Today in High Prairie: June 16, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 16, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

Falher Honey Festival (Day 3 of 3).

Driftpile Powwow (Day 3 of 3).

9:30 a.m. – Noon – Joussard Community Association Father’s Day Breakfast. $15 each, kids eat free!

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Celebrity Birthdays – June 16, 2024

1829 – Geronimo, Apache leader

1874 – Arthur Meighen, 9th PM of Canada

1888 – Bobby Clark, “World’s Funniest Clown”

1890 – Stan Laurel, Laurel & Hardy comedian

1894 – Norman Kerry, Phantom of the Opera actor

1899 – Nelson Doubleday, US publisher

1907 – Jack Albertson, Chico and the Man actor

1929 – Ramon Bieri, The Andromeda Strain actor

1934 – Bill Cobbs, Night at the Museum actor

1937 – August Busch III, Anheuser-Busch CEO

1942 – Eddie Levert, O’Jays vocalist

1943 – Joan Van Ark, Dallas actress [Valene]

1950 – James Smith, Stylistics singer

1951 – Roberto Durán, Panamanian boxer

1952 – Gino Vannelli, Canadian singer

1954 – Gary Roberts, Boomtown Rats rocker

1954 – Doane Perry, Jethro Tull musician

1955 – Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne actress

1959 – James Hellwig, Ultimate Warrior wrestler

1970 – Phil Mickelson, US pro golfer

1980 – Brad Gushue, Canadian curler

This Day in Local History – June 16, 2024

June 16, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports a building owned by Mrs. I. Polski in High Prairie was demolished and hauled away. It was built by Charlie Spaulding in 1917 and served as a livery stable, post office, land office, barber shop and Royal Bank.

June 16, 1968: The Grouard Northern Lites women’s baseball team wins the Widewater Tournament after defeating the Slave Lake Rockettes 19-8 in the final. Pauline Lamarche and Edith Cunningham hit home runs.

June 16, 1972: Pedestrian Gerald Grey, 22, is struck and killed by a car at the Atikameg bridge in dusty conditions.

June 16, 1972: An addition to Joussard School is officially opened. It comprises a classroom, library, staff room, gym, utility room plus administration offices.

June 16, 1976: Enilda residents write the Department of Environment asking them for assistance in obtaining a water supply for the hamlet.

June 16, 1990: Loretta Chalifoux, 16, of Driftpile, has her leg amputated after being crushed between two cars after a third car hits.

June 16, 1991: The Gift Lake Renegades win the men’s title and the Joussard Thunderbirds the women’s title at the slo-pitch tournament in Joussard.

June 16, 1993: LSLIRC announces they will have their own police forces hired and operating by 1996.

June 16, 1993: South Peace News reports that Dion Willier receives a $1,000 grant from the Alberta Sport Council to help assist in a native baseball program.

June 16, 1993: St. Andrew’s School hosts its annual junior and senior high school Sports Awards. Theressa Lemay and Jason Capacio are chosen the top senior high athletes while Alison L’Heureux and Cory Cutrell are chosen top junior high athletes.

June 16, 2000: Town of High Prairie work crews remove the monument from its place at the High Prairie Municipal Library where it stood for 33 years. It is eventually set up at MacIntyre Park.

June 16, 2000: The High Prairie Bad Boys lose their first game of the Wheatbelt Baseball League season 10-4 to the visiting Peace River Stampeders to fall to 7-1.

June 16, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Service celebrates it 10th anniversary at the Treaty 8 House in Sucker Creek.

June 16, 2005: The Peavine Little Owls Headstart program celebrates their first graduation.

June 16, 2005: Gift Lake Headstart celebrates its 10th anniversary.

June 16, 2006: Carmen Anderson wins the Top Female Senior Athlete and Joel Tobias Top Senior Male Athlete at the St. Andrew’s School Athlete Awards ceremony.

June 16, 2006: Big Lakes Dodge’s new owner, Chris Semple, holds a grand opening ceremony with an estimated 700 attending.

June 16, 2007: The High Prairie Museum receives a $10,000 contribution from co-founder Leo Hamson and a Wilkinson Sword during its 40-year anniversary celebration.

June 16, 2010: High Prairie’s David Vanderwell is elected Wildrose Party constituency president at a meeting at the Pomeroy Inn and Suites.

June 16, 2010: A bailey bridge is installed over Mission Creek at Joussard thus alleviating the need for people to go all the way around from Red Sky Developments to Joussard and vice versa.

June 16, 2012: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises just over $10,000 for the Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s Shelter.

June 16, 2018: Leslie Marie Jones passes away at the age of 58 years. She operated Leslie’s Country Crafts for many years.

June 16-17, 2018: High Prairie’s Rae-Anne Gill completes the 100-mile 32-hour River Valley Revenge Ultra-Marathon in Edmonton. Gill completes the run one minute under the time limit to place second overall and first for females.

This Day in World History – June 16, 2024

1567 – Mary, Queen of Scots, imprisoned in Lochleven Castle prison.

1755 – British capture Fort Beauséjour, expel Acadians.

1779 – Spain declares war on Great Britain in support of the US.

1784 – Holland forbids the wearing of orange clothes.

1794 – First stone laid at biggest Dutch grain windmill.

1815 – Battle at Ligny: French army under Napoleon beats Prussia.

1880 – Salvation Army forms in London.

1884 – First roller coaster used at Coney Island, New York.

1891 – John Abbott becomes Canada’s third PM.

1893 – R.W. Rueckheim invents Cracker Jack.

1903 – Ford Motors under Henry Ford incorporates.

1903 – Pepsi Cola company forms.

1922 – Henry Berliner demonstrates his helicopter.

1923 – Sun Yat Sen founds military academy.

1929 – Otto E. Funk, 62, ends New York to San Franciso walk in 183 days.

1949 – Gas turbine-electric locomotive demonstrated in Pennsylvania.

1955 – Pope Pius XII ex-communicates Argentine President Juan Perón.

1960 – “Psycho”, horror film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, opens.

1961 – Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev defects to West in Paris.

1963 – Valentina Tereshkova [USSR] is first woman in space, aboard Vostok 6.

1972 – Start of hydro-electric power project at Churchill Falls, Labrador.

1975 – Randy Farland finds a 14-leaf clover near Sioux Falls, SD.

1977 – Leonid Brezhnev named Chairman of Presidium of Soviet Union.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated.

1983 – Yuri Andropov appointed President of Soviet Union.

1984 – Edwin Moses wins his 100th consecutive 400-meter hurdles race.

1989 – “Ghostbusters II” starring Bill Murry and Dan Aykroyd premieres.

1992 – Longest salami is 68’9” weighing 1,492 lbs made in Norway.

2012 – Coca-Cola begins business in Myanmar after 60 years.

2017 – Amazon announces it is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 16, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is a fire burning deep inside of you. It gives you a lot of power and energy. People around you are receptive to this energy. Today a lot of your friends will thrive on your fire and be in the best of moods because of it. Do not try to hide your energy. If you do, it may disappear, or it could even burn you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Enthusiasm and energy will be your allies today. Something different is in the air and inciting you to move forward. You will make decisions and go in new directions for your own good and for the good of the people around you. Your dynamism will have a beneficial impact on your family. This newfound strength will give you a great boost!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are organized and rigourous! You plan everything. But with today’s energy, you will be inclined to let the day go by without keeping to a tight schedule. After all, not every day has to be a workday. You can worry easily, but do not let this get you down. Follow the people around you. They will teach you to see the world differently. You will even think about new ways to organize your life!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A lot of people around you might think you are a strong individual. For example, you stand up against wrongs in the established social order. You can also be a very constructive person. You try to improve the world around you. Today, you will have all the time you like to meditate about the changes this world needs!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are worried some of the people close to your heart might change. You have been watching and paying attention to subtle signs and changes for quite some time now. Today you will feel like a guide, and you will help those who might need you. You will be able to show them the way and help them to fulfill their needs!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have always been a loner. You tend to act on your own and you do not trust outside help. Over the last few weeks, however, you have managed to find people who have accepted you the way you are. It is as if you have found a refuge where you can escape reality. But you will find if you open your heart to others, there will be additional places of refuge!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have always felt the need to create. The simplest tasks can fulfill this need. You are even happy if you sketch on a small piece of paper. Over the last month or so you have been finishing a project close to your heart. Do not be afraid to show it off to your friends. People will be thrilled by your work. You deserve to feel proud of what you have achieved!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some people around you might think you have never really matured, that you still have the mind of a child. It might not seem obvious at first, but your lighthearted attitude is also a sign of great wisdom. As with those who have truly committed to long-term romances, you will find out you will never lose your lightheartedness!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you analyze your life, you will see it has completely changed over the past 12 months. You have matured as an individual and your actions have been beneficial to yourself and those around you. Try to make changes as often as you can. Do not stop now. You need to feel your life is evolving all the time. There is no time to rest!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be a little bit disappointed to find out the people you think so highly of are in fact mere reflections of your own personality. The planetary alignment is trying to teach you to believe in yourself. You just lack confidence. After all, if they are admirable people, it is probably because they have great qualities – and you have them, too. Surprises are just around the corner!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a great day ahead of you. You will be blessed with the ability to solve problems, and others will come looking for you today. You will listen, understand, and express empathy. You will be wise enough to find solutions to any issues they present to you. After a day like this, you might ask yourself if you shouldn’t work as a therapist!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do you feel like your life hasn’t changed a bit over the past few weeks? You feel that certain things need to change but you do nothing but sit there. Today, there will be a lot of influences that could incite you to be a little more fool-hardy. You do not usually like to take risks, but if you do it, you will be greatly satisfied.