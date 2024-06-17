Today in High Prairie: June 18, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 18, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 -11 a.m. – Nampa Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – High Prairie Customer Appreciation Day at Martin Deerline.

1 p.m. – HPSD board of trustees meets at Learning Support Centre in High Prairie.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 18, 2024

1799 – William Lassell, Discovered moons of Uranus

1877 – James M. Flagg, “I want you” Uncle Sam artist

1887 – Blanche Yurka, A Tale of Two Cities actress

1899 – John Warburton, Cavalcade actor

1908 – Bud Collyer, Beat the Clock TV host

1910 – Avon Long, The Sting actor

1910 – E.G. Marshall, CBS Radio Mystery Theatre

1912 – Glen Morris, Tarzan actor

1915 – Red Adair, Fought oil fires in Kuwait

1917 – Richard Boone, Have Gun Will Travel actor

1925 – Robert Arthur, 12 O’Clock High actor

1933 – Tommy Hunt, Flamingos singer

1942 – Paul McCartney, Beatles musician

1942 – Roger Ebert, Film critic

1943 – Barry Evans, Mind Your Language actor

1947 – Linda Thorson, Avengers actress [Tara]

1952 – Carol Kane, Dog Day Afternoon actress

1963 – Darren Reed, Guns n’ Roses musician

1966 – Kurt Browning, Canadian figure skater

1971 – Mara Hobel, Mommie Dearest actress

1974 – Bumper Robinson, Night Court actor

1986 – Richard Gasquet, French tennis pro

1986 – Richard Madden, Game of Thrones actor

This Day in Local History – June 18, 2024

June 18, 1913: The first log drive arrives in Grouard as Diamond P. logs arrive from the Heart River.

June 18, 1962: Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin wins a seat in the House of Commons in the federal election. PC John Diefenbaker wins the election. The election also marks the first time Treaty Indians are allowed to vote.

June 18, 1967: Victor Carl Willier, 21, of Sucker Creek, and Rodney John Cardinal, 18, of Enilda, die in a collision four miles east of Faust.

June 18, 1967: The High Prairie Recreation Board opens the Sports Palace for rollerskating with 17 attending. Price is 25 cents for children and 50 cents for all others. Skate rental is 15 cents per pair.

June 18, 1969: South Peace News reports that the fire hazard in the region reaches critical levels. All fire permits are cancelled. Meanwhile, fire crews continue to fight a 300-acre forest fire south of Enilda.

June 18, 1969: South Peace News reports a nine-hole golf course opens on the Charlie Johnson farm west of town. Phil Sawan and Dick Reynolds played the first round. It is later called the Green Acres Golf Course.

June 18, 1969: The swimming pool fund swells to $7,587.52 after a $2,361.10 donation form a Walk-a-Thon.

June 18, 1970: Canadian music legend Tommy Hunter performs at the Prairie River School gym.

June 18, 1973: A Bayview airplane sinks in the mud at the High Prairie Airport during takeoff.

June 18, 1974: Lesser Slave Lake fishermen continue to strike to protest low prices. Fisherman Stan Beattie, of Faust, says 28 cents per pound was paid for whitefish in 1937-38 compared to today’s price of only 20 cents.

June 18, 1975: Claus Otto starts his new job as I.D. No. 125 administrator.

June 18, 1977: An estimated crowd of 300 attends the annual Salt Prairie Amateur Rodeo. Rod Berg and Dale Martinson win the chariot racing titles.

June 18, 1979: The Alberta government seizes files from Alberta’s six Metis settlement offices. The action sparks a human rights debate.

June 18, 1980: South Peace News reports town council approves plans by an Edmonton developer to build a 148-stall mobile home park.

June 18, 1983: Guy L’Heureux and Real Gagnon win the annual North Country Fair canoe race on Lesser Slave Lake. It is their third consecutive win.

June 18, 1986: Two tornadoes land in the area ripping up roofs and sending objects flying hundreds of feet away causing thousands of dollars in damage. Winds are estimated at 145 km/hr. One hailstone measured 2.5 inches across.

June 18, 1986: South Peace News reports that Leanne Fisher is competing for the honour of Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

June 18, 1986: William Olansky and Kay Yakemchuk win athlete-of-the-year honours at Prairie River Junior High School’s annual awards night.

June 18, 1992: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre agrees to build a hall at Enilda on the former Wagner Mill site.

June 18, 1996: Rising waters on the Driftpile River force a partial evacuation after six inches of rain falls in the area. Eventually, over 200 families are evacuated and damages estimated in the millions of dollars. Floods at Kinuso also inflict heavy damage. The East Prairie Metis Settlement is declared a disaster area and farms in the High Prairie area also suffer flood damage.

June 18, 2001: A 16-year-old boy who stole a quad and led police on a wild-goose chase through Big Meadow and Grouard on April 18, receives 18 months of probation in High Prairie youth court for his actions.

June 18, 2005: EMT Calvin Vick, constables Greg Redl and Donald Vanderrick and Cpl. Jim Desaulteis are honored for their bravery at a ceremony in Edmonton. The four tried to save the life of Gerald Hamelin June 24, 2004 while he was drowning in the West Prairie River.

June 18, 2007: Peace Country Health holds a public meeting at the downtown Elks Hall to discuss progress on the new hospital. The meeting is dominated by news the cancer clinic, renal dialysis and space for Cat Scan equipment is not included. Town council, the M.D. of Big Lakes and Gift Lake Metis Settlement vow to join the lobby.

June 18, 2007: Tolko Industries slashes an undisclosed number of jobs at its High Prairie mill citing poor market conditions, the rising Canadian dollar and escalating production costs.

June 18, 2009: St. Andrew’s School students donate an incredible 332,917 pop can tabs for charity to the High Prairie Royal Purple.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie Movie Gallery announces it will close sometime in the coming months, likely before July 31.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie singer Mike Halcrow signs a contract with a Nashville company, Paramount Song, to create an album.

June 18, 2010: The region mourns the loss of George Chalifoux Sr. at the age of 75 years.

June 18, 2010: Prairie River Junior High School student Max Ostermeier, 15, wears a suit to class during the afternoon after the school cancels its Farewell. Ostermeier says he “earned the right to wear the suit” and wanted to look sharp for one day.

June 18, 2012: The Peace Country Cattle Sales Association donates $23,624.49 to the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

June 18, 2014: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division holds a lunch honouring St. Andrew’s School teacher Dan Gillmor, who was a finalist in the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Award.

June 18, 2015: Lakeshore RCMP seize magic mushrooms and charge four Edmonton area men. Names are not released.

June 18, 2017: Lighthouse Community Church Pastor Pat O’Rourke passes away at the age of 65 years from cancer. He served as a pastor in High Prairie for 32 years.

This Day in World History – June 18, 2024

618 – Three centuries of the Tang Dynasty’s rule over China begins.

1178 – Five monks at Canterbury report explosion on moon.

1583 – Richard Martin of London takes out first life insurance policy.

1682 – William Penn founds Philadelphia.

1767 – Samuel Wallis, an English sea captain, sights Tahiti.

1812 – War of 1812 begins as US declares war against Britain.

1815 – Battle of Waterloo; Napoleon and France defeated by British.

1822 – Part of US-Canadian boundary determined.

1873 – Susan B. Anthony fined $100 for voting for US president.

1879 – W.H. Richardson patents the children’s carriage.

1892 – Macadamia nuts first planted in Hawaii.

1898 – First amusement pier opens in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1928 – American aviator Amelia Earhart is first woman to fly across Atlantic.

1940 – Gen. Charles de Gaulle on BBC tells French to defy Nazi occupiers.

1953 – Egypt proclaimed a republic, General Neguib becomes president.

1957 – John Diefenbaker takes office as PM of Canada.

1959 – First telecast transmitted from England to US.

1961 – CBS radio cancels Gunsmoke.

1973 – NCAA makes urine testing mandatory for participants.

1980 – Woman mentally multiplies 2 13-digit numbers in 28 seconds.

1981 – Vaccine to prevent hoof & mouth disease announced.

1983 – Seventh Shuttle Mission launches Sally Ride as first US woman in space.

1996 – Ted Kaczynski, suspected of being the Unabomber, is indicted.

2003 – Google launches AdSense.

2015 – Pope Francis blames human selfishness for global warming.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 18, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today, you will need to come up with the answer to an important question. What do you really want? Events might compel you to choose between your current way of living and a more stable life. But you could be worried about the unknown. It is ironic, but you will need to change your habits if you want more stability. Think about it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your calm will be put to the test today. Try not to fall into this trap. You should try to show people you are a thoughtful person and your past experiences have given you wisdom. You do not necessarily have to respond to aggression. However, you should not forget about your own point of view. Try to assert yourself calmly and steadily!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You tend to think you are the only person on this planet born under a lucky star. Try to trust the ones you love, because they might not appreciate having to deal with your anxiety. Do not forget they also know how to fend for themselves. They, too, have had to adapt to this world we live in. They can stand up for themselves!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are an eccentric person! Yet you also feel the need to be loved and feel the approval of those around you. It is not always easy to think differently from other people or to feel completely different. In order to be accepted, you must help them understand you. Try to express your ideas and opinions in a more realistic way. You can not live out of sync all the time!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your altruism and ability to listen to others will greatly influence the day. Someone close to you is having difficulties and does not know how to explain the problem. This person needs you and knows you are the only one who can help find a way out. Make time to listen patiently and you will find a solution together!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The day belongs to you! The celestial movements encourage you to think about your future. Do not be afraid. With your usual self-confidence and dynamism, you are in the best position to have a head start. Your Virgo nature will be in control of your actions and you can rest assured that this period in time will be a favourable one for you. What more could you ask for?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a radical change taking place in the Zodiac! The changes in the economy and society seem to suggest now is the time to think about how your actions impact the lives of your loved ones, community, and society at large. What steps could you take to help make this world a better place? Thinking about these issues prepares you to shape your future as you want it to be!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The atmosphere of the day gives you the impression there could be a lot of changes waiting to unfold in your personal life. Most of them will concern your relationships. Today you could feel as if you have just changed your star sign. Take the time to open up and listen to what the stars might reveal to you. This will be time well spent!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are the type of person who loves knowing a lot of different people. You feel you must help your friends communicate so they have a better forum in which to express themselves. You are good at bringing out the best in others and helping them find a solid footing in the present, despite your love of the past. Go with the flow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should make more of your own decisions. Do not let others have so much control over your life. When in a relationship, for example, you tend to let your partner dominate. You seem to no longer want to be in charge of any initiatives with regard to your joint life. Try to free yourself from this situation and take charge. You will be a better and more valuable partner!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are very interested in technological breakthroughs and innovation, especially if it has some benefit for individuals. Since you also concern yourself with social issues and subjects like psychology and spiritual therapies, you realize the importance of progress in these areas for the future. You also wonder where you fit in!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are a reasonable, generous person. Your altruism plays a big part in your life. This is why your friends will be amazed to see you express a lot of personal desires now. When you think about it, everything is getting clearer. You might even want to change a lot of things in your life. And letting your feelings guide you does not have to mean you will not think about your friends!