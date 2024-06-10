Today in High Prairie: June 11, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 11, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 a.m. – Noon – Tech Talk at Nampa FCSS Office.

10::30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 11, 2024

1864 – Richard Strauss, Don Quixote composer

1867 – Charles Fabry, Discovered ozone layer

1894 – Dai Vernon, Canadian magician

1910 – Jacques Cousteau, French oceanic explorer

1913 – Vince Lombardi, Green Bay Packers coach

1922 – Michael Cacoyannis, Zorba the Greek director

1933 – Gene Wilder, Blazing Saddles actor

1937 – Johnny Brown, Good Times comedian

1939 – Jackie Stewart, Scottish auto racer

1945 – Adrienne Barbeau, Maude actress

1945 – Robert Munsch, Canadian children’s author

1947 – Glenn Leonard, Temptations singer

1949 – Frank Beard, ZZ Top drummer

1950 – Graham Russell, Air Supply vocalist

1952 – Donnie Van Zant, .38 Special vocalist

1954 – Johnny Neel, Allman Brothers musician

1956 – Joe Montana, San Francisco 49er

1963 – Sandra Schmirler, Canadian curler

1977 – Shane Meier, Canadian actor

1978 – Joshua Jackson, Dawson’s Creek actor

1985 – Josh Ramsay, Canadian singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – June 11, 2024

June 11, 1914: J. Hackett and Son opens a fruit store in Grouard with a complete line of fresh fruit.

June 11, 1973: Newly-elected High Prairie golf club president George Bennett, says memberships are up 50 per cent this year, largely due to course improvements.

June 11, 1975: Red Rooster opens its doors in High Prairie with Dennis and Maureen Basarab as owners.

June 11, 1975: South Peace News reports a gas line in town is nearly completed and the Prairie River Gas Co-op a reality with the ability to provide homes with natural gas heat for the coming winter.

June 11, 1975: Town administrator Maurice Yusep tells council that Bayview Air Service is discontinuing air service to town due a low number of users and mounting financial losses.

June 11, 1975: High Prairie town council decides to demolish the old Northern Alberta Railway Company train station. They had purchased the station on April 2, 1975, for $350.

June 11, 1975: The Park Hotel is robbed of $950 in cash. Police report they have no leads.

June 11, 1980: South Peace News reports that the Enilda Women’s Institute is refused a culture and recreation grant by the High Prairie Recreation Board. The Institute was asking for up to $150,000 and had already raised $430,000.

June 11, 1980: Veterinarian Terry Duane arrives in High Prairie from Vauxhall.

June 11, 1982: The Munchoos Centre recreation complex opens in Driftpile.

June 11, 1986: South Peace News reports that Falher hosts the HPSD track meet and that Prairie River and St. Andrew’s bring home the team trophy for the first time in seven years. Joe Quartly and Fay Yakemchuk win their respective age groups to lead the central team to the title.

June 11, 1990: Former High Prairie Recreation Supt. Bob Guertin dies of cancer in Edmonton at the age of 58.

June 11, 1997: Kinuso farmers lodge complaints that the Slave Lake weir is to blame for Lesser Slave Lake’s high water levels.

June 11, 2000: Atikameg mourns the loss of community leader Evelyn Thunder, 65, from diabetes complications.

June 11, 2001: Gerald Loewen begins his job as the M.D. of Big Lakes treasurer taking over from Jackie Knight.

June 11, 2008: High Prairie town council approves a proposal to construct a fire training centre at the High Prairie Airport.

June 11, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake Aboriginal leaders say Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s apology in the House of Commons for residential school abuse is not enough. Grand Chief Rose Laboucan, also Chief of Sucker Creek First Nation, says lots of work still needs to be done for survivors of the tragedy.

June 11, 2010: High Prairie’s Lynn Herben wins $250,000 in the Lotto Max draw after matching all seven numbers on her Maximillions ticket.

June 11, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds its annual Walk Against Drugs. The entire school takes part. Students colour posters before the walk begins.

June 11, 2010: St. Andrew’s School names its top junior and senior high athletes at an awards ceremony. In junior high Hope Sauvageau and Zachary Billard are chosen, in senior high they are Caitlyn Anderson and Jericho Noskey.

June 11, 2011: A benefit dance is held for Joussard’s Darrell Caudron to help pay medical expenses.

June 11, 2011: Hockey Alberta honours long-time NPHL president Jack McAvoy with the Meritorious Award.

June 11, 2012: The municipal inspection report to be released by Harold Johnsrude is delayed. The report was completed on time but Municipal Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths needed more time to review the report.

June 11, 2014: South Peace News features the Share Lent Project at St. Andrew’s School, which raises $1,616.45 for Abigail, a child in Kenya.

June 11, 2014: Several cars jump the train tracks near Faust.

June 11, 2014: High Prairie residents Brian Holmberg and James Waikle attend a town council meeting expressing concerns over Mayor Linda Cox, and councillors Brian Panasiuk and Debbie Rose, attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Niagara Falls, contrary to council’s policy. “It will not happen again,” said Cox.

June 11, 2014: St. Andrew’s students raise money and donate to community groups. The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter and the Free the Children project each receive $520.08.

June 11, 2015: Nancy Tancowny accepts a new role as the Town of High Prairie’s full-time legislative secretary.

June 11, 2018: Work begins on rebuilding the Collett Building, which was damaged by arsonist Christopher Trindle during a fire Aug. 15, 2017.

June 11, 2019: Marilyn Emter and Ken Melnyk are chosen by High Prairie town council to be added to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument. The first motion to appoint two citizens in one year is against policy, but council decides to nominate Emter for 2018 and Melnyk for 2019.

This Day in World History – June 11, 2024

1144 – Basilica of St. Denis dedicated; 1st fully Gothic church.

1517 – Sir Thomas Pert reaches Hudson Bay.

1644 – Evangelista Torricelli describes his invention of mercury barometer.

1742 – Benjamin Franklin invents his Franklin stove.

1770 – Captain James Cook discovers Great Barrier Reef off Australia.

1788 – First British ship built on Pacific coast begun at Nootka Sound, BC.

1788 – Russian explorer Gerasim Izmailov reaches Alaska.

1793 – First American stove patent is granted to Robert Haeterick.

1870 – First stone of Amstel Brewery opens in Amsterdam.

1895 – Charles Duryea patents a gas-driven automobile.

1901 – Cook Islands annexed and proclaimed part of New Zealand.

1905 – Pennsylvania Railroad debuts: New York to Chicago in 18 hrs.

1935 – First public demonstration of FM broadcasting in USA.

1939 – King and Queen of England taste first hot dogs at FDR’s party.

1947 – WWII sugar rationing finally ends in US [began May 28, 1942].

1951 – Mozambique becomes an oversea province of Portugal.

1955 – First magnesium jet airplane flies.

1959 – First practical hovercraft, performs its first public flight.

1962 – Escape from Alcatraz: Brothers John & Clarence Anglin, Frank Morris.

1963 – Buddhist monk burns himself alive at a Saigon intersection.

1964 – Manfred Mann records Do Wah Diddy Diddy Dum Diddy Do.

1964 – Queen Elizabeth orders Beatles to her birthday party, they attend.

1966 – French and German media mistakenly report death of Roger Daltry.

1966 – Janis Joplin plays her first gig [San Francisco].

1971 – US & Japan sign accord to return Okinawa to Japan.

1975 – First oil pumped from North Sea oilfield.

1978 – Christa Tybus of London sets record of 24½ hrs of hula-hoop.

1982 – “E.T” movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is released.

1984 – Michael Larson wins record $110,237 on Press Your Luck.

1985 – Russian space probe Vega 1 lands on Venus.

1987 – Margaret Thatcher is first British PM in 160 years to win a third term.

1990 – UN appoints Olivia Newton-John environmental ambassador.

1991 – Microsoft releases MS DOS 5.0.

1993 – “Jurassic Park”, directed by Steven Spielberg, opens.

1994 – Largest popcorn container made: 6,619.76 cubic feet.

1998 – Compaq Computer pays $9 billion for Digital Equipment Corporation.

2002 – Antonio Meucci acknowledged as 1st inventor of phone by US Congress.

2002 – “American Idol” premieres on Fox-TV.

2004 – Former US President Ronald Reagan’s funeral.

2008 – Canadian PM Stephen Harper apologizes to Canada’s First Nations.

2009 – World Health Organization declares swine flu to be global pandemic.

2012 – Nobel Prize reduced by 20% to prevent future undermining of capital.

2012 – US territory Puerto Rico votes to become a US State.

2017 – Japan passes law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 11, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Family members who live far away might be planning a visit in the future, and you could discuss it at some length today. A lot of phone calls or emails could be exchanged. You might be considering a move to another province or country, but you are not likely to make definite plans now. Whatever your plans, however, they are likely to prove exciting and cause you to anticipate the future. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Insights shared by a family member could lead to possible ways to increase your income. Expect to handle a lot of paperwork regarding money, but this is a positive development and definitely should leave you feeling good about your situation. This is a great day to do in-depth research. Your intuition is high and you are apt to see right through superficial appearances to the heart of any matter that interests you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you need to execute legal papers of any kind, you could not find a better day to do it. Relationships, particularly romantic ones, should be especially warm, supportive, and rewarding. New and interesting people could cross your path. You might feel an instant bond with at least one of them. If you are not currently romantically involved, you could well experience something exciting today. Communicating with new people is gratifying and stimulating.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Home and family are apt to be your primary focus today. Work around the house might take up a lot of your time. You might want to spruce up the place and make it more beautiful. Gardening could be especially rewarding now. If you have wanted to try some recipes from a new cookbook, this is the day to do it. Your creative impulses regarding food are at an all-time high.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today a strong sense of destiny could lead you to someone new – either a potential close friend or prospective romantic partner. You are apt to feel especially protective toward this person, and even though he or she is new to you. You could feel as if you have known this person forever. Artistic activities benefit from increased intuition and physical and mental energy. Expect to shine! Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Volatile emotions may come to the surface among the members of your household today. This could prove irritating for you, but try to avoid becoming involved in others’ quarrels. At times like this, a lot could be said that should not be said, and apologies will not necessarily wipe it out. This is a great day to get some work done around the house, as your physical energy is high. Make use of your good aesthetic sense.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone distraught or angry, perhaps a relative, might phone you today expecting a sympathetic ear and soothing words. You will be more than able to provide them. This is a great day for writing, whether a letter to a friend or the first chapter of a novel. Your ability with words is operating at a high level. If you are planning to teach or mentor, know that words will flow freely.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lost possession could be recovered today. A gift, either money or a long-desired item of some kind, could bring tears to your eyes. Your sense of self-worth should be high at his time and could cause you to feel nurturing towards everyone around you who does not have your self-confidence. New opportunities for increasing your income could come your way. Make the most of them!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today should prove to be a wonderful day! Your physical energy is good, and you should be looking and feeling wonderful. Though you will probably want to spend most of the day at home, you are likely to attract lots of interesting people in intriguing fields into your aura. Your ability to express your feelings is also high, so expect some stimulating conversations about whatever strikes your fancy. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel as if you are walking around in a daze, but it is a good daze. Your imagination and artistic abilities are sharp. Your intuition is especially attuned, and the thoughts and feelings of others are more apparent to you than they realize. You might feel unusually restless at some point and consider getting in a workout, or at least going for a walk. Do it! Get those endorphins flowing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A group with which you are affiliated with could suddenly seem to grow closer, and a family feeling could develop among its members. One of the members could suddenly appear to you in a new light, and a romantic attraction might develop. Whether you pursue it or not depends on your situation, but you will still feel closer to your friends now. Some intimate conversations could take place amid discussions of other matters.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Family members might want to get out in the world today, perhaps to attend a festival or rally. This is an excellent day to do this sort of thing. You should be feeling especially energetic and enthusiastic, and you are likely to attract some interesting new people your way. Expect your mind to be stimulated by lectures or speeches given by public figures. Hop in the car, get out, and have some fun!