Today in High Prairie: June 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 18, 2022

Falher Honey Festival! Events all day!

North Country Fair at Driftpile Valley!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 18, 2022

1799 – William Lassell, Discovered moons of Uranus

1877 – James M. Flagg, “I want you” Uncle Sam artist

1887 – Blanche Yurka, A Tale of Two Cities actress

1899 – John Warburton, Cavalcade actor

1908 – Bud Collyer, Beat the Clock TV host

1910 – Avon Long, The Sting actor

1910 – E.G. Marshall, CBS Radio Mystery Theatre

1912 – Glen Morris, Tarzan actor

1915 – Red Adair, Fought oil fires in Kuwait

1917 – Richard Boone, Have Gun Will Travel actor

1925 – Robert Arthur, 12 O’Clock High actor

1933 – Tommy Hunt, Flamingos singer

1942 – Paul McCartney, Beatles musician

1942 – Roger Ebert, Film critic

1943 – Barry Evans, Mind Your Language actor

1947 – Linda Thorson, Avengers actress [Tara]

1952 – Carol Kane, Dog Day Afternoon actress

1963 – Darren Reed, Guns n’ Roses musician

1966 – Kurt Browning, Canadian figure skater

1971 – Mara Hobel, Mommie Dearest actress

1974 – Bumper Robinson, Night Court actor

1986 – Richard Gasquet, French tennis pro

1986 – Richard Madden, Game of Thrones actor

This Day in Local History – June 18, 2022

June 18, 1913: The first log drive arrives in Grouard as Diamond P. logs arrive from the Heart River.

June 18, 1915: Mr. McCashin resigns as manager of the S.L. Smith store and moves to Peace River.

June 18, 1962: Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin wins a seat in the House of Commons in the federal election. PC John Diefenbaker wins the election. The election also marks the first time Treaty Indians are allowed to vote.

June 18, 1967: Victor Carl Willier, 21, of Sucker Creek, and Rodney John Cardinal, 18, of Enilda, die in a collision four miles east of Faust.

June 18, 1967: The High Prairie Recreation Board opens the Sports Palace for rollerskating with 17 attending. Price is 25 cents for children and 50 cents for all others. Skate rental is 15 cents per pair.

June 18, 1969: South Peace News reports that the fire hazard in the region reaches critical levels. All fire permits are cancelled. Meanwhile, fire crews continue to fight a 300-acre forest fire south of Enilda.

June 18, 1969: South Peace News reports a nine-hole golf course opens on the Charlie Johnson farm west of town. Phil Sawan and Dick Reynolds played the first round. It is later called the Green Acres Golf Course.

June 18, 1969: The swimming pool fund swells to $7,587.52 after a $2,361.10 donation form a Walk-a-Thon.

June 18, 1970: Canadian music legend Tommy Hunter performs at the Prairie River School gym.

June 18, 1973: A Bayview airplane sinks in the mud at the High Prairie Airport during takeoff.

June 18, 1974: Lesser Slave Lake fishermen continue to strike to protest low prices. Fisherman Stan Beattie, of Faust, says 28 cents per pound was paid for whitefish in 1937-38 compared to today’s price of only 20 cents.

June 18, 1975: Claus Otto starts his new job as I.D. No. 125 administrator.

June 18, 1977: An estimated crowd of 300 attends the annual Salt Prairie Amateur Rodeo. Rod Berg and Dale Martinson win the chariot racing titles.

June 18, 1979: The Alberta government seizes files from Alberta’s six Metis settlement offices. The action sparks a human rights debate.

June 18, 1980: South Peace News reports town council approves plans by an Edmonton developer to build a 148-stall mobile home park.

June 18, 1983: Guy L’Heureux and Real Gagnon win the annual North Country Fair canoe race on Lesser Slave Lake. It’s their third consecutive win.

June 18, 1986: Two tornadoes land in the area ripping up roofs and sending objects flying hundreds of feet away causing thousands of dollars in damage. Winds are estimated at 145 kilometres per hour. One hailstone measured 2.5 inches across.

June 18, 1986: South Peace News reports that Leanne Fisher is competing for the honour of Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

June 18, 1986: William Olansky and Kay Yakemchuk win athlete-of-the-year honours at Prairie River Junior High School’s annual awards night.

June 18, 1992: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre agrees to build a hall at Enilda on the former Wagner Mill site.

June 18, 1996: Rising waters on the Driftpile River force a partial evacuation after six inches of rain falls in the area. Eventually, over 200 families are evacuated and damages estimated in the millions of dollars. Floods at Kinuso also inflict heavy damage. The East Prairie Metis Settlement is declared a disaster area and farms in the High Prairie area also suffer flood damage.

June 18, 2001: A 16-year-old boy who stole a quad and led police on a wild-goose chase through Big Meadow and Grouard on April 18, receives 18 months of probation in High Prairie youth court for his actions.

June 18, 2005: EMT Calvin Vick, constables Greg Redl and Donald Vanderrick and Cpl. Jim Desaulteis are honored for their bravery at a ceremony in Edmonton. The four tried to save the life of Gerald Hamelin June 24, 2004 while he was drowning in the West Prairie River.

June 18, 2007: Peace Country Health holds a public meeting at the downtown Elks Hall to discuss progress on the new hospital. The meeting is dominated by news the cancer clinic, renal dialysis and space for Cat Scan equipment is not included. Town council, the M.D. of Big Lakes and Gift Lake Metis Settlement vow to join the lobby.

June 18, 2007: Tolko Industries slashes an undisclosed number of jobs at its High Prairie mill citing poor market conditions, the rising Canadian dollar and escalating production costs.

June 18, 2008: George Andrews, of Peavine, dies at the age of 89 years.

June 18, 2009: St. Andrew’s School students donate an incredible 332,917 pop can tabs for charity to the High Prairie Royal Purple.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie Movie Gallery announces it will close sometime in the coming months, likely before July 31.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie singer Mike Halcrow signs a contract with a Nashville company, Paramount Song, to create an album.

June 18, 2010: The region mourns the loss of George Chalifoux Sr. at the age of 75 years.

June 18, 2010: Prairie River Junior High School student Max Ostermeier, 15, wears a suit to class during the afternoon after the school cancels its Farewell. Ostermeier says he “earned the right to wear the suit’ and wanted to look sharp for one day.

June 18, 2012: The Peace Country Cattle Sales Association donates $23,624.49 to the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

June 18, 2013: A bicycle safety clinic is held at St. Andrew’s School, just in time to teach children safety for the summer.

June 18, 2014: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division holds a lunch honouring St. Andrew’s School teacher Dan Gillmor, who was a finalist in the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Award.

June 18, 2015: Lakeshore RCMP seize magic mushrooms and charge four Edmonton area men. Names are not released.

June 18, 2017: Lighthouse Community Church Pastor Pat O’Rourke passes away at the age of 65 years from cancer. He served as a pastor in High Prairie for 32 years.

This Day in World History – June 18, 2022

618 – Three centuries of the Tang Dynasty’s rule over China begins.

1178 – Five monks at Canterbury report explosion on moon.

1583 – Richard Martin of London takes out first life insurance policy.

1682 – William Penn founds Philadelphia.

1767 – Samuel Wallis, an English sea captain, sights Tahiti.

1812 – War of 1812 begins as US declares war against Britain.

1815 – Battle of Waterloo; Napoleon and France defeated by British.

1822 – Part of US-Canadian boundary determined.

1873 – Susan B. Anthony fined $100 for voting for US president.

1879 – W.H. Richardson patents the children’s carriage.

1892 – Macadamia nuts first planted in Hawaii.

1898 – First amusement pier opens in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1928 – American aviator Amelia Earhart is first woman to fly across Atlantic.

1940 – Gen. Charles de Gaulle on BBC tells French to defy Nazi occupiers.

1953 – Egypt proclaimed a republic, General Neguib becomes president.

1957 – John Diefenbaker takes office as PM of Canada.

1959 – First telecast transmitted from England to US.

1961 – CBS radio cancels Gunsmoke.

1973 – NCAA makes urine testing mandatory for participants.

1980 – Woman mentally multiplies 2 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds.

1981 – Vaccine to prevent hoof & mouth disease announced.

1983 – Seventh Shuttle Mission launches Sally Ride as first US woman in space.

1996 – Ted Kaczynski, suspected of being the Unabomber, is indicted.

2003 – Google launches AdSense.

2015 – Pope Francis blames human selfishness for global warming.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You love everyone on this planet, and this is not the day to come bothering you with all the little details of everyday life. You are in orbit, on a voyage to the stars, and this great feeling of freedom is pushing you to demand more justice for all. You might even find the perfect situation today to use your wonderful diplomatic skills. It is the least you can do!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Sometimes you make mistakes because of your lack of objectivity. You have a certain tendency to wish other people were just like you. Yet this will not be the case today. You are using your good sense and reason, or rather your reason is doing the talking for you. It would be a great day for people to listen to you since your judgments have nothing to do with your personal feelings!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You were once a creature of reason. For you, everything had an explanation, a reason to exist, and a place in the world. You never missed a chance to share your viewpoint. Then all of a sudden, silence! Perhaps you needed to get some perspective, not necessarily on the things you know, but on how you express that knowledge. Now words have come back into your life and your ideas are more moderate!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – How about changing roles today? It is true you are not one for idle chat. You prefer taking action rather than talking about grandiose ideas that never go anywhere. Yet today you may actually feel like discussing things in depth. The stars’ alignments are bringing out this other side of you, so take advantage of the energy. Other people will be grateful since they have been waiting a long time for this day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you sure other people would not like you to be in another space than where you are right now, or even be a different person than the one you always thought you were? These questions are beginning to bother you. Devote some time to thinking about them. The answers you come up with will not be entirely meaningful for a few more weeks. Try looking at the essential things today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – As the real Virgo that you are, you are not in the habit of talking without saying anything constructive. Sometimes people accuse you of having nothing to say. When you are just being patient, they say you are ignorant. When you are demonstrating your tolerance, they say you are indifferent. Today it is time for those people to learn the real truth about you and understand just how much you have to say about the world!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The people around you would really appreciate it if you would slow down and relax a little. You always seem to be running around, so much so, in fact, you have been neglecting the people close to you, especially your family. They really need you. They have issues to discuss with you. They need to feel the comfort of your arms. Your arms need to open up to them first!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You did the right thing to put off those important decisions and not give in to pressure. You know well that sometimes it is important to relax and rest for the busy times ahead. Today you will feel refreshed and ready to tackle the world. You see your problems from a different point of view, and you are much more optimistic about things. Now you can take a calm look at the situation!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have a generous nature! You know how to give and devote yourself to solving the problems others who confide in you. This will still be true today, but not entirely in the same way. In fact, it would not be wise for people to bother you with their problems if they really are not all that important. It is high time for you to take care of yourself for a while!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is always like this at first with you. You know something is happening but have no idea what. It is as if electricity flows through you. You are practically vibrating with emotion. You can feel other people’s emotions, too. Begin by listening to your heart and feeling the sensation in your body. Only then will you be able to judge the intensity of your feelings. Could this be desire – or love?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you sure other people would not like you to be in another space than where you are right now, or even be a different person than the one you always thought you were? These questions are beginning to bother you. Devote some time to thinking about them. The answers you come up with will not be entirely meaningful for a few more weeks. Try looking at the essential things today!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – People will understand and appreciate your desire to stand out from the crowd today. This is not a sign of arrogance on your part. It is just that you are particularly perceptive right now and people need your good advice. Since you are ready to step into the spotlight and shine like the stars that are giving you all this wonderful energy, go for it. You would kick yourself if you let this opportunity pass!