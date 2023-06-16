Today in High Prairie: June 17, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 17, 2023

Falher Honey Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament. Call Isabelle at (780) 837-6672 to register.

Falher Honey Festival Slow Pitch Tournament. Call Jason at (780) 837-0274 to enter.

Falher Honey Festival Rib and Chili Cookoff. Call FCSS at (780) 837-2220 for more information.

8 a.m. – Falher Honey Festival Colourblast Fun Run and Walk. Register at funningroom.com

9:30 a.m. – Father’s Day breakfast at Joussard Community Hall. $10 per person, 12 and under free.

10 a.m. – Falher Honey Festival Parade starts at The Pink Elephant Building.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink. Contact Sharon Davis at (780) 805-4905.

11 a.m. – Falher Honey Festival Show ‘N Shine. Call Cody at (780) 837-1470 for details.

5:30 p.m. – Falher Honey Festival Barbecue Supper at Club Alouette.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 17, 2023

1818 – Charles Gounod, Faust opera composer

1870 – George Cormack, Wheaties cereal inventor

1874 – Grant Mitchell, Man Who Came to Dinner actor

1881 – Tommy Burns, Canadian boxer

1882 – Igor Stravinsky, Russian composer

1883 – Ruth Wakefield, Created Toll House Cookie

1904 – Ralph Bellamy, Rosemary’s Baby actor

1915 – Stringbean, Hee Haw banjoist/comedian

1922 – Jerry Fielding, Hogan’s Heroes composer

1937 – Peter Lupus, Mission Impossible actor

1943 – Barry Manilow, Mandy singer

1944 – Bill Rafferty, Laugh-In comedian

1947 – Paul Young, Mike & the Mechanics singer

1951 – Joe Piscopo, Miller Lite TV ads actor

1954 – Mark Linn-Baker, Perfect Strangers actors

1964 – Diane Murphy, Bewitched actress [Tabitha]

1965 – Kami Cotler, Waltons actress [Elizabeth]

1975 – Frederick Koehler, Kate & Allie actor [Chip]

1980 – Venus Williams, US tennis pro

This Day in Local History – June 17, 2023

June 17, 1915: Roy S. Burns takes over as publisher of the Grouard News after a three-month absence from J.E. Cook, who was doubling as the town’s secretary-treasurer.

June 17, 1915: The Grouard News reports Hilliard’s Bay is destined to become the most popular resort on Lesser Slave Lake due to its hard, sandy beaches backed by a gentle slope and thick woods which shelter it from the wind.

June 17, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Hotel Royal George in Grouard on First Avenue has been remodeled and opened by George Morin, who also opens a pool room in the adjacent building.

June 17, 1978: Mike Mungall fires a four under par to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Sheila Bradner wins the women’s title and Carmen Houle the junior title.

June 17, 1984: Darren Tuftin wins Best All-Round Cowboy as Gift Lake hosts its seventh annual rodeo.

June 17, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, begins in Grande Prairie. It begins but is postponed until Oct. 28.

June 17, 1987: South Peace News reports Randy’s Auto Body opens for business nine miles north of town. The business is owned by Randy Backs, who purchased the business from Lawrence Strebchuk.

June 17, 1987: Long distance phone rates to Faust from High Prairie no longer apply.

June 17, 1988: High Prairie celebrates the official opening of its new courthouse.

June 17, 1989: An accident claims the lives of four people at East Prairie. Floyd Douglas Patenaude, 21, John Steven Patenaude, 19, Samantha Supernault, all of East Prairie, and Gerald Albert Desjarlais, 23, of High Prairie, all die in the head-on collision.

June 17, 1990: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Ian Griffiths and Robin McCallum win aggregate titles at the Grande Prairie Swim Meet.

June 17, 1992: Medicine Bottle celebrates a grand opening in renovated premises.

June 17, 1995: A 10-year-old boy torches the $12,000 REAC Recycling Depot.

June 17, 1998: The Town of High Prairie terminates their Joint-Use Agreement with the M.D. of Big Lakes. One year’s written notice is required. Later, the M.D. says to delay the issue until the October elections and let the new councils deal with it.

June 17, 1999: Former High Prairie Dr. David Wong, 58, dies in Edmonton after complications from diabetes.

June 17-21, 1999: The 100-year commemoration of the Treaty 8 signing is recognized near Sucker Creek.

June 17, 2005: Kittens are abandoned at the steps of Under the Sea pet store.

June 17, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen breaks ground on the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

June 17, 2007: High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick announces he is resigning to begin a new job as Manning CAO. His resignation is effective Aug. 1.

June 17, 2008: An elated Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces her government will pay for any cost overruns for the new High Prairie Hospital. The price tag is now estimated at $63.595 million.

June 17, 2008: High Prairie’s oldest resident, Bessie Roffey, dies at the age of 111 years. She was formerly a long-time resident of Kinuso and Alberta’s oldest citizen.

June 17, 2009: Police are looking for a lone male after a robbery at the High Prairie Inn.

June 17, 2009: The High Prairie Beautification Society is revived after a meeting in town council chambers. Alicia Boisson is elected president.

June 17, 2009: South Peace News features Stan Peacock and his efforts to build a biodiesel plant in the region using pennycress, or stinkweed, as fuel.

June 17, 2009: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers swim 1,863 laps and raise $2,805 at a fundraiser at the indoor pool.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie Movie Gallery announces it will close sometime in the coming months, likely before July 31.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie singer Mike Halcrow signs a contract with a Nashville company, Paramount Song, to create an album.

June 17, 2011: A Driftpile woman pleads mercy for her sex attacker in Peace River Court of Queens Bench. The man pleads guilty and given house arrest for crimes committed over 35 years ago.

June 17, 2011: Building or expanding the fire hall would boost the members’ morale, High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk tells the Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee.

June 17, 2011: Sunset House School holds an awards night and celebration. It’s the last at the school, which closes at the end of June.

June 17, 2015: The High Prairie Skate Plaza is named the Q Skate Park in honour of brothers Arlen and Joe Quartly’s contributions.

June 17, 2015: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds its 5th annual Friendship Walk. About 35 attend.

This Day in World History – June 17, 2023

1462 – Vlad III the Impaler attempts to assassinate Mehmed II.

1579 – Sir Francis Drake lands on coast of California at Drakes Bay.

1631 – Mumtaz Mahal dies during childbirth; husband builds Taj Mahal.

1745 – Americans capture Louisburg, Cape Breton Island from French.

1837 – Charles Goodyear obtains his first rubber patent.

1863 – Travelers Insurance Co. of Hartford founded [first accident insurer].

1885 – Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City aboard French ship Isere.

1919 – “Barney Google” cartoon strip, by Billy De Beck, premieres.

1932 – Oil tanker Cymbeline explodes in Montreal.

1939 – Last public guillotining in France.

1940 – France asks Germany for terms of surrender in WW II.

1944 – Iceland declares independence from Denmark.

1947 – Pan Am Airways chartered as first worldwide passenger airline.

1950 – First kidney transplant occurs in Chicago.

1963 – US Supreme Court rules vs Bible reading/prayer in public schools.

1965 – First bombing by B-52 occurs 50 km north of Saigon.

1967 – Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park performed.

1967 – China becomes world’s fourth thermonuclear [H-bomb] power.

1970 – Edwin Land patents the Polaroid camera.

1972 – Salvador Allende forms a new socialist government in Chile.

1984 – John Turner succeeds Pierre Trudeau as PM of Canada.

1987 – Dusky Seaside Sparrow becomes extinct.

1988 – Microsoft releases MS DOS 4.0.

1991 – South Africa abolishes last of its apartheid laws.

1994 – O.J. Simpson and LA cops famous police car chase occurs.

2017 – Forest fires kill 62 people in Portugal.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 17, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The past month has allowed you to affirm yourself, and cement some aspects of your personality. You are now entering a period of consolidation. It is like you conceived a product, created it, and are now finally ready to put it on the market. The current period indicates you will receive all of the rewards that your hard work has earned.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today heralds the beginning of a very agreeable period. You will be especially happy! You will project confidence, clarity, and charisma wherever you go. You used up a lot of your reserves during the last few months. You have made it to this stage just in time. Certainly you will agree that this is something to be celebrated!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This would be a good moment to get rid of anything that still stands between you and achieving your goals. A certain obstacle might be sparking the impulse you have to blend into the background. Do not forget you are an individual. This is not something to be overcome. It should be celebrated!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The signs say you can expect a very profitable few weeks ahead. You have worked hard lately, and it is only natural you have finally arrived at this stage. You are going to be able to measure the distance you have come and evaluate your power. Whatever you do, do not think small!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The cosmos will ask you to make more of an effort. To do so means you will have to come back down to Earth and join the rest of us mere mortals. You may be cultivating your independence a bit too much. You seem to be pulling away from people. You should try to mix more and get involved in a cause that is bigger than you. Accept working with others as a necessary component of your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A quest is in store for you. You are likely to engage in a search for physical or intellectual space. You may be asking yourself philosophical questions. Or perhaps you are thinking of taking a long trip. Which will it be? Will you read philosophy or go to China? At this point, only the stars know.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – In navigating your emotional life, you may feel you have made a great effort in the past month. You have been available and conciliatory, and done your best to maintain harmony. Your efforts have paid off. Now you feel a yen for more spontaneity. It seems that the enterprising and reckless you has returned! Go ahead – you deserve this release after all of your disciplined effort.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The cosmic signs indicate your emotional universe will once again glow with positive energy. You will meet more people, and your encounters are likely to be profoundly gratifying, emotionally and intellectually. All told, the coming month is wonderfully promising for you. Two key things to anticipate are pleasure and sensuality.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – For you, the next few weeks portend a period of timidity. You will probably go out less, introduce yourself to fewer new people, and be less prone to showing off. But any relationships you do form will be much more intense than usual. The month ahead is quite promising, though you may have to readjust some of your attitudes.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have spent the past few weeks exploring other horizons, meeting new people, going out more frequently, or taking short trips. But there is a significant change of rhythm in the air. You will settle down and bask in the comfort of your home. You will find you have just the incentive you need to stabilize yourself for a while. Expect some pleasurable moments in the domestic realm.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are likely to enjoy a change in the rhythm and quality of life, beginning right now. Do you feel a need to take your friendships beyond superficiality? Perhaps you should re-establish contact with some past friends. After a hiatus, you may have some bonds to repair. You can expect another period devoted to sweeping the cobwebs out of your emotional life and letting in light and promise.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you can expect to be more enterprising in your human relationships. You may find new friends or enjoy quality time with old ones. It is likely your love life will intensify. The next few weeks provide excellent resources for improving your emotional well-being. Take advantage of it.