Today in High Prairie: June 18, 2021

What’s Happening Today – June 18, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at the HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – June 18, 2021

Joyce Dvornek

Lincoln Anderson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 18, 2021

Crystal Campiou-Bittman

Kaleb Bellerose

Logan Sloan

Peter Fehr

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 18, 2021

1799 – William Lassell, Discovered moons of Uranus

1877 – James M. Flagg, “I want you” Uncle Sam artist

1887 – Blanche Yurka, A Tale of Two Cities actress

1899 – John Warburton, Cavalcade actor

1908 – Bud Collyer, Beat the Clock TV host

1910 – Avon Long, The Sting actor

1910 – E.G. Marshall, CBS Radio Mystery Theatre

1912 – Glen Morris, Tarzan actor

1915 – Red Adair, Fought oil fires in Kuwait

1917 – Richard Boone, Have Gun Will Travel actor

1925 – Robert Arthur, 12 O’Clock High actor

1933 – Tommy Hunt, Flamingos singer

1942 – Paul McCartney, Beatles musician

1942 – Roger Ebert, Film critic

1943 – Barry Evans, Mind Your Language actor

1947 – Linda Thorson, Avengers actress [Tara]

1952 – Carol Kane, Dog Day Afternoon actress

1963 – Darren Reed, Guns n’ Roses musician

1966 – Kurt Browning, Canadian figure skater

1971 – Mara Hobel, Mommie Dearest actress

1974 – Bumper Robinson, Night Court actor

1986 – Richard Gasquet, French tennis pro

1986 – Richard Madden, Games of Thrones actor

This Day in Local History: June 18, 2021

June 18, 1913: The first log drive arrives in Grouard as Diamond P. logs arrive from the Heart River.

June 18, 1915: Mr. McCashin resigns as manager of the S.L. Smith store at Grouard and moves to Peace River.

June 18, 1962: Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin wins a seat in the House of Commons in the federal election. PC John Diefenbaker wins the election. The election also marks the first time Treaty Indians are allowed to vote.

June 18, 1967: Victor Carl Willier, 21, of Sucker Creek, and Rodney John Cardinal, 18, of Enilda, die in a collision four miles east of Faust.

June 18, 1967: The High Prairie Recreation Board opens the Sports Palace for roller skating with 17 attending. Price is 25 cents for children and 50 cents for all others. Skate rental is 15 cents per pair.

June 18, 1967: Valleyview defeats High Prairie 19-18 to win a women’s fastball tournament in High Prairie and $50 in top prize money.

June 18, 1969: South Peace News reports a nine-hole golf course opens on the Charlie Johnson farm west of town. Phil Sawan and Dick Reynolds played the first round. It is later called the Green Acres Golf Course.

June 18, 1969: The hometown Faust Panthers defeat the High Prairie Cougarettes 18-7 in the first game of the best-of-five Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League final.

June 18, 1969: The swimming pool fund swells to $7,587.52 after a $2,361.10 donation form a Walk-a-Thon.

June 18, 1970: Canadian music legend Tommy Hunter performs at the Prairie River School gym.

June 18, 1973: A Bayview airplane sinks in the mud at the High Prairie Airport during takeoff.

June 18, 1974: Lesser Slave Lake fishermen continue to strike to protest low prices. Fisherman Stan Beattie, of Faust, says 28 cents per pound was paid for whitefish in 1937-38 compared to today’s price of only 20 cents.

June 18, 1975: Claus Otto starts his new job as I.D. No. 125 administrator.

June 18, 1977: An estimated crowd of 300 attends the annual Salt Prairie Amateur Rodeo. Rod Berg and Dale Martinson win the chariot racing titles.

June 18, 1979: The Alberta government seizes files from Alberta’s six Metis settlement offices. The action sparks a human rights debate.

June 18, 1980: South Peace News reports town council approves plans by an Edmonton developer to build a 148-stall mobile home park.

June 18, 1983: Guy L’Heureux and Real Gagnon win the annual North Country Fair canoe race on Lesser Slave Lake. It’s their third consecutive win.

June 18, 1986: Two tornadoes land in the area ripping up roofs and sending objects flying hundreds of feet away causing thousands of dollars in damage. Winds are estimated at 145 km/hr. One hailstone measured 2.5 inches across.

June 18, 1986: South Peace News reports that Leanne Fisher is competing for the honour of Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

June 18, 1986: William Olansky and Kay Yakemchuk win athlete-of-the-year honours at Prairie River Junior High School’s annual awards night.

June 18, 1992: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre agrees to build a hall at Enilda on the former Wagner Mill site.

June 18, 1996: Rising waters on the Driftpile River force a partial evacuation after six inches of rain falls in the area. Eventually, over 200 families are evacuated and damages estimated in the millions of dollars. Floods at Kinuso also inflict heavy damage. The East Prairie Metis Settlement is declared a disaster area and farms in the High Prairie area also suffer flood damage.

June 18, 2001: A 16-year-old boy who stole a quad and led police on a wild-goose chase through Big Meadow and Grouard on April 18, receives 18 months of probation in High Prairie youth court for his actions.

June 18, 2005: EMT Calvin Vick, constables Greg Redl and Donald Vanderrick and Cpl. Jim Desaulteis are honored for their bravery at a ceremony in Edmonton. The four tried to save the life of Gerald Hamelin June 24, 2004 while he was drowning in the West Prairie River.

June 18, 2007: Peace Country Health holds a public meeting at the downtown Elks Hall to discuss progress on the new hospital. The meeting is dominated by news the cancer clinic, renal dialysis and space for Cat Scan equipment is not included. Town council, the M.D. of Big Lakes and Gift Lake Metis Settlement vow to join the lobby.

June 18, 2007: Tolko Industries slashes an undisclosed number of jobs at its High Prairie mill citing poor market conditions, the rising Canadian dollar and escalating production costs.

June 18, 2008: St. Andrew’s School holds its annual sports awards ceremony. Keyana Calahasen wins Junior Girl’s Athlete-of-the-Year; Mike Ochran Junior Boy’s Athlete-of-the-Year; Kalie Anderson Senior Girl’s Athlete-of-the-Year and Dallas Chelick Senior Boy’s Athlete-of-the-Year.

June 18, 2008: George Andrews, of Peavine, dies at the age of 89 years.

June 18, 2009: St. Andrew’s School students donate an incredible 332,917 pop can tabs for charity to the High Prairie Royal Purple.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie Movie Gallery announces it will close sometime in the coming months, likely before July 31.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie singer Mike Halcrow signs a contract with a Nashville company, Paramount Song, to create an album.

June 18, 2010: The region mourns the loss of George Chalifoux Sr. at the age of 75 years.

June 18, 2010: Prairie River Junior High School student Max Ostermeier, 15, wears a suit to class during the afternoon after the school cancels its Farewell. Ostermeier says he “earned the right to wear the suit’ and wanted to look sharp for one day.

June 18, 2012: The Peace Country Cattle Sales Association donates $23,624.49 to the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

June 18, 2013: A bicycle safety clinic is held at St. Andrew’s School, just in time to teach children safety for the summer.

June 18, 2014: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division holds a lunch honouring St. Andrew’s School teacher Dan Gillmor, who was a finalist in the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Award.

June 18, 2015: Lakeshore RCMP seize magic mushrooms and charge four Edmonton area men. Names are not released.

June 18, 2015: PRJH holds it athletic awards assembly. Trista Calhoon is named top female athlete and Brendyn Larson top male athlete.

June 18, 2017: Lighthouse Community Church Pastor Pat O’Rourke passes away at the age of 65 years from cancer. He served as a pastor in High Prairie for 32 years.

June 18, 2019: RBC staff and Lesser Slave Watershed staff join forces to clean the riverbank of the West Prairie River in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – June 18, 2021

618 – Three centuries of the Tang Dynasty’s rule over China begins.

1178 – Five monks at Canterbury report explosion on moon.

1583 – Richard Martin of London takes out first life insurance policy.

1682 – William Penn founds Philadelphia.

1767 – Samuel Wallis, an English sea captain, sights Tahiti.

1812 – War of 1812 begins as US declares war against Britain.

1815 – Battle of Waterloo; Napoleon and France defeated by British.

1822 – Part of US-Canadian boundary determined.

1873 – Susan B. Anthony fined $100 for voting for US president.

1879 – W.H. Richardson patents the children’s carriage.

1892 – Macadamia nuts 1st planted in Hawaii.

1898 – First amusement pier opens in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1928 – American aviator Amelia Earhart first woman to fly across Atlantic.

1940 – Gen. Charles de Gaulle on BBC tells French to defy Nazi occupiers.

1953 – Egypt proclaimed a republic.

1957 – John Diefenbacker takes office as PM of Canada.

1959 – First telecast transmitted from England to US.

1961 – CBS radio cancels Gunsmoke.

1973 – NCAA makes urine testing mandatory for participants.

1980 – Woman mentally multiplies 2 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds.

1981 – Vaccine to prevent hoof & mouth disease announced.

1983 – Seventh Shuttle Mission launches Sally Ride as first US woman in space.

1996 – Ted Kaczynski, suspected of being the Unabomber, is indicted.

2003 – Google launches AdSense.

2015 – Pope Francis blames human selfishness for global warming.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 18, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Every time you bring up a sensitive, important, or deep subject, does someone squash it? You may feel like you aren’t relating well to other people today. You may want to dive deeper into issues while others prefer to skim the surface. There are many ways to see the same things and deal with the same problems. Find people who see things your way rather than fight those who don’t.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a wonderful day. You feel emotionally strong. You have all of your energy available for use. Don’t miss this opportunity by feigning a headache and staying at home doing nothing. Instead of analyzing everything and criticizing everyone else’s life, look at your own and see what choices you can make right now. Take the best course of action based on the resources you have at your fingertips.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Nothing seems to be clicking the way you want. Your rational mind tells you things are fine and you have the green light to proceed with your plans. But there’s a small voice inside you that’s suggesting otherwise. Perhaps you have an inkling your plan is flawed in some way. Perhaps you’re ignoring a certain pain in your heart by keeping it secret when in reality you need to let it out.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re emotionally much stronger than usual. You will be surprised at the events, thoughts, and conversations you command with your words. Most of the time, you follow others. You go with the flow. You’re laid back and happy with just about anything. Today, however, you want to take the lead and show others how things should be done. People would be foolish not to follow you today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – While this may be a day when all you want to do is to relax, you may not feel like you can. A little voice is telling you to work. Perhaps you’re inspired to clean out your closet, change the landscaping, or wash your windows. Put these tasks aside. Forced manual labor isn’t the way to go today. If you’re going to put that much energy into something, put it into having fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This may feel like a day made just for you. You’re emotionally strong. You feel like you’re able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Tackle all those projects you love but have been too scared to start. You have a great deal of energy and confidence in your favour. You will succeed in almost anything you try, so don’t waste this moment by just watching TV.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your energy may be a bit scattered. Although your days are jam-packed with activities, you still go to bed every night feeling like you didn’t get anything done. It’s time to prioritize. Examine all the things you do for others and those you do for yourself. You may be surprised at the imbalance you’ve created in your world. Use this day to do things for yourself instead of others.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions and actions are well aligned, meaning you’re likely to do things that are more in tune with your true beliefs. This wonderful alignment of energies will keep you busy and out of trouble. As long as you’re true to yourself, no one can argue with what you do or who you are. There is no reason for you to make excuses about anything.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel emotionally stuck. Perhaps you feel your sensitive, loving nature isn’t fully appreciated. Today is energetic and lively, but you’d rather sit home and relax. Your best strategy is to do just that. Why is it so hard for some people to see that doing nothing is really doing something – relaxing? Don’t let anyone talk you into something you don’t want to do.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It feels like you have more emotional armour on, which will help you deal with a looming battle. Somewhere in your world a conflict is brewing. It may not be obvious, it may not be large, but it’s there. Today you’re more prepared to deal with things out in the open. You have a larger arsenal of weapons, and your witty, aggressive banter is at a peak.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel like your resources are depleted and you want to throw in the towel. Don’t give up yet. Today may not be the best day of your life, but that doesn’t mean you should write everyone off and become a hermit. You may be moodier than usual, but you will snap out of it. You may need to be a bit more adaptable in order to roll with the punches today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your energy is running high, and you have a great deal of fire you can use to transform anything. You have a wonderful capacity to turn a bad situation into a good one. You know exactly how to lift others’ spirits when they’re down. Today, certain issues may be a bit too emotional for you to handle comfortably. There’s an aggressive, combative tone to some people. Keep your guard up!