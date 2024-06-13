Today in High Prairie: June 14, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 14, 2024

Falher Honey Festival (Day 1 of 3).

Driftpile Powwow (Day 1 of 3).

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 14, 2024

1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom’s Cabin author

1895 – Cliff Edwards, “Ukulele Ike” singer

1909 – Burl Ives, US folk singer/actor

1912 – E. Cuyler Hammond, First to link smoking, cancer

1916 – Dorothy McGuire, Old Yeller actress

1928 – “Che” Guevara, Argentine revolutionary

1931 – Marla Gibbs, Jeffersons actress [Florence]

1936 – Renaldo Benson, The Four Tops singer

1940 – Jack Bannon, Lou Grant actor [Art]

1946 – Donald Trump, US president

1949 – Alan White, Yes drummer

1949 – Jimmy Lea, Slade musician

1950 – Jeremy Sinden, Chariots of Fire actor

1952 – Eddie Mekka, Laverne & Shirley actor

1958 – Brian David Willis, Quarterflash drummer

1961 – Boy George, Culture Club singer

1968 – Yasmine Bleeth, Baywatch actress

1969 – Steffi Graf, German tennis pro

2160 – Montgomery Scott, Star Trek fictional engineer

This Day in Local History – June 14, 2024

June 14, 1913: The Grouard News reports on the opening of a construction contracting business by Neil G. MacKinnon and D.A. MacKinnon.

June 14, 1967: South Peace News reports Dr. R.T. Morgan opens a dentist’s office in the Vanderaegen Building.

June 14, 1968: Northern Alberta Railway says it cannot continue passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek due to the light number of passengers. The NAR announces it will make an application to the Railway Transport Committee to discontinue the service.

June 14, 1969: A grand opening is held for the new coin wash owned by Terry Anderson called High Prairie Speedwash. In the same building owned by Anderson, Bill Badiuk opens a gun repair and sporting goods shop.

June 14, 1972: A large quantity of drugs is stolen at a break-in at the Clinic Pharmacy.

June 14, 1972: Claude Ouellette reopens the Park Theatre under new management.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports John Johansson, 6, of Valleyview, is nominated for a Junior Citizen-of-the-Year award after rescuing seven-year-old Marty Tingstad.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports Blue Lake south of town will be stocked with 50,000 Eastern brook trout.

June 14, 1976: Work begins on the High Prairie Airport runway.

June 14, 1984: Rocky Cunningham, 21, of Kinuso, dies after the vehicle he is in crosses a barricade and hits a large piece of equipment. Four others are injured.

June 14, 1989: High Prairie town council decides to put the fluoridation issue on the October election ballot.

June 14, 1989: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Figure Skating coach Mark Carpenter is chosen as the Coach-of-the-Year for the Peace Zone of the Canadian Figure Skating Association.

June 14, 1992: Kerdessa Perry and Owen Smith each win three races as High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win nine races at a swim meet in Grande Prairie.

June 14, 1995: Joyce Heggie writes a stirring letter to South Peace News asking grads to take caution. Her son, Kirk, was killed one year earlier while returing home from a grad party.

June 14, 1995: South Peace News reports Kevika’s is purchased by Chris Prpich and renamed Chris’ Beauty Salon.

June 14, 1999: A youth appears in High Prairie youth court and pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of Derek Arthur Okemaysin, 27, of Driftpile Jan. 1, 1999. Court hears he used World Wrestling Federation moves to commit the crime.

June 14, 2000: High Prairie town council debates implementing a noise bylaw but does not reach a consensus.

June 14, 2000: High Prairie town council upholds its no smoking bylaw in a 4-3 vote.

June 14, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears about Prairie Echo farmer Joe Killeen’s flowers and debates whether or not they are a noxious weed. Before they can be examined, Killeen, who insisted they were domestic daisies, decides to get rid of them and avoid everyone further trouble.

June 14, 2000: South Peace News reports that Prairie River Junior High School wins the Northwest Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association junior high school track and field championship plaque.

June 14, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie is awarded the 2001 Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials for May 4-5, 2001.

June 14, 2005: Peace Country Health holds a series of meetings in High Prairie to announce that a new hospital is the best option for the town. Officials add three locations are being considered.

June 14, 2005: Natural Resources Conservation Board review officer Marianne Wright says 25 letters of opposition are received at her office opposing the approval of the Deuchar family feedlot in Joussard. The opposition is later denied.

June 14, 2005: Lloyd Gauchier and Elmer Anderson qualify for the Alberta Seniors Games in Wetaskiwin after qualifying at zone playoffs in Fairview.

June 14, 2006: Home Hardware closes its doors to conduct inventory after Home Hardware Stores takes over operations because the previous owners are bankrupt. The store reopens the next day.

June 14, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives a final annexation proposal from the Town of High Prairie for land on the west end of town.

June 14, 2008: William Edward Fisher, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 76 years.

June 14, 2009: A bicycle clinic is held in the Sports Palace parking lot to teach children bicycle safety rules.

June 14, 2009: The long-awaited Highway 2 resurfacing through High Prairie begins as Fath Industries of Edmonton begins removing the old asphalt.

June 14, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett wins Canada’s Worst Handyman title after the popular TV show concludes its season.

June 14, 2016: The High Prairie and District Community Band performs at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

June 14, 2016: High Prairie town council agrees to proceed with the $1.55 million 50th Street capital upgrade despite it being over budget. Money is taken from surplus. Original cost was estimated at $1.379 million.

June 14, 2017: Owners of Shaw’s Point Resort attend a Big Lakes County meeting asking that the road be paved into the popular facility. Cost to pave the road is estimated at $1.5 million.

June 14, 2017: Plans by Big Lakes County to upgrade the High Prairie Airport’s runway are grounded after a provincial grant is not secured.

June 14, 2017: The first patients are received at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic in the new High Prairie Health Complex.

June 14, 2017: Big Lakes County agrees to a phase-in tax break for Tolko Industries to help with their re-opening.

June 14, 2018: St. Andrew’s School Grade 11 student Natonia Giroux’s entry is chosen by Holy Family Catholic Regional Division as the winner in the Orange Shirt Day Contest. Her entry is later printed on all T-shirts for the celebration.

June 14, 2018: Gift Lake students walk out of classes during a peaceful demonstration to protest actions taken by Northland School Division. Students were upset over what they say was principal Barb Laderoute’s “forced retirement” and the loss of popular teacher Daniel Fyfe.

June 14, 2019: A small wildfire is doused just north of High Prairie. Airtankers were used to combat the blaze.

This Day in World History – June 14, 2024

1381 – Tower of London is stormed by rebels who enter without resistance.

1777 – US Continental Congress adopts the Stars & Stripes flag.

1789 – Capt. William Bligh and HMS Bounty castaways reach Timor.

1834 – Hardhat diving suit patented by Leonard Norcross.

1834 – Sandpaper patented by Isaac Fischer Jr.

1841 – First Canadian parliament opens in Kingston, Ont.

1847 – Robert Bunsen invents the Bunsen burner.

1870 – All-pro Cincinnati Red Stockings suffer first loss in 130 games.

1872 – Trade unions are legalized in Canada.

1881 – Player piano patented by John McTammany Jr.

1919 – First nonstop air crossing of Atlantic leaves Newfoundland.

1923 – Recording of first country music hit occurs.

1934 – Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini meet in Vienna.

1938 – Chlorophyll patented by Benjamin Grushkin.

1938 – Dorothy Lathrop wins first Caldecott Medal [kid books author].

1940 – Auschwitz concentration camp opens in Nazi controlled Poland.

1941 – Estonia loses 11,000 people due to mass deportations into Siberia.

1942 – First bazooka rocket gun produced.

1942 – Anne Frank begins her diary.

1944 – First B-29 raid against mainland Japan.

1946 – Canadian Library Association established.

1946 – Nat King Cole records “The Christmas Song” for first time.

1949 – French-allied State of Vietnam is officially formed.

1951 – First commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at Census Bureau.

1953 – Elvis Presley graduates from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis.

1962 – Albert DeSalvo [Boston Strangler] murders first victim.

1975 – USSR launches Venera 10 for Venus landing.

1976 – “Gong Show” premieres on TV.

1982 – Argentina surrenders to Great Britain, ends Falklands conflict.

1989 – Groundbreaking begins in Minnesota on world’s largest mall.

1989 – Ronald Reagan is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

1991 – “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” premieres.

1994 – NY Rangers win Stanley Cup ending record 54-year drought.

2012 – World’s first stem-cell assisted vein transplant is performed.

2015 – “Jurassic World” is first film to make $500 million in first week.

2018 – Malaysia’s national debt reassessed at $250 billion; 80% of GDP.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 14, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might receive a phone call from a friend you have not seen for a while. An intense and emotional conversation could follow. Stimulating news could have you preoccupied for a while. Spiritual activities could also take up much of your time. Listening to someone speak might cause you to feel more insightful than usual. This will enable you to apply good common sense to abstract concepts.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You generally enjoy philosophy, metaphysics, and other forms of higher thought, but today you could find yourself almost obsessive about them. You might decide to sequester yourself and concentrate on these concepts. This is a great day to do this because intellect combines with intuition to enable you to understand and make sense of abstract ideas. You can apply them to your everyday life. Go to it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Discussions involving a group you are affiliated with could lead to some deep subjects, such as philosophy, metaphysics, science – or all three. Your mind should be quick and sharp today, on both a logical and an intuitive level. You will probably soak up just about everything you hear. You could give it a lot of thought, and yes, you should be able to make sense of it all!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might decide to do some repairs or decorating in your home. You will have a lot of good ideas welling up from deep within you, and be astute enough to put them to work in the real world. You might not feel much like talking, however. Therefore, do not be surprised if communication is more subtle than overt today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Communicating with a current or potential romantic partner could involve a lot of subtlety, finding a way to enjoy each other’s company while not divulging too much. You are likely to feel especially passionate today. Take care of your health and look your best. Your aesthetic sense is especially high right now. You could also give some thought to artistic projects. Inspiration could be all around you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An increased psychological awareness and heightened intuition could have you tuning in to the thoughts and feelings of family members before they even know what they want. You might be able to pick up the thoughts of strangers. This is the day to trust your inner voice, especially when it comes to making plans with others. While this atmosphere lasts, they might not be too communicative or inclined to say what they want.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The focus today is on families, with special emphasis on children. You might spend time telling stories today. Someone with whom you are in contact could be dealing with some powerful emotional issues and not want company. There is not much you can do. Let the person know you are there and then leave them alone. In the meantime, others are in a festive mood. Have fun!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Others, particularly family members, might be rather quiet today. It could seem as if everyone is running around like crazy but not sharing what is on their minds. You will have to trust your intuition when you need to know what they are up to. Writing could come from deep within, whether through letters, poetry, or novels, allowing you to express a facet you do not often see. Use this spiritual gift and dig deeper.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Communication, particularly with family members and romantic partners, could take place more subtly than verbally today. Nonetheless, you will sense strong love and support from everyone. Romance, especially, should be intense and sensual, so this is a great day to schedule an evening alone with a lover if possible. Inspiration for creative projects, particularly in the home, could well up from deep inside. Do not suppress it! Let it flow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you should be feeling especially intuitive, particularly where family members are concerned. It certainly will not be easy for anyone to lie to you. You might also think about making some repairs to your home, which you may have been putting off. You might spend at least part of the day alone meditating or contemplating your future. Your mind is clear and active, so this is a good time to do it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A group you are affiliated with could meet or have a virtual/group chat today. You should focus more on listening to what they have to say than on actively participating in discussions. You will want to absorb every idea that comes up and seriously mull it over before expressing yourself. When you communicate, you should do it freely and openly. Your mind is both intuitive and logical, so expect to learn a lot.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your communications could bring up the subject of the world economy and what it is going to mean to individuals today. You could be contemplating and maybe even discussing your financial future. This is a good time to make such plans, as your mind is logical and intuitive today. Write down any ideas or insights that come your way. You will want to remember them later!