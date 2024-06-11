Today in High Prairie: June 12, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 12, 2024

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in Falher in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 12, 2024

1577 – Paul Guldin, Created Guldinus theorem

1806 – John A. Roebling, Brooklyn Bridgee engineer

1827 – Johanna Spyri, Heidi author

1851 – Oliver Joseph Lodge, Early radio pioneer

1916 – Irwin Allen, Poseidon Adventure director

1917 – Priscilla Lane, Arsenic & Old Lace actress

1920 – Peter Jones, Chariots of Fire actor

1924 – George H.W. Bush, 41st US President

1929 – Anne Frank, Dutch Diarist/Jewish victim

1930 – Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle actor

1941 – Marv Albert, US sportscaster [“Yes!”]

1948 – Barry Bailey, Atlanta Rhythm Section rocker

1949 – John Wetton, Asia vocalist/bassist

1951 – Brad “Bun” Carlos, Cheap Trick drummer

1951 – Brad Delp, Lead singer of Boston

1952 – Pete Farndon, The Pretenders musician

1957 – Timothy Busfield, West Wing actor

1958 – Rebecca Holden, Knight Rider actress

1959 – Jenilee Harrison, Three’s Company actress

1959 – Scott Thompson, The Kids in the Hall actor

1960 – Mark Calcavecchia, US pro golfer

1962 – Jordan Peterson, Canadian psychologist/author

1971 – Mark Henry, US pro wrestler

1983 – Christine Sinclair, Canadian soccer player

1997 – William Cuddy, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – June 12, 2024

June 12, 1913: The Grouard Board of Trade decides to lobby for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to pass through Grouard.

June 12, 1922: Big Meadow School opens with Miss Barr as teacher for 10 students.

June 12, 1978: Town of High Prairie administrator Bob Wemyss resigns.

June 12, 1983: Dave Temple defeats Ron McNeil in a playoff to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both had finished 36 holes of play with 141 scores.

June 12, 1985: South Peace News reports AVC-Grouard has been approved for a $5 million housing project.

June 12, 1989: The Whitefish band receives $32,000 to begin a massive fish cleanup at Utikuma Lake.

June 12, 1991: The High Prairie hospital board considers charging $1 to park at the hospital. After studying the issue, the plan fails.

June 12, 1996: Satellite bingo comes to High Prairie at the Bingo Barn.

June 12, 1996: South Peace News reports on a fundraising drive for Sucker Creek’s Dustin Calliou, 9, who suffers from leukemia.

June 12, 2001: The body of David Felix Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, is found in a back alley behind the Alberta Treasury Branch.

June 12, 2006: High Prairie Probation officer Dan Brault receives the 2006 Leadership Award from Alberta’s solicitor general.

June 12, 2007: Vandals strike Jaycee Park by painting the concession and picnic areas and tossing garbage around the grounds.

June 12, 2008: Raymond Charles Yellowknee is sent to prison for 16 years for his part in the death of Driftpile’s Misty Chalifoux, 28, and her two daughters, Michelle Lisk, 13, and Trista Chalifoux, 9. Another daughter, Larissa, 6, dies the next day. In January 2006 Yellowknee stole a vehicle only 11 hours after his release and drove head-on into Misty Chalifoux’s car. Crown prosecutors were trying to peg a “dangerous offender” status on Yellowknee but were unsuccessful.

June 12, 2008: Gordon Olson is re-elected president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting.

June 12, 2009: The Town of High Prairie assumes ownership of the Whitefish Inn after a public auction.

June 12, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings cuts the fire hose with an axe to officially open the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Building in Enilda.

June 12, 2010: Cory Bronson receives his Alberta Emergency Services Medal in Enilda during the opening of the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Building.

June 12, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives second and third reading to a bylaw to rezone land east of town allowing Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility. Council first turned down the idea but later changed its mind. Council had approved the rezoning May 27 but a small error occurred and council again voted on the matter to make sure everything was legal.

June 12, 2013: High Prairie town council passes it tax bylaw and keeps the mill rate the same. Mayor Linda Cox and Councillor Wilf Willier oppose believing cuts could be made.

June 12, 2013: Spotlight features Rick Neidig, the retiring president at Northern Lakes College.

June 12, 2012: Sucker Creek Aboriginal Head Starts presents new bicycles to Madison Giroux and Domino Cardinal for best attendance.

June 12, 2014: The Royal Bank partners with Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouse to celebrate Blue Water Day with giveaways and an open house at the bank.

June 12, 2016: Four High Prairie Dolphins quality for the Alberta Summer Games after placing at the zone meet in Grande Prairie. They are Malakae Sharkawi, Daisy Porisky, Ella Deering and Taylor Oliver-Guerin.

June 12, 2017: A new gift shop is opened at the High Prairie Health Complex. It is operated by volunteers from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

June 12, 2017: Author Cecile M. Gannon shares stories from her book Cream Can Romance at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

June 12, 2018: St. Andrew’s School presents its athletics awards. Junior Female Athlete-of-the-Year is Ella Deering, Keenan Price is Junior Male Athlete-of-the-Year; Heaven Supernault is Senior Female Athlete-of-the-Year; and Dorin Shaw is Senior Male Athlete-of-the-Year.

June 12, 2018: High Prairie town council hears bullying is an ongoing problem at the Q Skate Plaza. Council promises to increase enforcement and visibility.

June 12-13, 2018: Heavy rains cause flooding around the Lesser Slave Lake region. The Kinuso area near Swan River receives the most damage.

June 12, 2019: Big Lakes County decides to add the names of Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett to its Wall of Fame.

This Day in World History – June 12, 2024

1651 – Newly-completed Fountain of the Four Rivers is unveiled in Rome.

1665 – New Amsterdam legally becomes an English colony, renamed New York.

1787 – US law passes providing a senator must be at least 30 years old.

1792 – Capt. George Vancouver discovers site of Vancouver, B.C.

1849 – Gas mask patented by Lewis Haslett.

1859 – First major silver discovery in US: Comstock Silver Lode in Nevada.

1897 – Possibly the most severe quake in history strikes Assam, India.

1908 – Lusitania crosses Atlantic in record 4 days 15 hours.

1923 – Harry Houdini frees himself from a straight jacket while suspended.

1926 – Brazil leaves League of Nations.

1931 – Al Capone is indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury.

1936 – First 50 KW US radio station in Pittsburgh.

1937 – USSR executes 8 army leaders as Stalin’s purge continues.

1939 – Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, NY.

1942 – Anne Frank gets her diary as a birthday present in Amsterdam.

1952 – USSR declares peace treaty with Japan invalid.

1954 – Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” is originally released.

1958 – “Make Me Laugh” TV game show last airs on ABC-TV, syndicated 1979.

1964 – Nelson Mandela is sentenced to life in prison in South Africa.

1965 – Sonny and Cher make first TV appearance in “American Bandstand”.

1965 – Big Bang theory of creation of universe is supported.

1967 – US Supreme Court unanimously ends laws vs interracial marriages.

1967 – USSR launches Venera 4 for parachute landing on Venus.

1968 – U.S. premiere of horror film “Rosemary’s Baby” occurs.

1979 – Kevin St. Onge throws a playing card a record 185 feet.

1981 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark” – the first Indiana Jones film, premieres.

1982 – 750,000 anti-nuclear demonstrators, rally in New York.

1987 – Central African Republic ex-emperor Bokassa sentenced to death.

1989 – Canadian Olympian Ben Johnson admits using steroids.

1990 – “Mariah Carey” debut album by Mariah Carey is released.

1991 – Boris Yelstin elected President of Russian Federation.

1997 – Shakespeare’s Globe theatre opens in London, England [replica].

2004 – A 1.3 kg meteorite strikes a house in Ellerslie, New Zealand.

2012 – Australian coroner’s rules a dingo killed baby in 1980.

2012 – World Health Organization concludes diesel exhaust causes cancer.

2013 – Russia passes a law banning gay propaganda.

2018 – AT&T’s $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner proceeds.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 12, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You sometimes have difficulty making up your mind. You do not always know exactly what you want. Today, you will be at peace with yourself. If you need to make an important decision concerning your private life, you will able to do it. But if you find yourself confronted by a big decision, you should take the time to think about it. You will decide once you have more clarity!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Sometimes we all feel a little lost. We often want to move mountains and use all our energy and enthusiasm to try to do so. But a few moments later we could feel that all efforts have been in vain. It pays to remember one of the hard facts of life – take nothing for granted. You should not let that keep you from trying to make changes to things around you. Be vigilant!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a natural ability to accomplish a great deal rather easily. But today you may feel snowed under with projects. Things around you might be moving quickly, and perhaps you are having difficulty dealing with it all. For once, try to take it easy. You do not need to struggle all the time in order to be accepted by the world. Lighten up!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Home and family are apt to be your primary focus today. Work around the house might take up a lot of your time. You might want to spruce up the place and make it more beautiful. Gardening could be especially rewarding now. If you have wanted to try some recipes from a new cookbook, this is the day to do it. Your creative impulses regarding food are at an all-time high!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today a strong sense of destiny could lead you to someone new – either a potential close friend or prospective romantic partner. You are apt to feel especially protective toward this person, and even though he or she is new to you. You could feel as if you have known this person forever. Artistic activities benefit from increased intuition and physical and mental energy. Expect to shine! Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Volatile emotions may come to the surface among the members of your household today. This could prove irritating for you, but try to avoid becoming involved in others’ quarrels. At times like this, a lot could be said that should not be said, and apologies will not necessarily wipe it out. This is a great day to get some work done around the house, as your physical energy is high. Make use of your good aesthetic sense!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone distraught or angry, perhaps a relative, might phone you today expecting a sympathetic ear and soothing words. You will be more than able to provide them. This is a great day for writing, whether a letter to a friend or the first chapter of a novel. Your ability with words is operating at a high level. If you are planning to teach or mentor, know that words will flow freely!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lost possession could be recovered today. A gift, either money or a long-desired item of some kind, could bring tears to your eyes. Your sense of self-worth should be high at this time and could cause you to feel nurturing toward everyone around you who does not have your self-confidence. New opportunities for increasing your income could come your way. Make the most of them!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today should prove to be a wonderful day. Your physical energy is good, and you should be looking and feeling wonderful. Though you will probably want to spend most of the day at home, you are likely to attract lots of interesting people in intriguing fields into your aura. Your ability to express your feelings is also high, so expect some stimulating conversations about whatever strikes your fancy. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel as if you are walking around in a daze, but it’s a good daze. Your imagination and artistic abilities are sharp. Your intuition is especially attuned, and the thoughts and feelings of others are more apparent to you than they realize. You might feel unusually restless at some point and consider getting in a workout, or at least going for a walk! Do it! Get those endorphins flowing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A group with which you are affiliated with could suddenly seem to grow closer, and a family feeling could develop among its members. One of the members could suddenly appear to you in a new light, and a romantic attraction might develop. Whether you pursue it or not depends on your situation, but you will still feel closer to your friends now. Some intimate conversations could take place amid discussions of other matters.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Family members might want to get out in the world today, perhaps to attend a festival or rally. This is an excellent day to do this sort of thing. You should be feeling especially energetic and enthusiastic, and you are likely to attract some interesting new people your way. Expect your mind to be stimulated by lectures or speeches given by public figures. Hop in the car, get out, and have some fun!