Today in High Prairie: June 11, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 11, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 11

Grace Pardell

Alexis Bissell

Davin Gervais

Julie Bellrose

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 11, 2021

Brock Ruecker

Howard Tanasiuk

Kristin Southam-Cardinal

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 11 2021

1864 – Richard Strauss, Don Quixote composer

1867 – Charles Fabry, Discovered ozone layer

1894 – Dai Vernon, Canadian magician

1910 – Jacques Cousteau, French oceanic explorer

1913 – Vince Lombardi, Green Bay Packers coach

1922 – Michael Cacoyannis, Zorba the Greek director

1933 – Gene Wilder, Blazing Saddles actor

1937 – Johnny Brown, Good Times comedian

1939 – Jackie Stewart, Scottish auto racer

1945 – Adrienne Barbeau, Maude actress

1945 – Robert Munsch, Canadian children’s author

1947 – Glenn Leonard, Temptations winger

1949 – Frank Beard, ZZ Top drummer

1950 – Graham Russell, Air Supply vocalist

1952 – Donnie Van Zant, .38 Special vocalist

1954 – Johnny Neel, Allman Brothers musician

1956 – Joe Montana, San Francisco 49er

1963 – Sandra Schmirler, Canadian curler

1977 – Shane Meier, Canadian actor

1978 – Joshua Jackson, Dawson’s Creek actor

1985 – Josh Ramsay, Canadian singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History: June 11, 2021

June 11, 1914: J. Hackett and Son opens a fruit store in Grouard with a complete line of fresh fruit.

June 11, 1973: Newly-elected High Prairie golf club president George Bennett, says memberships are up 50 per cent this year, largely due to course improvements.

June 11, 1975: Red Rooster opens its doors in High Prairie with Dennis and Maureen Basarab as owners.

June 11, 1975: South Peace News reports a gas line in town is nearly completed and the Prairie River Gas Co-op a reality with the ability to provide homes with natural gas heat for the coming winter.

June 11, 1975: Town administrator Maurice Yusep tells council that Bayview Air Service is discontinuing air service to town due a low number of users and mounting financial losses.

June 11, 1975: High Prairie town council decides to demolish the old Northern Alberta Railway Company train station. They had purchased the station on April 2, 1975, for $350.

June 11, 1975: The Park Hotel is robbed of $950 in cash. Police report they have no leads.

June 11, 1980: South Peace News reports the Enilda Women’s Institute is refused a culture and recreation grant by the High Prairie Recreation Board. The Institute was asking for up to $150,000 and had already raised $430,000.

June 11, 1980: Veterinarian Terry Duane arrives in High Prairie from Vauxhall.

June 11, 1982: The Munchoos Centre recreation complex opens in Driftpile.

June 11, 1986: South Peace News reports that Falher hosts the HPSD track meet and that Prairie River and St. Andrew’s bring home the team trophy for the first time in seven years. Joe Quartly and Fay Yakemchuk win their respective age groups to lead the central team to the title.

June 11, 1990: Former High Prairie Recreation Supt. Bob Guertin dies of cancer in Edmonton at the age of 58.

June 11, 1997: Kinuso farmers lodge complaints that the Slave Lake weir is to blame for Lesser Slave Lake’s high water levels.

June 11, 2000: Atikameg mourns the loss of community leader Evelyn Thunder, 65, from diabetes complications.

June 11, 2001: Gerald Loewen begins his job as the M.D. of Big Lakes treasurer taking over from Jackie Knight.

June 11, 2008: High Prairie town council approves a proposal to construct a fire training centre at the High Prairie Airport.

June 11, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake Aboriginal leaders say Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s apology in the House of Commons for residential school abuse is not enough. Grand Chief Rose Laboucan, also Chief of Sucker Creek First Nation, says lots of work still needs to be done for survivors of the tragedy.

June 11, 2009: Driftpile First Nation holds a Diabetes Walk to raise awareness of the disease and its implications.

June 11, 2010: St. Andrew’s School recognizes its top students at an awards ceremony. Principal Marc Lamoureux praises the fact that 64 students – or over half the population – attains honours marks in at least one subject.

June 11, 2010: High Prairie’s Lynn Herben wins $250,000 in the Lotto Max draw after matching all seven numbers on her Maximillions ticket.

June 11, 2010: St. Andrew’s School names its top junior and senior high athletes at an awards ceremony. In junior high, Hope Sauvageau and Zachary Billard are chosen, in senior high they are Caitlyn Anderson and Jericho Noskey.

June 11, 2011: Hockey Alberta honours long-time NPHL president Jack McAvoy with the Meritorious Award.

June 11, 2012: The municipal inspection report to be released by Harold Johnsrude is delayed. The report was completed on time but Municipal Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths needed more time to review the report.

June 11, 2014: South Peace News features the Share Lent Project at St. Andrew’s School, which raises $1,616.45 for Abigail, a child in Kenya.

June 11, 2014: Several cars jump the train tracks near Faust.

June 11, 2014: High Prairie residents Brian Holmberg and James Waikle attend a town council meeting expressing concerns over Mayor Linda Cox, and councillors Brian Panasiuk and Debbie Rose, attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Niagara Falls, contrary to council’s policy. “It will not happen again,” said Cox.

June 11, 2014: St. Andrew’s students raise money and donate to community groups. The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter and the Free the Children project each receive $520.08.

June 11, 2015: Nancy Tancowny accepts a new role as the Town of High Prairie’s full-time legislative secretary.

June 11, 2018: Work begins on rebuilding the Collett Building, which was damaged by arsonist Christopher Trindle during a fire Aug. 15, 2017.

June 11, 2019: Marilyn Emter and Ken Melnyk are chosen by High Prairie town council to be added to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument. The first motion to appoint two citizens in one year is against policy, but council decides to nominate Emter for 2018 and Melnyk for 2019.

This Day in World History – June 11, 2021

1144 – Basilica of St. Denis dedicated; first fully Gothic church.

1517 – Sir Thomas Pert reaches Hudson Bay.

1644 – Evangelista Torricelli describes his invention of mercury barometer.

1742 – Benjamin Franklin invents his Franklin stove.

1770 – Captain James Cook discovers Great Barrier Reef off Australia.

1788 – First British ship built on Pacific coast begun at Nootka Sound, BC.

1788 – Russian explorer Gerasim Izmailov reaches Alaska.

1793 – First American stove patent is granted to Robert Haeterick.

1870 – First stone of Amstel Brewery opens in Amsterdam.

1895 – Charles Duryea patents a gas-driven automobile.

1901 – Cook Islands annexed and proclaimed part of New Zealand.

1935 – First public demonstration of FM broadcasting in USA.

1939 – King and Queen of England taste first hot dogs at FDR’s party.

1947 – WWII sugar rationing finally ends in US [began May 28, 1942].

1951 – Mozambique becomes an oversea province of Portugal.

1959 – First practical hovercraft, performs its first public flight.

1962 – Escape from Alcatraz: Brothers John & Clarence Anglin, Frank Morris.

1963 – Buddhist monk burns himself alive at a Saigon intersection.

1964 – Manfred Mann records Do Wah Diddy Diddy Dum Diddy Do.

1964 – Queen Elizabeth orders Beatles to her birthday party, they attend.

1966 – French and German media mistakenly report death of Roger Daltry.

1971 – US & Japan sign accord to return Okinawa to Japan.

1975 – First oil pumped from North Sea oilfield.

1978 – Christa Tybus of London sets record of 24½ hrs of hula-hoop.

1982 – E.T movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is released.

1984 – Michael Larson wins record $110,237 on Press Your Luck.

1985 – Russian space probe Vega 1 lands on Venus.

1987 – Margaret Thatcher is first British PM in 160 years to win third term.

1991 – Microsoft releases MS DOS 5.0.

1993 – Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, opens.

1994 – Largest popcorn container made: 6,619.76 cubic feet.

1998 – Compaq Computer pays $9 billion for Digital Equipment Corporation.

2002 – Antonio Meucci acknowledged as first inventor of phone by US Congress.

2002 – “American Idol” premieres on Fox-TV.

2004 – Former US President Ronald Reagan’s funeral.

2008 – Canadian PM Stephen Harper apologizes to Canada’s First Nations.

2009 – World Health Organization declares swine flu to be global pandemic.

2012 – Nobel Prize reduced by 20% to prevent future undermining of capital.

2012 – US territory Puerto Rico votes to become a US State.

2017 – Japan passes law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 11, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The day ahead will suit you, but you mustn’t expect miracles. Now is a time of healing. In the weeks ahead you will restore harmony to your energies and regain your fitness with improved diet and lifestyle. Your emotional life gets an overhaul as well, as you find the courage to confront certain unsettling issues.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Yes, you haven’t finished all the cleaning that remains in many areas. You’re going to have to get your papers in order, pay off old debts, face physical or moral obligations, and fix technical problems. That’s a lot of work! Fortunately, once it’s done, your emotional baggage will be considerably lighter, enabling you to go farther and faster.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The astral energy says there’s a time for everything. We tend to repeat certain tasks we like doing, while those we dislike we try to get out of the way as quickly as possible. It seems reasonable, but the universe reminds you that you should make as much space in your life for what you don’t like as for what you do, because each task is related to the other in some way.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Reality isn’t always as exciting as you’d like it to be. But isn’t this because you interpret reality in a particular way? You rarely look at things in detail, because fundamentally, details don’t interest you. But if you look around, you will discover the details of a truly epic event are currently unfolding before your eyes. Put some new lenses in your glasses!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The planetary energies are encouraging you to make some adjustments regarding your social ambitions. You may desire to change professions or your circle of friends. This is trickier than you might think, as the culture of your current world is an extension of you. You’re drawn to what’s familiar. Your natural tendency will be to go back to where you came from.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This planetary energy is going to test your recurring desire to go to the other side of the world or have a ready exit in any relationship. You do this so you won’t feel trapped and, above all, so you won’t be dependent. This is one of your strengths, but it’s also one of your weaknesses. Throughout the next few weeks you will be pushed to involve yourself more intimately with others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Why do you find relationships difficult? You know interactions with others help you learn and grow. This is the case for everyone. But for you, especially, relationships are important because they help keep you grounded. Too often you dream about reality rather than confront it. Today’s aspects are going to insist that you make a greater effort with the people closest to you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The end of one cycle signals the beginning of a new one. Today, you will embark on a new period of understanding that harmonizes your energies. You may have taken more risks than usual lately as you exposed emotions you normally keep hidden. Did you overdo it or could you have gone even further out on that limb? You have a period of clarity ahead to think about it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you noticed a certain strain on your emotions? You’re resilient, but even you have found all the recent intensity a bit too much. You can relax now. The next few weeks promise to be calmer. Sunnier skies will gradually return. Your efforts will concentrate on your love life. You know you need security and stability. If you work steadily, you will attain those goals!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The past few weeks may have seemed Earth shattering. You may still be trembling slightly as you head into the coming weeks. Fortunately, the current astral configuration promises to be calmer, although not necessarily less intense. You will be able to apply recent decisions regarding your domestic life and finally settle some important matters.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be sensitive, but you’re also persistent. The waves you’ve surfed in the past few weeks have only strengthened your resolve. However, you will have to be satisfied with this past period of thrills. The weeks ahead will be much quieter. Use the time to regain some control over your life and work hard to simplify your attitudes.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Perhaps the last few weeks impressed you as one of the most intense periods yet in this year. You will certainly admit that anything related to affairs of the heart was endowed with profound and lasting meaning. It’s now time for a physical and psychological rest in order to let you fully integrate your experiences. The weeks ahead offer a calm and quiet oasis.