards banquet. Joe Villa wins the Lynn Edwards Sports Award and the Dan Sloan Athletic Dedication Award.

June 10, 2017: Jeff Burgar’s editorials earns South Peace News first place in the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition. It is the 11th time SPN wins AWNA editorial awards since 1990.

June 10, 2018: High Prairie Dolphins Ella Deering and Finn Marko qualify for the Alberta Summer Games Swim Meet after qualifying at trials in Grande Prairie.

This Day in World History – June 10, 2024

1605 – Imposter False Dimitri I crowned Russian tsar [rules 1605-1606].

1692 – First victim of the Salem witch trials, Bridget Bishop, is hanged.

1720 – Mrs. Clements of England markets first paste-style mustard.

1793 – First public zoo opens in Paris.

1829 – First Oxford and Cambridge University Boat Race takes place.

1846 – Robert Thomson obtains an English patent on a rubber tire.

1857 – Britain passes an act putting Canada on the decimal currency system.

1869 – “Agnes” arrives in New Orleans with first shipment of frozen beef.

1899 – Improved Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks forms in Cincinnati.

1902 – Patent for window envelope granted to H.F. Callahan.

1917 – 60,000 people of Petrograd welcome Kropotkin [banned 41 years].

1921 – Babe Ruth becomes all time HR champ with 120 [passes Gavvy Cravath].

1925 – Inaugural service for the United Church of Canada, at Toronto.

1933 – John Dillinger robs his first bank, in Ohio; takes $10,600.

1935 – Alcoholics Anonymous is formed in Akron, Ohio.

1939 – MGM cartoon character Barney Bear debuts.

1940 – Canada declares war on Italy.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker elected PM of Canada.

1966 – Janis Joplin’s first live concert in San Francisco.

1966 – Mamas & Papas earn gold record for “Monday, Monday”.

1972 – Elvis Presley records a live album at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Rockefeller panel reports on 300,000 illegal CIA files on Americans.

1977 – Apple Computer ships its first Apple II computers.

1977 – James Earl Ray [Martin Luther King’s killer] escapes from prison.

1982 – “Taxi” last airs on ABC, moves to NBC in the fall.

1984 – US missile shoots down an incoming missile in space for the first time.

1985 – Coca-Cola announces they’re bringing back their 99-year-old formula.

1990 – Burger King begins using Newman’s Own Salad Dressing.

1996 – Intel releases 200 mhz pentium chip.

2003 – Spirit Rover launched, begins NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover mission.

2007 – “The Sopranos” series finale on HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 10, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Communication with friends who have traveled widely could have you hankering to make a future visit to a distant place you have always wanted to experience. At the very least, you will probably want to take a virtual tour of your city of choice. If you are dreaming of traveling to a foreign country, you may want to take a stab at learning the language. Actually, this is a good time to study a language. Your mind is particularly sharp!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Dreams or visions could put you in touch with deep feelings you may not have been aware of before. This could enable you to release traumas from your past and give you a new sense of lightness. However, your logical mind is very much at work, so you could use this experience to shed light on others’ experiences and help them, too. Whatever happens today is likely to produce noticeable results.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Relationships of all kinds are likely to be strengthened by an increased level of understanding today. Your thinking is greatly enhanced by your emotional intuitiveness, so you will be more able than usual to identify with the needs and desires of those around you. As a result, acquaintances could become friends, and friendships could progress into bonds that last for life. Romance also benefits from intensified empathy. Enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today your emotional intuition intensifies your mental abilities. Friends and family members are likely to grow closer to you. You may be more aware of what they really need and want, and they could see you in a new light. This can make you feel loved and wanted. The downside is your empathy is so high you may pick up on everyone’s aches and pains. Try to keep yourself bathed in the white light.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Relationships with those closest to you, particularly friends and love partners, should be enhanced by an increased understanding of their emotional world. You are likely to identify even more strongly than usual with others’ feelings, and this could provide inspiration for artistic activities of some kind. This is also a great day to have deep, philosophical conversations with your friends. Consider the wide range of topics you have to discuss.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Dealing with the ups and downs of other family members could be easier for you today than usual. You are less inclined to be logical and more apt to identify with what other people feel. This will increase your understanding of their situation’s undercurrents, and they will likely appreciate your empathy. Do not forget your own concerns. You may see a lot of things in a different light today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today your mind is strongly influenced by feeling and intuition, so you will be able to communicate especially well with others. You might sense what they need to hear before they know it themselves. This ability could be used in many ways. It could enhance your writing skills. If you are into performance of any kind, it could sharpen your ability to speak, teach, or act. Make the most of it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You generally like to think of yourself as someone who faces life logically and rationally, but today your intuitive side could prove a valuable resource, especially when it comes to dealing with others. Your communicative ability is enhanced by a strong sense of what others are thinking and feeling. This opens the door to more effective communication with everyone – friends, lovers, colleagues, even strangers!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your intuition is usually very strong, and your level of empathy enhances your relationships. Today, however, a burst of logic could enable you to see many things in a different light. This adds a new dimension to your communicative abilities and could prove valuable in bringing you closer to the ones you love the most. It can also increase your understanding of yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuition is heightened almost to the point of telepathy today. You may be able to sense what others want and need even before they know it themselves. You could also experience a few visionary impressions that prove valuable inspiration for creative and artistic work. When images well up from your psyche, do not dismiss them as irrelevant. They could make a big difference in your life right now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Getting in touch with your closest friends could bring about some intense communication, with many revealing some of your deepest concerns. Your thinking should be greatly influenced by feeling, so you might experience a high level of understanding that your friends are going to appreciate. This could well bring all of you closer together and increase future contact. Enjoy your day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A heightened level of intuition and understanding of others might catapult you to the centre of attention at a gathering. Knowledge combined with experience results in wisdom today. Insights could lead to more efficient ways of doing things. You will probably pass this on to others, especially since more than one person could ask you for insights into their particular situation. Do not forget your sense of humour. Life is serious enough!