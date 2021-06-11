Today in High Prairie: June 12, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 12, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Ag Centre.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 12

Amelie Charrois

Eleanor Cox

Lorraine Anderson

Darrel Hewko

Elsie Duchesneau

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 12, 2021

Barb Hunt

Elsie Duchesneau

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 12, 2021

1577 – Paul Guldin, Created Guldinus theorem

1806 – John A. Roebling, Brooklyn Bridge engineer

1827 – Johanna Spyri, Heidi author

1851 – Oliver Joseph Lodge, Early radio pioneer

1916 – Irwin Allen, Poseidon Adventure director

1917 – Priscilla Lane, Arsenic & Old Lace actress

1920 – Peter Jones, Chariots of Fire actor

1924 – George H.W. Bush, 41st US President

1929 – Anne Frank, Dutch Diarist/Jewish victim

1930 – Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle actor

1941 – Marv Albert, US sportscaster [“Yes!”]

1948 – Barry Bailey, Atlanta Rhythm Section rocker

1949 – John Wetton, Asia vocalist/bassist

1951 – Bun E. Carlos, Cheap Trick drummer

1951 – Brad Delp, Lead singer of Boston

1952 – Pete Farndon, The Pretenders musician

1957 – Timothy Busfield, West Wing actor

1958 – Rebecca Holden, Knight Rider actress

1959 – Jenilee Harrison, Three’s Company actress

1959 – Scott Thompson, The Kids in the Hall actor

1960 – Mark Calcavecchia, US pro golfer

1962 – Jordan Peterson, Canadian psychologist/author

1971 – Mark Henry, US pro wrestler

1983 – Christine Sinclair, Canadian soccer player

1997 – William Cuddy, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – June 12, 2021

June 12, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade decides to lobby for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to pass through Grouard.

June 12, 1922: Big Meadow School opens with Miss Barr as teacher for 10 students.

June 12, 1978: Town of High Prairie administrator Bob Wemyss resigns.

June 12, 1981: Lawrence Gabriel Gladue, 44 is charged with murder after the alleged shooting of Eric Peter Carifelle, 18, of Quesnel, B.C. at Peavine.

June 12, 1983: Dave Temple defeats Ron McNeil in a playoff to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both had finished 36 holes of play with 141 scores.

June 12, 1985: South Peace News reports AVC-Grouard has been approved for a $5 million housing project.

June 12, 1989: The Whitefish band receives $32,000 to begin a massive fish cleanup at Utikuma Lake.

June 12, 1991: The High Prairie hospital board considers charging $1 to park at the hospital. After studying the issue, the plan fails.

June 12, 1996: Satellite bingo comes to High Prairie at the Bingo Barn.

June 12, 1996: South Peace News reports on a fundraising drive for Sucker Creek’s Dustin Calliou, 9, who suffers from leukemia.

June 12, 2001: The body of David Felix Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, is found in a back alley behind the Alberta Treasury Branch.

June 12, 2006: High Prairie Probation officer Dan Brault receives the 2006 Leadership Award from Alberta’s solicitor general.

June 12, 2007: Vandals strike Jaycee Park by painting the concession and picnic areas and tossing garbage around the grounds.

June 12, 2008: Raymond Charles Yellowknee is sent to prison for 16 years for his part in the death of Driftpile’s Misty Chalifoux, 28, and her two daughters, Michelle Lisk, 13, and Trista Chalifoux, 9. Another daughter, Larissa, 6, dies the next day. In January 2006 Yellowknee stole a vehicle only 11 hours after his release and drove head-on into Misty Chalifoux’s car. Crown prosecutors were trying to peg a “dangerous offender” status on Yellowknee but were unsuccessful.

June 12, 2008: Gordon Olson is re-elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting.

June 12, 2009: The Town of High Prairie assumes ownership of the Whitefish Inn after a public auction.

June 12, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings cuts the fire hose with an axe to officially open the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Building in Enilda.

June 12, 2010: Cory Bronson receives his Alberta Emergency Services Medal in Enilda during the opening of the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Building.

June 12, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives second and third reading to a bylaw to rezone land east of town allowing Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility. Council first turned down the idea but later changed its mind.

June 12, 2013: High Prairie town council passes it tax bylaw and keeps the mill rate the same. Mayor Linda Cox and Councillor Wilf Willier oppose believing cuts could be made.

June 12, 2013: Spotlight features Rick Neidig, the retiring president at Northern Lakes College.

June 12, 2014: The Royal Bank partners with Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouse to celebrate Blue Water Day with giveaways and an open house at the bank.

June 12, 2015: High Prairie UFA donates $500 to the Prairie Echo Community League as part of Farmer’s Day celebrations. The High Prairie Ukrainian Cultural Society receives a similar donation.

June 12, 2016: Four High Prairie Dolphins quality for the Alberta Summer Games after placing at the zone meet in Grande Prairie. They are Malakae Sharkawi, Daisy Porisky, Ella Deering and Taylor Oliver-Guerin.

June 12, 2017: A new gift shop is opened at the High Prairie Health Complex. It is operated by volunteers from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

June 12, 2017: Author Cecile M. Gannon shares stories from her book Cream Can Romance at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

June 12, 2018: St. Andrew’s School presents its athletics awards. Junior Female Athlete-of-the-Year is Ella Deering, Keenan Price is Junior Male Athlete-of-the-Year; Heaven Supernault is Senior Female Athlete-of-the-Year; and Dorin Shaw is Senior Male Athlete-of-the-Year.

June 12, 2018: High Prairie town council hears bullying is an ongoing problem at the Q Skate Plaza. Council promises to increase enforcement and visibility.

June 12-13, 2018: Heavy rains cause flooding around the Lesser Slave Lake region. The Kinuso area near Swan River receives the most damage.

June 12, 2019: Big Lakes County decides to add the names of Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett to its Wall of Fame.

This Day in World History – June 12, 2021

1651 – Newly-completed Fountain of the Four Rivers is unveiled in Rome.

1665 – New Amsterdam legally becomes an English colony, renamed New York.

1787 – US law passes providing a senator must be at least 30 years old.

1792 – Capt. George Vancouver discovers site of Vancouver, B.C.

1849 – Gas mask patented by Lewis Haslett.

1859 – First major silver discovery in US: Comstock Silver Lode in Nevada.

1897 – Possibly the most severe quake in history strikes Assam, India.

1908 – Lusitania crosses Atlantic in record 4 days 15 hours.

1923 – Harry Houdini frees himself from a straight jacket while suspended.

1926 – Brazil leaves League of Nations.

1931 – Al Capone is indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury.

1936 – First 50 KW US radio station in Pittsburgh.

1937 – USSR executes 8 army leaders as Stalin’s purge continues.

1939 – Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, NY.

1942 – Anne Frank gets her diary as a birthday present in Amsterdam.

1952 – USSR declares peace treaty with Japan invalid.

1954 – Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” is originally released.

1964 – Nelson Mandela is sentenced to life in prison in South Africa.

1965 – Sonny and Cher make first TV appearance in “American Bandstand”.

1965 – Big Bang theory of creation of universe is supported.

1967 – US Supreme Court unanimously ends laws vs interracial marriages.

1967 – USSR launches Venera 4 for parachute landing on Venus.

1968 – U.S. premiere of horror film “Rosemary’s Baby” occurs.

1979 – Kevin St. Onge throws a playing card a record 185 feet.

1981 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark” – the first Indiana Jones film, premieres.

1982 – 750,000 anti-nuclear demonstrators, rally in New York.

1987 – Central African Republic ex-emperor Bokassa sentenced to death.

1989 – Canadian Olympian Ben Johnson admits using steroids.

1990 – Mariah Carey debut album is released.

1991 – Boris Yelstin elected President of Russian Federation.

1997 – Shakespeare’s Globe theatre opens in London, England [replica].

2004 – A 1.3 kg meteorite strikes a house in Ellerslie, New Zealand.

2012 – Australian coroner’s rules a dingo killed baby in 1980.

2012 – World Health Organization concludes diesel exhaust causes cancer.

2013 – Russia passes a law banning gay propaganda.

2018 – AT&T’s $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner proceeds.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 12, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may not know which way to turn. You may be emotionally weighed down by sentimental feelings and memories that bind you to the past. You may also feel restricted by authority figures who have been around the block more times than you, and therefore feel they have the right to tell you how to run your life. Try not to let your thoughts get tied up in either of these scenarios.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind may be going in many different directions, with fantastic ideas about how things should be done. The difficulty is communicating these ideas in a way that makes sense. Others may see you as a threat to their authority. Perhaps they feel your ideas would undermine their plans, so they reject them. Don’t give up. Fight for your right to be heard and respected.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – In a philosophical or political conversation, you don’t hesitate to offer your thoughts. Your examples may be extreme, but your principles are sound. You may get in over your head before you know it and suddenly need an escape route. Your first reaction may be to change the subject. It’s better to admit you don’t know the answer or don’t understand the question.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should be in a good mood, although you might have a hard time fully expressing yourself. Perhaps you feel like there is someone keeping an eye on your every move. You may feel like a kid in class being watched by the teacher. Don’t be intimidated by those with a self-righteous air. You have just as much right to speak your mind as anyone else.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may get the feeling that despite all the hard work you’ve accomplished, something is still missing. There’s still a long road ahead, regardless of the goals you’ve attained so far. Perhaps the thing you’re searching for is a tender moment with a loved one, something that’s much closer than you think. Stop searching far and wide for the thing that’s right under your nose.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Freedom may be a theme for you today. You’re beginning to question what it is you’re trying to free yourself from. A person? Job? Commitment? These may be the very things you start to search for as soon as you’re free of them. Trying to figure out what you want and need in life is sometimes easier said than done. Don’t get stuck on one concept. Do your best to take things gradually.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re the liquid that takes the shape of its container. Even though this may seem like the most non-confrontational way to do things, you may find it’s actually a cause of great frustration for you and others. People may be annoyed you’re always following someone else’s lead instead of taking the initiative. Try to be more assertive while continuing to be easygoing.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel like a puppy that has been let outside for the first time. The air is warm and you’re full of energy. You’re ready to run over the fields and hills. Unfortunately, you’re tied to a stake and you can’t move beyond a ten-foot radius. Your heart is ready to fly, but something beyond your control keeps you where you are. Start chewing the rope!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a strange tension. It seems nothing you say or do is quite right. As much as you may try to do the correct thing, you can’t make things click the way you’d like. Try not to raise your expectations too high. Let go of the idea that things are going to work out exactly the way you want. You may not even know what’s best for you in the end.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It may be hard for you to maintain your self-discipline. Your childlike nature wants to go out and play. Emotionally, you’re anxious to let loose and follow your playful, instinctual nature, yet your sense of responsibility is holding you back. This difficult internal tension may be the cause of irritation in many different areas of your life. Do your best to come to a place of balance and harmony.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you’re unclear about the topic of discussion, say so! Asking questions is an important part of learning. You shouldn’t be afraid to ask. Communication may take on a serious tone, and intellectual discussions are likely to get heated. Bring up political topics at the dinner table and give everyone a chance to speak on the matter. Don’t try to change the subject in order to avoid the conversation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be shy when it comes to expressing your emotions today. This could be a rare thing for you. Other people may wonder if something is wrong. The truth is, you may feel like you need to calm down and focus more of your attention inward instead of directing it outward. Don’t look to others to resolve your problems. Deal with them yourself. You’re just going through an introspective period.