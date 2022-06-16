Today in High Prairie: June 16, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 16, 2022

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Big Lakes County Barbecue.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Lego Program. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 16, 2022

1829 – Geronimo, Apache leader

1874 – Arthur Meighen, 9th PM of Canada

1888 – Bobby Clark, “World’s Funniest Clown”

1890 – Stan Laurel, Laurel & Hardy comedian

1894 – Norman Kerry, Phantom of the Opera actor

1899 – Nelson Doubleday, US publisher

1907 – Jack Albertson, Chico and the Man actor

1929 – Ramon Bieri, The Andromeda Strain actor

1934 – Bill Cobbs, Night at the Museum actor

1937 – August Busch III, Anheuser-Busch CEO

1942 – Eddie Levert, O’Jays vocalist

1943 – Joan Van Ark, Dallas actress [Valene]

1950 – James Smith, Stylistics singer

1951 – Roberto Durán, Panamanian boxer

1952 – Gino Vannelli, Canadian singer

1954 – Gary Roberts, Boomtown Rats rocker

1954 – Doane Perry, Jethro Tull musician

1955 – Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne actress

1959 – James Hellwig, Ultimate Warrior wrestler

1970 – Phil Mickelson, US pro golfer

1980 – Brad Gushue, Canadian curler

This Day in Local History – June 16, 2022

June 16, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that a building owned by Mrs. I. Polski in High Prairie was demolished and hauled away. It was built by Charlie Spaulding in 1917 and served as a livery stable, post office, land office, barber shop and Royal Bank.

June 16, 1968: The Grouard Northern Lites women’s baseball team wins the Widewater Tournament after defeating the Slave Lake Rockettes 19-8 in the final. Pauline Lamarche and Edith Cunningham hit home runs.

June 16, 1972: Pedestrian Gerald Grey, 22, is struck and killed by a car at the Atikameg bridge in dusty conditions.

June 16, 1972: An addition to Joussard School is officially opened. It comprises a classroom, library, staff room, gym, utility room plus administration offices.

June 16, 1976: Enilda residents write the Department of Environment asking them for assistance in obtaining a water supply for the hamlet.

June 16, 1990: Loretta Chalifoux, 16, of Driftpile, has her leg amputated after being crushed between two cars after a third car hits.

June 16, 1991: The Gift Lake Renegades win the men’s title and the Joussard Thunderbirds the ladies’ title at the slo-pitch tournament in Joussard.

June 16, 1993: LSLIRC announces they will have their own police forces hired and operating by 1996.

June 16, 1993: South Peace News reports that Dion Willier receives a $1,000 grant from the Alberta Sport Council to help assist in a native baseball program.

June 16, 1993: St. Andrew’s School hosts its annual junior and senior high school Sports Awards. Theressa Lemay and Jason Capacio are chosen the top senior high athletes while Alison L’Heureux and Cory Cutrell are chosen top junior high athletes.

June 16, 2000: Town of High Prairie work crews remove the monument from its place at the High Prairie Municipal Library where it stood for 33 years. It is eventually set up at McIntyre Park.

June 16, 2000: The High Prairie Bad Boys lose their first game of the Wheatbelt Baseball League season 10-4 to the visiting Peace River Stampeders to fall to 7-1.

June 16, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Service celebrates it 10th anniversary at the Treaty 8 House in Sucker Creek.

June 16, 2005: The Peavine Little Owls Headstart program celebrates their first graduation.

June 16, 2005: Gift Lake Headstart celebrates its 10th anniversary.

June 16, 2006: Carmen Anderson wins the Top Female Senior Athlete and Joel Tobias Top Senior Male Athlete at the St. Andrew’s School Athlete Awards ceremony.

June 16, 2006: Big Lakes Dodge’s new owner, Chris Semple, holds a grand opening ceremony with an estimated 700 attending.

June 16, 2007: The High Prairie Museum receives a $10,000 contribution from co-founder Leo Hamson and a Wilkinson Sword during its 40-year anniversary celebration.

June 16, 2009: Kathleen Rose passes away at the age of 85 years.

June 16, 2010: High Prairie’s David Vanderwell is elected Wildrose Party constituency president at a meeting at the Pomeroy Inn and Suites.

June 16, 2010: A bailey bridge is installed over Mission Creek at Joussard thus alleviating the need for people to go all the way around from Red Sky Developments to Joussard and vice versa.

June 16, 2012: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises just over $10,000 for the Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s Shelter.

June 16, 2012: The Alberta Farm Safety Day Camp draws about 50 children and youth to learn about safety on the farm at the High Prairie Agriplex.

June 16, 2017: High Prairie TD Canada Trust makes a $1,000 donation to the High Prairie Community Beautification Association to help with improvements at MacIntyre Park.

June 16, 2018: Leslie Marie Jones passes away at the age of 58 years. She operated Leslie’s Country Crafts for many years.

June 16-17, 2018: High Prairie’s Rae-Anne Gill completes the 100-mile 32-hour River Valley Revenge Ultra-Marathon in Edmonton. Gill completes the run one minute under the time limit to place second overall and first for females.

This Day in World History – June 16, 2022

1567 – Mary, Queen of Scots, imprisoned in Lochleven Castle prison.

1755 – British capture Fort Beauséjour, expel Acadians.

1779 – Spain declares war on Great Britain in support of the US.

1784 – Holland forbids the wearing of orange clothes.

1794 – First stone laid at biggest Dutch grain windmill.

1815 – Battle at Ligny: French army under Napoleon beats Prussia.

1880 – Salvation Army forms in London.

1884 – First roller coaster used at Coney Island, New York.

1891 – John Abbott becomes Canada’s third PM.

1893 – R.W. Rueckheim invents Cracker Jack.

1903 – Ford Motors under Henry Ford incorporates.

1903 – Pepsi Cola company forms.

1922 – Henry Berliner demonstrates his helicopter.

1923 – Sun Yat Sen founds military academy.

1929 – Otto E. Funk, 62, ends New York to San Franciso walk in 183 days.

1949 – Gas turbine-electric locomotive demonstrated in Pennsylvania.

1955 – Pope Pius XII ex-communicates Argentine President Juan Perón.

1960 – “Psycho”, horror film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, opens.

1961 – Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev defects to West in Paris.

1963 – Valentina Tereshkova [USSR] is first woman in space, aboard Vostok 6.

1972 – Start of hydro-electric power project at Churchill Falls, Labrador.

1975 – Randy Farland finds a 14-leaf clover near Sioux Falls, SD.

1977 – Leonid Brezhnev named Chairman of Presidium of Soviet Union.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated.

1983 – Yuri Andropov appointed President of Soviet Union.

1984 – Edwin Moses wins his 100th consecutive 400-meter hurdles race.

1989 – “Ghostbusters II” starring Bill Murry and Dan Aykroyd premieres.

1992 – Longest salami is 68’9” weighing 1,492 lbs made in Norway.

2012 – Coca-Cola begins business in Myanmar after 60 years.

2017 – Amazon announces it is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 16, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Matters involving the home could suddenly grow serious. This is a positive development, but new possibilities could be opening up and force you to make a decision. The value of your home could have gone up and you might consider selling it and moving. Or you could have the opportunity to work out of your home and save commuting costs. Whatever it is, you have reached a milestone. Weigh the pros and cons!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might consider entering into a business partnership with a relative or neighbour. This could show promise of success, and is definitely worth serious consideration. You will want to be sure it is right for you, so caution is recommended. You might even get around to considering the nitty-gritty of a possible agreement, but for the most part, it is not likely you will be making any final decisions yet!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The value of any investment you may have made in land, including your home, could come into your thoughts today. Whatever time and energy you have put into it is likely to pay off, and this might make a difference to you when formulating plans for the future. You might spend some time working outside, which should clear your head and enable you to get your thoughts together. A female friend could join you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A partnership of some kind, perhaps business, perhaps romantic, is likely to be on your mind today. You might want to seriously consider whether or not it has a future, and if it does, what to do next. You could spend time socializing, if possible, but you could be too preoccupied to participate much. A lot of serious decisions need to be made. The outcome is likely to be positive. Try to relax and have some fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A lot of serious matters are on your mind, perhaps involving plans for the future. It is likely you will want to stay home today and do some contemplating. Various new opportunities could be coming your way, and you will want to let them pass you by without serious consideration. Chores around the house could prove a valuable outlet for physical energy while allowing thoughts to churn in your mind!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Contemplation is the word for today. At some point, you might receive a call from a friend wanting advice on a serious decision. Do not be surprised if you spend more time listening than advising. Goals of your own might need some thought and possibly re-evaluation, as changes in your immediate environment could present new and exciting possibilities to you. Think about it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today much of your mental – and possibly physical – energy could be directed at career matters. You might re-evaluate goals and ambitions, and consider other possibilities. The desire for more income might be the catalyst, but there is more to it than that. This is definitely a good day to think about a number of options. You might have to make a few decisions by this time next week!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The desire for personal and career advancement could cause you to consider furthering your education in some way. Someone close to you, probably a woman, could wake you up to the advantages of returning to school and getting an advanced degree at some point in the future. You may want to wait a little bit before deciding, but something has shifted within you. It is time for some kind of change. Be prepared!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you are apt to be a bit preoccupied. You might find yourself considering concepts others think are strange and impractical. This might involve metaphysics or the occult or unusual ways of making a living – or all of the above. You might want to discuss this with others. However, you should make a decision based on your preferences without influence from those who are not directly involved!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is likely to be a gratifying day, but perhaps more serious than you had planned. A long-time friend might call and want to talk. This person or another might want to discuss a possible business enterprise that is apt to be worthy of consideration. Everyone around you might seem egocentric, and you could feel that your concerns are of no interest to anyone. Do not let that upset you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Career and business matters are likely to be very much on your mind today. Perhaps a new opportunity has come your way, or you are thinking of becoming involved in a new enterprise on your own or with a partner. This might not be a good day to make a decision, so do not rush it. Before you make any dramatic changes, think things through carefully. You may regret it otherwise!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Matters involving creativity, romance, and children could require considerable thought today. Some exciting new options may be available to you and your loved ones. You might be inclined to mull over the possibilities. You could consult others to get more opinions. For the most part, you will want to decide on your own. In the meantime, you could keep yourself occupied by working on ongoing projects!