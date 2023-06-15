Today in High Prairie: June 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 16, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Villa Beausejour Motorcycle Show & Shine.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 16, 2023

1829 – Geronimo, Apache leader

1874 – Arthur Meighen, 9th PM of Canada

1888 – Bobby Clark, “World’s Funniest Clown”

1890 – Stan Laurel, Laurel & Hardy comedian

1894 – Norman Kerry, Phantom of the Opera actor

1899 – Nelson Doubleday, US publisher

1907 – Jack Albertson, Chico and the Man actor

1929 – Ramon Bieri, The Andromeda Strain actor

1934 – Bill Cobbs, Night at the Museum actor

1937 – August Busch III, Anheuser-Busch CEO

1942 – Eddie Levert, O’Jays vocalist

1943 – Joan Van Ark, Dallas actress [Valene]

1950 – James Smith, Stylistics singer

1951 – Roberto Durán, Panamanian boxer

1952 – Gino Vannelli, Canadian singer

1954 – Gary Roberts, Boomtown Rats rocker

1954 – Doane Perry, Jethro Tull musician

1955 – Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne actress

1959 – James Hellwig, Ultimate Warrior wrestler

1970 – Phil Mickelson, US pro golfer

1980 – Brad Gushue, Canadian curler

This Day in Local History – June 16, 2023

June 16, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports a building owned by Mrs. I. Polski in High Prairie was demolished and hauled away. It was built by Charlie Spaulding in 1917 and served as a livery stable, post office, land office, barber shop and Royal Bank.

June 16, 1968: The Grouard Northern Lites women’s baseball team wins the Widewater Tournament after defeating the Slave Lake Rockettes 19-8 in the final. Pauline Lamarche and Edith Cunningham hit home runs.

June 16, 1972: Pedestrian Gerald Grey, 22, is struck and killed by a car at the Atikameg bridge in dusty conditions.

June 16, 1972: An addition to Joussard School is officially opened. It comprises a classroom, library, staff room, gym, utility room plus administration offices.

June 16, 1976: Enilda residents write the Department of Environment asking them for assistance in obtaining a water supply for the hamlet.

June 16, 1990: Loretta Chalifoux, 16, of Driftpile, has her leg amputated after being crushed between two cars after a third car hits.

June 16, 1991: The Gift Lake Renegades win the men’s title and the Joussard Thunderbirds the women’s title at the slo-pitch tournament in Joussard.

June 16, 1993: LSLIRC announces they will have their own police forces hired and operating by 1996.

June 16, 1993: South Peace News reports that Dion Willier receives a $1,000 grant from the Alberta Sport Council to help assist in a native baseball program.

June 16, 1993: St. Andrew’s School hosts its annual junior and senior high school Sports Awards. Theressa Lemay and Jason Capacio are chosen the top senior high athletes while Alison L’Heureux and Cory Cutrell are chosen top junior high athletes.

June 16, 2000: Town of High Prairie work crews remove the monument from its place at the High Prairie Municipal Library where it stood for 33 years. It is eventually set up at MacIntyre Park.

June 16, 2000: The High Prairie Bad Boys lose their first game of the Wheatbelt Baseball League season 10-4 to the visiting Peace River Stampeders to fall to 7-1.

June 16, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Service celebrates it 10th anniversary at the Treaty 8 House in Sucker Creek.

June 16, 2005: The Peavine Little Owls Headstart program celebrates their first graduation.

June 16, 2005: Gift Lake Headstart celebrates its 10th anniversary.

June 16, 2006: Carmen Anderson wins the Top Female Senior Athlete and Joel Tobias Top Senior Male Athlete at the St. Andrew’s School Athlete Awards ceremony.

June 16, 2006: Big Lakes Dodge’s new owner, Chris Semple, holds a grand opening ceremony with an estimated 700 attending.

June 16, 2007: The High Prairie Museum receives a $10,000 contribution from co-founder Leo Hamson and a Wilkinson Sword during its 40-year anniversary celebration.

June 16, 2010: High Prairie’s David Vanderwell is elected Wildrose Party constituency president at a meeting at the Pomeroy Inn and Suites.

June 16, 2010: A bailey bridge is installed over Mission Creek at Joussard thus alleviating the need for people to go all the way around from Red Sky Developments to Joussard and vice versa.

June 16, 2012: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises just over $10,000 for the Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s Shelter.

June 16, 2018: Leslie Marie Jones passes away at the age of 58 years. She operated Leslie’s Country Crafts for many years.

June 16-17, 2018: High Prairie’s Rae-Anne Gill completes the 100-mile 32-hour River Valley Revenge Ultra-Marathon in Edmonton. Gill completes the run one minute under the time limit to place second overall and first for females.

This Day in World History – June 16, 2023

1567 – Mary, Queen of Scots, imprisoned in Lochleven Castle prison.

1755 – British capture Fort Beauséjour, expel Acadians.

1779 – Spain declares war on Great Britain in support of the US.

1784 – Holland forbids the wearing of orange clothes.

1794 – First stone laid at biggest Dutch grain windmill.

1815 – Battle at Ligny: French army under Napoleon beats Prussia.

1880 – Salvation Army forms in London.

1884 – First roller coaster used at Coney Island, New York.

1891 – John Abbott becomes Canada’s third PM.

1893 – R.W. Rueckheim invents Cracker Jack.

1903 – Ford Motors under Henry Ford incorporates.

1903 – Pepsi Cola company forms.

1922 – Henry Berliner demonstrates his helicopter.

1923 – Sun Yat Sen founds military academy.

1929 – Otto E. Funk, 62, ends New York to San Franciso walk in 183 days.

1949 – Gas turbine-electric locomotive demonstrated in Pennsylvania.

1955 – Pope Pius XII ex-communicates Argentine President Juan Perón.

1960 – “Psycho”, horror film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, opens.

1961 – Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev defects to West in Paris.

1963 – Valentina Tereshkova [USSR] is first woman in space, aboard Vostok 6.

1972 – Start of hydro-electric power project at Churchill Falls, Labrador.

1975 – Randy Farland finds a 14-leaf clover near Sioux Falls, SD.

1977 – Leonid Brezhnev named Chairman of Presidium of Soviet Union.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated.

1983 – Yuri Andropov appointed President of Soviet Union.

1984 – Edwin Moses wins his 100th consecutive 400-meter hurdles race.

1989 – “Ghostbusters II” starring Bill Murry and Dan Aykroyd premieres.

1992 – Longest salami is 68’9” weighing 1,492 lbs made in Norway.

2012 – Coca-Cola begins business in Myanmar after 60 years.

2017 – Amazon announces it is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not feel badly about things you have no control over. Tonight it would be good for you to go out and have a nice time. Put aside your responsibilities and concentrate on fun. It might be difficult to jump-start others to action, but do not let that concern you. If people do not want to budge, do not force them. They will move when they are ready.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find it hard to sit still today. People may pull your chain right and left in order to get a rise out of you. Whatever seems grounded and solid may end up being flimsy and detached. Beware of where you step. The ground is apt to give way with little warning. Your appetite may be ravenous, but it is likely there will not be nearly enough nourishment to satisfy you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful who you trust today. Instead of venturing out, you might prefer to stick close to home and enjoy the comforts you have worked so hard to attain. Do not entrust just anyone with your secrets. Information is likely to be misinterpreted and what you say might not be taken as seriously as you would like it to be.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – What looks like solid ground may be quicksand. Be careful where you step. There is an element of misunderstanding to the day that might make it difficult to get through to people. The good news is your emotions are quite solid. Your inner stability should help you keep a healthy frame of mind, regardless of the events that transpire.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have your head in the clouds today. At the same time, there is a need for you to keep your feet on the ground. This contradiction of energies might make it difficult to find peace, but you should find comfort knowing this will soon end. Deal with conflicting issues the best you can. They will help you find the balance and perspective you need.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your emotions may be playing tricks on you. You may find it hard to deal with reality. Take the day to relax and unwind. Do not worry about the details. Concentrate more on your general state of mind. Things will go smoothly when you focus on radiating positive energy to others. Do not worry so much about the consequences. Focus more on the process.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might find it hard to make progress with your projects today, especially if you need others’ help. There is a stubborn quality to the day that is causing things to get jammed up. When neither party budges, the result is chaos. You might have to give a little in order to get a little. Be the first one to release your grip and things will run more smoothly.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This should be a pretty good day. You will find a greater than usual sensitivity to your needs. One thing to be aware of is fast talkers who might make elaborate promises they have no intention of keeping. Slow and steady wins the race, and you are the master of this technique. Your patience and sensitivity are invaluable on a day like this.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have recently built fanciful scenarios in your head regarding how you think things should be, in either a romantic, business, or family situation. It is likely these images will conflict with reality as you discover you need to take a much more analytical approach to what you have going.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The place you arrive at today may not be quite what you expected. Once you get there, you will find there is sudden opposition in your camp. Things may not always be exactly what they seem, so check your facts before you make any major decisions. It is better to get the information right from the source rather than depend on what you hear through the grapevine.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your actions might be a bit strained today. People are not going to cooperate in the way you might like them to. It could be one of those days in which it is difficult to get things done simply because other people seem to get in the way. Try not to get angry. Perhaps you need to take a break and relax. The harder you push, the more resistance you will encounter.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you are prepared and well-organized, today should go smoothly and pleasantly. Feel free to indulge in fanciful daydreams and things of a whimsical nature. You have earned the right to break from the normal routine. If you have been slacking off your tasks, however, you will now need to spend some time catching up and planning ahead.