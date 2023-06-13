Today in High Prairie: June 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 14, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 14, 2023

1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom’s Cabin author

1895 – Cliff Edwards, “Ukulele Ike” singer

1909 – Burl Ives, US folk singer/actor

1912 – E. Cuyler Hammond, First to link smoking, cancer

1916 – Dorothy McGuire, Old Yeller actress

1928 – “Che” Guevara, Argentine revolutionary

1931 – Marla Gibbs, Jeffersons actress [Florence]

1936 – Renaldo Benson, The Four Tops singer

1940 – Jack Bannon, Lou Grant actor [Art]

1946 – Donald Trump, US president

1949 – Alan White, Yes drummer

1949 – Jimmy Lea, Slade musician

1950 – Jeremy Sinden, Chariots of Fire actor

1952 – Eddie Mekka, Laverne & Shirley actor

1958 – Brian David Willis, Quarterflash drummer

1961 – Boy George, Culture Club singer

1968 – Yasmine Bleeth, Baywatch actress

1969 – Steffi Graf, German tennis pro

2160 – Montgomery Scott, Star Trek fictional engineer

This Day in Local History – June 14, 2023

June 14, 1913: The Grouard News reports on the opening of a construction contracting business by Neil G. MacKinnon and D.A. MacKinnon.

June 14, 1967: South Peace News reports Dr. R.T. Morgan opens a dentist’s office in the Vanderaegen Building.

June 14, 1968: Northern Alberta Railway says it cannot continue passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek due to the light number of passengers. The NAR announces it will make an application to the Railway Transport Committee to discontinue the service.

June 14, 1969: A grand opening is held for the new coin wash owned by Terry Anderson called High Prairie Speedwash. In the same building owned by Anderson, Bill Badiuk opens a gun repair and sporting goods shop.

June 14, 1972: A large quantity of drugs is stolen at a break-in at the Clinic Pharmacy.

June 14, 1972: Claude Ouellette reopens the Park Theatre under new management.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports John Johansson, 6, of Valleyview, is nominated for a Junior Citizen-of-the-Year award after rescuing seven-year-old Marty Tingstad.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports Blue Lake south of town will be stocked with 50,000 Eastern brook trout.

June 14, 1976: Work begins on the High Prairie Airport runway.

June 14, 1984: Rocky Cunningham, 21, of Kinuso, dies after the vehicle he is in crosses a barricade and hits a large piece of equipment. Four others are injured.

June 14, 1989: High Prairie town council decides to put the fluoridation issue on the October election ballot.

June 14, 1989: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Figure Skating coach Mark Carpenter is chosen as the Coach-of-the-Year for the Peace Zone of the Canadian Figure Skating Association.

June 14, 1992: Kerdessa Perry and Owen Smith each win three races as High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win nine races at a swim meet in Grande Prairie.

June 14, 1995: Joyce Heggie writes a stirring letter to South Peace News asking grads to take caution. Her son, Kirk, was killed one year earlier while returing home from a grad party.

June 14, 1995: South Peace News reports Kevika’s is purchased by Chris Prpich and renamed Chris’ Beauty Salon.

June 14, 1999: A youth appears in High Prairie youth court and pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of Derek Arthur Okemaysin, 27, of Driftpile Jan. 1, 1999. Court hears he used World Wrestling Federation moves to commit the crime.

June 14, 2000: High Prairie town council debates implementing a noise bylaw but does not reach a consensus.

June 14, 2000: High Prairie town council upholds its no smoking bylaw in a 4-3 vote.

June 14, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears about Prairie Echo farmer Joe Killeen’s flowers and debates whether or not they are a noxious weed. Before they can be examined, Killeen, who insisted they were domestic daisies, decides to get rid of them and avoid everyone further trouble.

June 14, 2000: South Peace News reports that Prairie River Junior High School wins the Northwest Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association junior high school track and field championship plaque.

June 14, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie is awarded the 2001 Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials for May 4-5, 2001.

June 14, 2005: Peace Country Health holds a series of meetings in High Prairie to announce that a new hospital is the best option for the town. Officials add three locations are being considered.

June 14, 2005: Natural Resources Conservation Board review officer Marianne Wright says 25 letters of opposition are received at her office opposing the approval of the Deuchar family feedlot in Joussard. The opposition is later denied.

June 14, 2005: Lloyd Gauchier and Elmer Anderson qualify for the Alberta Seniors Games in Wetaskiwin after qualifying at zone playoffs in Fairview.

June 14, 2006: Home Hardware closes its doors to conduct inventory after Home Hardware Stores takes over operations because the previous owners are bankrupt. The store reopens the next day.

June 14, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives a final annexation proposal from the Town of High Prairie for land on the west end of town.

June 14, 2008: William Edward Fisher, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 76 years.

June 14, 2009: A bicycle clinic is held in the Sports Palace parking lot to teach children bicycle safety rules.

June 14, 2009: The long-awaited Highway 2 resurfacing through High Prairie begins as Fath Industries of Edmonton begins removing the old asphalt.

June 14, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett wins Canada’s Worst Handyman title after the popular TV show concludes its season.

June 14, 2016: The High Prairie and District Community Band performs at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

June 14, 2016: High Prairie town council agrees to proceed with the $1.55 million 50th Street capital upgrade despite it being over budget. Money is taken from surplus. Original cost was estimated at $1.379 million.

June 14, 2017: Owners of Shaw’s Point Resort attend a Big Lakes County meeting asking that the road be paved into the popular facility. Cost to pave the road is estimated at $1.5 million.

June 14, 2017: Plans by Big Lakes County to upgrade the High Prairie Airport’s runway are grounded after a provincial grant is not secured.

June 14, 2017: The first patients are received at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic in the new High Prairie Health Complex.

June 14, 2017: Big Lakes County agrees to a phase-in tax break for Tolko Industries to help with their re-opening.

June 14, 2018: St. Andrew’s School Grade 11 student Natonia Giroux’s entry is chosen by Holy Family Catholic Regional Division as the winner in the Orange Shirt Day Contest. Her entry is later printed on all T-shirts for the celebration.

June 14, 2018: Gift Lake students walk out of classes during a peaceful demonstration to protest actions taken by Northland School Division. Students were upset over what they say was principal Barb Laderoute’s “forced retirement” and the loss of popular teacher Daniel Fyfe.

June 14, 2019: A small wildfire is doused just north of High Prairie. Airtankers were used to combat the blaze.

This Day in World History – June 14, 2023

1381 – Tower of London is stormed by rebels who enter without resistance.

1777 – US Continental Congress adopts the Stars & Stripes flag.

1789 – Capt. William Bligh and HMS Bounty castaways reach Timor.

1834 – Hardhat diving suit patented by Leonard Norcross.

1834 – Sandpaper patented by Isaac Fischer Jr.

1841 – First Canadian parliament opens in Kingston, Ont.

1847 – Robert Bunsen invents the Bunsen burner.

1870 – All-pro Cincinnati Red Stockings suffer first loss in 130 games.

1872 – Trade unions are legalized in Canada.

1881 – Player piano patented by John McTammany Jr.

1919 – First nonstop air crossing of Atlantic leaves Newfoundland.

1923 – Recording of first country music hit occurs.

1934 – Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini meet in Vienna.

1938 – Chlorophyll patented by Benjamin Grushkin.

1938 – Dorothy Lathrop wins first Caldecott Medal [kid books author].

1940 – Auschwitz concentration camp opens in Nazi controlled Poland.

1941 – Estonia loses 11,000 people due to mass deportations into Siberia.

1942 – First bazooka rocket gun produced.

1942 – Anne Frank begins her diary.

1944 – First B-29 raid against mainland Japan.

1946 – Canadian Library Association established.

1946 – Nat King Cole records “The Christmas Song” for first time.

1949 – French-allied State of Vietnam is officially formed.

1951 – First commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at Census Bureau.

1953 – Elvis Presley graduates from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis.

1962 – Albert DeSalvo [Boston Strangler] murders first victim.

1975 – USSR launches Venera 10 for Venus landing.

1976 – “Gong Show” premieres on TV.

1982 – Argentina surrenders to Great Britain, ends Falklands conflict.

1989 – Groundbreaking begins in Minnesota on world’s largest mall.

1989 – Ronald Reagan is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

1991 – “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” premieres.

1994 – NY Rangers win Stanley Cup ending record 54-year drought.

2012 – World’s first stem-cell assisted vein transplant is performed.

2015 – “Jurassic World” is first film to make $500 million in first week.

2018 – Malaysia’s national debt reassessed at $250 billion; 80% of GDP.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Emotionally, you should feel good today, so do not let this confidence go to waste. Do things with your sweetheart and turn the dial up on romance. Your inner light is shining brightly, so know you can use this to illuminate the path for others. Offer a sympathetic ear and comforting shoulder for someone to cry on tonight. People will be drawn to you like steel to a magnet.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – As much as you try to explain things, others simply are not going to see them with your same intensity and do-or-die urgency. Be careful you do not contrive a series of far-out stories that only partially reflect the truth. Make sure the picture you paint is accurate or else others may lose faith in your judgment.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Feel free to ignite your passion with the help of the people around you. Join with those who share similar dreams and make a plan for accomplishing whatever you choose. The more creative you can be with your planning, data collecting, and execution, the better off you will be. The white-hot fire within you is ready to blaze.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may get caught up in gossip if you are not careful, and people may find this off-putting. The maturity level of the conversation is apt to drop significantly if you insist on talking about others like they are soap opera characters. Build your self-confidence so you are comfortable and you do not need to use other people’s lives as topics of discussion.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your enthusiasm is contagious, and you should do what you can to share this feeling with others. In matters of the heart, have confidence you know exactly where you stand. You also have the map of the surrounding area and beyond. You have the ability to get to any place you want to go. Accept the power that comes from strong connections in you and with people around you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be at a high point right now and feeling very excited about things to come. You probably anticipate but have only a vague notion of what is just over the horizon. You may have a strong desire to rise high so you can see farther. In fact, you probably think any place is better than your current spot. Have confidence in your future. It looks extremely bright.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Let your heart be the reassuring force in your life today if difficult emotional issues come to the surface. Your feelings are apt to be at a climactic point in your month. Your general sensitivity toward the world is heightened. Try not to get too weighed down by these inner stirrings.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be open and communicative about your feelings today. Most people find it easy to share facts or concrete information. The challenge is to share something from your heart. Do not think feelings always need to be kept secret. Just the opposite is true. Make sure you leave the channels open for emotional expression.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – When you enter a room, the dynamic suddenly changes. Your presence has a powerful impact on other people. Do not take it lightly. People may hang on your words like they are listening to the queen address to her kingdom. Make sure the content of your speech reflects the gravity of the situation. Make every word count.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – When it comes to issues of love and romance, you are likely to be in a tough situation. The problem is it may seem like there is an element of detachment developing. Your partner may be moving away from you instead of toward you. Either that, or you feel that he or she simply is not relating to you as intimately as you would like.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your self-confidence will get you out of any sort of pickle you might be in today. Try not to get too emotional about any issue. Make sure you keep things light and energetic. If you seem to be stuck in the mud, do not just sit there calling for help. Take the initiative to dig yourself out and move to higher ground.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try not to get too worked up over other people’s actions that do not concern you. Recent events may have triggered responses from others that now have a serious effect on you. Take some time to really think about what part you wish to play in this drama. Is it in your best interests to get involved? It is undoubtedly time to distance yourself from the situation.