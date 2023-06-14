Today in High Prairie: June 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 15, 2023

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 15, 2023

1878 – Margaret Abbott, First woman win Olympic event

1907 – Erik Erikson, Coined “identity crisis”

1907 – James Justice, Moby Dick actor

1914 – Yuri Andropov, Russian leader

1931 – Bernice Gera, First woman ump in pro baseball

1937 – Waylon Jennings, Ramblin’ Man singer

1943 – Johnny Hallyday, “Elvis Presley of France”

1946 – Noddy Holder, Slade vocalist/guitarist

1946 – Duris Maxwell, Powder Blues Band drummer

1949 – Russell Hitchcock, Air Supply vocalist

1951 – Steve Walsh, Kansas singer

1954 – James Belushi, Saturday Night Live comedian

1963 – Helen Hunt, Mad About You actress

1964 – Courteney Cox, Friends actress [Monica] 1964

1969 – Ice Cube, Anaconda actor

1973 – Neil Patrick Harris, Doogie Howser MD actor

This Day in Local History – June 15, 2023

June 15, 1902: The first steamboat to appear in Grouard is the Sainte Emile, owned by the Roman Catholic Church.

June 15, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and hears Frank Cochrane, federal Minister of Railways, wants an answer as to why the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad branch line to Grouard has not been built.

June 15, 1970: One of High Prairie’s oldest landmarks, the New Star Cafe, is demolished. The building was constructed in 1919 in Grouard and moved to High Prairie.

June 15, 1973: Norm and Stan Sware celebrate the grand opening of Sware Sports and Cycle.

June 15, 1974: The High Prairie swimming pool is officially opened. Bob and Sue Scott are pool managers.

June 15, 1977: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Golf Club will be getting a new clubhouse.

June 15, 1977: Western Bigway Meat and Locker celebrates its grand opening under the ownership of Abdel Sharkawi.

June 15, 1985: An appreciation night honouring High Prairie’s Mr. Hockey, Fred Spendiff, is held.

June 15, 1988: A Cessna Citation S-2 sinks six inches through the asphalt at the High Prairie Airport.

June 15, 1988: South Peace News reports on the efforts of Fish and Wildlife to fight illegal fish marketing on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 15, 1993: Incumbent MLA Pearl Calahasen wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency seat and becomes part of the government with Premier Ralph Klein.

June 15, 1994: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries begins site preparation for their $100 million OSB mill five miles west of High Prairie.

June 15, 1995: Robert Jezewski and Alison L’Heureux are named St. Andrew’s Junior High School athletes-of-the-year during awards ceremonies. Theressa Lemay and Charles Chalifoux win the same awards in senior high school.

June 15, 1998: MLA Pearl Calahasen holds a public forum on health care and hears that nurses are burnt out and overworked.

June 15, 2000: Ryan McNeil homers twice to lead the visiting Grande Prairie Midget Knights to a 4-3 win over the High Prairie Playboys in Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League action.

June 15, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves spending up to $150,000 to replace the Baker’s Crossing Bridge. Total cost of the project is pegged at $1.6 million.

June 15, 2005: South Peace News reports that Kristina Beaudette and Deidre Olanski are competing for the honor of Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 15, 2005: South Peace News reports that AUPE members at the Provincial Building join High Prairie Light-Up.

June 15, 2005: The High Prairie and Faust RCMP detachments will be integrated to take advantage of resources, Staff Sgt. Dale Cox, district advisor NCO for the Western Alberta District, tells the M.D. of Big Lakes.

June 15, 2007: High Prairie artist Yvonne Cardinal appears on Edmonton TV stations to promote her fish scale and fish bone art.

June 15, 2010: Kalan Savill, a former graduate, is the guest speaker at the E.W. Pratt High School Awards Banquet. Pratt’s top athletes for 2009-10 are named: in Grade 10 they are Kelissa Getz and Nathan Gingerich; in Grade 11 they are Jessica Rose and Zach Auger; in Grade 12 they are Sarah Jenkins and Jordan Ford.

June 15, 2010: A banquet is held at the Driftpile community hall to present the winners of their hand games tournament with prizes. Placing first is a team called the Wolverines comprised of Tommy Giroux, George Isadore, Alvin Laboucan, Stuart Laboucan and Vanessa Laboucan.

June 15, 2011: Archbishop Gerard Pettipas leads a special National Aboriginal Day Mass at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard.

June 15, 2012: High Prairie’s protective services committee meeting hears from Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who says he is unhappy with the number of warnings issued by peace officers. He wants more tickets issued.

June 15, 2013: South Peace News wins two AWNA awards at the organization’s convention in Edmonton. South Peace News places third for Best Overall and third for Best Editorial in its circulation category.

June 15, 2014: RCMP members from Faust and High Prairie release three balloons honouring the three slain police officers in Moncton, N.B. during a Father’s Day Run/Walk.

June 15, 2016: South Peace News features the construction of a washroom and laundry facility at the Elks RV Park.

June 15, 2016: Sam Peters passes away at the age of 71 years. In 1979, he formed Sam Peters Trucking. Later, he started Big Meadow Salvage.

This Day in World History – June 15, 2023

1215 – King John signs Magna Carta at Runnymede, near Windsor, England.

1246 – With death of Duke Frederick II, Babenberg dynasty ends in Austria.

1643 – Able Tasman returns to Batavia after discovering Tasmania.

1667 – First fully documented human blood transfusion is performed.

1741 – Captain Vitus Bering leaves Petropavlovsk, sailing to America.

1762 – Austria uses the first paper currency.

1785 – Two French balloonists die in world’s first fatal aviation accident.

1844 – Charles Goodyear patents the vulcanization of rubber.

1851 – Jacob Fussell, Baltimore dairyman, sets up first ice-cream factory.

1869 – World’s first plastic Celluloid is patented by John Wesley Hyatt.

1878 – World’s first moving pictures caught on camera.

1887 – Carlisle D. Graham survives second ride in Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1902 – Canada’s Maritime Provinces switch from Eastern to Atlantic time.

1911 – Tabulating Computing Recording Corporation [IBM] is incorporated.

1916 – Boys Scouts of America forms.

1916 – First Boeing product flies for the first time.

1924 – Ford Motor Company manufactures its 10 millionth automobile.

1940 – World War II: France surrenders to Germany.

1954 – UEFA [Union des Associations Européennes de Football] is formed.

1960 – Angel Cordero wins his first of over 7,000 horse races.

1969 – “Hee Haw” with Roy Clark & Buck Owens premieres on CBS-TV.

1974 – “Streak” by Ray Stevens hits No. 1 on UK pop chart.

1977 – Spain’s first free elections since 1936 [41 years].

1982 – Riots occur in Argentina after Falklands/Malvinas defeat.

1985 – En route to Halley’s Comet, USSR’s Vega 2 drops lander on Venus.

1985 – Rembrandt’s painting Danaë is attacked by man later judged insane.

1986 – Pravda announces high-level Chernobyl staff fired for stupidity.

1991 – Climactic eruption of the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines.

1991 – Birth of Bloc Québécois.

1994 – Disney’s animated musical film “The Lion King” opens.

2002 – Near earth asteroid 2002 MN missed the Earth by 75,000 miles.

2012 – Apple I computer sells for a record $374,500.

2015 – Remains of a 2,000 year-old woman discovered in Northern Ethiopia.

2015 – 800-year anniversary of signing of the Magna Carta.

2015 – Real estate mogul Donald Trump launches campaign for US presidency.

2017 – New record set for price of a parking lot in Hong Kong – $664,000.

2018 – Physicist Stephen Hawking’s ashes interred in Westminster Abbey.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a moment to start being creative and stop worrying that you do not have talent. Who’s to say what “talent” is? In the romance department, the love of your life might be right under your nose. Try lifting your eyes from the romance novels and look around. The perfect mate could be any number of people in your daily life. You just have to open your eyes.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be a bit unclear about your professional direction today. Your motivation has disappeared without warning. What happened? It may be you need to become involved in projects that have more universal resonance. Projects that concern only your interests or that are of narrow scope no longer hold your attention.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could be seeing mirages at the moment, most notably in the environment around you. You may have the impression that people are lying to you or they are hiding something from you. Or it may be you are the one who lies about certain things or hides what you do. Why are you making it all so complicated? Do not be afraid to express your feelings.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Hold on to your wallet, because you may have some strange (though notable) impulses to give away your money or spend a large amount on something useless. You should think about spending your money in a better way or not at all. Why not consider donating some of your time rather than money to those in need?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is not a good day to sign contracts or make any substantial purchases. Go to the grocery store, by all means, but buy hamburger, not tenderloin. Keep your money at home and safeguard your reserves. Do not negotiate about anything. No matter how good the offer sounds or how compelling the deal, walk away.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you certain you can not modify your current situation? Are you a prisoner of a lifestyle that is not of your own making or is a throwback to the past? People have been asking you to take on too many responsibilities and this is weighing you down. Do not be afraid to distance yourself from these situations. Learn to say no.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The forecast for you is excellent. You can rely on today’s aspects to restore your self-confidence, which has been sorely tried during the past few days. The charismatic seducer in you can swagger forth, certain of conquest. However, do not go too far. Wait a while for reality to dispel the cloud of ecstasy and you will be able to see the future more clearly.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have some trouble communicating today. It is as though something is distorting your perception. Do not be surprised if once evening comes you feel like forgetting about everything and traveling to the other side of the world. Tomorrow you will see clearly again. Without a doubt, there are adventures in store for you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are radiant and glowing with happiness today! This is a refreshing change after the gloom of the past few weeks. Apparently, the decisions you made worked out for the best. Or even better, perhaps you are in love? In any case, it will be even easier than usual for you to communicate with others and share your joy. Let the good times roll!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your goal for today is to enchant your mate. There is no reason not to try. Indeed, it is an excellent day for love. But do not exaggerate your seductive wiles. Since the day’s aspects tend to distort your perception of things, you may be deceived by what you see in the mirror. Be careful about what you do and how you do it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are in splendid shape today! Did a fairy godmother brandish a magic wand to dispel all the little difficulties of the past few weeks? Enjoy this moment of relief from worries. As for your love life, some exciting opportunities may arise. Be on the lookout for them. Whatever you do, do not let them pass you by!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is certainly clear you have faith in your actions! You feel no fear or doubt as you progress toward your goals at a fast clip, cruising along on calm seas under clear skies. This new atmosphere is likely the product of your renewed commitment. Reward yourself for your accomplishments, but you should wait a few days before launching an all-out celebration.