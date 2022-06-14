Today in High Prairie: June 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 15, 2022

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard.

1 – 4 p.m . – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Watershed Activity. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – HP Community Beautification AGM at South Peace News office. Regular meeting to follow.

7:30 p.m . – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 15, 2022

1878 – Margaret Abbott, First woman win Olympic event

1907 – Erik Erikson, Coined “identity crisis”

1907 – James Justice, Moby Dick actor

1914 – Yuri Andropov, Russian leader

1931 – Bernice Gera, First woman ump in pro baseball

1937 – Waylon Jennings, Ramblin’ Man singer

1943 – Johnny Hallyday, “Elvis Presley of France”

1946 – Noddy Holder, Slade vocalist/guitarist

1946 – Duris Maxwell, Powder Blues Band drummer

1949 – Russell Hitchcock, Air Supply vocalist

1951 – Steve Walsh, Kansas singer

1954 – James Belushi, Saturday Night Live comedian

1963 – Helen Hunt, Mad About You actress

1964 – Courteney Cox, Friends actress [Monica] 1964

1969 – Ice Cube, Anaconda actor

1973 – Neil Patrick Harris, Doogie Howser MD actor

This Day in Local History – June 15, 2022

June 15, 1902: The first steamboat to appear in Grouard is the Sainte Emile, owned by the Roman Catholic Church.

June 15, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and hears Frank Cochrane, federal Minister of Railways, wants an answer as to why the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad branch line to Grouard has not been built.

June 15, 1970: One of High Prairie’s oldest landmarks, the New Star Cafe, is demolished. The building was constructed in 1919 in Grouard and moved to High Prairie.

June 15, 1973: Norm and Stan Sware celebrate the grand opening of Sware Sports and Cycle.

June 15, 1974: The High Prairie swimming pool is officially opened. Bob and Sue Scott are pool managers.

June 15, 1977: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Golf Club will be getting a new clubhouse.

June 15, 1977: High Prairie town council establishes the Lesser Slave Lake Community Television Society.

June 15, 1977: Western Bigway Meat and Locker celebrates its grand opening under the ownership of Abdel Sharkawi.

June 15, 1977: A delegation from High Prairie Minor Hockey tells town council they will donate $2,000 for renovations at the Sports Palace arena.

June 15, 1985: An appreciation night honouring High Prairie’s Mr. Hockey, Fred Spendiff, is held.

June 15, 1988: A Cessna Citation S-2 sinks six inches through the asphalt at the High Prairie Airport.

June 15, 1988: South Peace News reports on the efforts of Fish and Wildlife to fight illegal fish marketing on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 15, 1993: Incumbent MLA Pearl Calahasen wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency seat and becomes part of the government with Premier Ralph Klein.

June 15, 1994: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries begins site preparation for their $100 million OSB mill five miles west of High Prairie.

June 15, 1995: Robert Jezewski and Alison L’Heureux are named St. Andrew’s Junior High School athletes-of-the-year during awards ceremonies. Theressa Lemay and Charles Chalifoux win the same awards in senior high school.

June 15, 1998: MLA Pearl Calahasen holds a public forum on health care and hears that nurses are burnt out and overworked.

June 15, 2000: Ryan McNeil homers twice to lead the visiting Grande Prairie Midget Knights to a 4-3 win over the High Prairie Playboys in Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League action.

June 15, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves spending up to $150,000 to replace the Baker’s Crossing Bridge. Total cost of the project is pegged at $1.6 million.

June 15, 2005: South Peace News reports that Kristina Beaudette and Deidre Olanski are competing for the honor of Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 15, 2005: South Peace News reports that AUPE members at the Provincial Building join High Prairie Light-Up.

June 15, 2005: The High Prairie and Faust RCMP detachments will be integrated to take advantage of resources, Staff Sgt. Dale Cox, district advisor NCO for the Western Alberta District, tells the M.D. of Big Lakes.

June 15, 2007: High Prairie artist Yvonne Cardinal appears on Edmonton TV stations to promote her fish scale and fish bone art.

June 15, 2009: Two people are sent to High Prairie Hospital after an accident near the post office.

June 15, 2010: Kalan Savill, a former graduate, is the guest speaker at the E.W. Pratt High School Awards Banquet. Pratt’s top athletes for 2009-10 are named: in Grade 10 they are Kelissa Getz and Nathan Gingerich; in Grade 11 they are Jessica Rose and Zach Auger; in Grade 12 they are Sarah Jenkins and Jordan Ford.

June 15, 2010: A banquet is held at the Driftpile community hall to present the winners of their hand games tournament with prizes. Placing first is a team called the Wolverines comprised of Tommy Giroux, George Isadore, Alvin Laboucan, Stuart Laboucan and Vanessa Laboucan.

June 15, 2011: Archbishop Gerard Pettipas leads a special National Aboriginal Day Mass at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard.

June 15, 2012: High Prairie’s protective services committee meeting hears from Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who says he is unhappy with the number of warnings issued by peace officers. He wants more tickets issued.

June 15, 2013: South Peace News wins two AWNA awards at the organization’s convention in Edmonton. South Peace News places third for Best Overall and third for Best Editorial in its circulation category.

June 15, 2014: RCMP members from Faust and High Prairie release three balloons honouring the three slain police officers in Moncton, N.B. during a Father’s Day Run/Walk.

June 15, 2016: South Peace News features the construction of a washroom and laundry facility at the Elks RV Park.

June 15, 2016: Sam Peters passes away at the age of 71 years. In 1979, he formed Sam Peters Trucking. Later, he started Big Meadow Salvage.

June 15, 2017: St. Andrew’s School holds its Celebration of Learning. Winning the Christian Leadership Awards are Grade 9 student Hope Keshen and Grade 12 student Alix Lamothe.

June 15, 2019: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers win 12 races at the Fairview Swim Meet.

This Day in World History – June 15, 2022

1215 – King John signs Magna Carta at Runnymede, near Windsor, England.

1246 – With death of Duke Frederick II, Babenberg dynasty ends in Austria.

1643 – Able Tasman returns to Batavia after discovering Tasmania.

1667 – First fully documented human blood transfusion is performed.

1741 – Captain Vitus Bering leaves Petropavlovsk, sailing to America.

1762 – Austria uses the first paper currency.

1785 – Two French balloonists die in world’s first fatal aviation accident.

1844 – Charles Goodyear patents the vulcanization of rubber.

1851 – Jacob Fussell, Baltimore dairyman, sets up first ice-cream factory.

1869 – World’s first plastic Celluloid is patented by John Wesley Hyatt.

1878 – World’s first moving pictures caught on camera.

1887 – Carlisle D. Graham survives second ride in Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1902 – Canada’s Maritime Provinces switch from Eastern to Atlantic time.

1911 – Tabulating Computing Recording Corporation [IBM] is incorporated.

1916 – Boys Scouts of America forms.

1916 – First Boeing product flies for the first time.

1924 – Ford Motor Company manufactures its 10 millionth automobile.

1940 – World War II: France surrenders to Germany.

1954 – UEFA [Union des Associations Européennes de Football] is formed.

1960 – Angel Cordero wins his first of over 7,000 horse races.

1969 – “Hee Haw” with Roy Clark & Buck Owens premieres on CBS-TV.

1974 – “Streak” by Ray Stevens hits No. 1 on UK pop chart.

1977 – Spain’s first free elections since 1936 [41 years].

1982 – Riots occur in Argentina after Falklands/Malvinas defeat.

1985 – En route to Halley’s Comet, USSR’s Vega 2 drops lander on Venus.

1985 – Rembrandt’s painting Danaë is attacked by man later judged insane.

1986 – Pravda announces high-level Chernobyl staff fired for stupidity.

1991 – Climactic eruption of the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines.

1991 – Birth of Bloc Québécois.

1994 – Disney’s animated musical film “The Lion King” opens.

2002 – Near earth asteroid 2002 MN missed the Earth by 75,000 miles.

2012 – Apple I computer sells for a record $374,500.

2015 – Remains of a 2,000 year-old woman discovered in Northern Ethiopia.

2015 – 800-year anniversary of signing of the Magna Carta.

2015 – Real estate mogul Donald Trump launches campaign for US presidency.

2017 – New record set for price of a parking lot in Hong Kong – $664,000.

2018 – Physicist Stephen Hawking’s ashes interred in Westminster Abbey.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your communications could bring up the subject of the world economy and what it is going to mean to individuals today. You could be contemplating and maybe even discussing your financial future. This is a good time to make such plans, as your mind is logical and intuitive today. Write down any ideas or insights that come your way. You will want to remember them later!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might receive a phone call from a friend you have not seen for a while. An intense and emotional conversation could follow. Stimulating news could have you preoccupied for a while. Spiritual activities could also take up much of your time. Listening to someone speak might cause you to feel more insightful than usual. This will enable you to apply good common sense to abstract concepts!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You generally enjoy philosophy, metaphysics, and other forms of higher thought, but today you could find yourself almost obsessive about them. You might decide to sequester yourself and concentrate on these concepts. This is a great day to do this because intellect combines with intuition to enable you to understand and make sense of abstract ideas. You can apply them to your everyday life. Go to it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Discussions involving a group you are affiliated with could lead to some deep subjects, such as philosophy, metaphysics, science – or all three. Your mind should be quick and sharp today, on both a logical and an intuitive level. You will probably soak up just about everything you hear. You could give it a lot of thought, and yes, you should be able to make sense of it all!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might decide to do some repairs or decorating in your home. You will have a lot of good ideas welling up from deep within you, and be astute enough to put them to work in the real world. You might not feel much like talking, however. Therefore, do not be surprised if communication is more subtle than overt today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Communicating with a current or potential romantic partner could involve a lot of subtlety, finding a way to enjoy each other’s company while not divulging too much. You are likely to feel especially passionate today. Take care of your health and look your best. Your aesthetic sense is especially high right now. You could also give some thought to artistic projects. Inspiration could be all around you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An increased psychological awareness and heightened intuition could have you tuning in to the thoughts and feelings of family members before they even know what they want. You might be able to pick up the thoughts of strangers. This is the day to trust your inner voice, especially when it comes to making plans with others. While this atmosphere lasts, they might not be too communicative or inclined to say what they want!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The focus today is on families, with special emphasis on children. You might spend time telling stories today. Someone with whom you are in contact could be dealing with some powerful emotional issues and not want company. There is not much you can do. Let the person know you are there and then leave them alone. In the meantime, others are in a festive mood. Have fun!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Others, particularly family members, might be rather quiet today. It could seem as if everyone is running around like crazy but not sharing what is on their minds. You will have to trust your intuition when you need to know what they are up to. Writing could come from deep within, whether through letters, poetry, or novels, allowing you to express a facet you do not often see. Use this spiritual gift and dig deeper!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Communication, particularly with family members and romantic partners, could take place more subtly than verbally today. Nonetheless, you will sense strong love and support from everyone. Romance, especially, should be intense and sensual, so this is a great day to schedule an evening alone with a lover if possible. Inspiration for creative projects, particularly in the home, could well up from deep inside. Do not suppress it – let it flow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you should be feeling especially intuitive, particularly where family members are concerned. It certainly will not be easy for anyone to lie to you. You might also think about making some repairs to your home, which you may have been putting off. You might spend at least part of the day alone meditating or contemplating your future. Your mind is clear and active, so this is a good time to do it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A group you are affiliated with could meet or have a virtual/group chat today. You should focus more on listening to what they have to say than on actively participating in discussions. You will want to absorb every idea that comes up and seriously mull it over before expressing yourself. When you communicate, you should do it freely and openly. Your mind is both intuitive and logical, so expect to learn a lot!