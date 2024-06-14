Today in High Prairie: June 15, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 15, 2024

Falher Honey Festival (Day 2 of 3).

Driftpile Powwow (Day 2 of 3).

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 15, 2024

1878 – Margaret Abbott, First woman win Olympic event

1907 – Erik Erikson, Coined “identity crisis”

1907 – James Justice, Moby Dick actor

1914 – Yuri Andropov, Russian leader

1931 – Bernice Gera, First woman ump in pro baseball

1937 – Waylon Jennings, Ramblin’ Man singer

1943 – Johnny Hallyday, “Elvis Presley of France”

1946 – Noddy Holder, Slade vocalist/guitarist

1946 – Duris Maxwell, Powder Blues Band drummer

1949 – Russell Hitchcock, Air Supply vocalist

1951 – Steve Walsh, Kansas singer

1954 – James Belushi, Saturday Night Live comedian

1963 – Helen Hunt, Mad About You actress

1964 – Courteney Cox, Friends actress [Monica] 1964

1969 – Ice Cube, Anaconda actor

1973 – Neil Patrick Harris, Doogie Howser MD actor

This Day in Local History – June 15, 2024

June 15, 1902: The first steamboat to appear in Grouard is the Sainte Emile, owned by the Roman Catholic Church.

June 15, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and hears Frank Cochrane, federal Minister of Railways, wants an answer as to why the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad branch line to Grouard has not been built.

June 15, 1970: One of High Prairie’s oldest landmarks, the New Star Cafe, is demolished. The building was constructed in 1919 in Grouard and moved to High Prairie.

June 15, 1973: Norm and Stan Sware celebrate the grand opening of Sware Sports and Cycle.

June 15, 1974: The High Prairie swimming pool is officially opened. Bob and Sue Scott are pool managers.

June 15, 1977: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Golf Club will be getting a new clubhouse.

June 15, 1977: Western Bigway Meat and Locker celebrates its grand opening under the ownership of Abdel Sharkawi.

June 15, 1985: An appreciation night honouring High Prairie’s Mr. Hockey, Fred Spendiff, is held.

June 15, 1988: A Cessna Citation S-2 sinks six inches through the asphalt at the High Prairie Airport.

June 15, 1988: South Peace News reports on the efforts of Fish and Wildlife to fight illegal fish marketing on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 15, 1993: Incumbent MLA Pearl Calahasen wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency seat and becomes part of the government with Premier Ralph Klein.

June 15, 1994: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries begins site preparation for their $100 million OSB mill five miles west of High Prairie.

June 15, 1995: Robert Jezewski and Alison L’Heureux are named St. Andrew’s Junior High School athletes-of-the-year during awards ceremonies. Theressa Lemay and Charles Chalifoux win the same awards in senior high school.

June 15, 1998: MLA Pearl Calahasen holds a public forum on health care and hears that nurses are burnt out and overworked.

June 15, 2000: Ryan McNeil homers twice to lead the visiting Grande Prairie Midget Knights to a 4-3 win over the High Prairie Playboys in Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League action.

June 15, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves spending up to $150,000 to replace the Baker’s Crossing Bridge. Total cost of the project is pegged at $1.6 million.

June 15, 2005: South Peace News reports that Kristina Beaudette and Deidre Olanski are competing for the honor of Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 15, 2005: South Peace News reports that AUPE members at the Provincial Building join High Prairie Light-Up.

June 15, 2005: The High Prairie and Faust RCMP detachments will be integrated to take advantage of resources, Staff Sgt. Dale Cox, district advisor NCO for the Western Alberta District, tells the M.D. of Big Lakes.

June 15, 2007: High Prairie artist Yvonne Cardinal appears on Edmonton TV stations to promote her fish scale and fish bone art.

June 15, 2010: Kalan Savill, a former graduate, is the guest speaker at the E.W. Pratt High School Awards Banquet. Pratt’s top athletes for 2009-10 are named: in Grade 10 they are Kelissa Getz and Nathan Gingerich; in Grade 11 they are Jessica Rose and Zach Auger; in Grade 12 they are Sarah Jenkins and Jordan Ford.

June 15, 2010: A banquet is held at the Driftpile community hall to present the winners of their hand games tournament with prizes. Placing first is a team called the Wolverines comprised of Tommy Giroux, George Isadore, Alvin Laboucan, Stuart Laboucan and Vanessa Laboucan.

June 15, 2011: Archbishop Gerard Pettipas leads a special National Aboriginal Day Mass at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard.

June 15, 2012: High Prairie’s protective services committee meeting hears from Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who says he is unhappy with the number of warnings issued by peace officers. He wants more tickets issued.

June 15, 2013: South Peace News wins two AWNA awards at the organization’s convention in Edmonton. South Peace News places third for Best Overall and third for Best Editorial in its circulation category.

June 15, 2014: RCMP members from Faust and High Prairie release three balloons honouring the three slain police officers in Moncton, N.B. during a Father’s Day Run/Walk.

June 15, 2016: South Peace News features the construction of a washroom and laundry facility at the Elks RV Park.

June 15, 2016: Sam Peters passes away at the age of 71 years. In 1979, he formed Sam Peters Trucking. Later, he started Big Meadow Salvage.

This Day in World History – June 15, 2024

1215 – King John signs Magna Carta at Runnymede, near Windsor, England.

1246 – With death of Duke Frederick II, Babenberg dynasty ends in Austria.

1643 – Able Tasman returns to Batavia after discovering Tasmania.

1667 – First fully documented human blood transfusion is performed.

1741 – Captain Vitus Bering leaves Petropavlovsk, sailing to America.

1762 – Austria uses the first paper currency.

1785 – Two French balloonists die in world’s first fatal aviation accident.

1844 – Charles Goodyear patents the vulcanization of rubber.

1851 – Jacob Fussell, Baltimore dairyman, sets up first ice-cream factory.

1869 – World’s first plastic Celluloid is patented by John Wesley Hyatt.

1878 – World’s first moving pictures caught on camera.

1887 – Carlisle D. Graham survives second ride in Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1902 – Canada’s Maritime Provinces switch from Eastern to Atlantic time.

1911 – Tabulating Computing Recording Corporation [IBM] is incorporated.

1916 – Boys Scouts of America forms.

1916 – First Boeing product flies for the first time.

1924 – Ford Motor Company manufactures its 10 millionth automobile.

1940 – World War II: France surrenders to Germany.

1954 – UEFA [Union des Associations Européennes de Football] is formed.

1960 – Angel Cordero wins his first of over 7,000 horse races.

1969 – “Hee Haw” with Roy Clark & Buck Owens premieres on CBS-TV.

1974 – “Streak” by Ray Stevens hits No. 1 on UK pop chart.

1977 – Spain’s first free elections since 1936 [41 years].

1982 – Riots occur in Argentina after Falklands/Malvinas defeat.

1985 – En route to Halley’s Comet, USSR’s Vega 2 drops lander on Venus.

1985 – Rembrandt’s painting Danaë is attacked by man later judged insane.

1986 – Pravda announces high-level Chernobyl staff fired for stupidity.

1991 – Climactic eruption of the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines.

1991 – Birth of Bloc Québécois.

1994 – Disney’s animated musical film “The Lion King” opens.

2002 – Near earth asteroid 2002 MN missed the Earth by 75,000 miles.

2012 – Apple I computer sells for a record $374,500.

2015 – Remains of a 2,000 year-old woman discovered in Northern Ethiopia.

2015 – 800-year anniversary of signing of the Magna Carta.

2015 – Real estate mogul Donald Trump launches campaign for US presidency.

2017 – New record set for price of a parking lot in Hong Kong – $664,000.

2018 – Physicist Stephen Hawking’s ashes interred in Westminster Abbey.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 15, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might consider entering into a business partnership with a relative or neighbour. This could show promise of success and is definitely worth serious consideration. You will want to be sure it is right for you, so caution is recommended. You might even get around to considering the nitty-gritty of a possible agreement, but for the most part, it is not likely you will be making any final decisions yet!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The value of any investment you may have made in land, including your home, could come into your thoughts today. Whatever time and energy you have put into it is likely to pay off, and this might make a difference to you when formulating plans for the future. You might spend some time working outside, which should clear your head and enable you to get your thoughts together. A female friend could join you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A partnership of some kind, perhaps business, perhaps romantic, is likely to be on your mind today. You might want to seriously consider whether or not it has a future, and if it does, what to do next. You could spend time socializing, if possible, but you could be too preoccupied to participate much. A lot of serious decisions need to be made. The outcome is likely to be positive. Try to relax and have some fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A lot of serious matters are on your mind, perhaps involving plans for the future. It is likely you will want to stay home today and do some contemplating. Various new opportunities could be coming your way and you will not want to let them pass you by without serious consideration. Chores around the house could prove a valuable outlet for physical energy while allowing thoughts to churn in your mind!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Contemplation is the word for today. At some point, you might receive a call from a friend wanting advice on a serious decision. Do not be surprised if you spend more time listening than advising. Goals of your own might need some thought and possibly re-evaluation, as changes in your immediate environment could present new and exciting possibilities to you. Think about it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today much of your mental – and possibly physical – energy could be directed at career matters. You might re-evaluate goals and ambitions and consider other possibilities. The desire for more income might be the catalyst, but there is more to it than that. This is definitely a good day to think about a number of options. You might have to make a few decisions by this time next week!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The desire for personal and career advancement could cause you to consider furthering your education in some way. Someone close to you, probably a woman, could wake you up to the advantages of returning to school and getting an advanced degree at some point in the future. You may want to wait a little bit before deciding, but something has shifted within you. It is time for some kind of change. Be prepared!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you are apt to be a bit preoccupied. You might find yourself considering concepts that others think are strange and impractical. This might involve metaphysics or the occult or unusual ways of making a living – or all of the above. You might want to discuss this with others. However, you should make a decision based on your preferences without influence from those who are not directly involved!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is likely to be a gratifying day, but perhaps more serious than you had planned. A longtime friend might call and want to talk. This person or another might want to discuss a possible business enterprise that is apt to be worthy of consideration. Everyone around you might seem egocentric, and you could feel that your concerns are of no interest to anyone. Do not let that upset you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Career and business matters are likely to be very much on your mind today. Perhaps a new opportunity has come your way, or you are thinking of becoming involved in a new enterprise on your own or with a partner. This might not be a good day to make a decision, so do not rush it. Before you make any dramatic changes, think things through carefully. You may regret it otherwise!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Matters involving creativity, romance, and children could require considerable thought today. Some exciting new options may be available to you and your loved ones. You might be inclined to mull over the possibilities. You could consult others to get more opinions. For the most part, you will want to decide on your own. In the meantime, you could keep yourself occupied by working on ongoing projects!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Matters involving the home could suddenly grow serious. This is a positive development, but new possibilities could be opening up and force you to make a decision. The value of your home could have gone up and you might consider selling it and moving. Or you could have the opportunity to work out of your home and save commuting costs. Whatever it is, you have reached a milestone. Weigh the pros and cons!