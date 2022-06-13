Today in High Prairie: June 14, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 14, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 years] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Video Games. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – McLennan Royal Purple Elks meeting at McLennan Elks Hall.

7:30 p.m. – HP Elks & HP Royal Purple meet at Downtown Elks Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 14, 2022

1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom’s Cabin author

1895 – Cliff Edwards, “Ukulele Ike” singer

1909 – Burl Ives, US folk singer/actor

1912 – E. Cuyler Hammond, First to link smoking, cancer

1916 – Dorothy McGuire, Old Yeller actress

1928 – “Che” Guevara, Argentine revolutionary

1931 – Marla Gibbs, Jeffersons actress [Florence]

1936 – Renaldo Benson, The Four Tops singer

1940 – Jack Bannon, Lou Grant actor [Art]

1946 – Donald Trump, US president

1949 – Alan White, Yes drummer

1949 – Jimmy Lea, Slade musician

1950 – Jeremy Sinden, Chariots of Fire actor

1952 – Eddie Mekka, Laverne & Shirley actor

1958 – Brian David Willis, Quarterflash drummer

1961 – Boy George, Culture Club singer

1968 – Yasmine Bleeth, Baywatch actress

1969 – Steffi Graf, German tennis pro

2160 – Montgomery Scott, Star Trek fictional engineer

This Day in Local History – June 14, 2022

June 14, 1913: The Grouard News reports on the opening of a construction contracting business by Neil G. MacKinnon and D.A. MacKinnon.

June 14, 1967: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie has issued only four building permits to date for the year valued at $100,000.

June 14, 1967: South Peace News reports Dr. R.T. Morgan opens a dentist’s office in the Vanderaegen Building.

June 14, 1968: Northern Alberta Railway says it cannot continue passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek due to the light number of passengers. The NAR announces it will make an application to the Railway Transport Committee to discontinue the service.

June 14, 1969: A grand opening is held for the new coin wash owned by Terry Anderson called High Prairie Speedwash. In the same building owned by Anderson, Bill Badiuk opens a gun repair and sporting goods shop.

June 14, 1972: A large quantity of drugs is stolen at a break-in at the Clinic Pharmacy.

June 14, 1972: Claude Ouellette reopens the Park Theatre under new management.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports John Johansson, 6, of Valleyview, is nominated for a Junior Citizen-of-the-Year award after rescuing seven-year-old Marty Tingstad.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports Blue Lake south of town will be stocked with 50,000 Eastern brook trout.

June 14, 1976: Work begins on the High Prairie Airport runway.

June 14, 1984: Rocky Cunningham, 21, of Kinuso, dies after the vehicle he is in crosses a barricade and hits a large piece of equipment. Four others are injured.

June 14, 1989: High Prairie town council decides to put the fluoridation issue on the October election ballot.

June 14, 1989: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Figure Skating coach Mark Carpenter is chosen as the coach-of-the-year for the Peace Zone of the Canadian Figure Skating Association.

June 14, 1992: Kerdessa Perry and Owen Smith each win three races as High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win nine races at a swim meet in Grande Prairie.

June 14, 1995: Joyce Heggie writes a stirring letter to South Peace News asking grads to take caution. Her son, Kirk, was killed one year earlier while returing home from a grad party.

June 14, 1995: South Peace News reports Kevika’s is purchased by Chris Prpich and renamed Chris’ Beauty Salon.

June 14, 1999: A youth appears in High Prairie youth court and pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of Derek Arthur Okemaysin, 27, of Driftpile Jan. 1, 1999. Court hears he used World Wrestling Federation moves to commit the crime.

June 14, 2000: High Prairie town council debates implementing a noise bylaw but does not reach a consensus.

June 14, 2000: High Prairie town council upholds its no smoking bylaw in a 4-3 vote.

June 14, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears about Prairie Echo farmer Joe Killeen’s flowers and debates whether or not they are a noxious weed. Before they can be examined, Killeen, who insisted they were domestic daisies, decides to get rid of them and avoid everyone further trouble.

June 14, 2000: South Peace News reports that Prairie River Junior High School wins the Northwest Alberta Schools Athletic Association junior high school track and field championship plaque.

June 14, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie is awarded the 2001 Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials for May 4-5, 2001.

June 14, 2005: Peace Country Health holds a series of meetings in High Prairie to announce that a new hospital is the best option for the town. Officials add three locations are being considered.

June 14, 2005: Natural Resources Conservation Board review officer Marianne Wright says 25 letters of opposition are received at her office opposing the approval of the Deuchar family feedlot in Joussard. The opposition is later denied.

June 14, 2005: Lloyd Gauchier and Elmer Anderson qualify for the Alberta Seniors Games in Wetaskiwin after qualifying at zone playoffs in Fairview.

June 14, 2006: Home Hardware closes its doors to conduct inventory after Home Hardware Stores takes over operations because the previous owners are bankrupt. The store reopens the next day.

June 14, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives a final annexation proposal from the Town of High Prairie for land on the west end of town.

June 14, 2008: William Edward Fisher, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 76 years.

June 14, 2009: A bicycle clinic is held in the Sports Palace parking lot to teach children bicycle safety rules.

June 14, 2009: The long-awaited Highway 2 resurfacing through High Prairie begins as Fath Industries of Edmonton begins removing the old asphalt.

June 14, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett wins Canada’s Worst Handyman title after the popular TV show concludes its season.

June 14, 2016: The High Prairie and District Community Band performs at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

June 14, 2016: High Prairie town council agrees to proceed with the $1.55 million 50th Street capital upgrade despite it being over budget. Money is taken from surplus. Original cost was estimated at $1.379 million.

June 14, 2017: Owners of Shaw’s Point Resort attend a Big Lakes County meeting asking that the road be paved into the popular facility. Cost to pave the road is estimated at $1.5 million.

June 14, 2017: Plans by Big Lakes County to upgrade the High Prairie Airport’s runway are grounded after a provincial grant is not secured.

June 14, 2017: The first patients are received at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic in the new High Prairie Health Complex.

June 14, 2017: Big Lakes County agrees to a phase-in tax break for Tolko Industries to help with their re-opening.

June 14, 2018: St. Andrew’s School Grade 11 student Natonia Giroux’s entry is chosen by Holy Family Catholic Regional Division as the winner in the Orange Shirt Day Contest. Her entry is later printed on all T-shirts for the celebration.

June 14, 2018: Gift Lake students walk out of classes during a peaceful demonstration to protest actions taken by Northland School Division. Students were upset over what they say was principal Barb Laderoute’s “forced retirement” and the loss of popular teacher Daniel Fyfe.

June 14, 2019: A small wildfire is doused just north of High Prairie. Airtankers were used to combat the blaze.

This Day in World History – June 14, 2022

1381 – Tower of London is stormed by rebels who enter without resistance.

1777 – US Continental Congress adopts the Stars & Stripes flag.

1789 – Capt. William Bligh and HMS Bounty castaways reach Timor.

1834 – Hardhat diving suit patented by Leonard Norcross.

1834 – Sandpaper patented by Isaac Fischer Jr.

1841 – First Canadian parliament opens in Kingston, Ont.

1847 – Robert Bunsen invents the Bunsen burner.

1870 – All-pro Cincinnati Red Stockings suffer first loss in 130 games.

1872 – Trade unions are legalized in Canada.

1881 – Player piano patented by John McTammany Jr.

1919 – First nonstop air crossing of Atlantic leaves Newfoundland.

1923 – Recording of first country music hit occurs.

1934 – Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini meet in Vienna.

1938 – Chlorophyll patented by Benjamin Grushkin.

1938 – Dorothy Lathrop wins first Caldecott Medal [kid books author].

1940 – Auschwitz concentration camp opens in Nazi controlled Poland.

1941 – Estonia loses 11,000 people due to mass deportations into Siberia.

1942 – First bazooka rocket gun produced.

1942 – Anne Frank begins her diary.

1944 – First B-29 raid against mainland Japan.

1946 – Canadian Library Association established.

1946 – Nat King Cole records “The Christmas Song” for first time.

1949 – French-allied State of Vietnam is officially formed.

1951 – First commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at Census Bureau.

1953 – Elvis Presley graduates from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis.

1962 – Albert DeSalvo [Boston Strangler] murders first victim.

1975 – USSR launches Venera 10 for Venus landing.

1976 – “Gong Show” premieres on TV.

1982 – Argentina surrenders to Great Britain, ends Falklands conflict.

1989 – Groundbreaking begins in Minnesota on world’s largest mall.

1989 – Ronald Reagan is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

1991 – “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” premieres.

1994 – NY Rangers win Stanley Cup ending record 54-year drought.

2012 – World’s first stem-cell assisted vein transplant is performed.

2015 – “Jurassic World” is first film to make $500 million in first week.

2018 – Malaysia’s national debt reassessed at $250 billion; 80% of GDP.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 14, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today’s aspects will influence you to interact naturally with your circle of friends. You are tired of hiding your feelings. You want to act in the way your instincts guide you. However, you are afraid of other people’s reactions. Sometimes you do not express your emotions or opinions simply because you are afraid of what they might say or think. Try to gain more self-confidence!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are defining new strategies concerning your private life. You could be feeling like a completely different person today. You are no longer afraid of society, and you enjoy meeting people. You will probably sympathize with the goals of an individual or a group of people you have recently met. Try to fulfill your needs and forget any preconceived ideas!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Unfortunately, today’s planetary energy will place you in a rather uncomfortable situation. You will be the one having to smooth things over with your group of friends. Try not to impose your point of view. On the contrary, you should try to become more diplomatic and gentler with the people around you. You could also learn a lot by observing how people behave!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Even though the times are favourable for relaxation, you will not be able to fully enjoy this period. You will instead try to adjust your agenda so you can lead a more balanced life. The planetary aspects in play will incite you to change your attitude toward work. You should try to lighten your responsibilities to avoid stress as much as possible!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s celestial configuration will be favourable to changes in your relationships. Your professional and private lives will be influenced by how well you deal with these relationships. You may have decided that in one way or another your behaviour needs to change. Now it is time for you to act. Do not be discouraged if it takes a while to see lasting improvement!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have felt the need to create over the past several days. This attitude is certainly due to the planetary positions, but it could also underlie your desire to change your professional and private lives. Therefore, you should let your creative mind come out. How about writing poetry or enrolling in a ceramics class? Do not refrain from showing this secret part of your personality to those closest to you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – When you feel your friends are trying to change your everyday life, you should not try to resist it so stubbornly. Open up your heart and let yourself be led. You will be surprised at the feeling of freedom this brings. You will probably have some interesting interactions today. They might change your life completely. Get ready for an exciting day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Over the last few weeks you have been working hard so you do not have to worry about your finances. Try to forget your problems, and especially avoid focusing on and talking about money today. Do what you feel like doing. You are probably already aware you need to take care of yourself from time to time. Do not neglect your health!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you are about to put your sense of humour to the test. You will likely confront a few unexpected situations. Even if you are used to finding exciting things to do in an ordinary world, you will be in for a big surprise or two. Today there will be a lot of excitement where you least expect it. Try to let the day’s energy guide you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you will question yourself about your private life. Indeed, you have to change your behaviour. You are used to making decisions just for yourself. Now you will realize you need to think not only about yourself but also about your partner. This phase in your relationship is difficult and will lead to drastic measures. You now have to assume your responsibilities!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you should have a lot of vitality. Recently, you may have decided to take more matters into your own hands. Your relationships will only benefit from this decision. The conflicts you have had to deal with were generally based on a lack of understanding. You sometimes have to make compromises. Try not to be too demanding!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your generosity and altruism will be put to the test over the next few days. You will probably help the underprivileged. After all, you have always felt concerned about humanitarian projects but have never gotten involved. Today this attitude will enable you to understand who you really are. You will be able to learn a lot about your motivations and the keys to your success!