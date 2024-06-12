Today in High Prairie: June 13, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 13, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 13, 2024

823 – Charles the Bald, King of France

839 – Charles the Fat, Carolingian emperor

1854 – Charles Parsons, Inventor of steam turbine

1965 – William Butler Yeats, Irish poet

1891 – Nell Craig, Calling Dr. Kildare actress

1892 – Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes actor

1897 – Paavo Nurmi, Finnish long distance runner

1903 – Harold Grange, “Galloping Ghost” of football

1913 – Ralph Edwards, This is Your Life TV host

1924 – Percy Rodriguez, Planet of the Apes actor

1926 – Paul Lynde, Bewitched actor [Arthur]

1929 – Ralph McQuarrie, Star Wars conceptual designer

1940 – Bobby Freeman, Do You Want to Dance singer

1942 – James Carr, To Love Somebody singer

1951 – Richard Thomas, The Waltons actor [John Boy]

1953 – Tim Allen, Home Improvement actor

1954 – Bo Donaldson, Billy Don’t Be a Hero singer

1969 – Jamie Walters, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1986 – Mary Kate Olsen, Full House actress [Michelle]

1992 – Tyler Davison, World’s smallest baby

This Day in Local History – June 13, 2024

June 13, 1914: The Grouard News reports grading of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad branch line to Grouard will begin this week.

June 13, 1914: The Grouard News reports Fred Graham of the Grouard-Peace River Oil and Gas Company files claims to drill for oil within town limits.

June 13, 1976: The Peavine Rangers win the Falher Fastball Tournament giving up only four runs in four victories. The Rangers were also in first place in the local men’s fastball league with a perfect 5-0 record.

June 13, 1982: Ron McNeil defeats Dave Temple in a playoff to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both had finished 36 holes of play with 155 scores.

June 13, 1987: Fountain Tire celebrates its grand opening at its new store in the east end of town.

June 13, 1987: The first six Grade 12 students graduate from Trout Lake School.

June 13, 1990: No one is injured after an airplane is forced to land on the East Prairie road after suffering mechanical difficulty.

June 13, 1992: E.W. Pratt High School student Quin Sekulich wins a bronze medal in the long jump at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships in Edmonton.

June 13, 1996: Charlie Andrews wins $32,250 in a satellite bingo at the High Prairie Bingo Barn.

June 13, 1997: Jeff Thomas Rain, 27, of Edmonton, takes his child at knifepoint in Driftpile and is charged with abduction and assault.

June 13, 2001: Brandon Marczyk is named Best Senior Cadet at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Inspection.

June 13, 2005: Kristine Maurice begins her job as the youth addictions counsellor and tobacco reduction counsellor at AADAC in High Prairie.

June 13, 2006: Senseless vandalism at Atikameg School results in an estimated $35,000 in damages.

June 13, 2006: Roy Turner, who homesteaded about 25 miles west of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 84 years.

June 13, 2007: South Peace News reports Charrois Motor Products employee Tom Duchesneau is chosen as one of the best GM technicians in Canada.

June 13, 2007: South Peace News reports Harrington Homes of Grande Prairie says High Prairie is a terrific place to do business. The company recently purchased several properties to develop into residential lots.

June 13, 2007: High Prairie Community Health Council members are angry after hearing space for the cancer, dialysis clinics in the new High Prairie Hospital are not included. South Peace News publishes a letter from Dave Hancock, Minister, Alberta Health and Wellness, in its June 20 edition. The public is made aware of the problem and the decision later reversed, after High Prairie town council and the M.D. of Big Lakes get more actively involved. Before the news, High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick is quoted as saying he will settle for a “Chevy” hospital instead of a “Cadillac”. His statement has the full support of council, as none object publicly to his statement.

June 13, 2007: High Prairie town council pulls out of Big Lake Country Tourism saying they are not getting good value for the money invested.

June 13, 2007: High Prairie town council and Sucker Creek First Nation hold a joint meeting to discuss issues of common concern.

June 13, 2009: The Northern Lights Encore Choir holds its Spring Concert at the High Prairie United Church.

June 13, 2009: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds the first Spirit Walk remembering women who were victims of violence and murder. Over 60 attend.

June 13, 2009: Over $90,000 is raised for the CT Scan at the Black and White Gala, held for the second time.

June 13, 2009: The High Prairie Golf Club hosts the Alberta 55+ Seniors Summer Games golf playoffs in High Prairie. Local residents Lloyd Gauchier, Dorothy Calvert, Lillian Bliss, Dorothy Anderson and Elmer Anderson qualify for the games.

June 13, 2010: The High Prairie United Church celebrates its 85th anniversary by holding a special service at its church in Triangle.

June 13, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides it will no longer deal with requests from citizens unless they are put in writing.

June 13, 2012: HPSD trustee Joyce Dvornek appears before the M.D. of Big Lakes council asking for support in HPSD’s efforts to build a new school in Joussard. Fourteen years waiting is long enough, she tells the M.D.

June 13, 2013: ATCO Sustainable Communities announces it will build a 6,600 square-foot gymnasium and community centre at Swan River First Nation.

June 13, 2013: Former High Prairie firefighter Dave Vanderwell is awarded the Exemplary Services Medal in Edmonton for his dedication to the service.

June 13, 2014: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association awards in its circulation class including second for Best Sports Pages and second for Best Front Page, and third for Best Overall.

June 13, 2014: South Peace News editor Chris Clegg receives a Silver Quill award for outstanding service to the industry at the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association convention in Calgary. The award is presented to people with 25+ years of exemplary service.

June 13, 2014: Lisa Pruden wins the Spring Duck Race, co-hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre and High Prairie Municipal Library.

This Day in World History – June 13, 2024

1611 – John Fabricius dedicates earliest sunspot publication.

1777 – Leonard Norcross patents a submarine diving suit.

1777 – Marquis de Lafayette lands in US.

1789 – Mrs. Alexander Hamilton serves ice cream for dessert to Washington.

1854 – Anthony Faas patents the 1st US accordion [enhances sound].

1871 – Hurricane kills 300 in Labrador.

1886 – Fire destroys nearly 1,000 buildings in Vancouver, B.C.

1895 – Emile Levassor wins the first automobile race in history.

1898 – Yukon Territory of Canada established, Dawson chosen as capital.

1917 – WW I: deadliest German air raid on London occurs, 162 die.

1920 – US Post Office says kids can’t be sent by parcel post [did happen!]

1922 – Longest recorded attack of hiccups begins: 68 years long!

1925 – Transmission of synchronized pictures and sound [early TV] occurs.

1933 – German Secret State Police [Gestapo] established.

1940 – Paris evacuates before German advance.

1948 – Babe Ruth’s final farewell at Yankee Stadium, he dies Aug. 16.

1951 – United Nations armed forces reach Pyongyang, Korea.

1956 – The last British troops leave the Suez Canal Zone in Egypt.

1963 – Vostok 6 launched, pilot is first woman cosmonaut.

1970 – Beatles’ “Let It Be” album goes No. 1 & stays No. 1 for 4 weeks.

1978 – Film “Grease” opens, starring John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John.

1979 – Sioux nation receives $100 million in compensation for Black Hills.

1980 – Deborah Harry [Blondie] and Meat Loaf film “Roadie” premieres.

1980 – UN Security Council calls for South Africa to free Nelson Mandela.

1981 – Teenager fires six blank rounds at Queen Elizabeth II.

1983 – NASA’s Pioneer 10 is the first man-made object to leave solar system.

1989 – Houston’s Terry Puhl plays in his 1,403rd game [most by a Canadian].

1989 – Jerry Lee Lewis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1991 – A spectator is killed by lightning at US Open Golf tournament.

1994 – A jury in Anchorage blames recklessness by Exxon for oil spill.

2000 – Italy pardons Mehmet Agca: Turkish gunman who tried to kill Pope.

2002 – The US withdraws from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

2005 – California jury acquits pop singer Michael Jackson of molestation.

2011 – Christchurch, New Zealand hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

2012 – “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield premieres.

2015 – Philae, first spacecraft to land on a comet, re-awakes after 7 months.

2018 – Report: Antarctica is melting at 200 billion tonnes a year.

2018 – Volkswagen fined 1 billion Euros over diesel emissions scandal.

2018 – Raccoon climbs 23-storey office building in St Paul, Minnesota.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 13, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are defining new strategies concerning your private life. You could be feeling like a completely different person today. You are no longer afraid of society, and you enjoy meeting people. You will probably sympathize with the goals of an individual or a group of people you have recently met. Try to fulfill your needs and forget any preconceived ideas.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Unfortunately, today’s planetary energy will place you in a rather uncomfortable situation. You will be the one having to smooth things over with your group of friends. Try not to impose your point of view. On the contrary, you should try to become more diplomatic and gentler with the people around you. You could also learn a lot by observing how people behave.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Even though the times are favourable for relaxation, you will not be able to fully enjoy this period. You will instead try to adjust your agenda so you can lead a more balanced life. The planetary aspects in play will incite you to change your attitude toward work. You should try to lighten your responsibilities to avoid stress as much as possible.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today’s celestial configuration will be favourable to changes in your relationships. Your professional and private lives will be influenced by how well you deal with these relationships. You may have decided that in one way or another your behaviour needs to change. Now it is time for you to act. Do not be discouraged if it takes a while to see lasting improvement.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have felt the need to create over the past several days. This attitude is certainly due to the planetary positions, but it could also underlie your desire to change your professional and private lives. Therefore, you should let your creative mind come out. How about writing poetry or enrolling in a ceramics class? Do not refrain from showing this secret part of your personality to those closest to you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – When you feel that your friends are trying to change your everyday life, you should not try to resist it so stubbornly. Open up your heart and let yourself be led. You will be surprised at the feeling of freedom this brings. You will probably have some interesting interactions today. They might change your life completely. Get ready for an exciting day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Over the last few weeks you have been working hard so you do not have to worry about your finances. Try to forget your problems, and especially avoid focusing on and talking about money today. Do what you feel like doing. You are probably already aware you need to take care of yourself from time to time. Do not neglect your health.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you are about to put your sense of humour to the test. You will likely confront a few unexpected situations. Even if you are used to finding exciting things to do in an ordinary world, you will be in for a big surprise or two. Today there will be a lot of excitement where you least expect it. Try to let the day’s energy guide you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you will question yourself about your private life. Indeed, you have to change your behaviour. You are used to making decisions just for yourself. Now you will realize you need to think not only about yourself but also about your partner. This phase in your relationship is difficult and will lead to drastic measures. You now have to assume your responsibilities.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you should have a lot of vitality. Recently, you may have decided to take more matters into your own hands. Your relationships will only benefit from this decision. The conflicts you have had to deal with were generally based on a lack of understanding. You sometimes have to make compromises. Try not to be too demanding.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your generosity and altruism will be put to the test over the next few days. You will probably help the underprivileged. After all, you have always felt concerned about humanitarian projects but have never gotten involved. Today this attitude will enable you to understand who you really are. You will be able to learn a lot about your motivations and the keys to your success.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s aspects will influence you to interact naturally with your circle of friends. You are tired of hiding your feelings. You want to act in the way your instincts guide you. However, you are afraid of other people’s reactions. Sometimes you do not express your emotions or opinions simply because you are afraid of what they might say or think. Try to gain more self-confidence.