Today in High Prairie: June 13, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 13, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 13, 2023

823 – Charles the Bald, King of France

839 – Charles the Fat, Carolingian emperor

1854 – Charles Parsons, Inventor of steam turbine

1965 – William Butler Yeats, Irish poet

1891 – Nell Craig, Calling Dr. Kildare actress

1892 – Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes actor

1897 – Paavo Nurmi, Finnish long distance runner

1903 – Harold Grange, “Galloping Ghost” of football

1913 – Ralph Edwards, This is Your Life TV host

1924 – Percy Rodriguez, Planet of the Apes actor

1926 – Paul Lynde, Bewitched actor [Arthur]

1929 – Ralph McQuarrie, Star Wars conceptual designer

1940 – Bobby Freeman, Do You Want to Dance singer

1942 – James Carr, To Love Somebody singer

1951 – Richard Thomas, The Waltons actor [John Boy]

1953 – Tim Allen, Home Improvement actor

1954 – Bo Donaldson, Billy Don’t Be a Hero singer

1969 – Jamie Walters, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1986 – Mary Kate Olsen, Full House actress [Michelle]

1992 – Tyler Davison, World’s smallest baby

This Day in Local History – June 13, 2023

June 13, 1914: The Grouard News reports grading of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad branch line to Grouard will begin this week.

June 13, 1914: The Grouard News reports Fred Graham of the Grouard-Peace River Oil and Gas Company files claims to drill for oil within town limits.

June 13, 1976: The Peavine Rangers win the Falher Fastball Tournament giving up only four runs in four victories. The Rangers were also in first place in the local men’s fastball league with a perfect 5-0 record.

June 13, 1982: Ron McNeil defeats Dave Temple in a playoff to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both had finished 36 holes of play with 155 scores.

June 13, 1987: Fountain Tire celebrates its grand opening at its new store in the east end of town.

June 13, 1987: The first six Grade 12 students graduate from Trout Lake School.

June 13, 1990: No one is injured after an airplane is forced to land on the East Prairie road after suffering mechanical difficulty.

June 13, 1992: E.W. Pratt High School student Quin Sekulich wins a bronze medal in the long jump at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships in Edmonton.

June 13, 1996: Charlie Andrews wins $32,250 in a satellite bingo at the High Prairie Bingo Barn.

June 13, 1997: Jeff Thomas Rain, 27, of Edmonton, takes his child at knifepoint in Driftpile and is charged with abduction and assault.

June 13, 2001: Brandon Marczyk is named Best Senior Cadet at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Inspection.

June 13, 2005: Kristine Maurice begins her job as the youth addictions counsellor and tobacco reduction counsellor at AADAC in High Prairie.

June 13, 2006: Senseless vandalism at Atikameg School results in an estimated $35,000 in damages.

June 13, 2006: Roy Turner, who homesteaded about 25 miles west of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 84 years.

June 13, 2007: South Peace News reports Charrois Motor Products employee Tom Duchesneau is chosen as one of the best GM technicians in Canada.

June 13, 2007: South Peace News reports Harrington Homes of Grande Prairie says High Prairie is a terrific place to do business. The company recently purchased several properties to develop into residential lots.

June 13, 2007: High Prairie Community Health Council members are angry after hearing space for the cancer, dialysis clinics in the new High Prairie Hospital are not included. South Peace News publishes a letter from Dave Hancock, Minister, Alberta Health and Wellness, in its June 20 edition. The public is made aware of the problem and the decision later reversed, after High Prairie town council and the M.D. of Big Lakes get more actively involved. Before the news, High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick is quoted as saying he will settle for a “Chevy” hospital instead of a “Cadillac”. His statement has the full support of council, as none object publicly to his statement.

June 13, 2007: High Prairie town council pulls out of Big Lake Country Tourism saying they are not getting good value for the money invested.

June 13, 2007: High Prairie town council and Sucker Creek First Nation hold a joint meeting to discuss issues of common concern.

June 13, 2009: The Northern Lights Encore Choir holds its Spring Concert at the High Prairie United Church.

June 13, 2009: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds the first Spirit Walk remembering women who were victims of violence and murder. Over 60 attend.

June 13, 2009: Over $90,000 is raised for the CT Scan at the Black and White Gala, held for the second time.

June 13, 2009: The High Prairie Golf Club hosts the Alberta 55+ Seniors Summer Games golf playoffs in High Prairie. Local residents Lloyd Gauchier, Dorothy Calvert, Lillian Bliss, Dorothy Anderson and Elmer Anderson qualify for the games.

June 13, 2010: The High Prairie United Church celebrates its 85th anniversary by holding a special service at its church in Triangle.

June 13, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides it will no longer deal with requests from citizens unless they are put in writing.

June 13, 2012: HPSD trustee Joyce Dvornek appears before the M.D. of Big Lakes council asking for support in HPSD’s efforts to build a new school in Joussard. Fourteen years waiting is long enough, she tells the M.D.

June 13, 2013: ATCO Sustainable Communities announces it will build a 6,600 square-foot gymnasium and community centre at Swan River First Nation.

June 13, 2013: Former High Prairie firefighter Dave Vanderwell is awarded the Exemplary Services Medal in Edmonton for his dedication to the service.

June 13, 2014: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association awards in its circulation class including second for Best Sports Pages and second for Best Front Page, and third for Best Overall.

June 13, 2014: South Peace News editor Chris Clegg receives a Silver Quill award for outstanding service to the industry at the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association convention in Calgary. The award is presented to people with 25+ years of exemplary service.

June 13, 2014: Lisa Pruden wins the Spring Duck Race, co-hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre and High Prairie Municipal Library.

This Day in World History – June 13, 2023

1611 – John Fabricius dedicates earliest sunspot publication.

1777 – Leonard Norcross patents a submarine diving suit.

1777 – Marquis de Lafayette lands in US.

1789 – Mrs. Alexander Hamilton serves ice cream for dessert to Washington.

1854 – Anthony Faas patents the 1st US accordion [enhances sound].

1871 – Hurricane kills 300 in Labrador.

1886 – Fire destroys nearly 1,000 buildings in Vancouver, B.C.

1895 – Emile Levassor wins the first automobile race in history.

1898 – Yukon Territory of Canada established, Dawson chosen as capital.

1917 – WW I: deadliest German air raid on London occurs, 162 die.

1920 – US Post Office says kids can’t be sent by parcel post [did happen!]

1922 – Longest recorded attack of hiccups begins: 68 years long!

1925 – Transmission of synchronized pictures and sound [early TV] occurs.

1933 – German Secret State Police [Gestapo] established.

1940 – Paris evacuates before German advance.

1948 – Babe Ruth’s final farewell at Yankee Stadium, he dies Aug. 16.

1951 – United Nations armed forces reach Pyongyang, Korea.

1956 – The last British troops leave the Suez Canal Zone in Egypt.

1963 – Vostok 6 launched, pilot is first woman cosmonaut.

1970 – Beatles’ “Let It Be” album goes No. 1 & stays No. 1 for 4 weeks.

1978 – Film “Grease” opens, starring John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John.

1979 – Sioux nation receives $100 million in compensation for Black Hills.

1980 – Deborah Harry [Blondie] and Meat Loaf film “Roadie” premieres.

1980 – UN Security Council calls for South Africa to free Nelson Mandela.

1981 – Teenager fires six blank rounds at Queen Elizabeth II.

1983 – NASA’s Pioneer 10 is the first man-made object to leave solar system.

1989 – Houston’s Terry Puhl plays in his 1,403rd game [most by a Canadian].

1989 – Jerry Lee Lewis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1991 – A spectator is killed by lightning at US Open Golf tournament.

1994 – A jury in Anchorage blames recklessness by Exxon for oil spill.

2000 – Italy pardons Mehmet Agca: Turkish gunman who tried to kill Pope.

2002 – The US withdraws from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

2005 – California jury acquits pop singer Michael Jackson of molestation.

2011 – Christchurch, New Zealand hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

2012 – “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield premieres.

2015 – Philae, first spacecraft to land on a comet, re-awakes after 7 months.

2018 – Report: Antarctica is melting at 200 billion tonnes a year.

2018 – Volkswagen fined 1 billion Euros over diesel emissions scandal.

2018 – Raccoon climbs 23-storey office building in St Paul, Minnesota.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Overdue apologies can be made today. It is not easy to admit you are wrong, but the planetary aspects can boost your courage. Rather than stew with regret, meet with the person to make amends. Regardless of any discomfort, you will definitely find you feel a lot better afterward. Even if the other person is not receptive, you will be able to say what needs to be said.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your dreams are more than just random firings of neurons. They can indicate unresolved issues, stress, deep desires, and lost memories. They can prove instrumental to understanding yourself and solving problems. Keep a dream journal and you can access the power within your subconscious and all you can learn from it. Examine your recent dreams. See if there is something you need to recognize.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you have been tired lately, it may be due to stress. Today’s aspects bring an added energy to communication. It would be wise to talk about some of the stress. Worry, anxiety, and fear are huge drains on physical and emotional health. Exercise can alleviate some of these. For others, talking is key. Find the most effective ways to rid yourself of such energy drains and feel better.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is a good day to express your thoughts and feelings. Whether it is a loved one who would appreciate affectionate words or a colleague who requires instruction, communication will come more easily than usual. You have a practical nature. Often you say what you think is required and not much else. Yet others may need you to say a lot more. Consider this as you go about your day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Spread goodwill and affection today. It has been a while since you let people know you care about and appreciate them. Cards, phone calls, letters, flowers, and hugs are ways to express your feelings. Consider surprising someone with lunch, or making something special for a friend. Make time for emotional as well as intellectual expression. It keeps a healthy balance in your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If a problem comes your way today, look for the simplest solution. Not every problem is complicated. Often the most obvious answer is the best one. Try to keep your emotions out of problems that require calculation and thought. They can obscure the view and keep you from seeing what is right in front of you. Draw strength from your common sense. Rule things out by process of elimination.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is a good day to speak your mind. Not that you generally have much trouble with this. But even you can face situations where you feel intimidated and hesitant to speak up. Not today. There are not going to be any circumstances you can not handle, because the astral energy will boost your abilities. If there is someone you have been reluctant to approach, make a move to talk to him or her.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Expect a boost to your communication skills today. If you often experience difficulty expressing your true feelings, this will be a welcome change for you. Consider talking things over with anyone you have unresolved issues with. With added strength and confidence, you should be able to work the problems out quickly and relatively painlessly.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If something has been bothering you, today is a good time to work it out. Your excellent communicative ability will be even stronger with today’s energy. Whether your problems have to do with a colleague, boss, spouse, friend, or relative, you will find the words to effectively communicate your thoughts and feelings. Do not hesitate to make those appointments.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You can be quiet and reclusive when it comes to expressing feelings. Today may be the exception. The aspects can bring real strength to your communication abilities. You would be wise to seize the opportunity. Take steps to express your feelings by initiating conversations. Words will come much more easily than usual. If there are problems to handle, you will likely find resolutions.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – When did you last spend real quality time with your family – not counting regular chores? If it has been a while, today is a good day to do it. If you have children, play with them or go to the park or zoo. If you are single, consider visiting a parent or sibling. Communication is accentuated today. Talk will come readily and easily. Make the most of this by encouraging a bond with loved ones.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – How do you preserve your family history? Do you keep mementos in a box, display heirlooms, or make scrapbooks? You most likely realize the value of family history, but you might not preserve it as well as you should. Take steps to record and save precious items and memories from parents, grandparents, siblings, and others. Do not forget your own history, too. One day you will be glad you did.