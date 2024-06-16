Today in High Prairie: June 17, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 17, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 17, 2024

1818 – Charles Gounod, Faust opera composer

1870 – George Cormack, Wheaties cereal inventor

1874 – Grant Mitchell, Man Who Came to Dinner actor

1881 – Tommy Burns, Canadian boxer

1882 – Igor Stravinsky, Russian composer

1883 – Ruth Wakefield, Created Toll House Cookie

1904 – Ralph Bellamy, Rosemary’s Baby actor

1915 – Stringbean, Hee Haw banjoist/comedian

1922 – Jerry Fielding, Hogan’s Heroes composer

1937 – Peter Lupus, Mission Impossible actor

1943 – Barry Manilow, Mandy singer

1944 – Bill Rafferty, Laugh-In comedian

1947 – Paul Young, Mike & the Mechanics singer

1951 – Joe Piscopo, Miller Lite TV ads actor

1954 – Mark Linn-Baker, Perfect Strangers actors

1964 – Diane Murphy, Bewitched actress [Tabitha]

1965 – Kami Cotler, Waltons actress [Elizabeth]

1975 – Frederick Koehler, Kate & Allie actor [Chip]

1980 – Venus Williams, US tennis pro

This Day in Local History – June 17, 2024

June 17, 1915: Roy S. Burns takes over as publisher of the Grouard News after a three-month absence from J.E. Cook, who was doubling as the town’s secretary-treasurer.

June 17, 1915: The Grouard News reports Hilliard’s Bay is destined to become the most popular resort on Lesser Slave Lake due to its hard, sandy beaches backed by a gentle slope and thick woods which shelter it from the wind.

June 17, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Hotel Royal George in Grouard on First Avenue has been remodeled and opened by George Morin, who also opens a pool room in the adjacent building.

June 17, 1978: Mike Mungall fires a four under par to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Sheila Bradner wins the women’s title and Carmen Houle the junior title.

June 17, 1984: Darren Tuftin wins Best All-Round Cowboy as Gift Lake hosts its seventh annual rodeo.

June 17, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, begins in Grande Prairie. It begins but is postponed until Oct. 28.

June 17, 1987: South Peace News reports Randy’s Auto Body opens for business nine miles north of town. The business is owned by Randy Backs, who purchased the business from Lawrence Strebchuk.

June 17, 1987: Long distance phone rates to Faust from High Prairie no longer apply.

June 17, 1988: High Prairie celebrates the official opening of its new courthouse.

June 17, 1989: An accident claims the lives of four people at East Prairie. Floyd Douglas Patenaude, 21, John Steven Patenaude, 19, Samantha Supernault, all of East Prairie, and Gerald Albert Desjarlais, 23, of High Prairie, all die in the head-on collision.

June 17, 1990: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Ian Griffiths and Robin McCallum win aggregate titles at the Grande Prairie Swim Meet.

June 17, 1992: Medicine Bottle celebrates a grand opening in renovated premises.

June 17, 1995: A 10-year-old boy torches the $12,000 REAC Recycling Depot.

June 17, 1998: The Town of High Prairie terminates their Joint-Use Agreement with the M.D. of Big Lakes. One year’s written notice is required. Later, the M.D. says to delay the issue until the October elections and let the new councils deal with it.

June 17, 1999: Former High Prairie Dr. David Wong, 58, dies in Edmonton after complications from diabetes.

June 17-21, 1999: The 100-year commemoration of the Treaty 8 signing is recognized near Sucker Creek.

June 17, 2005: Kittens are abandoned at the steps of Under the Sea pet store.

June 17, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen breaks ground on the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

June 17, 2007: High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick announces he is resigning to begin a new job as Manning CAO. His resignation is effective Aug. 1.

June 17, 2008: An elated Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen announces her government will pay for any cost overruns for the new High Prairie Hospital. The price tag is now estimated at $63.595 million.

June 17, 2008: High Prairie’s oldest resident, Bessie Roffey, dies at the age of 111 years. She was formerly a long-time resident of Kinuso and Alberta’s oldest citizen.

June 17, 2009: Police are looking for a lone male after a robbery at the High Prairie Inn.

June 17, 2009: The High Prairie Beautification Society is revived after a meeting in town council chambers. Alicia Boisson is elected president.

June 17, 2009: South Peace News features Stan Peacock and his efforts to build a biodiesel plant in the region using pennycress, or stinkweed, as fuel.

June 17, 2009: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers swim 1,863 laps and raise $2,805 at a fundraiser at the indoor pool.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie Movie Gallery announces it will close sometime in the coming months, likely before July 31.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie singer Mike Halcrow signs a contract with a Nashville company, Paramount Song, to create an album.

June 17, 2011: A Driftpile woman pleads mercy for her sex attacker in Peace River Court of Queens Bench. The man pleads guilty and given house arrest for crimes committed over 35 years ago.

June 17, 2011: Building or expanding the fire hall would boost the members’ morale, High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk tells the Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee.

June 17, 2011: Sunset House School holds an awards night and celebration. It’s the last at the school, which closes at the end of June.

June 17, 2015: The High Prairie Skate Plaza is named the Q Skate Park in honour of brothers Arlen and Joe Quartly’s contributions.

June 17, 2015: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds its 5th annual Friendship Walk. About 35 attend.

This Day in World History – June 17, 2024

1462 – Vlad III the Impaler attempts to assassinate Mehmed II.

1579 – Sir Francis Drake lands on coast of California at Drakes Bay.

1631 – Mumtaz Mahal dies during childbirth; husband builds Taj Mahal.

1745 – Americans capture Louisburg, Cape Breton Island from French.

1837 – Charles Goodyear obtains his first rubber patent.

1863 – Travelers Insurance Co. of Hartford founded [first accident insurer].

1885 – Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City aboard French ship Isere.

1919 – “Barney Google” cartoon strip, by Billy De Beck, premieres.

1932 – Oil tanker Cymbeline explodes in Montreal.

1939 – Last public guillotining in France.

1940 – France asks Germany for terms of surrender in WW II.

1944 – Iceland declares independence from Denmark.

1947 – Pan Am Airways chartered as first worldwide passenger airline.

1950 – First kidney transplant occurs in Chicago.

1963 – US Supreme Court rules vs Bible reading/prayer in public schools.

1965 – First bombing by B-52 occurs 50 km north of Saigon.

1967 – Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park performed.

1967 – China becomes world’s fourth thermonuclear [H-bomb] power.

1970 – Edwin Land patents the Polaroid camera.

1972 – Salvador Allende forms a new socialist government in Chile.

1984 – John Turner succeeds Pierre Trudeau as PM of Canada.

1987 – Dusky Seaside Sparrow becomes extinct.

1988 – Microsoft releases MS DOS 4.0.

1991 – South Africa abolishes last of its apartheid laws.

1994 – O.J. Simpson and LA cops famous police car chase occurs.

2017 – Forest fires kill 62 people in Portugal.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 17, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Sometimes you make mistakes because of your lack of objectivity. You have a certain tendency to wish that other people were just like you. Yet this will not be the case today. You are using your good sense and reason, or rather your reason is doing the talking for you. It would be a great day for people to listen to you since your judgments have nothing to do with your personal feelings!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You were once a creature of reason. For you, everything had an explanation, a reason to exist, and a place in the world. You never missed a chance to share your viewpoint. Then all of a sudden, silence! Perhaps you needed to get some perspective, not necessarily on the things you know, but on how you express that knowledge. Now words have come back into your life and your ideas are more moderate!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – How about changing roles today? It is true you are not one for idle chat. You prefer taking action rather than talking about grandiose ideas that never go anywhere. Yet today you may actually feel like discussing things in depth. The stars’ alignments are bringing out this other side of you, so take advantage of the energy. Other people will be grateful since they have been waiting a long time for this day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Scientists are sometimes pretty strange. They can be so engrossed in reality that they seem almost absent from it, as if they float above the Earth. That is a bit how you feel about things, too! You like to explain the world in your own special way, the way you see it and not necessarily the way it really is. That is your secret. You know no one else can see the world the way you do!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – As the real Leo that you are, you are not in the habit of talking without saying anything constructive. Sometimes people accuse you of having nothing to say. When you are just being patient, they say that you are ignorant. When you are demonstrating your tolerance, they say you are indifferent. Today it is time for those people to learn the real truth about you and understand just how much you have to say about the world!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The people around you would really appreciate it if you would slow down and relax a little. You always seem to be running around, so much so, in fact, that you have been neglecting the people close to you, especially your family. They really need you. They have issues to discuss with you. They need to feel the comfort of your arms. Your arms need to open up to them first!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You did the right thing to put off those important decisions and not give in to pressure! You know well that sometimes it is important to relax and rest for the busy times ahead. Today you will feel refreshed and ready to tackle the world. You see your problems from a different point of view, and you are much more optimistic about things. Now you can take a calm look at the situation.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a generous nature! You know how to give and devote yourself to solving the problems others that confide in you. This will still be true today, but not entirely in the same way. In fact, it would not be wise for people to bother you with their problems if they really are not all that important. It is high time for you to take care of yourself for a while!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is always like this at first with you! You know something is happening but have no idea what. It is as if electricity flows through you. You are practically vibrating with emotion. You can feel other people’s emotions, too. Begin by listening to your heart and feeling the sensation in your body. Only then will you be able to judge the intensity of your feelings. Could this be desire – or love?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you sure other people would not like you to be in another space than where you are right now, or even be a different person than the one you always thought you were? These questions are beginning to bother you. Devote some time to thinking about them. The answers you come up with will not be entirely meaningful for a few more weeks. Try looking at the essential things today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – People will understand and appreciate your desire to stand out from the crowd today. This is not a sign of arrogance on your part. It is just that you are particularly perceptive right now and people need your good advice. Since you are ready to step into the spotlight and shine like the stars that are giving you all this wonderful energy, go for it. You would kick yourself if you let this opportunity pass!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You love everyone on this planet, and this is not the day to come bothering you with all the little details of everyday life. You are in orbit, on a voyage to the stars, and this great feeling of freedom is pushing you to demand more justice for all. You might even find the perfect situation today to use your wonderful diplomatic skills. It is the least you can do!